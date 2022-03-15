Johnny Knoxville Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, House, Cars, Assets

Johnny Knoxville freaked out kids with his role in Men in Black II (at least I was freaked out, when I saw him in the movie when I was a kid). He played the role of an alien, who had 2 heads, Scrad and Charlie. He has also appeared in a movie along “The Last Stand” beside Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, he is recognized around the globe for appearing in a reality stunt show called “Jackass”. the show was so successful that the makers even made a movie on it. So the question is, how much does Johnny Knoxville make each year? What is Johnny Knoxville worth? How old is Johnny Knoxville now? And What is Johnny Knoxville net worth? All the questions are answered in this post.

What is Johnny Knoxville Worth?

The 51-year-old MTV reality show’s fame i.e. Johnny Knoxville net worth is said to be $70 to $75 million. Johnny embarked on his career at an early age. He has made movies, and he is also an actor, but he has garnered fame across the globe with the show “Jackass”. Not only this but the stuntman turned actor is also ready to set foot in the WWE ring. On top of this, Knoxville is going to face-off against Sami Zayn at the greatest event of WWE, i.e. WrestleMania 38.

Name Johnny Knoxville Birth Name Philip John Clapp Johnny Knoxville Net Worth $70 to $75 million Birthplace 11th March 1971, Knoxville, U.S. Nationality American Age 51 years old Height 6 Ft 1 In Weight 85 Kg (approximately) Profession Actor, Stuntman, Producer, Filmmaker Career 1992-Present

How Much Does johnny Knoxville Make?

given that Johnny Knoxville is a man of multiple talents, it should come as no surprise that he has multiple sources of income. Though we believe Johnny earns a big stash of money from movies, then you are wrong. He does make a decent sum of money from movies, but he makes tons of cash from his other sources. According to reports, it is assumed that he has a salary of $400k to $500k each year and around $35k every month. However, we believe it is many times more.

Earning From Movies and Reality Shows

Johnny Knoxville has credit for appearing in numerous movies and television shows. It is stated that he earned a whopping amount of more than a million dollars from Jackass movies. On top of this, he earned between $4 to $6 million from the Jackass series. As per some reports, it is stated that Johnny Knoxville was paid a handsome amount of more than $500k from his guest appearance in the movie “The Last Stand”. It is said that Johnny has worked with 80 movies, out of which he acted in 45. He has backed 25 movies as a producer, and has directed a movie.

Production Company and Endorsements

Apart from acting and risking his life in reality shows, Johnny has made investments to start not one but two production companies. He first started a production house called “Dickhouse Productions” along with his pals Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. The Dickhouse company backed many famous programs like Jackass movie and television series, Ridiculousness, Fantasy Factory, and a few others. Movies backed by Dickhouse productions have performed exceptionally well at the box office. for instance, Jackass: The Movie had a budget of $2 million, but it managed to gross more than $79 million, which was released in 2002.

Later in 2006, the sequel of the Jackass movie series called “Jackass: Number Two” was released in theaters. The movie had an $11 million budget, but it managed to cross only $85 million (which is just a little more than its predecessor’s collection). Then in 2010, Jackass 3D was released worldwide, which had a budget of $20 million. The movie was released on the 15th of October, and it earned more than $171 million across the globe.

Then the production company made another movie under the “Jackass Presents” banner. The movie was titled “Bad Grandpa”, which had a $15 million budget, but it managed to collect more than $160 million around the world.

Hello Junior Production House and Johnny Knoxville Endorsements

Dickhouse Productions’ investments in movies proved to be successful, which led Johnny Knoxville to launch another production house. Johnny Knoxville launched another production firm called “Hello Junior”, which has collaborated with Paramount Pictures, by signing a contract for 2 years (all credit goes to the success of Dickhouse Productions and Johnny’s good relations with Paramount). Johnny has also endorsed products of renowned brands like Converse and Coor Lights. The former is an American shoe manufacturing company, while the latter is an alcohol beverage company.

Johnny Knoxville House and Cars

The Jackass fame, Johnny Knoxville purchased a grand mansion in Hollywood Hills, California. The house has a stunning design and also has a huge garden in the front. The mansion is said to have large spacious rooms and also grand kitchen, bed, and bathrooms. The house is also surrounded by large green trees, which keeps the place cool as well as increases its charm. The actor bought the for a whopping sum of more than $1 million. Coming to his car collection, Johnny has some luxurious rides. It is reported that Johnny drives an SUV, Range Rover, and Audi. A Range Rover can cost around $100k to $210k, while the Audi comes in between $55k to $65k.

Early Life

Philip John Clapp Johnny Knoxville is the son of a salesman and Sunday School teacher. He was born on the 11th of March 1971 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Philip Knoxville and Lemoyne Clapp. Johnny Knoxville is the youngest child of Philip and Lemoyne, and he also has two elder sisters. Johnny went to the high school of South Young, which is located in Knoxville. He completed his graduation in the year 1989, and later relocated to California to pursue his goal in acting.

Initially, Johnny had to settle for many minor roles, and he mostly did commercials at the beginning. Soon he started to play “extra” in several projects. To grow his career, Johnny started writing for various magazines about his ideas. He caught the eye of Jeff Tremaine (the director and co-creator of the Jackass series) when he pitched an idea of trying out protection equipment on himself. This idea intrigued Jeff Termaine, and the rest is history.

Career

Johnny Kicked off his career with Jackass, where he gave most of the ideas and tips on how to lead the show. Initially, the show was rejected by many networks, as the program involved showing dangerous stunts to the audience, which could influence the youth to risk their lives by imitating the stunts. At last, MTV agreed to back the show, and thus Jackass was created. The show was first aired on the 1st of October in the year 2000. However, MTV had to interfere in the making process of the show, as it had many risky stunts. Soon the makers felt that they were getting hindered, and thus the series came to an untimely end in February 2002.

Later in the same year, the makers decided to bid adieu to the series with a satisfactory finale, and thus began making “Jackass: The Movie”. Interestingly enough, MTV insisted on backing the movie. The movie was made on a $5 million budget, and it ended up earning more than $60 million across the globe. The list does not end here, the success of the first movie, led to making numerous spinoffs and sequels.

Other Movies and Television Shows

Apart from the Jackass franchise, Johnny has appeared in several movies. One of his most renowned performances is in the movie called “The Dukes of Hazzard”. The movie was released in 2005, where Johnny played the role of “Luke Duke, and the movie earned $111 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. He also acted in Men in Black II, where he played the role of a stupid alien. He also appeared in Walking Tall and dirty Shame in 2004.

Knoxville also played the lead character in Daltry Calhoun and The Ringer, which both were released in 2005 respectively. He also lent his voice for his character in an episode of Family Guy, and also Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). Apart from this he also opened two production companies namely Dickhouse Productions and Hello Junior.

Personal Life

Johnny Knoxville was in a romantic relationship with Melanie Lynn Cates. The two said their vows on the 15th of May 1995. A year later the couple welcomed their daughter in January. Johnny and Melanie spent 11 years together, and unfortunately, went on their ways in 2006. In the following year, Johnny filed for divorce in court in July. Johnny and Melanie’s divorce was finalized in 2008. Then Johnny started seeing Naomi Nelson. A year later after his divorce from Melanie, Johnny announced that he is going to become a father for the second time. Johnny’s girlfriend gave birth to a boy in December of the same year. Later in 2010, Johnny and Naomi got married in September. In the following year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter in October.

Conclusion

There is no denying that Johnny Knoxville has an impressive net worth, but it is not true that he gathered most of it from his acting career. He garnered most of his fortune from the Jackass series and his production houses. His fame and success came with a price, where he broke his bones on many occasions. At one point he even had to use a tube to pass urine for 3 and a half years, which was the result of an injury while performing stunts.

Considering Johnny Knoxville, just an actor is a big understatement as he is also a producer, a renowned stuntman, and filmmaker. Currently, Johnny Knoxville is busy with the upcoming installment of the Jackass franchise. Also, he might be spending a great deal of time building his body as he is going to face off against Sami Zayn at the grandest stage of them all, the WrestleMania.

Frequently Asked Questions

