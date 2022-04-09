Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Weight, Earnings

Jennifer Love Hewitt was America’s heartthrob two decades back and used to dominate the television and film industry during the ’90s. She came into prominence with her character as ‘Sarah Reeves Merrin’ in the Fox aired drama series, “Party of Five” (1995 -1999) and soon became a popular household name. But this was not her very first small screen gig. She entered the industry as a child actor and became an American television staple since long when the sitcoms were not even popular among many! Her appearance in ‘Kids Incorporated’ on Disney during the ’80s gave her the break she needed. You might probably already know this actress but do you know how much is Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth?

Starting her career really early on has helped Hewitt amass heaps of fortune over the years. In addition to being an actress, she is also a singer, song writer, producer and an accomplished author of many books. Today, Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth is approximately $22 million. Clearly, she has accrued this wealth from diverse sources income. . Her fans also celebrate her as her character ‘Julie James’ from the superhit movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. Hewitt established herself as a talented singer-songwriter by releasing her first album “Love Songs”.

While she has been enjoying an extremely successful career in Hollywood and television, for Hewitt, her family is of top-most priority. She therefore took a break from work for close to three years. While it broke the hearts of her fans, they were truly overjoyed when she joined back in the game only to dominate the industry the same way as did earlier.

This article will cover some interesting facts about her like how much is Jennifer Love Hewitt worth, her salary, early life, professional details and more.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Jennifer’s bold and captivating on-screen presence attracted the attention of both the audiences and critics alike. Throughout her career she managed to entertain people with her outstanding performance that has not just increased her fan following with time but has also helped her build a large bank.

What is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s net worth

Most sources online has pegged Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth at $4 million. The actress-producer maintained a high-profile career since the ’90s. She has countless movies and television shows credited to her name and surely her net worth shows the kind of salary she made. The exact amount of salary hasn’t been disclosed anywhere but the films box office collection and the popularity of the television series she has been into are enough to give you an idea about how much is Jennifer Love Hewitt worth.

For her show 9-1-1, the actress reportedly bagged quite a pay check right from when she joined the show. A few sources also state that her salary was raised before the beginning of the fifth season. Based on what her co-actors Angela Bassett and Krause has been getting, it can be assumed that Hewett receives somewhere around $200,000 to $250,000 an episode. Again this is just a speculative number and the exact information is unknown.

Endorsements Adding Up To Jennifer Love Hewitt Net Worth

In addition to what she makes or has made from her acting career, Jennifer Hewitt has been a part of numerous brand endorsements including campaigns and commercials. Her contracts with these brands have been a major boost to her wealth contributing to how much is Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth. She has collaborated with brands like Neutrogena, Superstar Barbie, Victoria Golf, L.A. Gear, Nokia phones, Hanes Women’s wear, Jansport, Clear Blue and many others.

Other Ventures

Jennifer Love Hewitt has achieved success as a singer as well. Although it hasn’t been as thriving as her acting career they do have significant contribution when it comes to Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth. She released four albums in total. one of the her singles in 1999 “How Do I Deal” grabbed the 59th spot on the US Billboard Top 100. Her single from this album was also used in the film “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”. Her album “BareNaked” that she released through the “Jive Records” in 2002, didn’t do that great in the United States. However, it did enjoy some success in other countries like Australia and Netherlands.

Jennifer has also penned down a few books that have brought her some money depending on the number of copies sold. Her book “The Day I Shot Cupid: Hello, My Name Is Jennifer Love Hewitt and I’m a Love-aholic” has been recieved well by the audience. It is also one of her best selling ones. “On Location With Love and Brandy: A Behind-the-Scenes Diary of the Making of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” is yet another interesting book that she was able to pull out some cash with. In fact, she still enjoys the royalty as and when people buy the copies of these books.

Now that you have an idea about where has Hewitt accrued all the money from, what is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s net worth and what kind of projects is she involved in, let’s move on to the other aspects.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrated Name Jennifer Love Hewitt Date Of Birth 21 February 1979 Age 43 years old Place of Birth Waco, Texas, United States Parents Father: Herbert Daniel Hewitt

Mother: Patricia Mae Spouse Brian Hallisay (m. 2013) Children Three (Autumn James Hallisay, Atticus James Hallisay and Aidan James Hallisay) Profession Actress, producer, and singer/ songwriter Net Worth $22 million

Jennifer Hewitt was born on 21st of February, 1979 in Waco, Texas. She is the daughter of Herbert Daniel Hewitt and Patricia Mae. Her father Herbert was a medical technician by profession while Patricia, her mother, was a speech-language pathologist. As a child, Hewitt grew up with her older brother named Todd in Nolanville, a city in Bell County, in the Central Texas.

The actress’ parents got divorced when they were young and Hewitt along with her sibling went on to live with their mother. So basically her mother singlehandedly raised them.

Hewitt was passionate about music and acting from a very early age. When she was just 3, she entertained the crowd in a local show by singing the song, “The Greatest Love of All”. She also danced in front of a group of audience in a restaurant on “Help Me Make it Through The Night” at a tender age of 4 years. By the time she was 5, she had already became a good dancer with proficiency in ballet and tap dance. Her first accomplishment was when she won the “Our Little Miss Talent” contest at the young age of 10. Following this, as advised by a talent agent, Hewitt moved with her mother to Los Angeles, California in order for her to pursue a career in acting and singing.

Jennifer Hewitt completed her high school in Lincoln High School in Los Angeles. In her high school she encountered Jonathan Nelville who becomes a talent headhunter later and recommends Hewitt for the role of Sarah Reeves in “Party of Five”.

Film and Television Career

Jennifer Hewitt’s talent got her to step into the professional world right from when she was in high school. after appearing in numerous television commercials during her school days she made her acting debut with a role in the American sitcom “Kids Incorporated”. This show was aired by the Disney channel and ran for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1991. Her excellent performance here got her a lot of appreciation from the audience and industry and she was nominated for three “Young Artist Awards”. It also opened doors for a brighter future.

Hewitt then got a chance to make a small appearance in a feature film, her very first one, titled “Little Miss Millions”. In the year 1992, she was a part of a short video “Dance! Workout with Barbie” which is a dance and aerobics video. Meanwhile, during the ’90s she acted in a number of other short television series and film like “Sister act 2 back in the habit”, “McKenna”, “Shaky Ground” and more. In 1993, Hewitt got a better role in a feature film called “Munchie” where she played the character of Andrea.

Breakthrough

1995 was a memorable year for Jennifer Hewitt that got the biggest breakthrough in her career. She became a part of Fox Network aired “Party of Five” as Sara Reeves Merrin. The actress took up the role from the second season of the show and was initially signed in for just nine episodes. Later, looking at her gaining popularity from her audiences and highly positive responses from the critics, she was made permanent in the series until the end of the show. Jennifer’s exceptional acting earned her nominations for several awards, not to forget she became a teen heartthrob.

While she made a mark in the industry with “Party of Five”, the actress sprinted to stardom with her laud-worthy acting in the American horror/slasher film “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. Jennifer portrayed the character of ‘Julie James’ and acted alongside the most loved stars from the nineties – Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. This movie collected $125 million from the worldwide box office which sure raked in a good amount of money to her as well.

Hewitt then gained back her role in in the sequel of this movie “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” that followed in 1998. While this movie’s box office collection wasn’t as high as the first one, it did perform decently. Both these movies together made a good contribution to how much is Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth today.

After being a part of the 1998 film “Can’t Hardly Wait”, she got a chance to prove her skills as the producer in the spin-off of “Party of Five” titled “Time of Your Life”. The series, however, didn’t run for a long time and was terminated half way through even though Hewitt had gained a huge popularity at that time.

Career since 2000

Through the ‘2000s, especially during the early millennium, Jennifer Hewitt had a consistent career. Most of her movies earned great reviews and praise from the audiences and the critics alike. Some of her notable works include “Garfield”, “The Ghost Whisperer”, “The Audrey Hepburn Story”, “The Client List”, “Criminal Minds” among others. Jennifer bagged the leading role in “The Ghost Whisperer” and garnered a lot of appreciation. It ran for almost 5 years and the actress was able to rake in a lot of wealth adding up to Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth. In 2018, Hewitt started acting in “9-1-1”, a Fox aired series.

Music Career

Jennifer Hewitt’s passion for singing led her to releasing four albums, seven music videos, and 13 singles. She dropped her first one in 1992 titled the “Love Songs”. Subsequently, in 1995 and 1996, Hewitt presented to her audience “Let’s Go Bang” and a self titled album, “Jennifer Love Hewitt”. Her fourth album was “BareNaked” that came out in 2002. Hewitt release her compilation album “Cool with You: The Platinum Collection” in 2006. Her single “How Do I Deal” which was also used as the soundtrack for her movie “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”, ranked #59 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Awards And Accomplishments

During her extensive career, Jennifer Hewitt was recognized time and again for her exceptional contribution to the film and television industry. Between 2007 and 2008, she bagged the Saturn Award for the The Best Actress on Television. She was also honored with three different awards during the 2000s- the Kids’ Choice Award, the People’s Choice Award, and the DVD Premiere Award. Earlier in the year 1999, Hewitt won the Teen Choice Award and the same year she gained the title “The World’s Sexiest Woman” by one of the reputed magazine’s called Maxim. In 1998 and 1999, the actress was able to grab the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

Personal Life

When it comes to relationships, Hewitt was involved in quite a few eminent ones before she got married and settled down. She was reportedly dating celebrities like Carson Daly, John Mayer, Joey Lawrence and more. She then began dating the “Ghost Whisperer” actor, Ross McCall. The two got engaged in November 2007 but a year after, towards the end of 2008, she withdrew the engagement. Although, the reason for this is unknown.

Hewitt then met Brian Hallisay, “The Client List” actor in 2011. They started dating and within a sort span of time they got engaged. Jennifer was reportedly expecting a child after the engagement. The couple go married in 2013 and now have three kids together. They are Autumn James born on November 2013, Atticus James, born in June 2015 and the youngest one, Aidan James, September 9, 2021. Jennifer’s top-most priority is her family no matter how much fame, wealth and family she gets from work.

Assets

On the real estate front, Jennifer owned three properties in the Toluca Lake, a neighborhood in Los Angeles during the ’90s. She was involved in to the buying and selling of her properties quite a few times. She listed two of her homes – one for $1.7 million and the other for $5.5 million. The actress leased out her third home in that area which sits on 3,216 sq. ft. living space and is features Spanish-style design. This luxurious mansion includes 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a swimming pool.

The actress now reportedly lives in a beautiful mansion with 6,300 sq. ft. living space in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Hewitt moved her family in this house in 2020 and looks like they are enjoying it.

Wrapping Up

Jennifer Love Hewitt is an accomplished actress, an able producer and a great singer who has an extremely successful career since the ’90s and still holding it strong. She has been a part of several hit films and television shows that got her awards, fame as well as wealth. From her decades of career, she has been able to amass a huge fortune that has brought Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth to $22 million as of 2022. Her fans surely hope to see her in many more films and shows in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s net worth? As of 2022, Jennifer Love Hewitt net worth is $22 million. She has earned all of this wealth mainly from her acting career and a some part of it from the sale of her albums and books. How old is Jennifer Love Hewitt? Jennifer was born on 21st February, 1979. So she is 43 years old as of 2022. Who is Hewitt’s husband? Jennifer Hewitt is married to Brian Hallisay, an American actor who was with her in the drama series, “The Client List”. they are married since 2013 and are blessed with 3 kids. Where does Jennifer live? Jennifer reportedly lives in Pacific Palisades neighborhood with her family since 2020. She has a luxurious home here.