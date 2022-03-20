There are a lot of people who are into podcasts these days. If you do not know what a podcast is, let us explain. A podcast is a digital audio file that can be played and downloaded online. These days people also make videos podcasts where everything is similar to a podcast and includes an extra aspect which is a video of the podcast. In the podcast, guests are invited and the host of the podcast talks about a particular topic. The topic can be about anything and can be in any genre such as, comedy, horror, politics, news, sports, etc. These podcasts can be posted online. People usually post these podcasts on Spotify, YouTube, and other websites. A lot of money can be made with podcasts. A few reports say that if a podcast can get more than 10,000 downloads per episode, it can make $500 to $900 per episode.

Joe Rogan is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, individuals doing podcasts. He makes video podcasts and posts them on YouTube on his channel called The Joe Rogan Experience. He gets millions of listeners on his podcasts in every episode and invites a few of the biggest celebrities on his show. Joe Rogan certainly makes a lot of money. So, here we are going to be seeing how much Is Joe Rogans Worth? His early life, career, and how he likes to spend all his money. Let us begin with his early life.

About Joe Rogan

Only a few fans will know that Joe Rogan’s full name is Joseph James Rogan. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America on 11 August 1967. When Joe Rogan was only 5 years old, his parents parted ways. By the age of 7, he moved to San Francisco, California, and lived there till he was 11 years old. Joe Rogan moved to Florida with his family. His family finally settled in Massachusetts, where he attended his high school and graduated in the year 1985.

As a teenager, Joe Rogan had a keen interest in martial arts. At the age of 14, Joe Rogan started taking classes for Karate. By the next year, he started taking classes for Taekwondo. In his later teens, Joe Rogan started taking part in the US Open Championship taekwondo tournament in the lightweight category and won the tournament. Joe Rogan was the state champion for full-contact sports for 4 years. Later he became a Taekwondo instructor. He later started participating in kickboxing. He did not continue to perform in it as he started suffering from constant headaches at the age of 21 and did not want to sustain more injuries. Joe Rogan joined the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and dropped out very soon as he felt it was pointless for him.

Beginning of His Career

At the beginning of his career, Joe Rogan started doing stand-up comedy. He took a lot of inspiration from comedian Richard Pryor. His film Live on the Sunset Strip influenced Joe Rogan a lot. He stated that nothing else made him laugh like that. Soon, Joe Rogan would start doing impressions and also make jokes in his Taekwondo class to make his friends laugh in class. Joe Rogan performed in his first stand-up show at the age of 21. He wrote jokes and practiced delivery for a very long time, and finally did a show in the year 1988. He performed his act in the Stitches Comedy Club, which is located in Boston.

To keep himself financially stable, Joe Rogan worked in many places. He delivered newspapers, taught martial arts at Boston University, was a limousine driver. Joe Rogan also used to do the duties of a private investigator. His comedic style soon started to get him events in strip clubs and many bachelor parties. During one of the shows, Joe Rogan asked the manager of the club to let him try a new act. After he was given permission, Joe Rogan performed in front of an audience, in which Jeff Sussman was also present. Jeff Sussman fell in love with Joe Rogan’s performance. Jeff Sussman offered Joe Rogan for letting him be his manager, and Joe Rogan agreed. After this, in the year 1990, Joe Rogan moved to New York to pursue a full-time career in stand-up comedy.

Moving to Los Angeles

In the year 1994, Joe Rogan moved to Los Angeles, in which his first countrywide television spot was observed on the MTV comedy display Half-Hour Comedy Hour. The appearance brought about MTV giving him a 3 years contract and a part in a pilot episode of a Dopey Recreation Show for $500. Joe Rogan declined, but it induced Jeff Sussman to ship tapes of Joe Rogan’s performances to numerous networks, which led to a lot of fights. After a duration of negotiation, Joe Rogan accepted a development cope with Disney. In the year 1994, Joe Rogan landed his first acting role in the American sitcom Hardball. He played the role of Frank Valente, who was a young basketball player and had a lot of ego as he was a star player. While working for the sitcom, Joe Rogan started performing in The Comedy Store, which is in Hollywood. Joe Rogan became a regular in the club and would go on to become paid regularly by the owner of the club.

Losing a Friend

Joe Rogan started to appear in the television series NewsRadio in the year 1995. He played the role of Joe Garrelli. Not many people know this, but the role of Joe Garrelli was first given to Ray Romano, but he later dropped out of the project, and it was given to Joe Rogan. He became close friends with Phil Hartman. Phil Hartman used to confess a lot about his marriage troubles to Joe Rogan. There were many times when Joe Rogan would ask Phil Hartman to part ways with his wife, but he did not listen because he had kids who loved a lot. Later in the year 1988, Phil Hartman was murdered by his wife. This left Joe Rogan disturbed for some time and led Joe Rogan to cancel a few of his shows as he was not able to perform.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

After his career in acting, Joe Rogan also started to work for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a backstage interviewer who interviews the players of the match backstage after a match. Joe Rogan’s first-ever show was in the year 1997 in the UFC 12: Judgement Day, which was held in Alabama. After watching Royce Gracie fight in one of the UFC, Joe Rogan fell in love with Brazilian Jiujitsu in the year 1994. With the help of his friend Jeff Sussman, Joe Rogan got a job with the UFC. He went on to leave the position after 2 years as his paycheck did not allow him to travel much as they were not covering the travel expenses.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was sold to Zuffa, LLC. In the year 2001. After this, Joe Rogan became close friends with the then president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White. One day, Dana White offered Joe Rogan the position of commentator in the game, but Joe Rogan ended up declining the offer. Joe Rogan even said that all he wanted to do was go watch the fights and have a drink. In the year 2002, Dana White convinced Joe Rogan and hired him for free. In exchange, Joe Rogan got prime event tickets for himself and his friends. After attending and working as a commentator for 15 shows, Joe Rogan accepted the job, which he would also get paid for. He worked there till the year 2016 along with Mike Goldberg. Joe Rogan won many accolades for his commentator job. He won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Award for Best Television Announcer 2 times. The World MMA Awards named him the MMA Personality of the Year 4 times.

Singles and Fear Factor

In the year 1999, Joe Rogan made a deal with Warner Bros. Records to make 3 albums. There were temporary plans made to start his own show, which was titled The Joe Rogan Show. The show was co-written by Bill Masters, who also wrote the American sitcom Seinfeld. Later during the same year, Joe Rogan recorded his first stand-up comedy album in 2 different shows on the Comedy Connection at Faneuil Hall which is located in Boston, which was released during August of the year 2000 and was titled I’m Gonna Be Dead Some Day. Soon, Voodoo Punanny, a track Joe Rogan wrote, was launched as a single. Joe Rogan also brainstormed for a movie along with Chris McGuire, after which he started a blog on his website named JoeRogan.Internet. He used this website to talk about diverse subjects, which helped him get ideas for his stand-up.

Joe Rogan’s television show changed after he received a proposal from the NBC network to host the American edition of Fear Factor in the year 2001. He did not accept the offer initially. Later, Jeff Sussman persuaded him to accept the offer. Joe Rogan later stated that he changed his mind because he felt he could make observations for his stand-up comedy. The show was very successful, and Joe Rogan received a lot of fame, which made his stand-up shows to become very popular and successful. Fear Factor ran from 2001 to 2006 which were the first six seasons of the show.

After Fear Factor

Once Joe Rogan finished working for Fear Factor, he started working on his comedy specials again. Joe Rogan employed 2 people full-time to film his comedy tours which were released on his website and would also be used in the JoeShow which is his web series. Joe Rogan featured in another comedy in the year 2006. It was titled Joe Rogan: Live and was filmed in Arizona. The show served as his second comedy special. In the year 2007, Joe Rogan released another comedy special, which was titled Shiny Happy Jihad. He released it with Comedy Central Records, and it was filmed in San Francisco.

Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan started a podcast in the year 2009. In December, he launched his first episode in Ustream, and it also featured his friend Brian Redban. By the year 2010, Joe Rogan Experience was on the Top 100 podcasts on iTunes and in 2011 it was picked by SiriusXM. The Joe Rogan Experience also has its video podcasts on YouTube. The podcast was very successful and by 2015 it was getting more than 16 million downloads each month. This made the Joe Rogan Experience become one of the most successful and popular podcasts. Apart from the podcast, Joe Rogan from the year 2011 to 2013 featured in a few films such as ZooKeeper, Here Comes the Boom in which he performs alongside Kevin James. He also featured as the host in his show Joe Rogan Questions Everything. Joe Rogan released another comedy special as well, titled. Live from the Tabernacle.

Joe Rogan Net Worth

Most people know Joe Rogan because of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He has made tons of money just with the podcast. In the year 2020, he signed a deal with Spotify which was estimated to be worth around $100 million. Apart from his podcasts, Joe Rogan has also appeared in various movies and television shows, and comedy specials. He has also been a host in the UFC and the Fear Factor. All this makes one thing clear, which is, Joe Rogan has a lot of money. So, let us answer the most awaited question, what is Joe Rogans net worth? He is estimated to be worth between $100 million to $120 million as of 2022. Joe Rogan makes nearly $20 million a year, which justifies why he has a huge net worth.

Full Name Joseph James Rogan Date of Birth 11 August 1967 Age 54 years Birthplace Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Height 5'8" Weight 195 lbs Net Worth $100 million to $120 million

Joe Rogan Possessions

With a net worth like that, you can get all those sick toys that you always wanted, and that is what Joe Rogan did. Let us start the list with cars. This might be one of the most impressive car lists you have seen in a while. Firstly, Joe Rogan owns a Porsche 911 GT3 RS which costs nearly $300,000. He also owns a 1965 Corvette Stingray, which has a price tag of $125,000. Joe Rogan also owns a $100,000 Tesla Model S and a Ford Mustang which cost more than $33,000. One of the most iconic cars on the list would be the 1970 Cuda The Sick Fish, which was built by Troy Trepanier. The car sells from $600,000 to $800,000. A few other cars he owns are the Toyota Supra MK IV, which can cost $201,000, the 1971 Ford Bronco that costs around $63,000, and the 2005 BMW E46 M3 that can cost more than $56,000.

Joe Rogan also owns 2 luxurious homes. One of which is located in Bell Canyon, California, and is worth nearly $5 million. Another house that he purchased recently in Texas is worth a jaw-dropping $14.4 million. This is where he currently resides.

Conclusion

When we say podcasts, the first name that pops into our head is Joe Rogan. He has not only made his millions through podcasts, but has had an impressive career as a host and a stand-up comedian. We have detailed almost his entire career. Finally, we have detailed his net worth and how much he makes annually and his most prized possessions have been detailed in the above section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Joe Rogan? Joe Rogan was born on 11 August 1967 which makes him 54 years old. 2. Where is Joe Rogan from? Joe Rogan was born in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America. But moved to San Francisco at the age of 7 and later to Florida. 3. Who is Joe Rogan’s wife? Joe Rogan is married to Jessica Ditzel, and they have 2 daughters.