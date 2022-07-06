Joe Pesci is one of those stars of America who has won millions of hearts through his incredible acting, exceptional comical skills, and outstanding scores. A versatile actor, he has portrayed various types of characters in multiple different genres starting from low-key criminal to a mafia and every other role that can possibly be. Pesci has numerous films to his credit but some of the most notable ones that he is best remembered for are “Raging Bull”, “Home Alone”, “Goodfellas”, “The Irishman” among many others. In addition to this, the actor has expanded his career to many directions. Between his various endeavors the Italian-American actor has built an impressively large bank. But, how impressive is it really? As per the recent reports, Joe Pesci net worth is estimated to be around $50 million!

Even though Joe’s high-profile films brings him mammoth paychecks, unlike some of the other celebrities in the Hollywood fraternity, his spending is relatively modest. In other words, instead of lavish, fancy cars, accessories, or private islands, the actor loves to secure his finances in real estate, particularly houses. Now that’s what we call a smart investment! The “Irishman” star has a long list of awards and nominations that he has recieved throughout his career. But some of most noteworthy ones are the Academy Award for “Goodfellas” and BAFTA for “Raging Bull”.

There’s a lot more than what you think about this incredible artist which is why we have come up with this posting. Here, you will learn more about how much does Joe Pesci make, his professional and personal life, achievements and more.

With more than three decades of successful career, Joe has certainly established himself as one of the high paying actors of America. This is testified by his impressive eight figure net worth. As of 2022, Joe Pesci net worth is reportedly $50 million and he has earned this money demonstrating his multidimensional talent. But many fans are curious to know how much is the actor’s annual salary?

The truth is, Pesci is extremely private about his financial details which is why there is no information about his yearly earnings or the kind of pay checks he has pulled in from various movies.

That said, the actor has been a part of several award-winning and high profile movies which, undoubtedly, has made significant contributions to Joe Pesci net worth. One of his most eminent and profitable roles have been as Harry Lyme, a burglar in “Home Alone” in the year 1990. The movie was a massive hit bringing in a revenue of more than half a billion from world wide box office. He is also said to have recieved $3.5 million and $3 million for “Jimmy Hollywood” and “Lethal Weapon 4” respectively. Although this is just an approximate figure that a couple of sources have speculated.

Movie franchises often play a prominent role in elevating the bank balance of an actor. The first movie often seem to be on paying on the lower end of the spectrum but depending on the box office success, they get a surprising spike in their pay check for the next sequels. As for Pesci he has been a part of a couple franchises that have witnessed huge commercial success.

Aside from movies, Joe Pesci has also been a part of small screen. He played the lead character in the comedy television series “Half Nelson”. The series has 9 episodes with a single season and given the actor’s popularity and talent, he would have made some serious cash from this project.

Earnings From Other Ventures

While the majority of Joe’s earnings have come from is acting projects, Joe Pesci is also a very talented musician and has raked in a lot of fortune from this direction as well. He has released several albums and likely enjoyed the revenue generated from the sale of his musical pieces.

As for his endorsement deals, there aren’t too many of them like other actors, but he does have a few in his portfolio. Endorsements, promotional activities and commercials are usually a great source of earning for the celebrities and depending on the deal they make a lot of money out of it. One of the notable brands he collaborated with for their commercial in 2011 was Snickers which sure has made some addition to Joe Pesci net worth. He also gave his voice to a few characters in the movies.

With this, let’s move on to see what his early days were like, his family, how old is Joe Pesci and other interesting facts.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Joseph Frank Pesci Popular Name Joe Pesci Date of Birth 9 February, 1943 Age 79 years Place of Birth Newark, New Jersey Parents Mother: Maria Pesci

Father: Angelo Pesci Spouse Claudia Haro (m. 1988 to 1992) Children One Daughter - Tiffany Pesci Profession Actor, Singer Net Worth $50 million

Joe Pesci’s memorable contributions to the industry has got him international recognition with immense following from across the world. These fans are always looking for every little detail about the actor including his family background, how old is Joe Pesci and more. To begin with, Pesci came into this world on the 9th of February, 1943, so he is 79 years old as of 2022. He was born in Newark, New Jersey to parents Maria and Angelo Pesci. His mother used to work as a barber on a part-time basis while his father worked a couple of jobs like bartending and driving forklift for General Motors to run the family.

Pesci’s given birth name is Joseph Frank Pesci but he popularly goes by Joe Pesci. He spent most of his childhood days in Belleville, New Jersey with his parents. The actor was passionate about acting and performing from a very tender age. He was just 4 when he began performing professionally. he initially began with radio shows and then acted in various plays in New York. Pesci attended Belleville High School and graduated from there. There isn’t any information about his college or any further information. He made his television debut at the age of 10.

Career

Career Beginnings

After showing his acting talent in radio shows and plays, Joe Pesci got his first television offer when he was 10 years old. He became the regular cast of the television variety show “Startime Kids” and gained solid recognition. Pesci made a blasting start of his career by exploring all his talents and applying them professionally which played a vital role in his highly successful journey.

During the 1960’s he launched his music career by joining a band called Joey Dee & the Starliters. He played guitar with them. He also released his first album titled “Little Joe Sure Can Sing!” around this time under the stage name Joe Ritchie. In 1961, he entered the big screen with “Hey, Let’s Twist!” as a dancer at a lounge. In 1970, Joe Pesci and Frank Vincent teamed up together as a comedy duo to perform at various shows including a Broadway show “The New Vaudevillians”. They worked together until 1976.

Career Since 1976

Joe Pesci got his first proper acting role in film with “The Death Collector” in 1976. He attracted a lot of attention in the industry with his amazing performance including actor Robert De Niro. Robert then told director Martin Scorsese about him. On his recommendation he offered Pesci a role of Robert’s (Jake LaMotta) younger brother in the 1980 film “Raging Bull”. Robert’s partnership with Pesci in this film and Scorsese’s direction led to nothing less than a masterpiece in the history of the American films.

While Joe broke one of his ribs during the shooting of this film, his hard work and talent paid him off with prestigious awards and nominations including Oscar (nomination) and BAFTA. He not only rose to prominence with this film but it also opened doors for numerous other future opportunities. Through the rest of the 80s, he payed varying characters in various other films like “Dear Mr. Wonderful”, “Eureka”, “Easy Money”, “Once Upon a Time in America” and more. During this time he bagged the lead role in the television show “Half Nelson” and also became a part of Michael Jackson’s music video “Smooth Criminal”.

One of the most noteworthy projects of Joe during the end of 80s decade was 1989’s “Lethal Weapon 2” where he portrayed the character of Leo Getz. Of course, later he went on to be a part of it’s sequels Lethal Weapon 2 and 3 in 1992 and 1998 respectively.

90s and Later

In addition to reprising his role in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, Joe Pesci enjoyed great success during the 90s and 2000s as well. He started the decade reuniting with Scorsese and Robert De Niro for “Goodfellas”. They once again proved how powerful their partnerships was in the industry. Winning the Academy Award for his role, Pesci cemented his name as one of the most eminent actors of America. He then followed this with “Home Alone” series and went on to give several critically-acclaimed performances in different films. Some of those movies include “JFK”, “The Public Eye”, “My Cousin Vinny”, “A Bronx Tale”, “Gone Fishin”, “Casino” among many others.

Pesci also host a “Saturday Night Live” show and released his album “Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You” in 1998. He had retired from acting in 1999 but surprised his fans with his comeback in 2006 in Robert De Niro’s “The Good Shepherd”.

Joe Pesci’s comeback was definitely good for him and his audiences as well. He became a part of a number of memorable projects after he resumed acting like “The Love Ranch”, “The Irishman” alongside De Niro and Al Pacino. He once more created sensation with “Irishman” and raked in numerous nominations in different award categories. The film initially was release in a handful of theatres but later Netflix started steaming it within a month’s time. In 2019, Joe dropped his third album called “Pesci… Still Singing”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Joe Pesci has earned countless award nominations and won many awards during the four decades of his career. From winning Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Goodfellas” to BAFTA for “Raging Bull”, and several Golden Globe nominations, Awards from various film critic associations, the actor many to his credit.

Personal Life and Assets

Joe Pesci has reportedly married three times so far. While the actor has been completely private about his first and second wife, all that we could get was that he has a daughter from his first wife whose name is Tiffany. Actress Claudia Haro was his third wife. Joe married Claudia in 1988 but they separated in 1992. The actress played a minor role in Pesci’s movie “Casino”. In 2012, she was convicted for trying to murder her second ex-husband Garrett Warren and was sentenced to jail for 12 years. Meanwhile, Pesci was dating model Angie Everhart for seven years after which they got engaged in 2007. But this relationship also ended 9 months after their engagement.

As for his assets, the Academy award winning actor had purchased a mansion in New Jersey’s coastal region called Jersey Shore in 1994. He reportedly paid $850,000 for the property then. The 7200 sq. ft. house features Art-Deco style build, waterfront with 8 bedrooms, a large heated swimming pool, elegant spiral stairs, and many more amenities. After owning the house for almost 30 years, he listed it in 2019 for $6.5 million and finally closed the sale in 2022 for $5 million.

Pesci’s amazing eye for selecting roles suitable for his personality has contributed towards his fortune in a big way. He has always kept himself open for a wide range of roles but the actor is also extremely selective in picking up the characters. If you look over his work in detail, you will note that Joe has taken up those types of roles or projects that have the ability to make a significant impact on the audiences. Unlike many others, the actor doesn’t sign movies to increase his wealth. This is one of the major reasons for his phenomenally successful career, not to mention, those millions of fans celebrating his work even today.

Joe Pesci net worth as of 2022 is $50 million and he has amassed this from his years of acting and music career. Coming from a humble family, he has come a long way with sheer determination and perseverance and thus has been an inspiration to the actors and entertainers for generations.

What is Joe Pesci worth? As of 2022, Joe Pesci net worth is $50 million. Who is Pesci’s wife now? As per most of the sources, the “Irishman” star is leading a single life now. He was last married to actress Claudia Haro from 1988 to 1992. After that he was in a long term relationship with Angie Everhart for seven years but they put an end to it post their engagement in 2007. How old is Joe Pesci? Born on 9th of February, 1943, he is 79 years old as of 2022. Where does Joe live? Pesci reportedly moved to live in California to stay closer to his friends and loved ones. There isn’t much information about the city or his property in California as of now.