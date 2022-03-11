Joseph Guillermo Jones II is famous in the audience as “Jim Jones” or “Jimmy Jones”. He is a rapper and also an honorable member of a hip-hop group known as “Diplomats”. Perhaps most know the group as “Dipset”. He started this group with his childhood buddy Cameron Ezike Giles also known as Cam’ron.

Like Chamillionaire (a renowned rapper/entrepreneur), Jim Jones is also a rapper turned businessman. However, the difference is that, Chamillionaire invested his money in successful ventures and earned a net worth of $50 million, whereas Jim Jones did not do that well (If you want to know more about Chamillionaire, then you can find a post about him on our website).

In this article, you are going to read what is Jim Jones net worth? Jim Jones’s career, Jim Jones’s ventures, and also how much is Jim Jones worth?

What Is Jim Jones Net Worth?

The Diplomats founder/member Jim Jones net worth is estimated at about $400k to $500k. He kick started his career, with the release of his first album titled “On My Way to Church”. 2 single songs from the album made their way to the list of Billboard Hotlist. The song “Certified Gangstas” and “Crunk Muzik” earned a spot on numbers 80 and 84 respectively.

Jim Jones is credited for releasing 7 solo albums and 5 collaborative albums until now. Apart from this, he has also played roles (mostly himself) in numerous movies and television shows. In addition to this, the artist has also invested his money in many ventures as well.

Name Joseph Guilliermo Jones II Stage Name Jim Jones Net Worth $400k to $500k Birth 15th July 1976, New York City, U.S. Nationality American Age 45 years old Height 1.8 meters Weight 82 Kilograms Occupation Rapper, Record Executive, Entrepreneur Career 1997-Present

How Much Is Jim Jones Worth?

As per reports, it is estimated that Jimmy Jones makes around $32k every month. His income is mostly generated by his music career, and he also earns handsomely from his investments in ventures as well. In addition to this, he also earns a decent sum of money from acting in movies and television shows.

Jim Jones in Movies and Television Shows

Jim Jones made his first appearance on the screen in a movie called “State Property 2” as Jimmy Jones. The movie was released in 2005, and earned just $1.6 million against a $2 million budget. However, this is not the first movie Jim has appeared in, he previously was seen in a comedy movie called Paper Soldiers. The movie starred Kevin Hart and Beanie Sigel, where Jim Jones and Jay-Z made a guest appearance. Though he appeared in Paper Soldiers, Jim’s acting debut is considered with the movie “State Property 2”.

Later in 2007, he had a cameo in “The Wire”, and later in Robert De Niro and Al Pacino’s starter Righteous Kill in 2008. In the following year he appeared in a feature movie called “Red Apples Falling” along with Dipset gang members. Around the same period, he began making guest appearances in television shows as well. He first appeared in Wild ‘n Out in 2007, and later appeared in Love & Hip Hop: New York as a supporting character in 2011.

Then he got starred in the spinoff series of Love & Hip Hop called “Chrissy & Mr. Jones. However, the reality show was canceled after 2 seasons. Then in 2016, he was featured in Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never program, and in an episode of Tales as “Taggert” in 2017. In 2018, he appeared in 12 episodes of an American reality program called Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Jim Jones Ventures

In 2008, Jim Jones formed a group called ByrdGang, and released an album in the market titled “M.O.B.: The Album” in June. the album performed well, and earned a position at number 29 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It also made at number 6 and number 5 at the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums respectively. Later Jim shook hands with entrepreneur Damon Dash, and launched a clothing brand known as “Vampire Life Clothing”. Later in 2017, he became a co-owner of an American Arena League football team called “Richmond Roughriders”. Given his investments, he does not make millions, but he does make thousands of dollars.

YouTube Channel

The artist also has a YouTube channel with his name, and has over 227k subscribers as of now. The channel was created back in May 2008, has more than 13 million overall views. Coming to his earnings from YouTube, it is estimated that he earns up to $272k each year (it all depends on views). He can also earn money from endorsements and paid sponsorships. It is assumed that the channel gains an average of 6k new subscribers each month.

Early Life

Joseph Guillermo Jones and Nancy Jones are the parents of Jim Jones, and he was born on the 15th of July 1976 in New York, U.S.A. Jim has two siblings Precious and Keisha. He was raised by his grandmother after the demise of his father. Jim went to a Catholic school, where he often created nuisance and eventually skip classes. Sadly he was kicked out of school, after he was caught in theft at a local store. Later he met Cam’ron, and became lifelong friends with him.

Professional Career

Jim’s first album was released in August 2004, and sold more than 44k copies in the first week itself. The album is called “On My Way to Church”. The “Certified Gangstas” and “Crunk Muzik” songs ranked at number 80 and 84 on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list. The album itself went on to rank at numbers 18,3, and 4 on US Billboard 200, Independent Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list respectively.

In the following year, Jim Jones released his second album titled “Harlem: Diary of a Summer”. The album ranked at number 5 on Billboard 200 and sold more than 350k copies across the globe. The album also ranked on the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Independent Albums list. In 2006, he released his 3rd studio album titled “Hustler’s P.O.M.E.” which is the biggest hit off his career. Then in the same year, Jim formed a group called “ByrdGang” and released another album called “M.O.B.: The Album”. Then in 2009, he launched his 4th album “Pray IV Reign” in the market, and it went on to grab a spot at number 9 on Billboard 200.

EP and Vampire Life

In the same year, he was appointed as the vice president of Urban A&R. The Urban A&R was later changed into E1 Music. In 2011, Jim released his 5th album called “Capo”, and the album ranked at number 20 on Billboard 200. In the same year in October, Jim released a mixtape called “Vampire Life: We Own the Night” dedicated to Halloween. Then in the following year, he released a sequel to the mixtape called “Vampire Life 2” in May.

The sequel was a huge hit, and it is reported that the mixtape has been downloaded over 300k times. In 2013, he released another edition of the Vampire life titled “Vampire Life 3” in August. A few months later in December, he released an EP titled “We Own the Night”. The EP was followed by “We Own the Night Pt. 2” in September.

Controversies and Home Foreclosure

The artist has had a hilarious feud (at least it seems like it is) with the rapper Tru Life. It all started when Tru Life called Cam’ron and Jim “B*ches”. This angered Jim, and he challenged Tru Life to a fistfight with $50k on the line. In turn, Tru stole Jim’s necklaces, and also mocked him(Jim) in his mixtape Tru York.

This did not go well with “The Diplomats”, and in turn, they hacked Tru Life’s My Space page. Last month Jones uploaded a video, where he was upset with the customer service of Gucci. He stated that black people discriminate more than white people after getting employed. Likewise, he also got into a feud with the likes of Jay-Z, ASAP Mob, Azelia Banks by insulting their performance styles.

House Foreclosure

Back in 2006, Jim bought a grand mansion for a mortgage by paying $680k. The house is located in New Jersey, and it was agreed that Jones will pay the mortgage with a 6.8% interest rate, and will make a payment of $4500 each month. However, the National Bank Association filed a case on Jim Jones stating that he owed more than a million dollars to the bank. It was because, Jones stopped paying the mortgage in 2010, and the unpaid amount reached $1.24 million (including interest) in 2017. Eventually, the house was foreclosed and sold by the bank.

Personal Life

The rapper is said to be in a relationship with Chrissy Lampkin, with whom he has done reality shows with. Jim Jones is the father of a son called Joseph Guillermo Jones III. His son was born in 2003 on the 20th of May. Although there are no reports on who Joseph’s mother is. It is said that he is the son of Jim Jones’s past girlfriend.

Conclusion

Jim Jones has a decent career, he gave many hit songs and albums, but despite all these, he is left with just $400k to $500k. Like Chamillionaire, he has invested his money in business ventures. Unfortunately, they did not bear much fruit. However, it does not mean that the artist is broke. he still earns a decent amount of money to keep him alive, and also lead a comfortable life.

Currently, he is in a relationship with his long-time partner Chrissy Lampkin. In addition to this, he is also the father of a son, who was born in May 2003. Jim is active on his social media handles, where he frequently interacts and posts photos or videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Jim Jones worth? A. Jim Jones’s worth is said to be around at $400k to $500k as of today. 2. What is the name of Jim Jones’s son? A. Joseph Guillermo Jones III is the name of rapper Jim Jones’s son. 3. What is Nancy Jones’s net worth? A. Mama Jones’s also known as Nancy Jones net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. 4. What is Jim Jones real name? A. Jim Jones real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II.