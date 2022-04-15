Let us talk about the singer who sold more than 15 million copies of her first album “Pieces of You”. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, I Am talking about the famous singer/musician Jewel Kilcher or better popular as “Jewel”. Jewel is one of the few talented performers who have been honored with a Grammy Award multiple times. As of now, she holds 4 Grammy Awards in her name. If we talk about her record sales, she has sold more than 30 million records throughout her career. Apart from this, she is also in the field of acting as well as writing. Are you curious to know What is Jewel worth? How old is Jewel? How much does Jewel make? then read this post till the end.

What Is Jewel Worth?

The American singer Jewel has managed to acquire a staggering net worth between $30 million to $35 million. Jewel has gained most of her wealth through her music career. In addition to this, she also makes decent money by acting in movies and television shows. Furthermore, she has an interest in writing as well and has authored 5 books so far. Have a look at how much does Jewel make?

Name Jewel Net Worth $30-$35 Million Birth 23rd May 1974, Payson, Utah Nationality American Age 47 Years Old Height 5Ft 6In Weight 54 Kg Partner Ty Murray (Married-2008 and Divorced-2014) Profession Singer, Author, Actress Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Jewel Make?

Be ready to be amazed to hear about Jewel’s yearly earnings. According to reports, Jewel gets a massive amount of at least $5 million every year. Her income is generated by record sales, music tours, royalties, acting, and publication. The singer’s monthly stipend is estimated at around $400k to $500k, it should not surprise you that she makes at least $100k every week. Below are the details of Jewel’s album sales.

Jewel Earnings From Album Sales

Jewel shook the music industry with her debut album titled “Pieces of You”, which was released in the year 1995. The album recorded more than 15 million copies in sales, from which jewel took home a profit of over $10 million. Her second album titled “Spirit” was launched in 1998, which earned her $5 million. The following year, the artist released another album known as “Joy: A Holiday Collection”. This album sales made Jewel $1.2 million richer. Then in 2001, Jewel’s 4th studio album was released in the market out of which Jewel made a profit of more than $1.2 million.

Jewel earned a sum of $900k and $400k from the record sales of her albums “0304” and “Goodbye Alice in Wonderland” which were released in 2003 and 2006 respectively. Then in 2007 Jewel released her 7th studio album called “Perfectly Clear”. The record sales of the album earned Jewel around $400k. After the release of her 7th album, her later albums did not perform well. In 2009, her 8th album “Lullaby” was released which generated a revenue of just $40k. This was the same with “Sweet and Wild” and “Let It Snow: A Holiday Collection” which generated only $80k and $45k from the album sales. Apart from album sales, Jewel also earns thousands of dollars from musical tours as well as by performing events.

Jewel Real Estate

Jewel was married to a renowned cowboy named Ty Murray and in 2007 the couple purchased a 2,200-acre ranch in Texas. However, after their divorce Jewel and Murray sold the place for $335k in 2016. Ty Murry and Jewel also used to own a 1,780 square feet property in Hollywood Hills. Jewel and Murray sold the place for $1.4 million in 2009. Jewel is also the keeper of a grand house in Nashville, Tennessee. Reportedly, she paid a whopping sum of more than $1.3 million to acquire the house ownership.

Jewel Acting Career

Aside from singing, Jewel has also entered the acting industry as well. Her first acting role was in the television movie called “The Wizard of Oz in Concert: The Dreams Come True”, which was released in 1995. Then she appeared on the big screen for the first time as “Sue Lee Shelley” in the huge box office flop movie called “Ride with the Devil”. She has also appeared in movies like The Rutles 2: Can’t Buy Me Lunch (2002), Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), Ring of Fire (2013), Concrete Evidence, and Framed for Murder (2017).

Jewel has made appearances on several television programs. She has been featured as a guest in TV shows like The Lyon’s Den, The Young and the Restless, Men in Trees, and C.S.I. Jewel has also appeared in Dancing with the Stars, Axe Cop, Alaska: The Last Frontier, and Undercover Boss. Not only this but she has also been declared the winner of the reality singing competition called “The Masked Singer” in 2021.

Jewel Publications

Apart from singing and acting Jewel is also recognized as a writer. Her first book titled “A Night Without Armor” was released in 1998. Then in 2000, she released her second book called “Chasing Down the Dawn”. A decade later, Jewel published her third book called “That’s What I’d Do” in 2012. Then her 4th and 5th publications titled “Sweet Dreams” and “Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story” were released in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Early Life

Jewel Kilcher is the daughter of Attila Kilcher and Lenedra Kilcher and Lenedra gave birth to her on the 23rd of May 1974 in Payson, Utah. Jewel has an elder brother named Shane and a younger brother named Atz Jr. Attila and Lenedra left each other’s company in 1981 when Jewel was just 8 years old. After her parent’s divorce, Jewel went on to live with her father.

During her teenage, Jewel and her father used to perform songs in taverns to support themselves. Later, Jewel got a job at a dance studio, where she caught the eye of the studio instructor. The studio instructor got her enrolled in Interlochen Arts Academy.

During her time at Interlochen Academy, Jewel started to learn singing as well as play guitar. Before getting signed by Atlantic Records in 1993, Jewel used to make her living by taking up small jobs and performing on the streets to survive.

Personal Life

Jewel was in a romantic relationship with the renowned actor Sean Penn. The couple met in the year 1995 and soon started dating. However, they soon parted ways. After her break up with Sean Penn, Jewel started dating Ty Murray in 1998. The couple dated for almost 10 years and in 2008 they decided to tie the knot. Later on, Jewel walked down the aisle with the famous cowboy, Ty Murray in August 2008. Then in July 2011, the couple welcomed their child, a son named Kase Townes Murray. Then in the year 2014 Jewel and Ty Murray ended their marriage.

Conclusion

Jewel struggled for many years before getting signed to Atlantic Records. Even though Jewel struggled during the initial days of her career, she entered the world of music with a bang. Her first album crossed 15 million in sales, through which Jewel earned millions of dollars. Throughout her career, Jewel went on to release 12 albums. Her last album was Picking Up the Pieces which was released in 2015. Now she is set to make a comeback after 7 years with her new album titled “Freewheelin’ Woman”. Freewheelin’ Woman is scheduled to release this year, which marks Jewel’s 13th studio album. Let us just hope that this album reaches the milestone of her first album.

Frequently Asked Questions

