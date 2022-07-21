Joe Budden Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Awards, Tattoos, Family

Joe Budden is a popular personality in the hip-hop industry. Other than being an accomplished rapper/ songwriter, he is also a cultural exponent, a celebrity podcaster and TV reality show star. Budden has earned a solid fame mainly as an independent artist in the rap world. His incredible contributions in the industry has not only made him an inspirational figure but also is the reason behind his attractive bank balance today. That said, hip-hop fans are curious about the singer’s wealth, what is Joe Budden worth and his personal life. We will definitely delve into his personal life but in a bit. Meanwhile, as of 2022, most of the sources online have reported Joe Budden net worth to be $6 million.

Budden has released 8 Studio albums, 6 mixtapes, more than 26 singles, 2 collaborative albums and has been featured in more than 6 music videos since he began his career. If that is not enough, then he is also a successful podcaster and creative director of his podcast called the “The Joe Budden Podcast” that is enjoying thousands of followers. Aside from that, he has also stacked numerous credits as guest star in the albums of other artists. With such an impressive portfolio in hand, the reason behind financial success looks pretty obvious.

If you are interested to know more about this man, how much does Joe Budden make, his professional details, how old is Joe Budden and more, then give a read to this posting.

Now that you know what is Joe Budden worth, you might be wondering what his annual incomes look like. Honestly, it is unknown as to exactly how much does Joe Budden make, but given that hip-hop is all about money game, he sure has earned big paychecks from his music career. Even though he has retired from the rap industry too soon, the rap artist has found success in other endeavors like his Podcast, television projects, etc. However, He still enjoys the royalties from the sale of his album copies the add to Joe Budden net worth.

According to a couple of reports, Budden’s “Pump It Up” and “Slaughterhouse” were his most profitable albums that generated highest amount of revenue among all his albums and mixtapes so far. He was supposedly making $56,000 approximately from his initial releases alone. Joe has been a part of the popular television show, “Love and Hip-Hop: New York” since 2013 as a supporting cast. He joined the show in its third and fourth season and has likely recieved a decent per-episode pay check from this project considering the popularity of the program.

Budden’s Podcast

Off late Joe Budden has been enjoying success from his podcast “The Joe Budden Podcast”. While it is difficult to say how much has he earned from here, we can confidently say that it is quite a sizable earning given the large number of views he gets each day. Additionally, Budden has likely pocketed a lot of cash from live tour of his podcast and the merch sales. The revenue generated from the ticket and clothing sales give a prominent boost to Joe Budden net worth.

Budden also has a couple of his own shows. One on the REVOLT TV called “State of the Culture”, and the other called “Pull Up” that he broadcasts on YouTube. These shows bring him a decent good earnings to add to his bank balance.

With all these you must have got a hint of Joe’s earnings and the factors behind his financial success. Let’s move on to dig a bit deeper into the personal aspects of Joe’s life.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Joseph Anthony Budden II Popular Name Joe Budden Date of Birth 31 August, 1980 Age 41 years Place of Birth Harlem New York Parents Father: Joseph Budden Jr.

Mother: Fay Southerland. Spouse None Children Two Profession Rapper, Singer, Podcaster, Actor Net Worth $6 million

Joe Budden was born Joseph Anthony Budden II on 31st of August, 1980 in Harlem New York. He is the son of Joseph Budden Jr. and Fay Southerland. He partially grew up there and, at the age of 13, Budden relocated to Jersey City, New Jersey, with his mother and older brother. His father was never around him for most of the time. He started going to Lincoln High School but didn’t have much interest in studying which eventually led to dropping out of school.

The singer reportedly had difficult early days and was a hyperactive child. He started experimenting with drugs and eventually ended up with substance abuse at this age. In order to bring changes in him, Budden’s mother sent him to rehabilitation institute in North Carolina called Laurinburg Institute in 1997. During his time here, he found passion in freestyle and started working on his rap skills.

Joe Budden became a father to a child when he was just 20. It was then that he took music seriously and started building a career. But in 2010, he also reportedly recieved an order from the court for not paying for child support.

Career

Joe Budden makes about one-fourth of the former recording group “Slaughterhouse” formed by Shady Records. He got recognition in 2003 after releasing his very first song “Pump It Up” which is also one of the major sources of cash inflow since then. Now, while his supergroup “Slaughterhouse” was also a grant success and gained massive popularity, it wasn’t that great on the commercial front.

After dropping his self-titled album in 2003, he went on to release several other albums (both solo and collaborative). Some of the notable ones include “No Love Lost”, “Halfway House”, “All Love Lost”, “Slaughterhouse”, “Padded Room”, “Rage and The Machine”, “Escape Route” among others. “No Love Lost” reportedly sold 30,000 copies and brought in roughly around $300,000 worth of royalty.

Joe has teamed up with various renowned artists in the rap industry like Dub-B, DJ Clue, Cutmaster C, DJ Kayslay among others in their music projects. He has given some great singles that have been appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. Some of the most notable ones include “Pump It Up”, “Fire”, “In My Sleep”, “Start Inside of Me”, and “She Don’t Put it Down”.

Joe’s Podcasting Career

Budden’s podcasting career has been a massive success. He took this direction in 2018 after he retired from his music profession . He first started working as a co-host for “Everyday Struggle” in Complex through which he gained popularity as a podcaster. He then eventually started hosting his own show “The Joe Budden Podcast” in addition to co-host REVOLT’s podcast “State of the Culture”. Joe Budden’s gaining popularity as an internet host has even earned him the title “The Howard Stern of Hip-Hop” by the New York Times.

Personal Life

There has been a lot of rumors about Joe’s past relationships but which is accurate is unknown. He has reportedly been involved with quite a few women like Tahiry Jose, Esther Baxter, Kaylin Garcia, and Cyn Santana. Currently, Budden is supposedly in a relationship with Shadee Monique.

Budden is the father of two children. Joseph Budden III (Trey), his first child was born on the 11th of May 2001. Lexington, his second kid born in 2017 is from his “Love & Hip Hop” co-star Cyn Santana.

Summing Up

America has given birth to numerous rap artists to date and Joe Budden is one of them who has given some amazing songs to the world to enjoy. His rose to fame with his single “Pump It Up” and later his partnership with other reputed artists in the industry made him even more successful. Joe explored multiple different angles of creativity that has made him both famous and financially sound. As of today Joe Budden net worth is $6 million and he will quickly grow it bigger if he keep moving forward at the same pace. Not to mention, his fans definitely have hopes to see him in back in the rap game again.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Joe Budden Worth? Joe Budden’s net worth is $6 million which he has earned from his music, podcast hosting career and tours. How old is Joe Budden? Joe Budden was born on 31st of August, 1980 in Harlem New York. He is 41 years old as as of 2022. Is Joe married? Joe is not married yet but has had a few relationships in the past from who he has two children. He is at present said to be dating Shadee Monique who is the owner of a fashion boutique in Houston. When did Joe retire from music? Joe announced his retirement from the music profession in 2017.