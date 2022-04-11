Joseph Glenn Herbert has made numerous people laugh with his sense of humor. If you do not recognize him by his birth name, then you might be familiar with his stage name which is “Jo Koy”. He is known for his comic timings, and he is also seen in the Netflix’s Jo Koy Specials. Apart from this, he has been a long guest on the popular late-night talk program called “Chelsea Lately”. Jo has graced the show with his appearance in more than 100 episodes. What is Jo Koy net worth? How old is Jo Koy? How much does Jo Koy make? What is Jo Koy worth? all these questions are answered in this post.

What Is Jo Koy Net Worth?

The stand-up comedian i.e, Jo Koy net worth is projected to be at least $5 million as of 2022. The comedian has amassed most of his wealth through his stand-up career. He has also made money through his social media handles, and he also runs a podcast which brings him a decent sum of money. Apart from this, he also earns decent money from his merchandise as well.

Name Jo Koy Birth Name Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr Net Worth $5 Million Birth 2nd June 1971, Tacoma, Washington Nationality Filipino-American Age 50 Years Old Height 5Ft 11In Weight 50 Kg Profession Stand-up Comedian Career 1989-Present

What Is Jo Koy Worth?

Jo Koy has made his reputation in the public as the comedian that has the most demand. The stand-up comedian holds the honor of selling out more than 17k tickets in a year at a comedy club called “Brea Improv” (which had a total of 30 shows). A ticket to Jo Koy’s live show can cost you almost $3k. However, the ticket prices are different from place to place, but an average ticket for Jo Koy’s show is between $60 to $800. So if we assume that a ticket at Brea Improv cost $60 then the revenue from the show crosses $1.2 million.

For instance, he holds the credit for all sold tickets of all his 6 shows held in Warfield, San Francisco. Not only this, but he has also sold out all of his shows tickets in Regent Event Centre, Winnipeg. In addition to this, the comedian has also managed to sell out all of his event tickets at the San Diego Civic Theatre. So looking at the numbers, we now understand why Jo Koy has huge demand and also why the ticket price is high.

How Much Does Jo Koy Make From Events?

If you are about to host a party or an event, and you want the audience to roll with laughter, then Jo Koy is perfect for the event. It is reported that Jo Koy charges around $75k to $150k for an event. Now don’t be shocked, the guy has sold out many shows, you can’t just expect to hire him for cheap. So, if you are looking to hire Jo for an event make sure you have at least $100k in your pocket to pay his fee.

Jo Koy’s Charities

Apart from doing comedy events for money, Jo Koy has also organized a charity event called “Hilarity for Charity”. This was a comedy show held in a comedy club called Jon Lovitz in Universal City, California in August 2009. Jo Koy managed to convince many comedy stars to perform at the event. All the profits made from the show were given away to the Orange County Children’s Hospital.

Jo Koy’s Earnings From YouTube and Podcast

The stand-up comedian graced the YouTube platform in the year 2006 in January. So far, the channel has 149 uploads, with more than 80 million overall views. The channel has more than 962k subscribers with at least 12k new ones joining the channel every month. As per reports, it is estimated that the earnings of Jo Koy from his YouTube channel are approximately $40k every year. His monthly income from YouTube is projected between $211 to $3.5k 9depending on views).

Jo Koy is also the presenter of podcasts like The Koy Pond and The Michael Yo and Jo Koy Show. Jo Koy usually appears on the podcast on weekends. It is estimated that an average income of a podcaster is between $85k and $90k in a year. So we can say that Jo Koy has made thousands of dollars from his podcasts as well.

Jo Koy’s Merchandise and Instagram Earnings

Jo has also launched his merchandise which in turn earns him decent money. All you have to do is go to the comedian’s official website to get your hands on the products. On “JOKOY.COM” you can find various accessories like t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and even tickets to the comedian’s events. The products start from as low as $10 and can go as high up to $100.

Most of the t-shirts cost around $35 while a hoody can be around $65. The comedian can also promote his merch on his Instagram account as well. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and he can charge around $600 and $1k for a promotional story or image posting. Coming to sponsored video postings, the comedian can charge up to $2k for each post.

Jo Koy’s Comedy Specials and Cars

The stand-up comedian also has comedy specials to his name. His comedy specials are premiered on Comedy Central and Netflix. He was featured in “Comedy Central Presents: Jo Koy” and also has appeared on Jo Koy Netflix Specials like Live From Seattle and Comin’ In Hot. Apart from this, he also has some impressive cars in his collection as well. Jo is the owner of cars like Tesla, BMW, Porsche, and a few others.

He is the proud possessor of the Tesla Model X which costs around $120k. Some of Jo Koy’s other cars include a Volkswagen Rabbit and Honda Prelude that comes for $23k and $10k respectively. He is also the keeper of a branded car i.e, the BMW 5 that comes at a hefty cost of at least $55k. Furthermore, Jo Koy also possesses a Porsche Panamera that comes for more than $88k.

Early Life

Jo Koy has the nationality of both Filipino and American. He is the son of Fred and Josie Harrison, and he was born to Fred and Josie on the 2nd of June 1971 in Washington, US. His father was in the US Air force, while his mother used to manage a rock band. His parents parted ways when he was just 13 years old. Jo was enrolled in a high school called Spanaway Lake School, and later he went to Foss High School.

After completing high school, Jo joined the University of Nevada to pursue higher studies. However, he left the college to pursue his career in stand-up comedy instead of studying. Then he started performing in comedy clubs in Las Vegas.

Later he moved on to perform comedy at popular comedy clubs known as “Catch s Rising Star” which is located at MGM Grand Hotel. Afterward, Jo started selling his shows tickets from one home to another after taking Huntridge Theater for rent. During this time, he grabbed the attention of a talent scout, who got him to feature on a stand-up comedy program called “ComicView”.

Personal Life

Jo Koy has been said to be in numerous relationships. He was in a relationship with a singer called Angie King. During their relationship, the couple became parents to a son named Joseph Herbert Jr on the 21st of April in 2003. However, the couple went their separate ways in the year 2013 but claims to be on good terms with one another.

After ending his relationship with Angie King, Jo Koy started dating a comedian/actress called Chelsea Handler. Later on, the couple publically announced their relationship through an Instagram post in September 2021.

Conclusion

Now we all know that “laughing is the best medicine”, and people like Jo Koy are one of the few gifted ones who can carry out the task successfully. Over the years, Jo Koy has made numerous people roll with laughter. His comedy shows are so great that most of them get house full attendance. He amassed his money through stand-up comedy and comedy tours as well. Apart from this, he also gets good pay for his comedy specials as well. Jo Koy is busy doing comedy tours, which in turn will bring loads of cash into his pockets.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jo Koy net worth? A. Jo Koy net worth is around $5 million. 2. How old is Jo Koy? A. Jo Koy is 50 years old. 3. How many children does Jo Koy have? A. Jo Koy is the father of a son named Joseph Herbert Jr, who was born on 21st April 2003. 4. How tall is Jo Koy? A. Jo Koy is 5Ft 11In tall.