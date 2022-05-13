John Elway Net Worth: Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Cars, House, Family

Johny Elway is the current president of the NFL team called “Denver Broncos”, who previously served as the football executive of this team. Johny Elway is also a renowned NFL quarterback player, who has played for the Denver Broncos for around a decade and a half. Not only this but John Elway is the College Football Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer as well. Throughout his career, John Elway has earned millions of dollars from his NFL career. John Elway has also earned and lost millions of dollars outside his NFL career.

So how did John Elway lose millions? What is John Elway net worth? How old is John Elway? and How much does John Elway make? If you want to know the answers to the above questions, then read this post till the end.

What Is John Elway Worth?

The former NFL quarterback player, John Elway net worth is estimated at around $145 million as of 2022. He has earned most of his money through his NFL career by playing for Denver Broncos. After his retirement, he took over the position of football executive of the Denver Broncos in 2011. John Elway served as the football executive of the Denver Broncos for almost a decade. Later in 2021, John Elway got appointed as the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos. Let us have a look at how much does John Elway make?

Name John Elway Net Worth $145 Million Birth 28th June 1960, Post Angeles, Washington Nationality American Age 61 Years Old Height 6Ft 3In Weight 98 Kg Partner Paige Green Profession Football Executive, NFL Player, President of Football Operations Career 1979-Present

How Much Does John Elway Make?

According to reports, John Elway earns at least $3 million every year. John Elway earned most of his income by playing as the quarterback for Denver Broncos. He now receives money for his role as the president of football operations. He also makes decent money through his endorsement deals as well.

Furthermore, John Elway’s investments and business ventures generate handsome revenue as well (more about this in a later section). It is estimated that John Elway receives around $250k to $300k every month, while his weekly earnings are reported as around $65k to $70k. Below are the details of John Elway’s earnings

John Elway’s Earnings

According to reports, John Elway received a colossal amount of $45.5 million for playing as the quarterback for the Denver Broncos for 16 years i.e, from 1983 to 1998. It is said that John Elway received around $4.5 million as the signing bonus, and his annual income was speculated around $6 million. In addition to this, he received a total bonus of $25.4 million for his excellent performance throughout his time with Denver Broncos.

After leaving Denver Broncos in 1998, John Elway returned to work with the Denver Broncos, but this time as the football executive in 2011. As per sources, it is said that John Elway was paid a hefty sum of $3.75 million for his services. Elway stepped down from the position of executive in 2020 and went on to become the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos in 2021.

John Elway’s Endorsements

Elway has also taken home huge paychecks from his endorsement deals. He has appeared in many commercials throughout his career. He has promoted brands like Nestle, Neptune Krill Oil, Sprint, Shriners, Chevrolet, etc. Furthermore, in 2019, John has also shaken hands with a pharmaceutical company called “Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc”, to educate people about Dupuytren disease. is estimated that John Elway takes home a hefty stipend of $500k to $800k every year from his endorsement deals alone. Below are the details of John Elway’s good and bad investments.

John Elway’s Ventures and Investments

Unlike many players, John Elway has invested millions of dollars in ventures, to keep the money rolling in. John Elway used to be the owner of numerous car dealerships back in the 1990s. Just a year before his retirement in 1997, John Elway handed over most of his car dealerships to an automotive retailer company called “AutoNation Inc” for a massive amount of $82.5 million. Despite selling most of his car dealerships, John Elway is still the owner of some car dealerships. He has a Chevrolet dealership in Englewood, a Chrysler Jeep dealership in Greeley, and two Toyota Scion dealerships in Manhattan Beach and Ontario respectively.

Apart from this, John Elway has also earned thousands of dollars by investing his money in the restaurant business. Currently, he is the owner of not one but 4 steakhouse restaurants, which are located in the shopping district of Cherry Creek, Ritz-Carlton in Denver, Vail, and Denver International Airport.

Furthermore, John Elway got appointed as the spokesperson of OpenSports.com in September 2008. Also, John Elway works as a commentator during the football season on the 87.7 The Ticket FM in Denver.

John Elway Real Estate

Elway has also invested huge money in real estate as well. According to reports, he is the owner of a huge mansion in Englewood, Colorado. It is said that John Elway has paid a whopping sum of $7 million for the house. The house is said to have 9 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

He has purchased another property in Denver, Colorado as well. According to reports, the house has 7 bedrooms and bathrooms, a living room, and a dining room. It also has a library and two master suites as well. It is reported that John Elway and his former wife Janet, purchased the house for a massive $4.5 million.

John Elway Financial Losses

Now, investing millions of dollars in any venture does not mean that it will reap you profits. This is true in the case of John Elway as well. The former NFL player invested not thousands, but millions of dollars in some failed ventures during his career. Let us have a look at them.

John Elway used to be the co-owner of a football team called “Colorado Crush”. The team was introduced back in 2002, and it existed till 2009. During this time in 2007, John got elected as the chairman of the American Football League’s executive committee. Later in August 2009, American Football League decided to disband the football team.

The Ponzi Scheme Fraud

Also, John Elway lost a whopping $7 million in a Ponzi scheme. The heart of the matter is that John and several investors lent money to a man called Sam Mueller, who was a former hedge fund manager. According to reports, Sam used the investor’s money to pay off old debts using money received from the new investors. He presented fake documents to gain the trust of investors and managed to collect a massive $80 million, out of which $15 million belonged to John Elway. According to reports, John managed to recover $6 million out of his $15 million investment.

Other Financial Losses

Back in 1998, John Elway invested huge sums of money in a startup company called “Laundromax”. However, the company did not do well, and it had to be shut down. John also invested a hefty sum of $500k into a media company called “Que Pasa” in 1998. Unfortunately, in just two years, the company’s share prices went from $27 to just $1, which resulted in heavy losses for John. During this time, Elway also backed a website called “MVP.com” by investing millions of dollars. Unfortunately, this venture too of John Elway went down the drain.

Early Life

Jack Elway and Janet Elway became parents to twins i.e, a son and a daughter named John Elway and Jana Elway on the 28th of June 1960 in Port Angeles, Washington. Before John and Jana’s birth, Janet gave birth to a daughter in 1959. John’s father used to be a football player and later became a coach. John was gifted in both baseball and football. During his time in high school, John went on to play and win numerous football matches.

His performance was so good, that he received around 60 scholarship offers from various universities. Eventually, John joined the University of Stanford to pursue his further studies. During his time at Stanford University, John played both football and baseball. Not only this, but he also received an offer of $150k from the Yankees to play for an affiliated team called “Oneonta Yankees”. Later in 1984, John Elway was picked by Denver Broncos.

Personal Life

John Elway was previously married to Janet Buchan, who went to the same university as him. The couple walked down the aisle in 1984. During their marriage, the couple became parents to 4 children namely Jessica, Jordan, Jack, and Juliana. John and Janet started living separately in 2002, and later in the following year, the couple ended their marriage.

Later in 2005, John Elway started seeing Paige Green, who used to be a cheerleader for Oakland Raiders. The couple exchanged names at a golf tournament in Los Angeles. After dating for almost three years, the couple exchanged engagement rings in 2008. Later in the following year, the couple exchanged wedding vows.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that John Elway is one of the best quarterback players in the history of the NFL. He was gifted with the talent to play both football and baseball. Despite receiving huge offers from the likes of the Yankees, John chose to pursue a football career. He went on to play for Denver Broncos for 16 years. Not only this, but he returned to the team in 2010 as the executive, and later became the president of football operations. Despite losing millions of dollars in bad investments, John Elway still has a massive net worth of $145 million. However, it makes me wonder how John Elway’s life would have turned out if he chose baseball over football as a professional career. I guess we will never find out.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is John Elway worth? A. John Elway net worth as of 2022, is estimated at around $145 million. 2. How old is John Elway? A. John Elway is 61 years old. 3. What is John Elway doing now? A. Currently, John Elway is serving as the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos. 4. How tall is John Elway? A. John Elway is 6ft 3in tall.