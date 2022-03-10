What are the features of a wise old Owl? Most would remember it from the rhymes. He speaks less and hears more. What if the owl spoke more about what he heard? That would be Jon Taffer. A veteran of nightclubs and bars. Jon Taffer began his journey at the bottom of the pyramid being a bartender, and now he is one of the most sought people for counseling and helping the bar owners. At the same time, he continues to earn to date. Currently, the Jon Taffer Net Worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Birthplace Great Neck, New York. Ethnicity Russian-Jewish Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Business Consultant, TV Show personality, Author Born On November 7, 1954. Age 67 Height 1.8 m Weight 89 Kg Net Worth $10 million

Who Is Jon Taffer?

Jon Taffer was born to Yvette Taffer on the 7th of November 1954. Jon finished his high school at William A. Shine Great Neck South High School. Later he joined the University of Denver for pursuing a political science course along with cultural anthropology. Thereafter, he moved to the city of Los Angeles. Most of his family members were involved in entrepreneurship. So he was exposed to business and entrepreneurship while being with his relative.

However, he didn’t easily become a top entrepreneur. Jon started as a bartender, working at Barney’s Bearnery located in West Hollywood. At the same time, he was part of a band where he was a drummer. Though he was at the bottom, he slowly soared through the ranks. In the year 1978, he became the manager of a nightclub called The Troubadour. He was in full control of the bar. This gave him the experience to run his own bar. Jon performed well as a manager. After a few years, he gained the potential to open his first bar. Jon’s first bar was opened in the year 1989. So he stayed and worked in the Bar industry for more than a decade.

Jon Taffer Breakthrough

Jon was not only a good manager, but he was also creative. He fabricated an instrument and a technique to automatically select and play music. He patented it in the year 1989. However, this was not his greatest creation, the greatest creation of Jon Taffer to date is NFL Sunday Ticket. It was rolled out in the year 1994. It played a key role in the distribution and sales of the program. In addition to that, it also helped in marketing.

Taking his experience in the Nightclub industry into account, he was requested to become the president of Nightclub and Bar Media Group, which he gladly accepted. It was a very important position because the media group ran the Nightclub & Bar Magazine. The media is the face of an organization, and hence he was responsible for the image of the organization among the public.

Jon Taffer Bar Rescue

Jon Taffer found a way to monetize his years of expertise in the Nightclub and Bar industry. He launched a reality show called Bar Rescue. In that show, he would be helping the bar owners save their Bar that is falling apart. Many Bar owners approached him seeking help. In order to appear in the show, the bar owners had to fill out a form online. The reality show built a large viewer base. The viewers loved the way, Jon Taffer brought back the failing bars to success. Jon Taffer helped the bar owners with what he calls the Bar Science. What is that? Well, he defines it as “It’s the study of Human Behavior as it relates to a bar environment“. He shared this in an interview with Observer.

Jon Taffer had his own catchphrase for the show, and it was “Shut it Down”. In the year 2016, it was found that Jon had trademarked the catchphrase. So Jon Taffer would get a share of royalty if any company uses that phrase.

Bar Rescue Controversy

Jon Taffer was a seasoned Bar owner, he knew how exactly a bar had to function. In addition to this, Jon learned he had to increase the TRP to gain more money. The producer of the show and Jon were caught in controversy while planning a drama. One of the participants, the Bar Owner, was asked by the producers to pass on unpleasant comments to a lady and beat the wife of Jon. All this drama was planned so that Jon Taffer would involve in a physical tussle with the bar owner. Consequently, the bar owner filed a lawsuit against Mr. and Mrs. Taffer and the production company Bongo LLC.

During another controversy, the Bar Rescue almost ended up broadcasting a murderer. They did telecast this show once accidentally. It was a Tennessee-based Bar Owner who was convicted for second-degree murder. What is the most debated thing about a reality show? If reality shows are as real as we see. Definitely not. For getting the audience hooked on the show, one has to spice it up. Well, Bar Rescue might have done it too. It was once alleged that bar owners were guided to tell that they were facing severe loss even though the real loss was less. However, these controversies never slowed down the TRP of the show. The show produced around 8 seasons in total.

Jon Taffer Marriage

Jon Taffer and Nicole tied the knot in the year 2000. Since then, they have been happily living together with their daughter. However, the daughter was from Taffer’s estranged wife. The name of the daughter is Samantha. He has been praised highly for his loyal relationship with his wife. Her wife and daughter help Jon with his work. Since Nicole Taffer was already an entrepreneur, she is a great support to his husband. Since his marriage was an inspiration to many people, he hosted a show called Marriage Rescue. In that show, he would help the couple to live together again while they are about to part.

Jon Taffer Books

In the year 2013, Jon Taffer releases his first book named Raise the Bar. He co-authored that book with Karen Kelly. The book reveals how to successfully run an enterprise using the strategy and philosophy developed by Jon Taffer himself. Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself is a self-help book that helps people in their personal and business life. Jon has laid stress on readers to stop giving excuses. He wants people to address the problem fearlessly. In order to clearly explain to people, Jon has used real-life examples as illustrations. The book is currently available on Amazon.

Jon Taffer Social Media

Jon Taffer is pretty much active in Social media. He holds accounts on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Jon Taffer has around 287,000 followers on his Instagram handle and has uploaded around, 1296 posts. Similarly, he has around 558K followers on Facebook and 256K followers on Twitter. Jon Taffer has been using Twitter for more than a decade, and he has a total of 31 thousand tweets. Now let us get to know what is Jon Taffer’s net worth.

How Much Is Jon Taffer worth?

Two major sources of income for Jon Taffer are reality shows and bars. His expertise in the nightclub and bar industry is impeccable. In addition to running his own bars, he has invested his expertise in various other forms by exhibiting it to the public via a reality show and earning through it. Never come up with a question does john Taffer make money from bar rescue or any other reality show. They get paid heavily. It is said that Jon Taffer earned around $50K from each episode.

In addition to this, Jon Taffer also earns by selling his books Raise the Bar and Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself. Recently, Jon Taffer released another book called The Power of conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want. Moreover, he addresses people directly at various events as a Keynote speaker. Jon recently announced that he is coming up with a new show which would be aired on Discoveryplus. The show depicts the rivals between restaurants. Taking all this into account, how much is Jon Taffer worth? Well, it is estimated that Jon Taffer has achieved a net worth of $10 million combining all his sources of income.

Jon Taffer Height and Weight

Now that we know what is Jon Taffer’s net worth, we will get to know his height and weight. Jon Taffer is 1.8 m tall, and he weighs around 89 Kg. Please note that the weight of any person is highly variable. The mentioned weight is an approximation.

Conclusion

Jon Taffer has focussed solely on the Night Club and bar industry. This made him an expert on that matter. He has ventured into various fields that would center around his Club expertise, such as writing books about running a business or hosting a show where he would help the bar owner. Jon Taffer serves as an inspiration to many people who want to excel in business. If we had to conclude about Jon Taffer, he is a person who focussed on his strength and turned it into money using his business skills. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Jon Taffer Net Worth

1. Mention Jon Taffer’s main sources of income? Bars, Books, and reality shows are Jon Taffer’s main sources of income. 2. How many children does Jon Taffer have? Jon Taffer has one child from his ex-wife, and her name is Samantha. 3. How old is Jon Taffer? As of March 2022, Jon Taffer is 67 years old. 4. What are the books published by Jon Taffer? Jon Taffer has authored three books, and they are Raise the Bar, Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself, The Power of conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want