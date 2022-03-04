We do not think that there is anyone who will not know or at least not recognize Jim Parsons. He is one of the most popular and successful actors. Jim Parsons is very popular with his role in the television show The Big Bang Theory, in which he plays the role of Sheldon Cooper. Apart from his role in The Big Bang Theory, he has also appeared in many other shows and films. Now, we all know that he is rich, but what is Jim Parsons net worth? How much is Jim Parsons pay per episode in his shows? Let us find out. But first lets us have a look at his early life and career.

About Jim Parsons

Many people do not know this, but Jim Parsons’s real name is James Joseph Parsons. He was born on 24 March 1973 in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Jim Parsons was in love with acting and wanted to base his career on it since he was a child. His first ever role in acting was the Kola-Kola bird in the Elephant’s Child, which was a school production. He played the role at the age of 6 and decided that he was going to be an actor. Jim Parsons also says that the first he ever connected to a role was in the play Noises Off. He played the role when he was in his junior year in the Klein Oak High School. Jim Parsons was also heavily influenced by sitcoms. A few of them were The Cosby Show, Family Ties, etc.

Jim Parsons finished high school and attended the University of Huston. He would graduate from college with a B.A. degree in Theater. He was an excellent actor in his university and appeared in 17 plays in the span of 3 years. After completing his B.A. in Theater, Jim Parsons decided to do a Master of Fine Arts at the University of San Diego. He completed his M.F.A. in acting in the year 2001, at the University of San Diego, which was teaching in a partnership with Old Globe Theater.

After Graduating

After Jim Parsons completed his M.F.A. in acting, he moved to New York to pursue his career. He started working in the Off-Broadway productions. He also featured in various commercials and had a small role in television shows such as Judging Amy and Ed. Jim Parsons later appeared in minor roles in films. He appeared in School for Scoundrels and Garden State. But all these roles which he played were all minor roles and did not gain him much recognition. Here is a fun fact, Jim Parsons gave 15-30 television show auditions. He was selected for a few of them, but the show would fail to find a television network that can be ready to air their show. Eventually, the show would be canceled.

Big Break

Jim Parsons finally got his big break with, as you guessed, The Big Bang Theory. He auditioned for the show and left Chuck Lorre, the creator of the show, stunned. Chuck Lorre was so impressed with Jim Parsons that he request him to give a second audition, so he could see if he can perform the same way again. After this, Jim Parsons was selected for the role of Sheldon Cooper in the series. Jim Parsons received the script for the pilot episode of The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parson knew he was the perfect person for the character of Sheldon Cooper, and he has truly fit perfectly, we do not think there is anyone who could have performed the role better than Jim Parsons.

After the show aired on television, Jim Parsons received a lot of positive comments for his performance by various television critics. Jim Parsons received various accolades for his role. He received the Television Critics Association Award for individual achievement in comedy. He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award several times. Jim Parsons was nominated for it from the year 2009 to 2014. He won the award in the years 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

By 2010, when the show had reached its 4th season, Jim Parsons and his co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki had signed new contracts for the series. The cast would now be paid more than $200,000 per episode and were promised a cut from the show’s gross income. By the year 2014, the cast signed contracts that gave them $1 million per episode and get a 1% cut from the show’s gross income. Here is another fun fact, Jim Parsons rejected a $50 million contract for the 13th and 14th seasons of The Big Bang Theory, after airing 279 episodes, the show had an epic end in the year 2019.

More by Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons has appeared in various films and television shows apart from The Big Bang Theory. He has appeared in the comedy film The Big Day, in which he played alongside Own Wilson, Steve Martin, and Jack Black. He has also featured as the human alter ego of the new Muppet Walter, in The Muppets in 2012. Jim Parsons also voiced the lead character in the animated film Home, which was released in the year 2015 and also featured Rihanna.

Apart from films, Jim Parsons also featured in various productions on Broadway. He appeared in the play Harvey, in which played the role of Elwood P. Dowd. Jim Parsons was featured in the play An Act of God, which was also a Broadway production. In the year 2016, Jim Parsons also featured in the supporting role in the film Hidden Figures, where he played the role of a head engineer named Paul Stafford.

In the year 2017, Jim Parsons started hosting a talk show on SiriusXM. The talk show was called Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid For Politics. The show would run for only 6 weeks. Recently, in the year 2020, Jim Parsons starred in the miniseries Hollywood. He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award. Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak started their production house called That’s Wonderful Productions in the year 2015. They have produced the film A Kid Like Jake, and have produced television series such as Equal, Special, Call Me Kat. They are also the executive producers of the hit series Young Sheldon.

Jim Parsons Net Worth

As we have seen, Jim Parsons is a very successful actor and producer. He has starred in various films, plays, and television series. Jim Parsons and his husband Toby Spiewak have produced and executive produced various television series and films. Jim Parsons has also played in various Broadway productions. All this clearly shows that Jim Parsons has made a lot of money. So the answer to the question of what is Jim Parsons net worth? Jim Parsons is estimated to be worth around $160 million as of 2022.

Now, if you are wondering how he has such a big net worth, then look at his earnings per episode in The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons by 2014 was estimated to be making $1 million per episode and was getting a 1% cut from the earnings of the show. Not only that, he and Todd Spiewak own a production house and have produced several projects and executive produced, which include his latest miniseries, Hollywood.

Full Name James Joseph Parsons Date of Birth 24 March 1973 Age 48 years Birthplace Houston, Texas, United States of America Height 6'1" Weight 145 lbs Net Worth $160 million

The Big Bang Theory Cast Net Worth

The Big Bang Theory is a very popular sitcom. The pilot episode of the series aired in the year 2007. The show stars many celebrities such as Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kevin Sussman, and Sara Gilbert. Each of them has made loads of money by starring in The Big Bang Theory. Their estimated net worth is as follows,

Jim Parsons: $160 million

Johnny Galecki: $100 million

Kaley Cuoco: $100 million

Kunal Nayyar: $45 million

Simon Helberg: $45 million

Sara Gilbert: $35 million

Mayim Bialik: $25 million

Melissa Rauch: $20 million

Kevin Sussman: $3 million

Jim Parsons Assets

Having such a massive net worth will obviously mean that there is going to be a lot of buying, and by buying we mean luxury cars and houses. In this case, Jim Parson knows how to spend his money. Let us start this list with his cars. Jim Parsons owns a 2019 Mercedes Benz S Class, which can cost more than $92,000. He owns a Ford Mustang, which can cost nearly $33,000. We are not sure if he has more cars or not. When it comes to his living space, Jim Parsons owns a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles that has an estimated worth of nearly $9 million. He has now listed it for sale. He currently lives in an apartment with his husband, Todd Spiewak in New York City.

Conclusion

Jim Parsons is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The way he portrays himself in different shows and films is the reason why we say he is one of the most talented actors. We have listed the different films and television shows he has featured and starred in. We have also given his net worth and how much money he made per episode in The Big Bang Theory. The reason why he has such a massive net worth has also been stated in the previous section, and we have also mentioned how he spends all his hard-earned money and where he currently resides. With his production house and more series and films on the way, it looks like his worth is going to increase by more in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Jim Parsons? Jim Parsons was born on 24 March 1973 which makes him 48 years old. 2. who is the richest member in The Big Bang Theory? Jim Parsons is the richest member of The Big Bang Theory. We have mentioned his net worth and pay per episode in the previous sections. 3. Who is Jim Parsons married to? Jim Parsons is married to the director Todd Spiewak. They got married in New York in the year 2017.