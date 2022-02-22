Jennifer Garner Net Worth, Salary, Bio and Early Life, Career, and Assets: 

Jennifer Anne Garner is one of the most hard-working actresses in the American Film industry. It is pretty easy to conclude why the “Peppermint” actress is one of America’s favorites. Her exceptional acting skills, her glamorous stage presence, and her social media updates that show her off-screen side leave her fans no choice but to admire her for everything she is. What’s more? Jennifer Garner net worth is simply the icing on the cake. Have you ever imagined how much is Jennifer Garner worth? The ‘Golden Globe’ award-winning actress and film producer is worth $80 million. A few websites, however, have estimated her cumulative wealth to be around $60-$70 million as of 2022. Imagine begin so successful as a producer, in fact, you can take a look at some other great producers we have covered in this website like Tommy Motolla Net Worth.

The Hollywood A-Lister rose to stardom in 2001 when she started as a leading actress in the Action-thriller TV series “Alias”. Although this wasn’t the very first one she started her acting career with. “Alias” aired for 5 years and was a huge hit. Not only was this a breakthrough for Garner, but also made a significant allocation to what is Jennifer Garner’s net worth today. She was reportedly taking home around $45,000 for one episode (22 episodes in total) during the first few seasons. This got her close to a salary of $1 million. She was later paid as high as $150,000 an episode, which was estimated to be over $3.3 million per season.

The blockbuster “Alias” actress then went on to do several movies and TV shows that were huge successes and added up to an enormous bank. With her latest film “Yes Day” featured on Netflix in 2021, she has again drawn the attention of the entire industry and the audiences. That said, we will cover in this posting a brief biography, Jennifer Garner news, what is Jennifer Garner’s net worth, her career in the film industry, other earnings, personal life, and other facts. Let’s get started.

Jennifer Garner Net Worth, Salary, Bio and Early Life, Career, and Assets:

Jennifer Garner is a big name in both the television and the film industry. The actress has given back-to-back hits since the time she has stepped into the industry. The success, fame, and wealth that she has gained today is the sheer result of her perseverance. Her main source of income has been from various movies and TV shows, which counts up to Jennifer Garner net worth of $80 million. The table below gives a quick glance at the actress’ bio before we delve into the details:

Full Name: Jennifer Anne Garner Popular name: Jennifer Garner Net Worth: $80 Million



Age: 49 years Date of birth: April 17, 1972 Place of birth: Houston, TX Parents: William John Garner (Father), Patricia Ann Garner (Mother) Spouse Scott Foley (m. 2000 - 2004)

Ben Affleck (m. 2005 - 2015)

Children: Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck Profession: Actor, Film and Television Producer, Brand Ambassador, Businessperson, Spokesperson

Salary as a producer:

The "Juno" star has also worked as a producer in a few projects, which sure has made significantly contributed to her total wealth. While we do not have the exact numbers here, the producers usually earn a higher percentage of payback than the actors themselves. As a producer, Garner has received appreciation from her audience and fellow workers on her 2011 film "Butter", the latest movie, "Yes Day" and the later episodes of "Alias" back then. There is more to talk about Garner's income and earnings that she collects from other ventures.

Other Noteworthy Salaries:

Other than “Alias” which got Jennifer close to $3.3 million per season towards the end, there are some other noteworthy incomes that affixed to her total wealth contributing to her affluent lifestyle.

In 2004, the actress collected $3 million for the film “13 Going on 30”, and in 2007, her salary from “The Kingdom” was a staggering $7 million. No wonder why she is considered one of the high-paying actresses in the industry. According to some sources online, for the movie “Juno”, Jennifer Garner agreed to a much lesser salary than what she makes right now. However, this was in exchange for a certain percentage of the movie’s overall profit.

Earnings from other ventures:

Other than her main income as an actress and occasionally as a producer, there are some other business ventures that the “Alias” actress enjoys significant earnings from.

Garner picks up hefty checks as a brand ambassador for Neutrogena products and Capital One credit cards. These get them a prominent increase in their net wealth. You might have also spotted her in the television commercials of one of these products.

Jennifer Garner Capital One Contract:

As far as big brands are concerned, most eminent actors like Jennifer Garner do not usually take salary on a ‘per commercial’ basis. Instead, she signs up for an extended deal that includes a fixed number of advertisements from the brand for the whole year or maybe more. It is the same case with Jennifer Garner Capital One contract. She reportedly picks a gigantic amount of money for the contract that she signed with the brand.

Garner is known to be working on a five-year-long contract with the Mercedes brand for a deal of $15 to $20 million. This has been estimated from the brand support contract of another comparable actor.

Aside from the endorsements projects, the well-famed actress also co-founded a business that deals with organic baby food under the name “Once Upon a Farm”. According to a Forbes report, the actress’s main motivation behind starting this venture was her conversations with those mothers who raise their little ones under financial hardships. She started this business in 2018 and in 2019, the company’s products became WIC-eligible. (The WIC program helps the women, infants, and children up to 5 years who fall under the nutrition-risk band by providing them supplementary foods).

Now that you have fairly detailed information on how much is Jennifer Garner worth and where do her earnings come from, here's a quick bio and early life information on this actor.

Early Life:

Born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas, Jennifer Garner was raised in a conservative household. Her father, William John Garner was a chemical engineer by profession, and her mother Patricia Ann English worked as an English professor in a local college. Jennifer grew up along with her two sisters-Melissa Wylie and Susannah Carpenter.

When Garner turned 3, the family relocated to Charleston, West Virginia where she grew up. She used to dedicate a good amount of time to church activities and attended the local Methodist Church every Sunday. She also went to Vacation Bible School. Her parents never allowed the girls to wear makeup, color their hair, or paint nails.

The actress went to George Washington High School and after graduating from there in 1990, she enrolled herself at Denison University in Ohio to study Chemistry like her father. However, she later switched to studying Theatre. She spent a semester of 1993 taking her education in theatre from the National Theatre Institute. She graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art in Theatre. Right after that Jennifer moved to New York to pursue her career in acting. She had given on-stage performances while she was in college and after. Later on, she moved to Los Angeles for her television projects.

Career:

Coming from a non-entertainment family background with her parents into different fields hadn’t been easy for her, and she had to work on her way up to get to this level. After working on a few stock theatres, Garner shifted to New York in 1995.

Before getting her first breakthrough with “Alias”, she had appeared in several other movies and television as a side role. The very first on-screen appearance was in a romantic TV series called “Zoya”. This was followed by her roles in “Dead Man’s Walk,”, “Rose Hill”, “Harvest of Fire,” and more. She got more supporting roles during the years 2000 and 2001, “Pearl Harbor” being the last perhaps. While these projects did bring her decent earnings, the Texas-based actress came to prominence in 2001 with her lead performance in “Alias”. The series was a huge hit among the audiences and was well received by the critics as well.

The turning point:

From 2001 to 2006, the popularity of the television series “Alias” and her exceptional performance in the show helped her move up the ladder and got her more projects. She became even more famous with her role in “Juno”, a comedy-drama film released in 2007. Some other movies that she made a remarkable presence she is remembered for are “Catch Me If You Can” in 2002 and “Daredevil” in 2003 co-starring Ben Affleck who she got into marriage later.

Jennifer’s first project as a lead actress on the big screen was for the movie “13 Going on 30” which got her a lot of appreciation for her appealing presence along with a serious addition to how much is Jennifer Garner worth today. The movie became a blockbuster worldwide and raked in a total of $96 million.

From 2009 to later, Garber gave many more hits in the form of television series and movies like “Ghost of Girlfriends Past”, “Valentine’s Day”, “Dallas Buyers Club”, “Nine Lives”, “Horrible” and many more.

Other than her career in acting and producing, she is also a board member of Save The Children, USA. As mentioned earlier, she is the co-owner of a business too.

Awards and achievements:

Jennifer Barner bagged several awards during her 22 years long career starting with the “Golden Globe Award” for Best Actress, Television series drama in 2002. She went on to receive the MTV movie award for the movie “Daredevil” the very next year. The same year she also received the Saturn awards for the best actress on television.

Jennifer’s work was well recognized in the film fraternity, and she continued to receive more of the best actress accolades. Some of them include the Female Star of Tomorrow Award, Choice TV Actress: Action award, Screen Actors Guild nomination, and many more. She has been nominated for close to 50 of them that including four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

Assets adding to Jennifer Garner Net worth:

Jennifer Garner has earned a solid amount of cash and she along with her ex-husband Ben Affleck owned a $17.55 million worth extravagant mansion located in the Pacific Palisades area of LA. However, after they both split and Jen moved out with her kids, they sold the house for $32 million to Adam Levine, the singer in 2019. Later that year, the star actress bought a lavish home in Los Angeles for $8 million.

Other than her luxurious property in LA, Jennifer also has a long list of high-class cars to add to her assets. According to a few Jennifer Garner news online, her car collection includes Mercedes GL350 BlueTec, Land Rover LR4, two Lexus cars, BMW Hydrogen 7, and one Tesla.

Jennifer Garner’s personal life and family:

Many of her fans like to keep themselves updated with Jennifer Garner news and what’s going on in her personal life. Well, the actress and producer’s married life had been quite a journey. She first got married to Scott Foley in 2000, but they decided to part ways in 2004. She then got into a marriage with the actor, director, and producer, Ben Affleck in 2005 who was also her co-star in “Dare Devil”. Ben and Jen had three kids from their marriage, but then the A-Lister couple announced their separation in 2015.

Jennifer is currently in a relationship with John Miller, a 43-year-old businessman intending to see a long-term future together. However, according to a few sources, they are planning to take things at a slower pace while holding them strong steady.

It’s a Wrap!

Jennifer Garner is a fine actress and an even better human being who voices out in support of the early education of children, their health, and other rights to protect them. Thus, she has taken a position as a board member for Save the Children to improve the lives of children, promote education for them, and safeguard their rights. From this, it is pretty clear where the money that Jen earns is spent. With her tremendously appealing on-screen presence and amazing acting skills, Garner has truly earned what she has today and that includes her fame, wealth, and even the fan following.

Hope you find this article about Jennifer Garner net worth interesting and enjoy reading it. Also do not forget to take a look at our FAQs section for quick information about this actress.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is Jennifer Garner’s net worth? Jennifer Garner’s net worth is estimated to be between $70 to $80 million including her assets like car collection and home. How much does Jennifer make from commercials alone? While there isn’t the exact figure on this but as per some reliable sources, Jennifer Garner’s income from the various commercials Where is Jennifer Garner from? The “Daredevil” co-actress, Jennifer Garner hails from Houston, TX. She was born in Houston but later moved with her family to Charleston, West Virginia. Who is Jennifer Garner in a relationship with now? Jenn Garner is in a relationship with John Miller, a businessman by profession. While they had a brief split in 2021, they are back again committed to each other.

How much is Jennifer Garner’s salary? Jennifer Garner is a high-profile actress who has been in the industry for over 20 years now. Her very first television series got her close to $1 million per season which later moved up to $3.3 million a season. Currently, her salary is estimated to be close to $3 to $4 million per year.