Jelly Roll Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Family, Cars

Before your mouth starts watering, let me tell you that, this Jelly Roll is not that Jelly Roll that you are thinking is Jelly Roll. In simple words, Jelly Roll is the name of a rapper, who hails from Antioch, Tennessee. The American rapper, Jelly Roll was born "Jason DeFord" on December 4 in the year 1984. Unlike others, Jelly Roll has mostly released collaborative albums and has found huge success.

What Is Jelly Roll Worth?

The Tennessee music artist, Jelly Roll net worth is a handsome $4 million. Jelly Roll made his fortune by producing songs with known personalities like Lil Wyte, Struggle Jannings, Tech N9ne, Ryan Upchurch, etc. He makes songs in various styles such as Hip hop, country rap, and country rock. Roll is known for his style of using country southern hip hop in his music albums or songs.

Jelly Roll released the songs “Fall in the Fall” and “Creature” in the years 2017 and 2020 respectively. The former features Struggle Jennings as a guest, while the latter featured Krizz Kaliko and Tech N9ne. Both the songs attained gold certification by the RIAA. Jelly Roll is also known for his single “Save Me”, which was released in the year 2020 and was featured on the album “Self Medicated”.

This single earned a platinum certification by the RIAA. Aside from this, Jelly Roll has also released two more singles titled “Dead Man Walking” and “Son of a Sinner”. Dead Man Walking was released in 2021 and Son of a Sinner was released this year. Take a look at the next section to know how much does Jelly Roll make?

How Much Does Jelly Roll Make?

Though I accept the fact that Jelly Roll doesn’t make money like other rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Kanye West, he still manages to bring in more money than you and I (no offense intended). Despite being not an A-list singer, Jelly Roll earns about $3 million every year from his various works. Unlike me, Jelly Roll doesn’t depend on just 1 source of income.

He gets paid for his album sales, merchandise sales, concerts, music tours, and brand endorsements. In addition to this, he also makes money through royalties as well as from his personal social media handles. Jelly Roll manages to bring a sum of $250k every month into his bank account without even breaking a sweat. It is estimated that Jelly Roll receives more than $75k a week from his works.

How Much Does Jelly Roll Charge For a Show?

What do you think that a music artist does when he/she is not making music? The answer is simple, they go out and make money by performing musical concerts or tours. Over the years, Jelly Roll has earned thousands of dollars (even millions) through live performances and tours. According to reports, Jelly Roll demands between 30 thousand dollars to 50 thousand dollars for just an event or concert. So if he performs at 1 concert every week, he can make over $120k every month out of it. Read on to know more about Jelly Roll’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram.

Jelly Roll YouTube Earnings

What do you think Jelly Roll does when he is not making music and not performing at concerts or tours as well? The answer is, that he uploads videos on his YouTube channel (which is by the way followed by millions of people all across the globe). The American singer has over 2.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which has garnered crossed more than 1.61 billion lifetime views. According to our reports, Jelly Roll manages to draw out more than $2.3 million every year from his YouTube channel.

In my view, he deserves every dime he makes, because Roll has been uploading videos on his channel since 2009. Jelly Roll’s YouTube channel generates revenue of $11.9k to $191.5k every month, which isn’t surprising because his channel manages to garner at least 40 million views in 30 days. Move on to the next section to know more about Jelly Roll’s earnings from Instagram.

Jelly Roll Instagram Earnings

What do you think Jelly Roll does when he isn’t posting videos on YouTube? Yes, you have guessed it!, he makes money from Instagram. The reason behind reminding you about what Jelly Roll does, is to let you know that an artist never sits idle. They figure out ways to make money even when asleep. Jelly Roll’s Instagram account is followed by more than 894k accounts from all over the globe. While I lose 5 followers every time I post something, Jelly Roll on the other hand gets paid around $235 for promoting a brand or company through an Instagram story.

Similarly, for advertising a product, song, or brand on his Instagram account, Jelly Roll gets up to $469 for each advertisement made through a photo. As for promoting stuff through videos, Jelly Roll can easily make more than $939 without even moving a limb (except hand and fingers as they are necessary to post something on Instagram).

Jelly Roll Legal Troubles

The American rapper has gotten into trouble with the law on many occasions. During his time as a teenager, Jelly Roll used to get in and out of jail like it was nothing. Jelly Roll has been booked on numerous minor offenses like stealing, causing a nuisance, etc. Unfortunately, Jelly Roll fell into the habit of consuming drugs, which is taking our generation down in ruins. The American rapper not only got hooked on the illegal substances, but he also started selling them for money. Jelly Roll was taken into custody and was sent to serve time in prison for his offense. At that time, Jelly Roll was just 21 years old. Fortunately, Jelly Roll managed to turn his way around, and he got rid of his drug addiction.

Another occasion when Jelly Roll got into serious trouble with the law was because of a song. The heart of the matter is that Jelly Roll made a new mixtape in 2013 and named it “Whiskey, Weed, & Waffle House”. However, the famous restaurant chain company got offended due to the mixtape’s title. The Waffle House filed a case against the American rapper for using their brand name without permission. While it seems a trivial matter to us, think about the damage the mixtape would’ve caused to Waffle Houses’ reputation. Fortunately, Jelly Roll and Waffle House came to a settlement, and Jelly Roll saved himself from running into trouble with the law once again. Later on, the rapper changed the name of his mixtape from “Whiskey, Weed & Waffle House” to “Whiskey, Weed & Women”.

Jelly Roll Early & Personal Life

The American rapper, Jelly Roll came into this world on the 4th of December 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee, United States. After passing out of high school, Jelly Roll started his career in the music industry. His first exposure to fame was the song “Pop Another Pill”, which featured renowned rapper Lil Wyte. Pop Another Pill was released in 2010, and it gained more than 6.3 million views on YouTube. Then in the following year, Jelly Roll released an album titled “Year Around” along with Lil Wyte and BPZ.

Jelly Roll also went on to release The Big Sal Story, Whiskey, Weed, & Women, No Filter, A Beautiful Disaster, etc. Around 7 years ago, Jelly Roll walked down the aisle with Bunnie XO, who is a famous internet personality. According to reports, Jelly Roll fathered two children before getting married to Bunnie XO. However, the name of Jelly Roll’s children has not been made public yet.

Conclusion

Despite not being an A-list music artist, Jelly Roll still managed to make a name for himself and the massive following on YouTube and Instagram speak for themselves. Most of the songs or albums released by Jelly Roll are collaborations with other music artists. Jelly Roll is a proud father of two, and he is married to the love of his life i.e, Bunnie XO.

