John Amos Net Worth: Career, Family, Assets, Age, Height, Biography, Awards

There have been many great sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, Martin, etc. that entertain us till today. However, it was the American sitcom “Good Times” that laid the foundation for these shows. The American sitcom, Good Times ran from February 1974 to August 1979 consisting of 6 seasons. It starred the renowned actors’ John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja’Net DuBois, Jimmy Walker, Bernadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter in the lead. The premise of the show is set around the Evans family and their struggles to overcome the challenges they face. In this show, John Amos played the role of “James Evans”, a simple hardworking man who works his back off day and night to support his family.

What Is John Amos Worth?

The James Evans fame, John Amos net worth is gauged to be at least $3 million as of this writing. Born as John Allen Amos Jr., John Amos has appeared in other famous TV shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The West Wing, The District, etc. Also, the actor has graced the big screens as well by featuring as a supporting cast. John Amos has been honored with TV Land Awards not once but thrice. He received the TV Land Award for his work in the shows The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Good Times, and Roots.

Not only this, but the actor has also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the “Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series” category for his role in Roots. The actor has also been nominated for CableACE, DVD Exclusive, NAACP, and Orlando Film Festival Awards for his works. You can check out how much does John Amos make? given below.

How Much Does John Amos Make?

According to our estimation, the Good Times fame, John Amos earns approximately $300k a year. He mostly makes his living by appearing in movies and TV shows either as a guest or supporting character. On top of this, he also reportedly receives a decent sum of cash as royalties from the shows he has acted in. John Amos had roles in notable movies like Coming to America (released in 1988), The Beastmaster (released in 1982), Die Hard 2 (released in 1990), Coming 2 America (released in 2021), etc. It is estimated that the actor manages to draw around $40k a month from his acting works. John Amos’s weekly takings are computed to be around $10k.

Why Did John Amos Left “Good Times”?

The American actor, John Amos has been in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years. As I have mentioned earlier, the most notable work of John Amos was in Good Times as James Evans. You might not know this, but this show marks the first time an African American family was cast as the lead in an American sitcom. You might also not know that this program is a spinoff of a spinoff i.e, Good Times is based on another American sitcom titled “Maude”.

Maude on the other hand is a spinoff of another American sitcom “All in the Family” (which is based on a British program “Till Death Us Do Part). While Maude and All in the Family focused on other political issues of that time, Good Times on the other hand portrayed the lives of an African American family realistically. The actor, John Amos wanted to keep the portrayal of African American family as real as possible.

Due to this, John Amos often found himself exchanging heated words with the show’s writers. According to John Amos, he wanted to show the real struggles of African American families through this show, given that it is the first show having an African American family in the lead.

Because of this, John Amos often demanded changes in his script. The actor felt that the writers (who are white) cannot comprehend the struggles/ways a black man goes through to raise his children. Soon, John Amos got onto the nerves of the show writers and was eventually removed from the show after the conclusion of season 3 i.e, in 1976.

Aftermath

According to reports, John Amos was fine being removed from the show. According to him, the writers didn’t understand how a black family lives, and thus he didn’t want to be part of the show. Later on, John Amos went on to act in 704 Hauser, Hunter, The District, The West Wing, All About the Andersons, Two and a Half Men, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and many more. Many years later, the executive producer of Good Times, Norman Lear and John Amos buried the hatchet.

John Amos Early Life

The American actor, John Amos is the child of a mechanic named “John A. Amos Sr”. Amos Sr. and his wife Annabelle welcomed their son, John Amos on the 27th of December 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. John and Annabelle raised their son in the East Orange area and sent him to East Orange High School. John Amos passed high school in the year 1958 and joined Colorado State University to pursue his degree.

Later on, John Amos completed his graduation majoring in sociology. During his college, John Amos used to play football for “Colorado State Rams”. After completing college, John Amos joined Denver Broncos. However, he was released from the team due to an injury and Amos went on to play for Canton Bulldogs. After leaving Canton Bulldogs, John Amos went on to play for Joilet Explorers and later on for Norfolk Neptunes. John Amos has also played football for Wheeling Ironmen, Jersey City Jets, and Waterbury Orbits.

John Amos Career

Amos’s first appearance on the TV screen was in 1970 in “The Bill Cosby Show”, where he appeared as a salesman. Then in the same year, John Amos was featured as “Weatherman Gordon Howard” in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. John Amos appeared in 13 episodes and gained fame and recognition from the audience. Thanks to the role in The Tyler Moore Show, John Amos got an opportunity to join the main cast in the American sitcom Good Times as “James Evans Sr”. The show aired in February 1974 and John Amos was part of it till 1976. John Amos was removed from the show due to creative differences.

After leaving the show, John Amos went on to appear in Alcatraz: The Whole Shocking Story. Then from 1984 to 1985, John Amos worked in the crime-drama series “Hunter”, where he played the character of Captain Dolan. John Amos has also been featured in The District, The West Wing, Men in Trees, Two and a Half Men, The Ranch, etc. as a guest. Amos’s guest appearance was also in the shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, In the House, Martin, Sanford And Son, My Name is Earl, Lie to Me, Murder, and many more.

John Amos Movie Career

The American actor has done a fair share of roles in movies as well. He has appeared in “The World’s Greatest Athlete” which was released in February 1973. In the film, John Amos plays the role of a coach named “Sam Archer”. John Amos went on to appear in the movie “Let’s Do It Again” which was released in 1975 and also starred Bill Cosby. The American actor went on to act in several hit movies like The Beastmaster, Dance of the Dwarfs, Coming to America, Lock Up, Two Evil Eyes, and Die Hard 2.

He has also graced the movies Touched By Love, The President’s Plane Is Missing, Lock Up, Ricochet, For Better or Worse, Dr. Dolittle 3, etc. John Amos was last seen in the comedy movies Because of Charley, Christmas in Miami, and Coming 2 America (which were released last year).

John Amos Personal Life

Amos’s first union was with Noel Mickelson, who worked as an artist as well as an equestrian. Noel and Amos took each other as husband and wife in the year 1965 and their union lasted till 1975. During their marriage, the pair welcomed two children. They have a daughter named, Shannon Amos, who started Afterglow Multimedia, LLC.

Not only this, but Shannon is also a writer and a producer. Noel and Amon have a son named K.C. Amos, who has directed movies like Syphon Gun, Hauntsville, Mercy for Angels, etc. Not only this, but K.C. Amos has also received a Grammy nomination for his works. After parting ways with Noel Mickelson, John Amos started seeing Lillian Lehman (who has appeared in Evan Almighty, Seinfeld, The Closer, ER, etc.).

Both actors walked down the aisle in 1978, but ended their marriage just a year later i.e, in 1979. John Amos has spent most of his life in Tewksbury Township and later in 2020, he relocated to Westcliffe, Colorado.

Conclusion

John Amos has been in the entertainment industry for more than 5 decades. He has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. Though most of his roles were guest roles, he still managed to grab the attention of the audience. John Amos’s age is 82 years, but he is still going strong and hasn’t stopped entertaining his audience. Currently, the actor isn’t involved in any movie project but has recently appeared in an episode of the American program “The Righteous Gemstones” as Buddy Lissons.

