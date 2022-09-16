Jerry Mathers Net Worth: Age, Height, Achievements, Career, Assets, Awards

There was once a time when every family in the United States used to gather just to watch the American sitcom “Leave It to Beaver”. This sitcom aired from 1957 to 1963, which is way before our times. Leave It to Beaver, revolves around a child named, Theodore Cleaver, who is most popular by the name “Beaver”. In this show, the character Beaver was played by the veteran actor, Gerald Patrick Mathers, who is fondly called Jerry Mathers. Jerry Mathers’s character, Beaver is a child that loves to play pranks and cause a nuisance with his friends. He also loves to read comic books to pass the time. By the end of almost every episode, Beaver learns his lessons from the mess he made. In a nutshell, this show’s premise is pretty much similar to Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, which was published in the year 1876.

To know more about Jerry Mathers such as Jerry Mathers net worth, how old is Jerry Mathers, Jerry Mathers’s career, and how much does Jerry Mathers make? then don’t forget to check this post out till the end.

What Is Jerry Mathers Worth?

The Leave It to Beaver star, Jerry Mathers net worth is stated to be at least $3 million as of today. The actor earned his bread and butter by acting in films and television shows. Back in the year 1985 Jerry Mathers took home a Young Artist Special Award for his work in Leave It to Beaver in the “Former Child Star Award” category. Aside from Leave It to Beaver, Jerry Mathers went on to appear in television shows like Insight, Batman, Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour, Still the Beaver, The New Leave It to Beaver, Married… with Children, Diagnosis: Murder, The War at Home, and many more.

He has also graced the big screens by featuring in This Is My Love, The Seven Little Foys, The Certain Feeling, The Shadow on the Window, Back to the Beach, Batter Luck Tomorrow, Angels with Angles, Will to Power, etc. Let’s check out how much does Jerry Mathers make?

Name Jerry Mathers Net Worth $3 million Birth 2 June 1948, Iowa, USA Nationality American Age 74 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 81 kg Partner Teresa Modnick Profession Actor Career 1950-Present

How Much Does Jerry Mathers Make?

The American actor, Jerry Mathers is reported to earn around $500k every year. Most of his income now comes from his past works i.e, royalties. It is also reported that during the peak of his career, Jerry Mathers invested his money in real estate. We estimate that Jerry meets his expenses by depending on the rent received from his real estate investments.

Also, Jerry gets paid for making guest appearances, especially for brand promotions. Occasionally, Mathers graces theater plays with his presence and also participates in the plays as well. According to our estimation, Jerry Mathers manages to earn about $65k every month from his various works. Jerry Mathers is stated to take home around $10k to $15k a week.

Jerry Mathers Early Life

The American actor, Jerry Mathers was born to Norman Mathers and Marilyn Mathers on the 2nd of June 1948 in Sioux City, Iowa, United States. By profession, Norman used to work as a principal at a local high school. After his birth, Jerry Mathers and his parents relocated to San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, where he spent a major part of his childhood and teenage. Aside from Jerry Mathers, Norman fathered 3 more children i.e, a girl and 2 boys. One of Jerry Mathers’s brothers is Jimmy Mathers, who was born in May 1955.

According to reports, Jimmy Mathers is an accomplished cinematographer and has also worked as a director of photography. Like Jerry, Jimmy also acted in a handful of television shows. Jerry Mathers’s journey as an actor started when he was just 2 years old. His first project was to pose as a child model for a store commercial. Then in no time, Jerry Mathers earned an opportunity to share the television screen with Ed Wynn, a famous comedian for a PET Milk Inc. advertisement.

Then in the year 1952, Jerry Mathers made his television as well as movie debut with Son of Paleface (movie) and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (television show). However, in Son of Paleface, Jerry has an “uncredited role”. His first role in the movie in which Jerry Mathers got credit as an actor was “This Is My Love”, which was released in 1954 and Jerry played the role of David Myer.

Jerry Mathers Career

Soon, Jerry Mathers started catching the eye of television producers and filmmakers with his acting. The makers of Leave It to Beaver were on a hunt for a child artist to play the role of “Beaver”, and eventually approached Jerry. The makers asked Jerry to appear for an audition to which Jerry denied and stated that he prefers to spend his time at his school’s scout meeting than waste his time for an audition. Instead of looking for another child actor, the makers got impressed with Jerry’s attitude because his personality perfectly aligns with “Beaver’s” attitude.

Thus, this is how Jerry Mathers was cast for the role of Beaver. Jerry Mathers went on to play the role of Theodore Cleaver a.k.a. Beaver for 6 years i.e, 234 episodes. Then in the year 1983, Jerry reprised the role of Beaver for the television movie “Still the Beaver”. The response from the audience after watching Still the Beaver was so great, that the makers were forced to start a new television show. Thus, in the year 1983, The New Leave It to Beaver was aired on television, with Jerry Mathers playing “Beaver”. This show was also a huge success, and it ran for 101 episodes with the last episode airing in 1989.

Later Career

After the conclusion of Leave It to Beaver, Jerry Mathers stepped down from acting, to focus on his academic career. Mathers went to Notre Dame High School, which is situated in Sherman Oaks, California. While in high school, Jerry Mathers started a music group called “Beaver and the Trappers”. And during the midst of his studies, Jerry Mathers got an opportunity to serve the country by joining the military. Jerry was selected to the United States Army in the year 1966.

By the time Jerry Mathers left the army in 1969, gossip spread among the people that Jerry Mathers was martyred during the Vietnam War. While in reality, Jerry never stepped into the Vietnam Battlefield. Later in the year 1973, Jerry Mathers graduated from California University with a degree in philosophy. Soon after this, Jerry got a job at a bank. His role was to provide assistance to clients seeking loans. Jerry eventually started making investments in real estate and his takings were around $500 a week.

Then in the year 1978, Mathers returned to the entertainment industry and for a few months worked at theater plays. Later on, Jerry Mathers worked in other television shows like Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, Vengeance Unlimited, Married…With Children, etc. Jerry was appointed as the spokesperson for PhRMA, which stands for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Jerry Mathers “Leave It to Beaver” Show Controversy

Though this show was (and probably is) one of the best sitcoms ever made, it couldn’t save itself from creating controversy. One of the episodes of Leave It to Beaver featured young Beaver brothers, Wally and Beaver creating a nuisance (which was not a new thing). However, the catch is that the brothers brought a crocodile into their house and were trying to hide it in their toilet. Now, nothing in this scenario seems controversial, doesn’t it?

However, at that time, it was considered “inappropriate” to show a toilet in movies or television shows. The idea behind this was the people were not as much mature as today’s audience and also the makers and the audience wanted to keep the entertainment industry “neat and clean”. The makers of “Leave It to Beaver” also didn’t want to show a toilet on their show, but due to the constant persuasion of Jerry Mathers made them do so. You can also say that “Leave It to Beaver” was the first show in history to show a toilet on television to the audience.

Jerry Mathers Personal Life

The Beaver actor has tied the knot thrice during his lifetime. His first nuptials were with Diana Platt, whom he first met back in his college days. The duo walked down the aisle in the year 1974 and went their own ways sometime later. Later on, Jerry met another woman named, Rhonda Gehring and soon married her. During the course of their union, the pair produced three children namely, Noah, Mercedes, and Gretchen. Then in 1997, Jerry and Rhonda annulled their marriage. After nearly a decade, Jerry exchanged wedding vows for the third time with a woman named, Teresa Modnick in January 2011.

Conclusion

The American actor, Jerry Mathers may not be known well to this generation, but he was certainly the one who entertained this generation’s fathers and forefathers. Jerry and his role as the Beaver was loved by everyone during that era. He went on to appear in numerous television shows as a guest and main character. Aside from this, Jerry Mathers was also featured in plenty of movies as well. A few months ago, the Wally Cleaver actor, Tony Dow left this world at the age of 77 years. Jerry Mathers expressed his grief and sorrow and praised the legacy of the departed Tony Dow.

