Jeannie Mai Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, Relationship

How much is Jeannie Mai worth? If you love watching fashion talks on TV or are a make-up enthusiast then you probably know this celebrity make-up artist from various shows. Jeannie Mai is a television personality, a host, a fashionista, and a make-up stylist from America who has appeared on several television networks for her expertise in fashion. While she rose to fame by hosting the popular show “How Do I Look?”, she also appears as a correspondent or a presenter for a sports reality show called “Holey Moley” aired by ABC. So, being a celebrity fashion expert, and make-up artist, what is Jeannie Mai net worth?

With her striking television career, Jeannie Mai net worth as of today is $4 million. Her million-dollar bank balance is the result of various television programs, reality shows, and her contribution to fashion websites. Jeanie is not only known for her excellent presenting skills but also for her high-profile fashion sense that grabs everyone’s attention instantly.

In this article, we are going to cover various aspects of this television star like Jeannie Mai net worth, her career details, Jeannie Mai birthday, engagement ring Jeannie Mai wedding, her biography, and more. Without any further delay let’s move on.

Jeannie Mai Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

In the make-up and fashion game, there is a lot of money. The only thing is you need to be persistent with what you are trying to achieve; invest your time in the right channel. Jeanie Mai is one of them who has built her career in this arena and is enjoying huge success. Many aspiring stylists and the audiences get curious about how much is Jeannie Mai worth when see her on the television.

Jeannie Mai Net Worth and Her Sources of Income

Well, as per the recent evaluation, Jeanie Mai net worth at present is $4 million. She has earned most of her wealth from her television career and of course, a portion of it is also from other lateral ventures.

Jeanie was pretty focused on her passion for make-up and styling right from an early age which is why she began her career with a boom! She entered into the professional world as a make-up professional for the popular high-end cosmetic brand M.A.C Cosmetics. While this boosted her motivation in a big way, she only climbed up the ladder from here on resulting in how much is Jeannie Mai worth today.

How much did Jeanie make as an annual salary is unknown – however, given that she was associated with several celebrities and big names in the industry, she would have had a decent amount of earnings right from the beginning. Some of them who she worked for are Christina Aguilera – the American Singer/ songwriter, Rosario Dawson-the actress among others.

She gradually moved on to become a star cosmetics expert and became a part of MTV’s Total Request Live and Good Morning Sacramento. With this, she started building her career in television and soon became a celebrity stylist who people love to watch and hear. Her career mainly kicked off as a host of various shows majorly contributing to the Jeannie Mai Net Worth.

Now that we covered how much is Jeannie Mai worth and what are her main sources of income, let’s take a dive into her early life to see what it was like and her biographic details.

Biography and Early Life

Full Name Jeannie Camtu Mai Celebrated Name Jeannie Mai Date Of Birth 4 January 1979 Age 43 years Place of Birth San Jose, California Parents Father: James Mai

Mother: Olivia TuTram Mai Spouse Freddy Harteis (m. 2007–2018)

Jay Jenkins (Jeezy) (m. 2021) Children None Profession TV personality, Makeup professional, and fashion expert, Net Worth $4 million

Jeannie Mai Birthday and Age

Jeannie was born on the 4th of January 1979 which means that as of 2022, the “How Do I Look?” host is 43 years old.

Family and Education

Jeannie Mai was born in San Jose, California to Olivia TuTram Mai (Mother) and James Mai (father). She inherits a mixed ancestry as her mother is of Vietnamese origin while her father is of Vietnamese-Chinese ancestry. Her mother Olivia is a social media personality best recognized as a public figure on Instagram. she also works in Laser Development Center according to some sources online. Her father on the other hand is a computer engineer. Jeannie grew up with her two siblings – Dennis Mai and Daniel Mai.

Jeannie’s childhood wasn’t an easy one. She and her siblings had to manage everything on their own at home while their parents tried to give them a good life by working. While her parents were out, one of her relatives started assaulting her sexually. She felt the need to discuss this with her mom but when she did that, her mom did not believe her, probably because her relatives would take care of the children when they were out. as a result, the relationship between Jeannie and her mother wasn’t good.

As a child, Jeannie went to Milpitas High School and after graduating from there she enrolled for the De Anza College in Cupertino California to study communications. The television host started her career at the early age of 18 when she joined MAC as a makeup artist. She then started traveling to different countries along with many celebrities working as their personal makeup professionals.

Career

Jeannie was lucky enough to get associated with popular celebrities because of their high demand during that time. Once she gained expertise, she started teaching the new guys as well. Being associated with prominent Hollywood personalities gave her recognition. This also helped her build an impressive portfolio which got her, her first job with MTV in their show “Total Request Live”. She also worked for Los Angeles’ KCAL, and Good Day Sacramento for KMAX station as a makeup professional.

Jeannie received a lot of appreciation for her speaking abilities which motivated her to try out for the television shows as a host. She started auditioning for them and landed on smaller, local TV gigs before breaking in her first proper show called “Stir” as a co-host. This was an Asian-American show. She then went on to host for California Music Channel. Subsequently, she got involved in “The Daily Mixx” aired by WB. Here she worked as a producer and reporter.

Breakthrough

After gaining experience in hosting smaller shows on various television networks, Jeanie Mai got a big break in 2005. USA Network hired her as a host for their primetime show “Character Fantasy”. This opened further opportunities for her, and she became a host for various other networks and shows. Some prominent ones include MTV’s “Granted”, and fashion/ entertainment reporting at NBC and TLC. She became a part of the beauty squad in the show “10 Years Younger” aired by TLC.

During 2008, Mai took the role as a host for “Miss America”, and then starred in the reality show “Dude, Where’s Your Style” which got her a lot of fame along with a good amount of cash to add to the Jeanie Mai net worth.

The year 2009, got her even bigger opportunities as a host with the very prominent one being “How Do I Look?”. This was aired on Style Network and the show revolved around giving a makeover to the contestants. She became more popular among the youth after this show and Jeannie also came to be known as a celebrity fashion expert. Not to mention she collected a big fortune making a significant impact on how much is Jeannie Mai worth today.

Major Shows Contributing to Jeannie Mai Net Worth

Mai was never short of projects during her career which is one of the main reasons for her million-dollar bank balance. She followed her work so far with some more shows on reputed television networks. Hosting the “Miss Universe pageant” became one of her predominant works since 2011. Furthermore, she became a fashion consultant for NBC featuring “The Biggest Loser” and several other shows in this network.

Some shows in 2013 include a weekly series called “Style Pop” and a daytime talk show called “The Real”. The latter is also one of the programs that she is always celebrated for. She appeared in the show alongside Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, and Tamar Braxton. There are many more programs to Mai’s credit between the years 2018 and 2019. The most notable one was the sports reality show called “Holey Moley” which she co-hosted alongside Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle.

Later, while participating in “Dancing With The Stars” broadcasted by ABC, she had to exit from the show due to a health condition that needed immediate attention. She was diagnosed with epiglottitis, and she had to undergo surgery.

Other Ventures Adding up to Jeannie Mai Net Worth

In addition to her immense contribution to the television scene, Mai has also been making an active contribution to Cocoperez.com, a fashion website operated by Perez Hilton. She has also been the spokesperson for ReimagineMyself.com, a website that helps empower those who suffer from multiple sclerosis disorder.

Awards and Recognitions

Jeanie Mai has not just earned fame and won the love of her audiences but has also got several awards for her name. The “NAACP Image Awards for The Host” and “Daytime Emmy Award” are notable ones among others.

Personal Life

Jeanie Mai, like anyone else, had her own ups and downs in life, but she did not let that between her and her work. Mai was a victim of sexual harassment as a child, but she put herself together and got into relationships later. Her first relationship was with Freddy Harteis. She tied the knot with him on the 11th August 2007. They were married for over 10 years after which they decided to part ways in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. It is said that the reason for their split was that Freddy wanted kids while Mai didn’t.

The television star began dating Jay Jenkins aka Jeezy, the popular American rapper shortly after her divorce from the first marriage. They got serious about their relationship and wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, so they got engaged in March 2020. A year later, in 2021, they got married. Speaking of engagement – many of her fans are extremely curious about her engagement ring. Well, why not, Mai flaunted her ring by posting the pictures on her social media handle.

The engagement ring Jeannie Mai wedding has apparently attracted a lot of attention. It is partly because everyone probably wants to follow her fashion in some way or the other. According to a few sources online, it is an exquisite diamond ring with marquise-cut and is considered to be between 4 and 5 carats. this means the ring probably costs close to $150,000.

Assets

Mai has not only raked in a huge wealth from her television career but has also invested in real estate. She and her first husband Freddy bought a 2,400 sq. ft. home in Los Angeles, California. This property was designed in antique style by the interior designer Jinnie Choi. Some of the most highlighted elements of the design that give the rustic look are a bar table made of Californian redwood (a pretty expensive one), a birdcage chandelier, and many others.

Mai also bought a home in Atlanta, Georgia where she lives with her husband Jay Jenkins. They got married there in a close private ceremony.

Summing Up

You probably know by now that whatever Jeanie Mai has earned so far, be it fame, fans, or wealth, is through her hard work and determination. Currently, Jeannie Mai net worth is around $4 million. Her extraordinary work as a television host and other fashion projects on-screen has had her established as a celebrity. Mai’s life story and her “never give up” attitude is an inspiration to many young and aspiring fashion. Although the television star had to take a break from her work owing to health situations, hope she gets well soon and hit the ground running as before.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is Jeannie Mai birthday? Jeannie Mai celebrated her birthday on January 4. Born in the year 1979, she is 43 years old. Who is Jeannie Mai married to? Jeannie Mai is currently married to the American rapper, Jay Jenkins popularly known by Jeezy. Does Jeanie Mai have kids? Jeanie reportedly didn’t want kids at all and this was probably one of the reasons her first marriage broke as her ex-husband wanted children. However, she and her husband Jeezy recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, who they named Monaco Mai Jenkins. How much is Jeannie Mai worth? As of 2022, Jeannie Mai net worth is close to $4 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful television career.