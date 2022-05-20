With his popular Marvel character Clint Barton a.k.a. ‘Hawkeye’, who doesn’t know Jeremy Renner? The Hollywood actor, singer come songwriter may not have started way too early in the acting game unlike some of the others. However, he hit the ground running soon as he set foot into the industry. For Renner, who once thought of becoming a criminologist or a computer scientist, acting was like a deviation in the best possible way. He has given many remarkable movies to the world, but some of the most notable ones that he is best celebrated for include “The Hurt Locker”, and the Marvel Comic movies like “The Avengers”, etc. His incredible success has always made his fans wonder what would Jeremy Renner net worth be?

The actor has raked in a lot of money from his acting career. With so many hits and high grossing films to his credit, Jeremy Renner net worth is $80 million as of 2022. In addition to numerous films, the “Hawkeye” actor also has quite a few television credits to his name. In this posting today, we will cover various details about the actor’s career, how much does Jeremy Renner make, what is Jeremy Renner worth and more. So without any more delay, let’s move on.

Now that you know what is Jeremy Renner worth, you might be thinking how did the actor build such an impressive wealth. Well, Jeremy’s worth of $80 million doesn’t come as a surprise given some of the most high-grossing, blockbuster hits he has been a part of. He has been enjoying a highly successful career since the time he entered the industry. While the majority of his earnings is the result of his seasoned acting career, he also pulls in handsome checks from various endorsement deals. In addition to that, he is quite active in the real estate market as well which is also greatly responsible for Jeremy Renner net worth.

How Much Does Jeremy Renner Make

Notable Earnings From His Acting Career

Jeremy started his career in the entertainment industry with a range of small roles. While they might be a big deal for him back then, today, they look nothing in front of the massive paychecks he has recieved for later part of his career. For his role in the 2008 movie “Hurt Locker”, Renner earned $65,000. Yes, the pay doesn’t look attractive at all. However, his role earned him his very first Academy Award nomination thus attracting numerous other major roles that brought him hefty paychecks.

While he was still comprehending his accomplishment, Jeremy was struck with another Oscar nomination for his part in “The Town”. This movie grossed around $154 million and paid him $1 million. His salaries for the 2011 film “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012) was $5 million each. These made significant contributions to Jeremy Renner net worth. But wait, the actor was getting closer to even more lucrative offers.

In 2012, Marvel paid Renner $300,000 for his first movie with them called “Avengers”. As per the trend, for the next 5 Marvel films, the “Hawkeye” actor’s salary was raised to a significantly higher figure. For “Avengers: Age of Ultron” he pocketed $6.1 million while for “Avengers: Endgame”, Renner reportedly pulled in a paycheck of $20 million. Starring in other films from MCU franchise like “Thor” and “Captain America Civil War” have also surely got him megabucks boosting Jeremy’s bank balance.

Other Ventures Contributing to Jeremy Renner Net Worth

Aside from his mainstream acting projects, Jeremy has also collaborated with several big brands and signed endorsement deals with them. Clearly, a marvel star becoming the face of the brand can be super profitable for the brand. This means the actor would also have made millions out of these deals. Some of the brands Jeremy has signed a contract with and appeared in commercials include Aquafina, Duracell Ultra Batteries, Bud Light, Kia, Gucci, HTC, Coors Light Beer, and Kodak.

The Avenger star takes great interest in real estate business and has reportedly earned millions from this venture as well. A fervent house-flipper, Renner bought and sold close to 25 houses from 2002 to date. From his last five property dealings, the actor and his partner reportedly earned a profit of over $7-$10 million.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jeremy Lee Renner Celebrated Name Jeremy Renner Date of Birth 7 January, 1971 Age 51 years old Place of Birth Modesto, California, United States Parents Lee Renner (Father) Valerie Renner (Mother) Spouse Sonni Pacheo (m. 2014–2015) Children one daughter. Ava Berlin Net worth $80 million Profession Actor, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Producer, Businessman, Voice Actor

The actor has garnered an enormous fanbase since he signed for his superhero role with the MCU. These fans love to keep themselves updated about their favorite hero including their bio. So starting with how old is Jeremy Renner, the actor came into this world on January 7, 1971. This means he is 51 years old as of 2022. Born in Modesto, California, Jeremy was expecting to settle down in the city for good with his career. But things changed when he started his college. We will come to that in a bit.

Jeremy’s is the son of Lee Renner (Father) and Valerie Renner (Mother). His father was a businessman and owned a bowling alley in Modesto. There isn’t any details of her mother’s profession but most likely she was a homemaker. The couple tied the knot when they were in their teens and parted their ways when Renner was 7. He is the first born of the 7 siblings. The others are Kym Renner (sister), Clayton Renner (Half-Brother), Theo Renner (Half-Brother), Arthur Renner (Half-Brother), and Nicky Emens (Half-Sister).

The actor completed his high school from Fred C. Beyer High School in 1989 and then enrolled at Modesto Junior College to pursue computer science and criminology. As he took theatre as his arts elective, Jeremy decided that this was what he wanted. He wanted to build a career in acting. He even moved to Los Angeles to see if this was something he really wanted.

Career

Jeremy revealed in an interview that as he started acting, he realized that it was helping him vent out his emotions the had piled up inside him after his parents had split. An incredible actor, Jeremy has been best known for his antagonist roles in various films and television shows. In 1995, he made his acting debut with a role in the comedy movie titled “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip”. That same year he also made his television debut in UPN aired sci-fi series called “Deadly Games” playing a character called Tod.

Jeremy started with his acting career from here and the through the next few years he acted in several movies, TV series and even music videos. He also worked as a make up artist in between his onscreen projects during this time in order to support himself financially. In order to pay his bills, he also took up small construction jobs which eventually got him more deeper into the real estate field. One of the notable movies he worked during this time in 2002 was “Dahmer”. Renner portrayed the role of a serial killer named Jeffrey Dahmer in this movie. He got appreciation from both the the audiences and the critics alike and caught the attention of several producers.

Some of the other projects include “S.W.A.T”, “A Little Trip to Heaven”, “12 and Holding”, “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things”, “28 Weeks Later” among many others.

Breakthrough in 2009

Then in 2009, Renner had a major break with the movie “The Hurt Locker” in which he played the character of Sergeant William James. He got Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actor for his role in the movie. The following year, he went on to work in the “The Town” which brought him his second Academy Award nomination in addition to further acclaim from worldwide.

From 2011 on, Renner became a part of several blockbuster movies that gave his career a huge leap. Not only did he garner a worldwide recognition but it also made a significant difference to his net worth. He first appeared in the “The Bourne Legacy” in 2011 which he followed with 2013’s “American Hustle”. The actor then became a part of the MCU and starred as Hawkeye in the Marvel comic blockbuster hits. the movies include “Thor” in 2011 and “The Avengers” in 2012. Later, he signed for the Avenger sequels and other movies for much higher paychecks. His other movies of the Marvel family include “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, and “Captain America: Civil War”.

Career Outside Acting

Although a lesser known fact, but Jeremy Renner is also an accomplished songwriter/ singer, and plays guitar, keyboard, and drums. He has contributed to the soundtracks in films like “North Country”(2005) and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”. Renner also reportedly performed in the “Sons of Ben”.

When he is not working on his entertainment projects, Ben is probably lending his hands to his best friend and business partner Kristoffer Ryan Winters in operating their house renovation projects. Yes, this was what we mentioned earlier. Renner and his friend buy used/ old houses, renovate them to make them look new and sell them at a higher price.

Personal Life

In January 13, 2014, Jeremy Renner tied the knot with Sonni Pacheo, a Canadian model. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Ava Berlin in 2013, a year before they married. Their marriage, however, was extremely short-lived as Sonni filed for a legal separation in 2014 December. She cited ” irreconcilable differences” in the file. Although they were sharing custody of their daughter, there has been an on going dispute about the same since long.

A few years after their separation, in 2019, Jeremy’s ex-wife Pacheo mentioned that the actor had placed a gun inside his mouth and blackmailed that he would shoot himself. He went out of control and even shot at the ceiling knowing that his daughter was present in the house in another room.

The next year in 2020, she accused him of having a history of alcohol and drug abuse that was there since before marriage. Hence, Pacheo requested the court to run a drug test for Renner as she worried about their child’s safety. The reports of her claims, however, came negative. She also claimed that the actor was not adhering to the social distancing guidelines during the ongoing pandemic. There was a photo from his July 4th party where none were wearing mask.

That said, their custody dispute has been going since years with Pacheo accusing him of different things. Renner, denies them stating that she is doing this to squeeze out more money from him.

Assets

While Jeremy has been making huge profits along with his business partner by buying and selling homes, his personal home is in Lake Tahoe in Nevada. He also has a house in Los Angeles, California.

Summing Up

Jeremy Renner has come a long way in his career. A multitalented individual and an ambitious actor, he has made some incredible contributions to the industry that his fans can never forget. His work has been critically acclaimed on several occasions. Jeremy was conferred with CinemaCon’s “Male Star of the Year” Award in 2012. He even earned the name as one if the most talented actors today. While the ‘Hawkeye’ actor hasn’t been seen on any of the projects in a while, the audiences are sure expecting him on the silver screen soon.

As of 2022, Jeremy Renner net worth is $80 million. He is likely being picky about the roles he wants to play but thanks to his illustrious real estate business, he has a constant income flow adding up to his net worth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Jeremy Renner worth? Jeremy Renner net worth is $80 million as of 2022. He has earned this wealth from various sources like acting projects, brand endorsements, real estate business etc. How much does Jeremy Renner make? Given all the various ventures he is into, Jeremy likely earns more than 6 million a year. How old is Jeremy Renner? Renner was born on January 7, 1971. This means he is 51 years old as of 2022. Where does Renner live? Renner reportedly has a house in Lake Tahoe in Nevada and one in Los Angele, California. He is said to spend most of his time in Los Angeles, California.