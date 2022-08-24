There is hardly any person in this world, who hasn’t grown up watching the iconic Disney animated movie, The Lion King. The Lion King was released way back in the year 1994, and it still gives us the same vibe of excitement that it used to give at that time. Did you know who voiced the little Simba in the movie? I’ll save you the trouble of googling it, it is actor turned director, Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Aside from voicing Simba, he is also famous for playing the role of “Randy Taylor” in the American sitcom, Home Improvement. The sitcom ran from September 1991 to May 1999 and also gave us the actor, Tim Allen. Home Improvement has a total of 8 seasons consisting of 204 episodes of which Jonathan Taylor Thomas appeared in 177.

Let’s discuss more the actor such as Jonathan Taylor Thomas net worth, how old is Jonathan Taylor Thomas? how much does Jonathan Taylor Thomas make? and Jonathan Taylor Thomas’s career and earnings.

What Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas Worth?

The Lion King voice actor, Jonathan Taylor Thomas net worth is reported to be an amazing $12 million as of August 2022. A large share of Jonathan Taylor Thomas’s income came from the show “Home Improvement”. Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been nominated for Kid’s Choice awards 3 times i.e, in the years 1996 (for the movie Tom and Huck), 1997, and 1999. For his role in “Home Improvement”, Jonathan won a Kid’s Choice Award in 1998.

Later in 1999, Jonathan received a Kid’s Choice Hall of Fame Award. Aside from this, he also won a ShoWest Award and Young Artist Awards (2 times i.e, in 1997 & and 1994). Jonathan Taylor Thomas got nominated 2 times for YoungStar Awards and Saturn Award. See, how much does Jonathan Taylor Thomas make? in the next section.

Name Jonathan Taylor Thomas Birth Name Jonathan Taylor Weiss Net Worth $12 million Birth 8 September 1981, Bethlehem, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 5in Weight 65 kg Age 40 years Profession Actor, Director, Producer Career 1987-Present

How Much Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas Make?

As per our records, Jonathan Taylor Thomas reportedly makes a little over $2.5 million every year. Most of his income consists of royalties for his previous works and remuneration received for brand collaborations and endorsements. According to reports, Jonathan Taylor Thomas is going to serve as the executive producer, which is currently in production. Aside from this, Jonathan has also acted in a handful of films. So if we take that into account, Jonathan Taylor Thomas might have made plenty of money from his movie roles. It is reported that Jonathan Taylor Thomas gets at least $225k every month, and his weekly takings are calculated at around $50k.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Earnings

You might be excited to know the stipend of Jonathan Taylor Thomas from the show that made him a notable figure in the public eye. You might be thinking that Jonathan was paid thousands of dollars for playing the role of “Randy Taylor”, but the reality is far from it. The child cast of the show i.e, Zachary, Taran Noah, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas were said to get only $8k per episode for their roles. It seems logical to leave any job if you are underpaid, isn’t it? The child cast of the show knew it, but couldn’t do anything as the makers would just cast new faces in their places if they leave the show.

However, this didn’t stop Jonathan Taylor Thomas from earning big paychecks. He managed to get the lead role in the movie “Tom and Huck”, which is an adaptation of the famous novel “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, which is written by Mark Twain. The movie tells the story of Tom Sawyer, a troublemaker (played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas). The role of Huckleberry Finn was played by the late actor, Brad Barron Renfro. The film was released in December 1995 and collected over $23.9 million, which is equivalent to almost $50 million today. According to reports, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was paid a sum of $600k, which is equal to $1.11 million today.

According to our sources, Jonathan Taylor Thomas charges a sum between $40k to $75k for brand promotions, guest appearances, or other works.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Early Life

The Home Improvement fame, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was born to Stephen Weiss and Claudine Gonsalves. Aside from Jonathan, Stephen and Claudine are also parents to another son named, Joel Thomas Weiss. You might not know that Jonathan is the nephew of Jeff Weiss, who earned fame as a renowned actor and playwright. Claudine gave birth to Jonathan Taylor Thomas on the 8th of September 1981 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was enrolled in Chaminade College Preparatory School, which he passed in the year 2000. After this, Jonathan Taylor got admission to Harvard University. Jonathan took philosophy and history as majors and later on, joined St Andrews University (which is in Scotland). However, Jonathan Taylor Thomas got his degree from Columbia University School of General Studies in the year 2010.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Career

Thomas initially started working as a voice artist for the children’s television show titled “The Adventures of Spot”, where he voiced the titular character. Spot is a puppy who is always excited to help others. After this, Jonathan Taylor Thomas earned a chance to appear as “Kevin Brady” in the American sitcom “The Brady Bunch” in 1990. Then in the following year, Jonathan made an appearance as a guest character in the comedy sketch titled “In Living Color”. After this, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was cast as “Randy Taylor” in Home Improvement.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas continued to play the role of Randy till 1998. The reason Jonathan walked out of the show was that he wanted to continue his academic studies. Later in 2004, the sitcom, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter featured Jonathan Taylor Thomas as a guest. Thomas also graced the superhero show, Smallville in the years 2002 and 2004. Later on, in 2005, Jonathan Taylor Thomas also had a guest role in the show “Veronica Mars”.

A few years later i.e, in 2013, Jonathan appeared in the sitcom, Last Man Standing as John Baker. His other appearance on the same show was in 2015, where he appeared as “Randy”. Jonathan’s appearance on, Last Man Standing is marked as his last appearance on television.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Movie Career

While he was busy doing television shows, Jonathan Taylor Thomas didn’t pass on opportunities to act in movies as well. Just like television, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’s debut in the movie industry was as a voice artist. He started his career with the critically acclaimed Disney animated movie “The Lion King”, where he voiced, Young Simba. The movie was released in 1994 and became one of the greatest animated movies of all time. Jonathan Taylor Thomas voiced the character, Shoukichi for the Japanese animated film “Pom Poko”. In 1995, Jonathan appeared as, Ben Archer in the American comedy titled “Man of the House”. The movie made over $40 million against a $22 million budget.

Also, in the same year, Jonathan Taylor Thomas played the character of a troublemaker, Tom Sawyer in the live adaption of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, “Tom and Huck”. After this in 1996, Jonathan gave his voice to the protagonist, Pinocchio in another hit Disney animated movie “The Adventures of Pinocchio”. Jonathan Taylor Thomas then appeared as Marshall Stouffer in the comedy movie “Wild America”. Then in 1998, Jonathan Taylor was featured in not one but three movies i.e, I Woke Up Early the Day I Died, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and The Emperor’s New Clothes: An All-Star Illustrated Retelling of the Classic Fairy Tale (voice of The Imperial Prince).

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Later Movies

The actor went on to appear in movies such as Speedway Junky (1999), Walking Across Egypt (1999), Common Ground (2000), and The Tangerine Bear: Home in Time for Christmas! (2000). He also appeared in Timothy Tweedle the First Christmas Elf (2000), An American Town (2001), Tilt-A-Whirl (2005), and Thru the Moebius Strip (2005). In Thru the Moebius Strip, Jonathan worked as a voice artist, and it also marked his work in movies for the last time.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Personal Life

Someone, who enjoyed popularity as a child actor and voice artist, Jonathan Taylor Thomas seems to live a private life. So far, there have been no reports or rumors on who the former child artist is dating or having a romantic relationship with. He is often seen in magazines and newspapers doing brand promotions or endorsements. Jonathan has also made cameos in television shows now and then. Many speculate that Jonathan Taylor Thomas has left the Hollywood industry for good. However, we can never say never, can we?

Conclusion

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is one of the rare entertainers, who have worked in a few movies and TV shows, but has managed to maintain a massive net worth of $12 million. Let me tell you there aren’t many who can pull off this feat. It has often been observed that an actor’s bank balance gets seriously affected if he/she stops working, but it seems the opposite in the case of Jonathan Taylor Thomas. In case you are wondering, Jonathan Taylor Thomas doesn’t regret his decision for being absent from acting in movies and TV shows.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jonathan Taylor Thomas

