Jenny McCarthy Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Career, House, Cars

Jenny McCarthy made quite a reputation in the public after taking home the title of “Playmate of the Year” in the year 1993. Apart from this, Jenny is also a famous actor as well as a model. Jenny has made her appearance in many movies and several television programs. In addition to this, she has also presented some television programs as well. Do you know What is Jenny McCarthy worth? How old is Jenny McCarthy? How much does Jenny McCarthy make? If your answer is “No”, then read this post till the end, as it has answers to the above questions.

What Is Jenny McCarthy Worth?

The Playmate of the year has earned quite a fortune throughout her career. According to reports, Jenny McCarthy net worth is at least $25 million as of 2022. Jenny has amassed her fortune by acting and appearing in television programs. She has also earned money by presenting TV programs. Apart from this, she has also made a good deal of money by writing books. Let us have a look at how much does Jenny McCarthy make?

Name Jenny McCarthy Net Worth $25 Million Birth 1st November 1972, Evergreen Park, Illinois Nationality American Age 49 Years Old Height 5Ft 7In Weight 61 Kg Partner Donnie Wahlberg Profession Actress, Model, TV Host, Author Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Jenny McCarthy Make?

Given that she has an impressive career both in acting and modeling it is no wonder that she has earned millions of dollars. According to reports, it is estimated that Jenny McCarthy earns a hefty sum of $400k to $700k every year. Her income is generated by her acting and modeling career. She also makes decent money by hosting shows and Jenny has reportedly made thousands of dollars by being a panelist on “The Masked Singer”. Jenny McCarthy’s monthly earnings are stated as around $50k to $60k. Jenny takes home an income of at least $10k every week. Now let us have a look at Jenny McCarthy’s earnings.

Jenny McCarthy Earnings

Jenny commenced her career by posing for Playboy magazine in the year 1993. Later the magazine demanded Jenny McCarthy to pose for the camera without clothes. She was offered a stipend of $20k for her cooperation, which Jenny accepted. Then later in the year 1994, Jenny McCarthy was declared the “Playmate of the Year” in the October issue. Due to this, she received a hefty salary of $100k. Her appearance in the magazine as “Playmate of the Year” earned her massive fame and recognition.

This resulted in getting an offer from MTV to present their show.+ Jenny McCarthy took up the job of hosting the MTV reality program called “Single Out”. According to reports, Jenny was paid a whopping sum of $500k for her job. She also earned thousands of dollars for presenting a new year’s special called “Rockin’ Eve” which is aired on NBC.

Jenny has been carrying out her job as a host on “Rockin’ Eve” along with Ryan Seacrest since 2010. Reportedly, Jenny McCarthy took home a huge payment between $1.2 million to $2.5 million for her role as a panelist on The Masked Singer.

Jenny McCarthy Publications

You might not know it, but Jenny McCarthy is a celebrated author. Over the years she has written many books out of which some made it to the list of New York’s best sellers. Her first book titled “Jen-X: Jenny McCarty’s Open Book” was released on the market in 1997. This book narrated her journey to success. She has also written books on pregnancy and motherhood titled “Belly Laughs: The Naked Truth About Pregnancy and Childbirth” and “Baby Laughs: The Naked Truth About the First Year of Mommyhood”.

Her other works include Love, Lust and Faking It, Bad habits, Stirring the Pot, Life Laughs, and Louder Than Words. Jenny has also authored Healing and Preventing Autism and Mother Warriors, which tells the ways to deal with autism and her experience with her son.

Out of her many authored books, at least 6 of them have made it to the list of New York’s best sellers. An author earns around $60k to $70k when his/her book makes it to the top of the New York best sellers list. The more weeks the book stays on top, the more money the author earns.

The television host also earns a big pile of cash from sponsorship deals. Jenny takes money to promote a brand or product on her social media handles. Currently, she has more than 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account. It is reported that she can charge up to $150 for a sponsored story and $300 for a promotional image posting. Jenny can get at least $600 for posting a sponsored video on her Instagram page. Jenny also has huge followers on her Facebook page as well. She has more than 1.1 million likes on her Facebook page.

Jenny McCarthy Ventures

After making thousands of dollars from acting, modeling, hosting, and writing books, Jenny McCarthy also invested her money in ventures as well. The Masked Singer judge launched her own line of cocktails known as “Blondies Cocktails”. Jenny makes decent money from the sale of her cocktails. Anyone can get their hands on Blondies Cocktails from their official website, and each product costs between $20 to $40. In addition to this, Jenny also launched her own cosmetic line called “Formless Beauty” last year. Her products are made from animal cruelty-free ingredients, and it is also eco-friendly (according to Jenny McCarthy).

Early Life

Jenny McCarthy is the daughter of Dan McCarthy and Linda McCarthy. Her father was a supervisor in a steel mill, while her mother used to work as a courtroom custodian. Dan McCarthy and Linda McCarthy welcomed Jenny on the 1st of November 1972 in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Apart from Jenny, Linda has 3 more daughters namely Lynette McCarthy, Joanne McCarthy, and Amy McCarthy. Jenny was enrolled in an art school called McAuley Liberal High School. After completing her graduation from high school, Jenny joined the University of Illinois. however, she studied for only two years at Illinois University.

Career

After leaving Illinois University, Jenny started posing for Playboy Magazine in 1993. Her initial payment was around $10k, and later in the following year, it was increased to $100k after she was featured on “Playmate of the Year” in October. Jenny enjoyed huge popularity after being featured as “Playmate of the Year”. Her popularity landed her a job as a host on a dating show called “Single Out” as well as on “Hot Rocks”, which was aired on MTV and Playboy TV respectively. Later, Jenny left her job on Hot Rocks and focused on presenting Single Out.

Then she went on to feature in movies like The Stupids, BASEketball, Diamonds, Scream 3, Scary Movie 3, and many more. Due to her fame, Jenny was given to present two television programs in her name called The Jenny McCarthy Show and Jenny. She also appeared on television shows like Stacked, Charmed, Wings, Fastlane, Two and a Half Men, and a few more as a guest.

Later, Jenny was also part of an American sitcom named “In the Motherhood” which also featured Chelsea Hendler and Leah Remini. Then in 2010, she landed her job as “co-host” on ABC new year’s special “Rockin’ Eve”. Afterward, Jenny started making appearances on “The Masked Singer” as one of the judges.

Personal Life

Jenny McCarthy was in a romantic relationship with Ray Manzella. The couple was in a relationship for 4 years i.e, from 1994 to 1998. After parting ways with Ray Manzella, Jenny McCarthy started seeing John Mallory Asher, who is an actor. After dating for a year, the couple exchanged engagement rings in January 1999. Later in the same year in September, the couple walked down the aisle. Then in May 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Evan. John and Jenny ended their marriage in 2005.

After Jenny’s divorce from Asher, she started seeing the legendary actor, Jim Carrey by the end of December 2005. However, the couple did not make their relationship public until 2008. Later in April, Jenny admitted that she and Jim Carrey are in a relationship. Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy ended their 5 years relationship in April 2010. Then, later on, she started dating Donnie Wahlberg in 2013. Jenny and Donnie exchanged engagement rings in April and in August, the couple walked down the aisle the following year.

Conclusion

Jenny started her career as a model in Playboy and earned worldwide fame. Due to her success as a model, she got an opportunity to appear on television as well. Her television career too proved to be a success, which led her to land roles in Hollywood movies as well. Apart from getting success in television, movie, and modeling, Jenny also found success in writing as well. She has published several books in her name, and some of it has also made it to the top of New York’s best sellers list. Furthermore, she is also the owner of not one but two ventures. She is now married to Donnie Wahlberg and is the mother of a son from her previous marriage.

