Jeff Goldblum Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Family, Biography, Cars

I don’t know about you guys, but I became a fan of Jeff Goldblum after watching his performance as the MIT engineer, David Levinson in the legendary movie, Independence Day. Of course, there would have been no Jurassic Park if it haven’t been for the amazing delivery of Ian Malcolm by Jeff Goldblum in the Jurassic World franchise. I also go as far as to make a claim that Jeff Goldblum’s character, Ian Malcolm was the only good thing in the latest horrible Jurassic Park franchise release i.e, Jurassic World Dominion. Perhaps Jeff Goldblum isn’t famous for just these two movies, he is also known for his role in The Fly (released in 1986), the TV show Will & Grace, and the short film Little Surprises for which he served as the director. The short film went on to earn an Oscar nomination in the “Best Live Action Short Film Category”.

What Is Jeff Goldblum Worth?

According to reports, the veteran Hollywood actor, Jeff Goldblum net worth is an astonishing $40 million as of August 2022. He has connections in various fields that made him one of the wealthiest Hollywood actors. You can get an idea of how great actor Jeff Goldblum is by looking at the honors and awards he has received throughout his acting career. As you have already read, Jeff is an Oscar nominee for directing the short film “Little Surprises”. He has also received 2 nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards. Goldblum has won a Saturn Award for his performance in “The Fly” and has received 2 nominations for his work in the movies “Independence Day” and “Jurassic Park”. Jeff Goldblum has received nominations for prestigious awards like BSFC, British Independent Film, Critics Choice, ACE, CFCA, Gold Hugo, Genie, Gold Derby, NYFCC, OFTA, and many more.

He has been honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame (in 2018). The actor has also won a GAFCA Award, FFCC Award, Chainsaw Award, DFCS Award, Deauville Film Festival Award, COFCA Award, etc. Look how much does Jeff Goldblum make? in the next section.

Name Jeff Goldblum Net Worth $40 million Birth 22 October 1952, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Age 69 years Height 6ft 4in Weight 90 kg Partner Emilie Livingston Profession Actor, Musician Career 1974-Present

How Much Does Jeff Goldblum Make?

Given that Jeff Goldblum has acted in several box office hits, he has no problem pulling out over $4 million from his acting works. It is to be noted that he has also ventured into music as well. He released his first album titled “The Capitol Studios Sessions”, which generally received positive reviews and has a rating of 66/100 on Metacritic. He makes money from royalties, acting roles in TV and movies, and also from brand promotions or collaborations.

Apart from this he also makes money by lending his voice to video games and animated movies or TV characters. According to reports, Jeff Goldblum manages to earn over $300k from his works. Jeff Goldblum is reported to earn at least $75k per week. Below are the earnings of Jeff Goldblum from movies and TV shows.

Jeff Goldblum Earnings From Movies and TV Shows

Let’s kick start this section, with the movie that made me a fan of Jeff Goldblum i.e, Independence Day, which was released in the year 1996. By that time, Jeff Goldblum was already an established actor for his role in Jurassic Park as Ian Malcolm. According to reports, Jeff Goldblum was paid a sum of $1 million for his role as “David Levinson”. He also gained fame as “Detective Zack Nichols” in the police drama series “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”.

Jeff Goldblum went on to appear as Zack Nichols for 24 episodes and was paid a sum of $500k per episode, which makes a total of a whopping $12 million for 24 episodes. Aside from this, Jeff Goldblum also played a cop in another police drama series “Raines”, which consisted of just 7 episodes. In this show, Jeff Goldblum’s character was named “Michael Raines”, and Goldblum was reportedly paid around $100k per episode, which makes a total of $700k for 7 episodes.

You might’ve not heard of this movie that starred Johnny Depp in the lead, but still flopped. The movie is “Mortdecai” which made $47.3 million against a budget of $60 million. Jeff Goldblum in this movie played the role of “Milton Krampf” and was paid a sum of $4.75 million for the role.

Thor: Ragnarok & Independence Day: Resurgence Salary

Another flop movie in which Jeff Goldblum has acted is “Hotel Artemis”, where Jeff played the role of antagonist “The Wolf King”. As per reports, Jeff received a stipend of $3 million for his role. Aside from Jurassic Park and Independence Day, another role that Jeff Goldblum nailed was of “Grand Master” in the MCU movie, Thor: Ragnarök. Jeff Goldblum was reportedly paid a sum of $7.5 million to portray the character of Grand Master.

Goldblum returned to play the character of “David Levinson” in the sequel of Independence Day i.e, Independence Day: Resurgence”. This time, Jeff’s takings were greater than what he made for the first installment i.e, a whopping $15 million. Now for the horrible conclusion of the Jurassic World franchise, Jeff Goldblum was paid a sum of $1 million to reprise the role of Ian Malcolm. Still, I think, Jeff Goldblum did a greater job for what he was paid.

Jeff Goldblum Highest Grossing Movies

So far, we have seen how much Jeff Goldblum has earned from his movies. Now, in this section, we will see some of highest grossing movies in which Jeff Goldblum has acted.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

This movie is the second installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, where Jeff Goldblum returned as Ian Malcolm (but this time with a little serious look). The overall plot of this movie (and almost all the installments of Jurassic Park) is to save the dinosaurs. Jurassic Park 2 was made with a $73 million budget, and it collected over $618.6 million at the box office.

Independence Day

Jeff Goldblum in this film was seen playing an MIT engineer who played a major role in saving the world from alien invasion. In this movie, Will Smith played the lead along with Jeff Goldblum. Independence Day’s budget was $75 million, and it grossed over $817.4 million across the globe.

Thor: Ragnarök

This MCU movie gave the character of “Thor” the much-needed push that character needed. Thor is trying to figure out a way to defeat his evil sister “Hela”, and save the people of Asgard. However, he finds himself stranded in a strange place controlled by a madman called “Grand Master” (played by Jeff Goldblum). The movie made more than $854 million across the globe against a $180 million budget.

Jurassic Park

The movie gave us the character of “Dr. Ian Malcolm”. In this film, a genetic company manages to bring dinosaurs back to life, which have been extinct for millions of years. Jurassic Park is the best movie of all the installments that have been released so far. The movie was made with a budget of $63 million, and it collected a whopping sum of $1.046 billion at the box office after its release in June 1993.

How Does Jeff Goldblum Spend His Money?

Just like most Hollywood celebrities, Jeff Goldblum has spent his money on acquiring real estate properties in various places such as Los Angeles, New York, Beverley Hills, etc. It is reported that the veteran actor has been residing in a house in Los Angeles since 1982. The house occupies a space of 3,002 square feet, and it has 3 bedrooms and bathrooms. The splendid abode of Jeff Goldblum is surrounded by greenery and the property also features a large swimming pool. According to reports, the Hollywood actor, Jeff Goldblum paid a massive sum of $4.3 million for the property.

Aside from this, Jeff Goldblum has also spent a fortune on luxury cars. It is reported that Jeff Goldblum is the keeper of many expensive cars such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Panamera, Range Rover, Rolls-Royce, and much more.

Jeff Goldblum Early Life

The American veteran actor, Jeff Goldblum was born to a Jewish couple named Harold Leonard Goldblum and Shirley Jane Goldblum. Shirley gave birth to Jeff Goldblum on the 22nd of October 1952 in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, United States. Shirley used to work as a radio broadcaster and later on started a kitchen appliances company. Harold Goldblum on the other hand had served in the U.S. Army as a major during the times of the second great war.

Harold also worked as a physician. Jeff Goldblum left his home at the age of 17 years to become an actor and went on to join, Neighborhood Playhouse Theater. During his time at Neighborhood Playhouse Theater, Jeff Goldblum learned acting. He was trained by Sanford Meisner, who was a renowned actor. Jeff Goldblum’s entry into the entertainment industry was through the musical “Two Gentlemen of Verona”, which went on to earn a Tony Award.

Jeff Goldblum Personal Life

The actor has been married thrice. His first marriage was to the actress, Patricia Gaul. Jeff and Patricia exchanged wedding vows in the year 1980 and signed the divorce papers in 1985. After this, Jeff Goldblum walked down the aisle with Geena Davis, who is known as George’s mother in the Stuart Little franchise. The couple got married in 1987 and filed for divorce in 1991. Many years later, Jeff Goldblum started dating Emilie Livingston, who is a former Olympic gymnast. Around 2014, both Emilie and Jeff got exchanged and got married in November 2014. Then in the following year in July, Emilie gave birth to a son named, Charlie Ocean Goldblum. Later in April 2017, Jeff became for the second time. He has another son named, River Joe Goldblum.

Conclusion

It’s a treat to the eyes, whenever Jeff Goldblum appears on the screen. He has acted in numerous movies and television shows. Jeff brought life to Ian Malcolm’s character from the Jurassic Park novel into the movies. I highly doubt that any actor could play the role of Grand Master as great as Jeff Goldblum. The Hollywood actor is currently working on the upcoming comedy movie “Asteroid City”, which is in post-production.

