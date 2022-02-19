Do you remember the movie “Napoleon Dynamite”?. Have you watched it?. Well, I don’t know if you have watched it or not, but I’m telling you if you hadn’t seen it yet, then you are missing so much. The main character of the movie was portrayed by Jon Heder. In this post, we will share with you the details of Jon Heder career earnings and what’s Jon Heder’s net worth.

How Much Is Jon Heder Worth?

Jon Heder net worth is around $10 to $15 million as of 2022. Jon is renowned for his role as Napoleon Dynamite, and not only that, but he is also famous for lending his voice to numerous cartoon characters and video games. He was also a part of many successful movies like Blades Of Glory, Mama’s Boy, The Bench warmers, and many more. He has also given his voice to the animated horror movie “Monster House” which was released in the year 2006.

Name Jon Heder Full Name Jonathan Joseph Heder Net Worth $10-$15 million Born 26 October, Fort Collins, Colorado Nationality American Age 44 Height 1.85 meters Weight 78 kilograms Occupation Actor, Producer, Voice over artist Career 2000-Present

Jon Heder Career Earnings

Jon Heder amassed a great fortune over the years. He not only made his money by acting in movies, but he also earned a substantial amount from animated series, voice-overs, and also from his clothing brand. Below is the breakdown of Jon Heder career earnings.

Jon Heder Acting Career

Jon Heder proved his potential to the Hollywood industry with his titular debut role in the movie “Napoleon Dynamite”. It is reported that the actor was paid a fee of only $1k, for his role in the movie. The movie became a huge hit and went on to collect more than 44 million dollars. Then he also starred as “Jimmy” along with Will Ferell in the hit movie Blades of Glory. The movie was released in 2007 and proved to be a huge box office success and earned more than $145 million worldwide. Other than this, he also acted in other films like Just Like Heaven, The Bench warmers, School For Scoundrels, etc. However, there is no information available on how much he earned from movies, but it is fine to assume that he took a paycheck of six figures (seven figures maybe, who knows?).

Voice Over

Jon Heder created his image in Hollywood as an actor. Soon he got many offers after the success of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’. Jon mostly stayed away from movie roles because of his religious beliefs. Then, in the year 2004, he made his voice-over debut with the animated movie “Robot Chicken” and later in “Monster House”. In the following year, he voiced in the animated movie Surf’s Up as “Joe”. After that, he also gave his voice to his movie character in the animated adaption of Napoleon Dynamite. The animated sitcom was aired in the year 2012, and it lasted for just 6 episodes. As per reports, the show’s production company, Fox, was not impressed by the number of programs views.

Initially, after the premiere of the first episode, the show recorded a colossal number of 9.5 million views. Unfortunately, after the airing of the first two episodes, the ratings and the views dropped to just an average of 4 million views. The show was canceled after just 6 episodes. In addition to this, he also gave his voice to many characters of animated series. Some of his notable voice-overs include programs like, Ben: 10 Omniverse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Legend Of Korra, Star v.s. The Forces Of Evil and many others.

Production Company And Video Game

Apart from being an actor and a voice-over artist, Heder is also a producer. He has produced a few movies and mini-shows under his name. As per sources, he has produced Patient Seven (2016), The Visitant (2014), The Caper Kind (2013), Gulliver Quinn (2012) as executive producer, a short series Drained (2012), and TV series Woke Up Dead (2009). Apart from producing the series Woke Up Dead, he also played the main character of the show. Heder has also given his voice to video games characters. It is stated that he has lent his voice in GTA V and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time. Heder has also made a good deal of cash from the very franchise that made him famous, i.e. Napoleon Dynamite: The Game. The game was released in October 2007, on PlayStation and Xbox, and also Nintendo.

Other Ventures

Though, there is not a lot of information about his business ventures and also about how he spends his cash. It is stated that he has also invested his money in clothing brands. As per reports, he has commenced a clothing line by partnering with his pal Kyle Stephenson known as “JH Apparel”. Coming to his lifestyle, he does not spend a heavy amount of money on anything, and leads a simple life. Heder mostly diversifies his income by investing in ventures.

Career

In the initial days of his career, Jon was working on an animated film project, “Pet Shop”, but he later dropped it after he got the chance to star in “Napoleon Dynamite”. The movie was shot in Preston, and was later released in the year 2004. The movie earned a colossal amount of more than $44 million against a low budget of only $400k. He won an MTV Movie Award for the Best Musical Performance and Breakthrough Male Performance.

Voice Over And Other Movies

In the following year, he voiced in the adult animation show “Robot Chicken”. After that, he appeared as a side character in the movie Just Like Heaven. Then in 2006 he acted and gave his voice to movies and shows. During this career, he mostly appeared in comedy/romantic flicks, like The Sasquatch Gang, The Bench warmers, School of Scoundrels, and voiced in Monster House. Then in 2007, he starred along with Will Ferrell in the comedy movie “Blades of Glory”, which was a major box office hit.

Later he lent his voice to another character, “Joe” in the animated film “Surf’s Up”. In 2008, he produced and acted in the web series Woke Up Dead, where the main character assumes, that he is dead, after waking up from an underwater bathtub. Heder along with his twin brother wore the robe of bad guys in the comedy series “Sock baby”. In 2012, he again returned to reprise his role as Napoleon Dynamite, only this time by lending his voice. Then in 2013 and 2014, he appeared in music videos “On Top Of The World” by Imagine Dragons and “Old 45s” by Chromeo. Then in 2017, he again appeared in the second installment of Surf up series titled “Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania”.

Early And Personal Life

Jon Heder walked down the aisle with his college lover Kristen Bales in the year 2002. Now, Jon is leading a happy life with his wife and four children. He was born to a Physician named James Heder and to Helen Heder. Jon was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S. on the 26th of October in 1977. He shares the same birthday with his twin brother, Dan Heder. Apart from his twin brother, he also has an elder brother Doug, sister Rachel, and two younger siblings namely Adam and Matt. Heder went to Walker Middle School and later completed his graduation from South Salem High School in the year 1996.

Conclusion

Jon Heder is one of the few people who has found success in both acting and voice career. He became an instant hit with his debut movie and later on became a professional voice-over artist. Not only that, but he also produced many web series and shows. He is a proud father of 4 children, and Jon Heder’s net worth in 2021 was around $10 to $13 million. There are reports stating that Jon is currently busy with some upcoming projects and are delayed due to some reasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is John Heder worth? A. Jon Heder’s net worth in 2021 was around $10 to $13 million. 2. What’s Jon Heder’s net worth in 2022? A. As the year has just started, there are no reports on his 2022 income, but it is estimated around $10 to $15 million. 3. What is the name of Jon Heder’s twin, brother? A. Dan Heder is the name of Jon Heder’s twin brother. 4. How many children does Jon Heder have? A. Jon Heder has 4 children