This post is about the athlete who represented America at the Olympics not once but twice in the years 2006 and 2010. Apart from this, he went on to grab many honors and medals to his name. In case you are if you are wondering, I Am talking about the renowned American figure skater, Johnny Weir. He brought home medals from events like World Figure Skating Championships, GPF (Grand Prix Final), World Junior Championship, U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and many more. After bidding adieu to figure skating in 2013, Johnny Weir started working as a commentator in 2014. So if you are interested to know What is Johnny Weir net worth? How old is Johnny Weir? and How much does Johnny Weir make? then read this post till the end.

What Is Johnny Weir Worth?

The former figure skater, Johnny Weir net worth is speculated to be at least $4 million as of 2022. The athlete has amassed his fortune through his figure skating career. Not only this, but he also makes decent money as a commentator. He is recognized as the youngest U.S. National Champion, the first American to lift the “Cup Of Russia”, and won U.S. National Championship three times consecutively. Let us have a look at how much does Johnny Weir make?

Name Johnny Weir Net Worth $4 Million Birth 2nd July 1984, Coatesvillle, Pennsylvania Nationality American Age 37 Years Old Height 5ft 9in Weight 61 Kg Partner Victor Voronov (m. 2012-2015) Profession Figure Skater, Commentator Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Johnny Weir Make?

Though Johnny Weir’s figure skating career came to an end, he still makes decent money as a commentator. According to reports, it is estimated that he takes home around $500k every year. His income now is mostly generated through his works as a commentator and skating analyst. While an average commentator makes around $20k, Johnny Weir takes home an average of $30k to $40kfor his work as a commentator (the paychecks vary from event to event). Back in 2014, Johnny Weir received a hefty payment of $65k for his service. Now have a look at Johnny Weir’s earnings over the years.

Johnny Weir Earnings

Johnny Weir’s bank balance has increased substantially over the years. Back in the year 2018, his net worth was $3.2 million, while in the following year it increased to $3.5 million. However, his income took a hit due to the Covid pandemic. Even though, the former athlete managed to make around $100k. Then next year, i.e, in 2021 he earned around $200k to $400k just by working as a commentator and skating analyst. It has been 5 months since this year started and Johnny Weir has already earned around $100k to $200k. Given that he is making decent money, it is safe to assume that he might earn more than $500k this year.

Early Life

Johnny Weir is the eldest child of John Weir and Patti Weir. His father used to work as a nuclear power plant engineer, while his mother took a job as a home inspector. She also worked as a worker in a nuclear power plant. Patti Weir gave birth to Johnny Weir on the 2nd of July 1984 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Before stepping into the world of figure skating, Johnny Weir used to be a horse rider. He began riding a pony at an early age, and he brought home numerous trophies. The astonishing thing about this is that Johnny Weir accomplished these feats when he was just 9 years old.

Due to this, Johnny Weir figured that he is fit for figure skating. When Johnny Weir attained the age of 12 years he started learning to skate. Seeing his determination, his parents decided to relocate to Newark, Delaware so that Johnny can stay around his coach and training place.

As a result, Johnny Weir was enrolled in Newark High School. Weir completed his high school in 2002 and went on to join Delaware University to pursue higher studies. However, Johnny left Delaware University to pursue his figure skating career.

Johnny Weir’s Early Career

Johnny Weir’s journey to becoming a figure skater, when he was just a child. He got inspired by the performance of Kristi Yamaguchi, who brought a gold medal for her country at the 1992 Winter Olympics. His drive to become a figure skater was further boosted, when his parents brought him a pair of pre-owned figure skates as a present. Johnny Weir’s drive was further boosted after he saw the performance of Oksana Baiul at the Winter Olympics of 1994. This time, Johnny’s parents brought him another pair of figure skates as a present for Christmas, but this time they were brand new.

In his early teens, Johnny started practicing Axels and Salchow jumps. During this, Johnny became a student of the famous coach Priscilla Hill and started learning figure skating under her guidance. After this, Johnny Weir went on to participate in singles and pair skating competitions. He partnered with Jodi Rudden and went on to compete in South Atlantic Regionals and Junior Olympics.

Weir went on to win several regional competitions as well as minor competitions from 1997 to 1998. During this time, he also secured the third position at the U.S. National Championships. Weir went on to improve his performance during the 1998-1999 season. Finally around 2000, he got an opportunity to participate in Grand Prix.

Johnny Weir Professional Career

Johnny Weir participated in the Junior Grand Prix 1999-2000 season event and secured 7th and 2nd positions during the event. Then in 2000, the athlete went on to participate in the U.S Figure Skating Championship and secured the top spot. Johnny Weir also won Junior Eastern Sectionals in 1999 and 2000 and he also went on to win the Senior Eastern Sectionals as well in the 2000-2001 season. Then at the age of just 16 years, Johnny Weir brought home a gold medal from the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Not only this, but he also grabbed 18th position on the best figure skater’s list in the same year (which is not bad for a 16-year-old). Then from 2002 to 2003, Johnny Weir was out of action for most of the time, due to injuries. However, the figure skater made an astonishing comeback during the 2003-2004 season. He went on to compete at Grand Prix and Eastern Sectionals and secured 2nd and 1st place respectively.

After this in 2004, Johnny Weir participated in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship event. At that time, Johnny Weir’s age was just 19 years, but still, he went on to win the event, thus becoming the youngest male skater to accomplish this feat. Not only this, but Johnny Weir claimed the rank from 18th position to 5th position in the best skaters list. Then in the 2004-2005 season, Johnny Weir brought home an NHK trophy. He also competed at Trophee Bompard, Cup of Russia, and the 2005 U.S. Figure Skating Championship, where he secured 2nd, 2nd, and 1st place respectively.

Later Years

Then in the 2005-2006 season, Johnny Weir won 4th position at the Campbell’s Classic and he also won the Marshalls U.S. Figure Skating Challenge in 2005. In the following year, Johnny defended his streak for the third time by winning the U.S. Figure Skating Championship event. However, the figure skater did not perform well at the 2006 World Figure Skating Championships due to injuries and secured 7th position.

As a result of his injuries, Johnny Weir was absent from most of the events during the 2006-2007 season. This resulted in Johnny Weir’s rank dropping from 5th position to 8th position in the best skaters list. Johnny Weir participated in the Campbell Skating Challenge and Cup of Russia in 2006 and won the 1st and 2 positions respectively. In the same year, Johnny Weir’s winning streak in the U.S. Figure Skating was broken by Lysacek. Not only this, but Johnny Weir also performed poorly at the 2006 World Figure Skating Championship and secured 8th position at the event.

After suffering losses during the 2006-2007 season, Johnny Weir trained hard to get back into the game. He went on to secure the second spot at the Cup of China event and he also secured the first position at the Cup of Russia event as well during the 2007-2008 season. During the 2008-2009 season, Johnny Weir’s rank climbed from 8th position to 7th position in the world’s best skaters list. Johnny competed in the 2008 Skate America event and won 2nd place.

He also won 2nd place at the NHK Trophy event and earned a bronze medal at the Grand Prix Final event. However, at the World Figure Skating Event, Johnny could not give his best performance due to illness, and thus finished in 7th place.

Later Seasons and Retirement

In the 2009-2010 season, Johnny Weir got discouraged by his recent performances and decided to retire from figure skating, but his mother encouraged him to continue. During this season, Johnny’s rank dropped to 8th position. He earned 4th, 2nd, and 3rd in Rostekecom Cup, Japan, and Grand Prix Final event. He also secured 3rd place at the U.S. Nationals as well. After this, Johnny did not participate in the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons.

During this time, he got married to Victor Voronov and also admitted publically that he is transgender. Though he wanted to come back to participate in Sochi Olympics and also competed in some events, he could not make it to Sochi Olympics. Eventually, Johnny Weir took retirement from figure skating and started serving as a figure skating analyst and commentator.

Conclusion

Johnny Weir was destined to become a figure skater. He competed in many competitions and won numerous honors during his career. If it hadn’t been for his injuries, Johnny would have gone even farther. However, all of these do not matter, as Johnny already proved what he wanted to prove. He is now working as a figure skate analyst and commentator. Last year, he was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of U.S. Figure Skating, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Johnny Weir is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Johnny Weir worth? A. Johnny Weir net worth is estimated at around $4 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Johnny Weir? A. Johnny Weir is 37 years old. 3. How tall is Johnny Weir? A. Johnny Weir is 5Ft and 9In tall. 4. Who is Johnny Weir’s partner? A. Johnny Weir was married to Victor Voronov from 2012 to 2015.