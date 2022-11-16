Jennifer Grey Net Worth: Age, Assets, Earnings, House, Career, Biography

The American actress, Jennifer Grey has made a name for herself by acting in movies like Reckless (which is also her debut movie), Red Dawn, The Cotton Club, Bloodhounds of Broadway, Bounce, etc. Though she began her career as an actress with the movie “Reckless”, she didn’t find much success until the release of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off brought Jennifer Grey worldwide fame, which led her to get nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Grey is also known for her roles in television shows such as Murder in Mississippi, Criminal Justice, If the Shoe Fits, It’s Like You Know…, Red Oaks, etc. Not only this, but Jennifer is also the winner of season 11 of the famous reality dancing show called “Dancing with the Stars”. Apart from this, Jennifer Grey is also a renowned voice artist. She voiced “Edna” in the animated movie “Duck Duck Goose”. Grey has also given her voice to various characters in the famous children’s program “Phineas and Ferb”.

What is Jennifer Grey Worth?

From her career as an actress and voice-over artist, Jennifer Grey managed to amass a massive net worth of $10 million. Though Jennifer Grey has acted in some amazing movies, she didn’t win many awards in her name. Although she has been nominated for a few prestigious awards like CableACE, BTVA (Behind the Voice Actors), and (of, course) a Golden Globe Award. However, she won a Brave Otto (Germany) Award in the year 1988 for “Best Actress”. She also got nominated in the same category in the years 1987, 1989, and 1990. Let’s see in detail how much does Jennifer Grey make?

Name Jennifer Grey Net worth $10 million Birth 26 March 1960, New York, USA Nationality American Age 62 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 59 kg Partner Clark Gregg (2001-2021) Profession Actress Career 1979-Present

How Much Does Jennifer Grey Make?

The Red Dawn actress manages to make at least $1.75 million every year from her acting and voice-over works. In addition to this, she also makes money from advertisements and brand collaborations. Though she was out of the picture for some time due to a fatal car accident that occurred in 1987, Jennifer managed to return to acting. Also, Grey has earned a fortune by investing her cash in profitable ventures, real estate properties, and stocks. Grey makes money from her social media accounts like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. through advertisements and sponsored posts. According to our reports, Jennifer Grey reportedly makes somewhere between $140k to $150k a month. Her weekly takings are supposedly around $30k to $45k. See more about Jennifer Grey’s highest-grossing movies in the next section.

Jennifer Grey Highest Grossing Movies

It is reported that the movies in which Jennifer Grey acted as a supporting character earned more than $294 million across the globe. While on the other hand, Jennifer Grey’s movies collected over $213 million around the globe, and the movies in which Grey had “uncredited” roles earned over $4.7 million at the box office. Let’s have a look at some of Jennifer Grey’s top-earning movies.

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing is one of the finest movies ever made. This movie has great performances by the actors and is beautifully written by Eleanor Bergstein. Dirty Dancing starred the late Patrick Swayze as a dancer named “Johnny Castle” and Jennifer Grey as “Frances Houseman”. The movie tells the story of how Jennifer Grey and Patrik Swayze’s characters fall in love with each other. You will be amazed to know that the movie was made with a low budget of just $4.5 million, and it collected more than $214.6 million around the world. The success of this movie made Jennifer a household name.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

This is the movie that brought Jennifer Grey worldwide popularity. The film stars Matthew Broderick as the titular character and Alan Ruck playing the role of his best friend i.e, Cameron Frye. This movie also stars Mia Sara as Ferris Bueller’s love interest i.e, Solane Peterson, while Jennifer Grey played the role of “Jeanie Bueller” i.e, Ferris’s sister. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was released in June 1986 with a $5 million budget. However, the film collected more than $70.7 million at the box office. In case you haven’t watched this movie, then watch it as the titular character often breaks the 4th wall.

Bounce

Bounce tells the story of Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow’s characters Buddy Amaral and Abby Janellop, who fall in love with each other. In this movie, Jennifer Grey played the role of “Janice Guerrero”. Bounce was released in November 2000 and was made with a $35 million budget. The film earned over $53.4 million at the box office, making it a moderate hit.

Red Dawn

Have you ever wondered what will happen if World War III starts? Well, you can imagine all sorts of horrible things that would happen. Based on the very same concept, the movie “Red Dawn” was made. It tells the tale of teenagers who call themselves “the Wolverines”, and who are fighting for their country. Red Dawn was released in August 1984. The movie earned over $38 million against a budget of $17 million. Jennifer Grey was seen playing the character of “Patsy Dwyer”.

The Cotton Club

The Cotton Club remains the costliest movie made of its time that went on to become a box office disaster. It was released in 1984 and is based on real-life characters. The movie revolves around Dixie Dwyer played by Richard Gere, who falls in love with the notorious gangster “Dutch Schultz” (played by James Remar) girlfriend, Vera Cicero (played by Diane Lane). Jennifer appeared as a supporting character called “Patsy Dwyer” in this movie. The Cotton Club’s budget was a whopping $58 million, but it only managed to recover half of it i.e, $25.9 million.

Jennifer Grey Early Life and Career Beginnings

Coming from a family of actors, Jennifer Grey was born on the 26th of March 1960 in the city of New York, United States. Her father is the Oscar winner, Joel Grey, and her mother, Jo Wilder is an ex-actress and singer. While studying at Dalton School, Jennifer Grey started taking acting and dancing classes. Also, during her time at Dalton School, Grey befriended future Family Ties actress, Tracy Pollan. Grey passed high school in 1978 and enrolled at Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. She studied acting there for 2 years while working as a part-time waitress. Later on, she got a chance to appear in a “Dr. Pepper” television commercial. At that time, she was 19 years old and in 1984, Jennifer Grey made her first appearance as an actress in the movie “Reckless”.

Jennifer Grey Relationships and Marriage

Grey’s earliest known relationship was with the actor, Matthew Broderick. The news of Matthew and Jennifer dating came out after the former crashed his car into a Volvo. The accident took the life of a 63-year-old woman Margaret Foherty and her daughter Anna Gallagher, who was 28 years old. At that time, Jennifer was in the passenger’s seat with Matthew and incurred serious injuries. This event received worldwide media attention and due to this, the news of Jennifer and Matthew’s relationship broke out. After this, Jennifer Grey went on to date big Hollywood names such as Michael J. Fox, Johnny Depp, and William Baldwin.

Not only this, but Jennifer Grey also had a brief relationship with George Stephanopoulos, who was the assistant of ex-USA president, Bill Clinton. Later on, Jennifer Grey started a romantic relationship with the American actor/director/screenwriter, Clark Gregg. Clark is most famous for playing the role of “Agent Phil Coulson” in the MCU movies and television shows. Both Grey and Clark got married in July 2001 and in the same year in December, the pair gave birth to a daughter named, Stella. Both Clark and Jennifer filed for divorce in 2020, which was later finalized in February last year.

Conclusion

Jennifer Grey enjoyed huge fame back in the 80s, however, her fame faded away as time went by. One of the biggest reasons for her Hollywood career decline was her nose job. Due to this surgery, Jennifer Grey’s face completely changed and people (even her closest relatives) couldn’t recognize her. Eventually, her fame faded away. She now mostly makes guest appearances on television shows.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jennifer Grey

1. What is Jennifer Grey worth? A. According to our reports, Jennifer Grey net worth is over $10 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Jennifer Grey? A. The Dirty Dancing fame, Jennifer Grey is currently 62 years old. 3. How many children does the Hollywood actress, Jennifer Grey have? A. Jennifer Grey has a daughter named, Stella, whom she shares with her former husband, Clark Gregg. The pair were married for nearly 2 decades i.e, from 2001 to 2021. 4. How tall is the American actress, Jennifer Grey? A. The height of Hollywood actress, Jennifer Grey is reported to be 5 feet and 3 inches.