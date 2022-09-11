Jon Bon Jovi Net Worth: Career, Assets, Biography, Family, Age, Height, Cars

Talent and success go hand in hand (also the bank balance) and if you don’t believe me, then just look up Jon Bon Jovi net worth on Google (Wait, you just did that and landed here, silly me). So if you are looking to know about Jon Bon Jovi then you must be a fan of his. Even though Jon Bon Jovi is popular across the world, let’s have a quick overview of him (just in case). As you might (or might not) know that Jon Bon Jovi was born John Francis Bongiovi Jr, and he comes from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States. He is most known for his singing style, and he has established the famous rock band “Bon Jovi”.

His band currently consists of David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald. The American rock band has released 15 albums so far and has embarked on several musical tours. Aside from singing, Jon Bon Jovi also has acting credits in movies and television shows. In addition to this, he also introduced the football team, Philadelphia Soul which existed from 2004 to 2019.

What Is Jon Bon Jovi Worth?

According to reports, the founder of the rock band “Bon Jovi”, Jon Bon Jovi net worth is a jaw-dropping $410 million as of September 2022. A big share of Jon Bon Jovi’s wealth consists of the money he made from his music career. In addition to this, he has also amassed millions of dollars through his acting and sports ventures. The American rock star, Jon Bon Jovi has been in the music industry for nearly 5 decades and during this period he has been honored with numerous honors. He has won an ASCAP Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award, Kids’ Choice Award, Felix Award, MTV Europe Music Award, and a Peabody Award.

Furthermore, he has been nominated for prestigious awards such as the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), ACM (Academy of Country Music) Award, and an Oscar. Jon Bon Jovi has also been inducted into the Songwriters as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame list in the years 2009 and 2018 respectively. Let’s check out how much does Jon Bon Jovi make?

Name Jon Bon Jovi Net Worth $410 million Birth 2 March 1962, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Age 60 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 77 kg Partner Dorothea Hurley Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor Career 1975-Present

How Much Does Jon Bon Jovi Make?

I tell you, being in the entertainment industry (especially in music) is no joke. The fact that Jon Bon Jovi and his group members have managed to entertain the audience for nearly a decade is commendable. The American singer and his group have managed to sell more than 120 million copies of their music so far. Coming back to Jon Bon Jovi, it is estimated that he makes more than $69 million every year. Yes, you have read it correctly.

Jovi and his friends earn their bread and butter through record sales, merchandise sales, ticket sales, music tours, live concerts & events, royalties, and much more. In addition to this, Jon Bon Jovi also makes plenty of cash from his business ventures and acting roles in movies and TV. Another crucial source of income for Jon Bon Jovi is endorsements and digital streaming. Every month, the veteran singer manages to earn more than $5.75 million. Jon Bon Jovi is estimated to earn over $1.3 million a week.

Jon Bon Jovi Earnings From Album Sales

The American rock star and his group released their first album in the year 1984, which was named after their group i.e, “Bon Jovi”. According to records, the album sold more than 3.5 million copies across the world and earned a platinum certification from RIAA. Reportedly, Jon Bon Jovi’s share of the album sales was $1.75 million. Then in the following year, the group released their second album titled “7800 Fahrenheit”. Unlike its predecessor, the album recorded 3 million record sales, and Jon took home $1.5 million.

After this, Jon Bon Jovi and his group released “New Jersey” and made more than $9 million out of record sales. Bon Jovi’s next release “Slippery When Wet” became a massive hit among the audience and critics, and it was released in 1986. According to reports, Jon Bon Jovi received a whopping $20 million from the 28 million record sales. Then in 1992, the group released “Keep The Faith” and it managed to sell over 12 million album copies across the globe. Out of this album sales, Jon Bon Jovi got a payment of $6 million. Then in the year 1995, Jon Bon Jovi was part of not one but two albums namely

“Cross Roads” and “These Days”.

The former recorded 21.5 million and the latter recorded 10 million in record sales. As per records, Jon Bon Jovi earned $11 million from Cross Roads and $5 million from These Days. In 2000, Bon Jovi dropped another album titled “Crush” and it performed well, selling over 11 million album copies. Jon reportedly took home a sum of $7 million for his work, and in 2001 Bon Jovi performed a live album titled “One Wild Night Live 1985-2001”.

Later Albums

In 2002, the rock band released the album “Bounce” and it sold 5 million copies for which Jon received $3 million. A year later, Bon Jovi released This Left Feels Right” and it sold more than 1.5 million records. Jovi from this album made around $850k in profits. The next release by Bon Jovi was the box set edition album titled “100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong”. Though the album title has some pretty big figures, it managed to sell only 1 million copies across the world. The group is said to make at least $1.5 million from the box edition. Later in 2005, Jovi and his friends released the album “Have a Nice Day” and earned a little over $3.5 million.

In 2007 and 2009, the band released the albums “Lost Highway” and “The Circle” that sold more than 4 million and 3 million records respectively. From the former, Jon Bon Jovi earned $2.5 million and from the latter, he earned $1.75 million. In 2010, Jovi and the group released “Greatest Hits” which brought more than $2.5 million into their pockets. Then in the year 2013, the rock band released the album titled “What About Now” and took home over $800k from record sales.

Jon Bon Jovi Ventures

Aside from music, Jon Bon Jovi ventured into sports as well. He established a football team called “Philadelphia Soul” in the year 2004. The team played in AFL (Arena Football League). Later in 2014, Jon Bon Jovi reportedly invested his money in Buffalo Bills. Jon Bon Jovi has also appeared in movies like Young Guns II, Moonlight and Valentino, The Leading Man, Homegrown, Pay It Forward, Vampires: Los Muertos, and a few others. In addition to this, Jon Bon Jovi has also graced the television screens by appearing in shows like Sex and the City, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and 30 Rock.

Jon Bon Jovi Real Estate

Throughout his career, Jon Bon Jovi has bought and sold numerous expensive real estate properties. Back in the year, 2007 Jovi purchased a 7,400 square feet residence situated at Mercer Street, New York City. As per reports, Jon Bon Jovi paid a sum of $24 million for it and later in 2013 listed the property for sale. Initially, the asking price was a whopping $42 million, and eventually sold it for $34 million in 2015. Also in the same year i.e, 2015, Jovi bought a mansion worth $12.88 and later listed the place for $18 million. However, he sold the property for $15 million, and later in 2017, he purchased a new property in Greenwich Village for a massive $18.94 million. Jovi reportedly put this property on market for $22 million in February this year.

Apart from this, Jon Bon Jovi also owns a massive abode in New Jersey. The mansion reportedly sits on a 15-acre land and occupies a space of 18,000 square feet. It has 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and many luxurious features. Jovi is reported to have bought this place in July 2019 by paying $20 million for it. Also, Jon Bon Jovi is the owner of a stunning plot in Florida, which he purchased in the year 2018 for $10 million. As per records, it has a front water view, and it covers an area of 5,000 square feet. However, Jon not once resided in this property and eventually sold it for a whopping $20 million. After this, he bought a new 10,000 square feet abode in the North Ocean Boulevard area. As per records, this property cost Jon Bon Jovi a massive sum of $43 million.

Jon Bon Jovi Early Life and Marriage

The American rock star is the child of John Francis Bongiovi Sr and Carol, who served in the Marines. Carol welcomed Jon Bon Jovi on the 2nd of March 1962 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States. Aside from this, Carol has two more children namely Anthony and Matthew. Jon Bon Jovi completed high school at St. Joseph High School and Sayreville War Memorial High School. During his time in high school, Jon Bon Jovi fell in love with his classmate, Dorothea Hurley. Both Jovi and Dorothea married in April 1989 and produced 4 children during their marriage.

Conclusion

The rock star, Jon Bon Jovi is currently 60 years old, and he is still producing music. And even still he has fans all over the world. Jon Bon Jovi is the father of 4 children and is married to the love of his life. He has a net worth of more than $410 million and it is protected to increase in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jon Bon Jovi

1. What is Jon Bon Jovi worth? A. The founder of the American rock group “Bon Jovi”, Jon Bon Jovi net worth is a stupendous $410 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Jon Bon Jovi? A. John Francis Bongiovi Jr. professionally famous as Jon Bon Jovi age is currently 60 years. 3. How many children does the American rock star, Jon Bon Jovi have? A. The Bon Jovi member (and founder), Jon Bon Jovi has been married to his soul mate, Dorothea Hurley since 1989. During their union, the pair produced 4 children i.e, a girl and three boys. Jon and Dorothea’s eldest child is their daughter, Stephanie (born in 1993). The name of Jon Bon Jovi’s sons is Jesse (born in 1995), Jacob (born in 2002), and Romeo (born in 2004). 4. What is the height of the Bon Jovi group founder, Jon Bon Jovi? A. The veteran musician, Jon Bon Jovi’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 8 inches.