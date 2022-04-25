Jim Gaffigan Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Family

Welcome to Superficial folks! Hope you are having a good day. Today’s post is about another famous stand-up comedian, who is also recorded as one of the best in his field. Yes, today’s post is about James Christopher Gaffigan, who is popular among the audience with his stage name Jim Gaffigan. Many don’t know this but, he is also a great actor. Apart from this he also has roots in writing and producing. Furthermore, he has also released some music albums throughout his career as well. Are you interested to know What is Jim Gaffigan’s net worth? How old is Jim Gaffigan? and How much does Jim Gaffigan make? If your answer is yes, then read this post till the end. Please take a closer look at our post about Jason Hartly’s Net worth, just a bit of bedtime reading I suppose.

What Is Jim Gaffigan Worth?

The comedian, Jim Gaffigan net worth is calculated as around $30 million as of 2022. He has acquired most of his income through his career in stand-up comedy. Jim is so famous that he can earn thousands of dollars for a show. In addition to this, his income is also boosted by his acting career as well. He also makes decent money through writing and producing shows. Let us have a look at how much does Jim Gaffigan make?

Name Jim Gaffigan Net Worth $30 Million Birth 7th July 1966, Elgin, USA Nationality American Age 55 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 85 Kg Partner Jeannie Gaffigan Profession Stand-Up Comedy, Actor, Producer, writer Career 1991-Present

How Much Does Jim Gaffigan Make?

James Christopher Gaffigan is richer than you think. According to reports, it is estimated that his yearly earnings are between $2 million to $5 million. Perhaps, he can earn even more than that. For instance, back in 2019, Forbes stated that Jim Gaffigan earned a massive income of at least $30 million. His monthly income is calculated at around $1 million, while he makes around$250k to $500k every week. Jim Gaffigan’s income is generated through stand-up comedy, tours, acting, writing, producing, music, TV specials, and social media handles. Below is the information on Jim Gaffigan’s earnings. Here is a look at our post about Ken Jeong’s Net earnings right here for more.

Jim Gaffigan Earnings

According to reports, Jim Gaffigan charges a hefty sum of more than $200k for each performance. If you are curious to know whether the comedian performs virtually, then the answer is yes. If you want to hire him for a virtual event, then you should know that his fee is around $100k. Coming to his comedy tours, Jim Gaffigan is paid a whopping amount between $15 million to $20 million for each tour.

Jim Gaffigan takes home an estimated salary of at least $50k to $200k for making a television appearance. Furthermore, he reportedly demands a huge sum of up to $400k for featuring in movies. Not only this, but he also makes a great deal of money through comedy specials as well. As per reports, he is paid a whopping sum of more than $10 million for recording a comedy special.

Jim Gaffigan Earnings From Social Media

The comedian also has a large social media following. He has more than 727k subscribers on his YouTube channel. Jim graced the YouTube channel back in the year 2009 and since has uploaded 263 videos. The channel attracts an average of 6k new subscribers every month, and the channel has more than 104 million overall views. According to reports, it is estimated that Jim Gaffigan’s yearly earnings from his YouTube channel are around $85k. Jim’s channel generates an estimated revenue between $5.3k to $7.1k every month. Apart from this, he can make extra cash by uploading sponsored videos on his channels.

Similarly, the comedian has a huge fan following of 940k on his Instagram page. His page attracts an average of 200 followers every day, and he can charge up to $80 for posting a promotional story on his Instagram page. As per reports, Jim Gaffigan can demand around $155 for a sponsored image, and he can get around $310 for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram page.

Jim Gaffigan also has a huge fan following on Facebook and Twitter as well. He has a colossal following of 3.2 million on Twitter, while on Facebook he enjoys a massive following of 1.4 million followers. According to reports, he can earn thousands of dollars through sponsorships and from monetization as well.

Early Life

Jim Gaffigan is the son of Michael Gaffigan and Marcia Miriam. His father worked as a banker, while his mother used to serve the community by doing charity works and raising funds. Michael and Marcia welcomed their youngest child i.e, Jim Gaffigan on the 7th of July 1966 in Elgin, Illinois. Apart from Jim Gaffigan, Michael Gaffigan and Marcia Miriam are also parents to 5 more children. Jim Gaffigan was enrolled in la Lumiere School and later joined the University of Purdue after completing high school.

During his schools days, Jim used to play football. After staying at the University of Purdue for a year, Jim Gaffigan joined the University of Georgetown, where he attended a business school known as McDonough School. Jim Gaffigan came out of the University of Georgetown in the year 1988, with a degree in finance.

Career

After graduation, Jim Gaffigan went on to pursue his career in comedy in 1990. Before deciding to make stand-up comedy his career, he had a job as a litigation consultant. His initial career days were filled with struggles, as he had a job at an advertising company, while at night he attended acting classes. After struggling for 6 years, Jim’s hard work finally paid off, as he got an opportunity to perform on The David Letterman show. Jim Gaffigan’s appearance in David Letterman’s show made him a star in the early 2000s. After this, there was no turning back for Jim Gaffigan as he went on to feature in several television shows and movies. Here is a look at Rob Lowe’s Earnings and Assets right here.

Later, Jim Gaffigan recorded a TV special for Comedy Central in 2005. He has also made a comedy special titled “Mr. Universe”, which in turn earned him a nomination for the prestigious Grammy Award. Two years later, Jim released another comedy special called “Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed” in January, which was also declared the most-watched special of that time. Then in 2016, he also started a tour called “Fully Dressed Tour”, which covers the whole USA, Canada, and United Kingdom. He also started a sitcom series in his name titled “The Jim Gaffigan Show” in 2015.

He has also released comedy albums like Luigi’s Doghouse, Economics II, More Moo Moos, The Last Supper, Doing My Time, and Beyond the Pale. Jim has also released albums like King Baby and Mr. Universe.

Jim Gaffigan’s Appearance in Movies and Television

He has appeared in movies like Three Kings, Super Troopers, 30 Years to Life, 13 Going on 30, Trust the Man, and The Love Guru. He has also been featured in movies like The Slammin’ Salmon, 17 Again, Experimenter, Chuck, Super Troopers, 2, Most Wanted, Peter Pan & Wendy, and many more.

Jim Gaffigan has also been featured in many popular television shows like Law & Order, Conrad Bloom, Welcome to New York, The Ellen Show, Ed, The ’70s Show, and My Boys. He has also appeared in Bored to Death, Royal Pains, Portlandia, Us & Them, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Jim Gaffigan Voice Overs

The comedian has also lent his voice to several characters in television and animated movies. He has voiced characters in movies like Duck Duck Goose, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Playmobil: The Movie, Luca, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Jim has also voiced characters in television shows like WordGirl, Bob’s Burgers, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Stargirl, and Rick and Morty.

Jim Gaffigan Awards

Jim has been presented with a Concert Comedian in the year 2014 by the American Comedy Awards. Later in 2016, he took home a Daytime Emmy Award and was also nominated for one back in 2007. The comedian has also been nominated not 1 but 6 times for the prestigious Grammy Award for “Best Comedy Album” in the years 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Personal Life

Jim Gaffigan met Jeannie Gaffigan back in the early 2000s and started dating her. Soon the couple walked down the aisle in the year 2003. His wife Jeannie is one of the 9 children of her parents, while Jim is the youngest child of the 6 children of Michael and Marcia. Since Jim and his wife come from parents who love to have many children, the couple planned to continue the tradition. The couple became parents to 5 children. Jim and Jeannie are parents to 2 daughters namely, Marre and Katie. The couple is also parents to 3 sons namely, Jack, Michael, and Patrick.

Conclusion

Jim Gaffigan became successful by doing what he loves. The lesson we can learn from the life of Jim Gaffigan is that you won’t become successful overnight. To achieve your dreams one must have to struggle, which Jim Gaffigan did for many years. Jim is now known around the whole world and earns millions of dollars for doing the thing he loves the most i.e, Comedy. The stand-up comedian is happily married to the love of his life Jeannie Gaffigan for almost 2 decades and has 5 children with her. Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Marlon Wayans’s Assets and earnings right there for more info on great Hollywood actors and comedians.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jim Gaffigan worth? A. As of 2022, Jim Gaffigan net worth is reported around $30 million. 2. What is Jim Gaffigan birth name? A. Jim Gaffigan birth name is James Christopher Gaffigan. 3. How old is Jim Gaffigan? A. Jim Gaffigan is 55 years old. 4. Who is Jim Gaffigan’s wife? A. Jim Gaffigan tied the knot with the American actress Jennie Gaffagan in the year 2003, and the couple became parents to 5 children.