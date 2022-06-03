Jon Cryer Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Cars, Family, House, Biography

You know how Alan lived in Charlie’s house rent-free, just like that Jon Cryer lives in our hearts “Rent free”. I know his character can appear a little annoying or maybe selfish to some people, but hey, doesn’t it proves how great actor Jon Cryer is? The Two and a half men’s fame was born in the city of New York, and many might not know that he is the child of David Cryer and Gretchen Kiger (who are famous actors). Apart from playing the role of “Alan Harper”, Jon is also known for his role in movies like No Small Affair, Pretty in Pink, Went to Coney Island on a Mission from God…Be Back by Five, etc.

So if you are an admirer of Jon Cryer and want to know more about him, then you have come to the right place. In this article, you will find What is Jon Cryer net worth? How old is Jon Cryer? Jon Cryer’s career, and How much does Jon Cryer make?

What Is Jon Cryer Worth?

We knew for the fact that Jon Cryer is rich, but little did we know that Jon Cryer net worth is a staggering $70 million. As you might already know, Jon acquired his massive wealth through his acting career. Most of you might not know this, but Jon Cryer is also a writer and producer. In addition to this, Jon Cryer is also recognized as a director. Have a look at how much does Jon Cryer make?

Name Jon Cryer Net Worth $70 Million Birth 16th April 1965, New York City, USA Nationality American Age 57 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 74 Kg Partner Lisa Joyner Profession Actor, Producer, Writer, Director Career 1984-Present

How Much Does Jon Cryer Make?

You will be surprised to know that Jon Cryer draws a stupendous amount of $10 million every year. Thanks to his career as an actor, director, writer, and producer, Jon Cryer manages to bring huge sums of money into his bank account. According to an estimation, Jon Cryer receives around $850k every month, while his weekly earnings are around $200k. Who knew that playing the role of a broke stressed chiropractor could make Jon Cryer this rich. Below are the details of Jon Cryer’s earnings from Two and a Half Men.

Jon Cryer’s Earnings From “Two and a Half Men”

The sitcom, Two and a Half Men revolves around the life of an alcoholic jingle writer Charlie Harper (played by Charlie Sheen) and his brother, Alan Harper (played by Jon Cryer), and nephew Jake Harper (played by Angus T. Jones). The show aired its first episode back in September 2003 and concluded in February 2015.

Out of the trio, Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones left the show in the middle, while Jon Cryer continued to play the character of Alan Harper till the show concluded. According to sources, Jon Cryer was being paid a sum of $550k till season 8 (which also marked the exit of Charlie Sheen from the series). From season 9, Jon Cryer’s stipend was increased from $550k to $650k per episode.

If we add the figures, Jon Cryer made around $13 million per season. After getting a salary hike of $650k per episode, Jon Cryer’s earnings were around $15.6 million per season. Now, these figures are Jon Cryer’s earnings per season. So just imagine how much he made during the entire show, I’ll leave the math to you. You should also note, that Jon Cryer also makes money through the syndication runs of the show. However, his earnings from the syndicated runs have not been made public.

Jon Cryer Real Estate and Car Collection

For someone, who plays the character of a person who is homeless, Jon Cryer resides in a 2,500 square feet mansion in Los Angeles. As per reports, the actor bought the house back in 2006. Jon has reportedly paid around $1.6 million for a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms mansion. The house also has a huge garden and a swimming pool. It is estimated that the value of Jon Cryer’s Los Angeles house is more than $3 million as of today.

Coming to Jon Cryer’s car collection, he is reportedly the owner of a few luxurious cars. He is said to own a Chevy Volt and a Tesla car. The Chevy Volt’s price is estimated at around $35k, while the Tesla’s cost is $36k. In addition to this, Jon is also the keeper of a Volvo V70 car, whose cost is around $25k.

Jon Cryer Child Support

Just like Alan Harper, Jon Cryer too couldn’t escape paying money for child support. His first marriage was to Sarah Trigger (who is also an actress) from 1999 to 2004. During their marriage, the couple became parents to a son named Charlie Austin, who was born in 2000. After divorce settlements, the court ordered Jon Cryer to pay a sum of $8k every month for child support, which the actor accepted. Later on, Sarah demanded that Jon Cryer should pay around $88k for child support. Sarah stated that their son needs more money to keep up with his father’s wealthy image. However, her plea was rejected by the court.

Early Life

Jon Cryer is the offspring of entertainers Donald Cryer and Gretchen Kiger. Donald and Gretchen welcomed their son on the 16th of April 1965 in New York City, USA. Jon was sent to Bronx High School, where he was friends with Boaz Yakin (who is a renowned movie director). After completing high school in 1983, Jon joined a drama school called “The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art” instead of pursuing college. Jon Cryer began his career by playing the character of David in Torch Song play. Then in 1984, Jon played the lead role of “Charles Cummings” in the comedy movie “No Small Affair”. At that time, Jon Cryer was just 19 years old. Jon Cryer received worldwide recognition after playing the role of “Philip F. Dale” in the movie Pretty in Pink.

Career

After the success of Pretty in Pink, Jon Cryer was cast as Andrew Morenski in the drama movie “Hidin’ Out”. Though the movie got tanked at the box office, Jon Cryer’s performance received praise. Later on, Jon landed the lead part in a TV series called “The Famous Teddy Z”. However, due to low viewership, the show got canceled. Then in 1990, Charlie Sheen’s movie “Hot Shots!” was released, which featured Jon Cryer in a supporting cast.

Did you know? that Jon Cryer auditioned to play the character of “Chandler Bing” in FRIENDS. However, the makers already cast Matthew Perry for the role by the time Jon Cryer’s tape reached them. What are your thoughts on Jon Cryer playing the role of Chandler Bing? Let us know in the comments.

After this, Jon Cryer played the lead role of Daniel in the movie “Went to Coney Island on a Mission from God… Be Back by Five”, which was released in 1998. Not only this, but Jon also served as the writer and producer of the movie. The movie received a positive reaction from the audience, but only managed to earn just $14k at the box office.

As per reports, Jon Cryer’s earnings from the movie were around $16k (if we look at the positive side, Jon Cryer made $2k extra than the movie’s collection). Before landing the role of Alan Harpe, Jon Cryer was cast as the lead in two shows namely Partners and The Trouble With Normal. You will be surprised to know that both shows got canceled after the first season (maybe it’s a bad omen for Jon Cryer to play the lead in TV shows).

Rise To Fame

Then in 2003, Jon Cryer’s career turned around when he landed the part of Alan Harper in the popular series Two and a Half Men. The show ran for 12 long seasons (from 2003 to 2015), and Jon Cryer appeared in every single episode of the show (which are 262 by the way). Jon’s portrayal of Alan Harper got him not one but 7 Emmy Awards. During the airing of Two and a Half Men, Jon Cryer also made guest appearances in other TV shows like Husbands, Who do You Think You Are?, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Personal Life

Around the late 1990s, Jon Cryer met a British actress named Sarah Trigger, and the couple started dating. Then in the year 1999, Jon and Sarah tied the knot, and in the following year became parents to a son named Charlie Austin. After being married for a few years, the couple ended their marriage in 2004. After this, around 2007 Jon Cryer revealed that he has exchanged engagement rings with Lisa Joyner, who is a TV presenter. Then in the same year, Jon and Lisa walked down the aisle, and later in 2009, the couple became parents to a girl by adoption.

Conclusion

Despite coming from an entertainment background, Jon Cryer had to struggle and face rejections for many years, until he landed himself the role of Alan Harper in Two and a Half Men. Though he acted in movies that brought him fame, it could not land him career-defining roles. It was after Two and a Half Men that people started recognizing the talent of Jon Cryer. One thing that we can learn from the journey of Jon Cryer is that no matter who you are if you are not talented, then even strong background (like Jon Cryer had) cannot help you go anywhere. The actor’s last appearance on the TV screen was in an episode of the comedy-drama series called “The Kominsky Method”, where he was featured as a guest.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jon Cryer worth? A. As of 2022, Jon Cryer net worth is revoked at around $70 million. 2. How old is Jon Cryer? A. Jon Cryer is 57 years old. 3. What is Jon Cryer’s birth name? A. David and Gretchen Cryer named their son Jonathan Niven Cryer, who later adopted the stage name, John Cryer. 4. Who is Jon Cryer’s wife? A. Jon Cryer is the husband of a TV presenter named “Lisa Joyner”, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2007.