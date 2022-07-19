Jim Bakker Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Earnings, Family, Investments

The only mantra to become successful and lead a happy life is to have a strong connection and follow the path of the almighty god. This is the principle that almost every religion in this world follows. It is the duty of preachers or religious teachers to show and lead the people to the right path. However, there are also numerous “so-called” preachers, who are using people to fulfill their own selfish desires. This article is also about a religious preacher called James Orsen Bakker, who goes by the name “Jim Bakker”. If you are not familiar with Jim Bakker, let me tell you that he is the presenter of “The Jim Bakker Show”. Before this, he used to present another show called “The PTL Club” from 1974 to 1987. Around the late 1980s, Jim got involved in a scandal, which earned him the title of a “fraudster”.

What Is Jim Bakker Worth?

The American televangelist, Jim Bakker net worth is computed to be more or less than $500k as of this writing. For those who don’t know what’s a “televangelist” is, let me tell you that televangelists are preachers or religious leaders who use the broadcasting media methods (like radio, TV, etc.) to promote their religion (in this case Christianity). Not only this, but televangelists also use these platforms as a medium to raise funds by appealing to people to donate. Jim Bakker and his then-wife, Tammy Faye Bakker worked with broadcasting networks like CBN and TBN during the initial stages of their careers.

After this, the couple started their own broadcasting network and incorporated their talk show “The PTL Club”. The show become a huge success in no time and Jim was part of it from 1974 to 1987. After this, Jim Bakker was sent to jail and his run with the show was ended abruptly (more about this in a later section). For now, let’s see how much does Jim Bakker make?

Name Jim Bakker Net Worth $500k Birth 2 January 1940, Michigan, USA Nationality American Age 82 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 68 kg Partner Lori Beth Graham Profession Televangelist Career 1960-Present

How Much Does Jim Bakker Make?

While being part of “The PTL Show”, Jim Bakker was reportedly receiving more than $1 million each week in donations. As of now, he is the presenter of “The Jim Bakker Show”, where he preaches about judgment day and also the return of Jesus Christ. The show was launched in 2003, and it is still running today. Jim Bakker manages to walk home with $100k in his pockets every year from the show. His earnings also include the profits made by authoring books and endorsing products on the show. It is estimated that Jim now makes between $10k to $20k a month. The televangelists weekly takings are estimated to be around $2k to $4k.

Jim Bakker Scandal

After starting “The PTL Club”, money in enormous amounts of money started pouring into the name of the PTL Club charity. Soon, Jim Bakker and his wife established the show’s headquarters called “Heritage Village”, which was located in Carolinas, USA. Later on, Jim inaugurated a theme part called “Heritage USA”. The “Heritage USA” climbed to the list of top 3 theme parks in the USA in a short span. During this time, it was reported that the PTA Club received more than $1 million a week in donations.

Around 1979, the FCC (which stands for Federal Communications Commission), a federal investigation agency grew suspicious of these large-scale operations of Heritage Village and started investigating Jim and his charity funds. The FCC came to a conclusion in 1982, that Jim Bakker managed to raise $350k and stated that it will be used for “overseas missions”. However, Jim used the money to pay Heritage USA’s expenses. The report also stated that Jim spent the donation money on his personal uses. This report was sent to the Justice Department of the USA.

However, the reports were dismissed due to a lack of proof against Jim Bakker. Jim Bakker on the other hand used this situation to his advantage and raised a greater sum of money from the viewers. Later on, in 1985, another report was released by the IRS which showed that from the years 1980 to 1983, Jim Bakker used a sum of $1.3 million for his personal use. His organization was suspended from tax exemption, but no legal charges were made against Jim.

Rape Accusation

The above incidents occurred during the time of Ronald Reagan’s presidential rule. The non-action against Jim Bakker despite having evidence in the hands of authorities raised many eyebrows. It was commented by the Washington Post, that the government is afraid to take action against Jim’s ministers a most of their (government) employees were staunch followers of “The PTL Club”. In 1987, a woman named “Jessica Hahn” accused Jim and John Wesley (co-presenter of PTL show) of drugging and molesting her.

A sum of $279k was reportedly paid to Jessica to keep mum about this matter. Later on, The Charlotte Observer investigated Jim Bakker’s financial transactions and found that he (Jim) maintained 2 accounting books. The idea behind maintaining 2 books was to mislead people about their transactions. In March 1987, all of Jim Bakker’s financial records were released in public (including the Jessica Hahn payoff). As a result, Jim stepped down from his position as the head of PTL. Post this there were numerous accusations against Jim Bakker like homosexuality, immorality, liar, embezzler, sexual deviant, etc.

Conviction and Jail

Jim Bakker admitted having approached Jessica sexually but denied molesting her. It was also exposed by The Charlotte Observer, that Jim handed out “PTA Lifetime Memberships” to the people costing $1k each. The members were allowed to spend 3 nights at the Heritage USA hotel every year. According to reports, the membership sales exceeded the amount required to build the hotel. Jim reportedly used a small portion of that money to pay off Heritage USA’s costs and kept the remaining $3.4 million for himself. After the trial, the judge sentenced Jim to serve 45 years in prison and also pay a fine of $500k in 1989.

However, in 1991, another trial began and thus Jim’s punishment was lowered from 45 years to 8 years. During this time Jim’s son Jay launched a parole petition to end his father’s sentence. Attorney Alan Dershowitz requested the court to end Jim’s jail sentence, and he also assured the court that Jim Bakker wouldn’t repeat his crimes again in the future. On the 1st of December 1994, Jim Bakker was released from jail. As per reports, Jim Bakker was still to pay a sum of $6 million to the IRS.

Jim Bakker Controversies

After his release from prison, Jim Bakker started a new show called “The Jim Bakker Show”. In this show, he talks about judgment day and the return of Christ. He also sells survival kits to his audience, which would assist them during the end of days. Back in 2017, Jim Bakker stated that the reason behind Hurricane Matthew is former American president Barack Obama. He also made a forecast that a civil war will start in America if Donald Trump was impeached.

Jim also went on to claim that he foresaw the happenings of “9/11” in his dreams in 1999. After the unfortunate Stoneman Douglas High School killings, Jim made a claim that he saw the almighty in his sleep. According to him, the almighty was wearing a military uniform with a gun tied to his back. He went on to state that it was God’s way of supporting Trump’s “Arm Teachers” ideology.

The Pandemic Controversies

The televangelist, Jim Bakker misled the people during the worst phase of the entire decade i.e. the Covid Pandemic. During the pandemic, Jim Bakker prescribed “Colloidal Silver” as a cure for coronavirus. The New York Attorney General warned Jim to end prescribing misleading supplements to people. He was also warned by FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to cease his medical claims, but Jim Bakker paid no heed to their warnings.

Then the lawyers’ Eric Schmitt and Leslie Rutledge filed a case against Jim Bakker for making false claims and prescriptions of treating the covid. Finally, in June 2021, the lawyers and Jim reached a settlement. As per settlement Jim and his organization would not advertise silver solution as the cure for coronavirus. In addition to this, Jim Bakker was also asked to pay a sum of $157k to all the people who purchased “Colloidal Silver” from his (Jim’s) organization during 12 February 2020-10 March 2020.

Jim Bakker Early Life and Career

James Orsen Bakker opened his eyes on the 2nd of January 1940 in Muskegon, Michigan, the United States in the arms of Raleigh Bakker and Furnia Irwin. Bakker was sent to North Central University. During his time at North Central University, he met his future wife Tammy Faye Messner in 1960. Soon, both fell in love with each other and late on tied the knot the following year in April. Jim and Tammy quit college to serve people as “evangelists”.

Around 1996, Jim Bakker and Tammy joined CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) and presented a kid’s program called “Come On Over”. After this, they presented “The 700 Club” and later in 1972 the pair bid adieu to CBN. In 1973, Jim and shook hands with fellow preachers Paul Crouch and Jan Crouch to launch a broadcasting network called “TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network)”. However, Jim and Paul had disagreements and thus Jim and Tammy left TBN in 1973. Later in 1974, Jim and Tammy launched their broadcasting network “PTL Satellite Network”. Two years later, the pair launched their talk show “The PTL Club”.

Personal Life

Jim Bakker was married to Tammy Faye from 1961 to 1992. During their marriage, the pair welcomed 2 children namely Tammy Sue (1970) and Jay Bakker (1975). After divorcing Tammy, Jim exchanged wedding vows with Lori Beth Graham in 1998. Together the couple adopted 5 children in 2002.

Conclusion

Well, that’s it for this post. There isn’t much to say, but you should be careful not to fall into some scam due to your religious beliefs. It’s a noble deed to give money to charity, but you should make sure that you are not giving away your hard-earned money to some fraud. Until next time.

