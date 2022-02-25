Jennette McCurdy became popular for appearing as “Sam Puckett” in the hit television sitcom “iCarly” on Nickelodeon. She is also a filmmaker, podcaster, singer, and also songwriter, and she is also an ex-actress. Jennette McCurdy bid adieu to act last year. In this post, we are going to tell you what is Jennette McCurdy’s net worth? What is Jennette McCurdy salary? How much is Jennette McCurdy worth and also how much did Jennette McCurdy make on iCarly.

What Is Jennette McCurdy’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Jennette McCurdy net worth is around $4 to $6 million. Jennette made most of her money from TV shows and commercials. Not only this, but she also performed in many movies and series. She is also a writer and wrote numerous articles in ‘The Wall Street Journal’. McCurdy became popular among the audience after she was cast as “Sam Puckett” on the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘iCarly’.

Name Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy (a.k.a. Jennette McCurdy) Net Worth $4 to $6 million Born 26 June 1992 in Los Angeles Nationality American Height 5 Feet 2 Inches Weight 51 kilograms Age 29 Parents Mark McCurdy (Father) and Debra McCurdy (Mother) Occupation Singer, Writer, Filmmaker, Podcaster, Actress. Career 2000-Present

How Much Is Jennette McCurdy Worth?

It’s obvious that Jennette made most of her money from acting. She also makes a lot of money from her other venture as well. She wrote several articles for “The Wall Street Journal”. Furthermore, she also earns a lot of money from her YouTube channel as well. McCurdy posts videos on various topics on her YouTube channel from vlogging to experimental videos. Apart from writing for The Wall Street Journal, she also wrote articles for the magazines like The Huffington Post and Seventeen magazines. Below is the breakdown of how she makes her money.

Acting

Jennette stepped into the world of acting when she was just eight years old. Her first appearance was on the comedy series titled “Mad TV” in the year 2000. She soon went on to feature in famous shows like CSI, Will & Grace, The Penguins OF Madagascar, and many more. In 2007, She was cast in the American teen sitcom titled “iCarly” as Sam Puckett.

The show ran from 2007 to 2012, and Jennette was paid $50k for each episode. She has an appearance for a total of 93 episodes on the show, which makes a total of $4.65 million. It is estimated that Jennette makes more than $866k each year, and about $72k each month. In 2017, she stopped appearing on screens and went on to pursue writing and directing. Later in 2021, she stated that she won’t return to her acting career.

Music And Real Estate

In the year 2009, McCurdy released her first single song titled “So Close” in March. Then a few months later “Homeless Heart” was released as a tribute to her late friend Cody Waters who died at age 9 from brain cancer. 20% of the profits made from the song were donated to Cody Waters Foundation. In the following year her first radio single “Not That Far Away” was released and apparently earned her around $100k. Afterward, her second single “Generation Love” was released online, then in June 2012, her debut album was released.

Currently, there is no data on how much she made from her music, but it is safe to assume, that she easily earned a six-figure sum. Also back in 2016, she sold her mansion for $995k which was located in Studio City, Los Angeles. The house covered an area of 2,600 square feet and had three huge bedrooms and a private balcony. It also had two bathrooms and was in the midst of beautiful mountains and trees.

Writing And Directing Movies

McCurdy has also written and directed a few shorts and series. She first made her debut by writing and directing a short film titled “Kenny” in 2018. It is estimated that her short film earned around $6.7 million around the globe. Then she went on to direct three more short videos titled The Grave, The McCurdy’s(a biography based on her childhood), Strong Independent Women (video depicts eating disorders). Then she made a tragic/comedy show titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, and it was launched in different theaters in New York and Los Angeles.

Apart from this she also created a web series where she was the lead character, and also writer, executive producer, and editor. The show was titled “What’s Next For Sarah?”, it tells the story of “Sarah Bronson”, which is loosely based on her life story. Jennette also wrote articles for the Wall Street Journal, and it is estimated that she made between $45k to $120k.

Social Media

Jennette also makes a great deal of money from her social media handles as well. She has her YouTube channel in her name, and it has more than 560k subscribers. The channel has more than 10 million views and its estimated earning is between $175 to $2.8k each year. She also has more than 7.7 million followers on her Instagram page and 15 million followers on her Facebook page. As per reports she makes an average of $4k per image and $7k for video from her Instagram page. Jennette can also charge hundreds and thousands of dollars for endorsing a company’s product on her Instagram page.

Career

Jennette McCurdy began her acting career in 2000, when she was just a child. She made her debut on the television screen, by appearing in a TV series called “Mad TV”. After that she went on to feature in various television series like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Lincoln Heights, Will & Grace, The Penguins Of Madagascar, and a few others. In the following year, she made her debut on the big screen with “Hollywood Homicide” along with Harrison Ford.

She also appeared in the medical drama “Strong Medicine”, which earned her a nomination for a Young Artist Award. Mccurdy also appeared in commercials, and later in 2007, she got the role of Sam Puckett in the hit TV series “iCarly”.

Rise To Fame

Jennette went on to become popular among the audience (especially children) for her performance in iCarly. McCurdy impressed the viewers and the makers, and went to perform in the show till it ended in 2012. Later in 2009, she made her debut in the music industry, with her first single “So Close”. Then she signed a deal with the Capitol Records Nashville in the same year. Her first radio single “Not That Far Away” was released in May 2010. In 2012, Jennette released her debut album, and later in July, she revealed in an interview that she left Capitol Records Nashville. The actress told that her tight schedule is the reason she departed from the recording studio. During this time she also started writing articles for The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and Seventeen magazines.

Then Jennette and Ariana Grande, got their spinoff series titled “Sam & Cat” in 2013. However, the show ran only for a year and was canceled due to differences between the makers and cast in 2014. Later in the same year, she released her own web series titled “What’s Next For Sarah?” in August. Jennette served as the writer, producer, and editor of the series. Then she also starred in the drama series “Between” on Netflix and also on Little Bitches.

Retirement From Acting And Other Works

In 2016, Jennette appeared as Claire in the movie titled “Pet”. Later in 2017, Jennette quit acting and focused on her writing and directing career. The actress stated that she resented acting in shows and movies, but she was compelled to do so because of her mother. Then in the following year, she made her debut as a director with a short film titled “Kenny”. Apart from this, she also wrote and directed three more short films namely The Grave, The McCurdy’s, and Strong Independent Women.

McCurdy also began uploading videos on her YouTube channel and also started a podcast called “Empty Inside”. In 2020, her tragic/comedy show, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” was released in many theaters in Los Angeles and New York. In 2021, Jennette revealed that she has no interest to continue her acting career, and also she hated the roles she has done in the past. She added that she opted to act because her mother forced her to support her family, financially.

Personal Life

Jennette McCurdy is the youngest daughter of Mark McCurdy and Debra McCurdy. She was born on the 26th of June 1992 in Los Angeles. She has three elder siblings, and when Jennette was 3 years old, her mother got breast cancer. McCurdy shared her experience of her mother’s illness in the Wall Street Journal in 2011. Her mother passed away in 2013, after having a 17 year-long battle with cancer. She revealed in 2019 in a Huffington Post article, that she suffered from “Anorexia” and “Bulimia Nervosa” since she was 11.

She was also struggling with alcohol and eating disorders after her mother’s death. In 2021. Jennette revealed that her mother used to harass her by forcing her to take vaginal and breast tests and also not allowing her to bathe alone. She further added that she did not return to the “iCarly” revival as it reminded her of Debra’s harassment.

Conclusion

Jennette McCurdy began acting just at the age of 8, not because she loved it, but because her mother forced her to. Jennette struggled with her mother, while maintaining her charm on the screen. Still, her internal struggles did not stop her, from making a name in the industry. Not only that, but she also found success as a director and a writer. Currently, Jennette is focused on growing her career as a director and writer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much did Jennette McCurdy make on iCarly? A. Jennette McCurdy appeared in a total of 93 episodes of the show, and made approximately 4.6 million dollars from iCarly 2. What was Jennette McCurdy salary in iCarly? A. Jennette McCurdy made around $50k for each episode of iCarly. 3. When did Jennette retire from acting? A. Jennette retired from acting in 2016. 4. What is Jennette McCurdy’s height? A. Jennette McCurdy’s height is 5 Feet and 2 Inches.