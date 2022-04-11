John Stamos, also fondly called “Uncle Jesse” from his character in “Full House” by his fans was a household name during the late ’80s and mid ’90s. He is an accomplished American-Greek Theatre/ TV/ Hollywood actor, a producer and a musician who has carved out an excellent portfolio to add to his name. Stamos entered the entertainment industry in early ’80s debuting with the TV sitcom “General Hospital”. Since then he has had numerous remarkable roles that have earned him praise world wide while helping him to upturn his bank balance. So, how much is John Stamos worth? The “Full House” actor John Stamos Net Worth is evaluated to be $25 million as of 2022.

The actor has numerous television series and films credited to his name. He has also been honored with various awards and nominations throughout his career. Some of the prominent ones that he is majorly celebrated for include “Full House”, “General Hospital”, “Glee”, “ER”, “Scream Queens”, “You” among numerous others. One of his latest works include the spinoff of the Iconic ABC series “Full House” titled “Fuller House”. The latter was streamed as Netflix Original Series.

While Stamos has accrued a lot of wealth through his lengthy and steady acting career, he has also made impressive contributions to the music industry as well. Beginning to hone his talent from the age of 4, Stamos has built a strong career in music which plays a significant role when speaking of various factors contributing to John Stamos net worth.

That said, in this posting you will learn more interesting things about this American actor like what is John Stamos’s net worth, his early life, professional and personal details, awards and more. Without any further delay let’s move on.

With more than three decades in the television and film industry, it is not surprising that Stamos has been able to build a large bank. As per the latest online reports, John Stamos net worth is $25 million. Many wonder what might his annual salary be or how much has he earned per film or per season. Although there isn’t any official information about what the “Full House” actor earns every year, it is easy to conclude from his net worth and the series’ and film’s success the kind of pay check he receives.

Full House, for example, ran for 8 seasons and 192 episodes in total. Stamos was a part of all the episodes. He played the role of Jesse Katsopolis which was one of the most popular characters of the time. You can only imagine how much the actor would have pulled from this show significantly helping with how much is John Stamos worth today. While this series was probably the longest running sitcoms of his career, his other shows also went for a decent period of time.

In addition to the film and small screen programs, John Stamos has also been apart of a few endorsements that would have helped him pile some cash adding up to his wealth. One of the most talked about endorsement contracts that the actor signed in was with “Oikos”, a yogurt brand. Aside from that he also signed a deal with Dannon, a Greek yogurt brand to appear in two commercials for Super Bowl.

One of the recent ones that he signed was endorsement contract with the Bimbo Bakeries, USA. He collaborated as the new ambassador for the bakery’s Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Bread.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name John Phillip Stamos Celebrated Name John Stamos Date of Birth 19 August 1963 Age 58 years old Place of Birth Cypress, California, United States Parents Father: William Stamos

Mother: Loretta Phillips Spouse Caitlin McHugh (m. 2018)

Rebecca Romijn (m. 1998 – 2005) Children Billy Stamos Profession Television/ Hollywood Actor, Producer, Singer, Musician Net Worth $25 million

How old how old is John Stamos? The television star was born on 19th of August 1963 in Cypress, California so he is 58 years old at the time of writing this article. He is born to a well-established family who follow Christianity. John Stamos’ father, William Stamos was an immigrant from Greece who settled in the United States. He was restaurateur by profession while his mother, Loretta Phillips was into modeling.

Stamos aspired to become an actor and a musician right from his childhood days and both his parents were extremely supportive of his dreams. This was a huge motivation for him as many individuals are not fortunate enough to get so much backing and encouragement from their family when they set their foot into the entertainment world. When he was young, Stamos helped his father in his restaurants. When he became a teenager he started work at Yellow Basket and Duke’s located in Orange County, CA.

The actor attended Kennedy High School and after graduating from there he enrolled at the Cypress College in 1981. while in high school, he was a member of the schools marching group where he used to play drums. He was also fond of listening to the popular band The Beach Boys who he also got an opportunity to perform with later in his career. But he did not continue his education further as he was more interested in chasing his acting and singing dreams. Within a very short time after this he launched his career in acting with a role in “General Hospital”.

Career

John Stamos made a debut in 1982 with his role as Blackie Parrish in “General Hospital”, soap opera that ran for close to 2 years. He drew the attention of many viewers through his outstanding performance and a pleasant on-screen presence. He was also nominated for Daytime Emmy Award and Soapy Awards in the category Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role. This opportunity opened the flood gates for numerous further television shows that he became a part of.

Stamos then bagged the lead roles in the television series called “Dreams” in 1984 that was aired in CBS for 12 episodes followed by “You Again?” in NBC. The latter was telecasted between 1986 to 1987. The actor set into the big screen with his movie “Never Too Young to Die” in 1986.

Breakthrough

So far John Stamos had been doing fairly well especially for a starter who just entered the industry. However, he got his biggest break in career when he was chosen to play the character of ‘Jesse Katsopolis’ (or Uncle Jesse) in the ever popular ABC sitcom “Full House”. It was a long running series with 192 episodes through 8 seasons. Stamos had his role intact though the entire season and became a television sensation during this time. Not to mention he got some serious boost in his career and paycheck which has a major role to play in how much is John Stamos worth today.

Career Post “Full House” Contributing to John Stamos Net Worth

The actor got busy working full time for this iconic TV show but soon as it ended he started taking up many different projects where he made guest or special appearances. Some of them include “The Larry Sanders Show”, “Friends”, among others. After this, he landed on a couple of major television shows where he starred as a lead actor and he also produced them. They were ABC telecasted 2001 series “Thieves” and 2005 series “Jake in Progress”.

Some of the other shows and films credits of Stamos include “ER” which ran for 65 episodes, “Grandfathered” “Scream Queens”, and numerous others. His performance in “Grandfathered” was appreciate by the audiences and critics alike and he got the “People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series”. His yet another memorable project was “You” where he played the character of a therapist. Even though he was not a part of the entire show, the fives episodes he appeared in got him a lot of attention.

John Stamos also made a mark in the industry with his exceptional performance in “Party Monster”, “My Best Friend’s Wife”, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”, “Father of Invention”, “Dropping Out”, and more. Undoubtedly, his acting career has played a major role in what is John Stamos’s net worth at present.

Music Career, Theatre career and Other Ventures

Stamos’ successful acting career is not the only factor for his amazing fortune. He has earned substantially from his music career and other sources as well. He formed a band called “Destiny” along with his friends when he was just 13. This is even before he began acting professionally. Stamos mainly played instruments than performing vocals in most of the professional projects. He played congas alongside his fellow musicians for the album “Shades of Blue” in 1994. The album was a huge hit and was again released on digital platform in 2010.

John Stamos also got a chance to show his vocal talent in a charity show in 2006. He performed “Lullabye” (Goodnight, My Angel), a song by Billy Joel. He has also performed along with the The Beach Boys on many occasions since 1985. Some of the notable works of Stamos with this band include “Kokomo” a video where he is seen playing congas and steel drums. Others include “Forever” a track from the 2010 album “Dancing with the Stars” where he gave the lead vocal and many more. All these cumulatively helped with John Stamos net worth.

A brilliant actor he is, John’s acting talent is spread across multiple platforms and one of them is Broadway theatre as well. Making is debut in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, a 1995 production, he continued to appear in multiple others.

John had also lent his voice to a character (a penguin) in a film from 2007 titled “Farce of the Penguins”. In the subsequent years he was a part of several other theatre productions like “Cabaret”, “Nine”, “Bye Bye Birdie” and more.

Awards and Accomplishments

Stamos has a long list of awards and accolades credited to his name. His incredible work in theatre, film and television has been recognized with time. The actor is the recipient of the Golden Icon Award for his iconic theatre production “Bye Bye Birdie”. John Stamos bagged two Soapy Awards for his work in “General Hospital”. In addition to that, he won Young Artist Award, TV Land Award for Favorite Elvis Impression in 2007 and People’s Choice Award in 2016. He was nominated for the Daytime Emmy and Primetime Emmy awards. In 2009, Stamos got inducted with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life and Assets

John Stamos first got married to Rebecca Romjin, a well-famed model in September 1998. The actor met Rebecca at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show and they started dating for a while. He then proposed her on the eve of Christmas in 1997. After spending a few years of married life the duo decided to split in March 2005.

In October 2017, Stamos got engaged to actress/model Caitlin McHugh and the couple died the knot on February 3, 2018. He encountered the actress in the show “Law and Order: SVU” in 2011 but they began dating only in 2015. The duo have a child together named Billy Stamos born in 2018. That same year the couple also opened a jewelery store called “St. Amos Jewelry”. this venture They donate the profits to Childhelp Foundation, an organization that helps those children who are victims of abuse.

On the real estate front, John purchased a massive 4000 sq. ft. mansion Beverly Hills, California in 2005. He paid $3.57 million for this house. Later in 2019, he put it up for sale for $6.7 million but couldn’t sell it at that price. He then lowered the price to $5.7 million and by May 2020 he listed it at a even lower price of $4.5 million. The actor reportedly purchased a new home in August 2019 in a residential community in Hidden Hills, California that costed him $5.75 million.

Summing Up

John Stamos is one of the most seasoned actors of television and Hollywood who began his career almost 40 decades back and is still pretty active. A talented individual, his contributions in diverse fields of acting has been extremely impressive. Aside from that he has also proven himself as an accomplished musician who has worked alongside many artists. Stamos not only made a solid place in the industry but also in the hearts of the audience. He has equally gained the respect from his co-workers and critics. Currently, John Stamos net worth is $25 million which means that, the “Full House” actor also been enjoying a big fortune that he has earned from his extremely successful career.

