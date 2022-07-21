It’s not new when people get the spotlight when they have romantic ties with Hollywood celebrities. Such is the story of Jayda Cheaves, who got popular overnight for being in a relationship with the American rapper Lil Baby. Not only this, but Jayda Cheaves garnered more attention from the public as well as the media after she gave birth to the rapper’s son named “Loyal” in February 2019. If you haven’t heard about Jayda, let me tell you that she is a model and a social media influencer. In addition to this, she is also an entrepreneur.

What Is Jayda Cheaves Worth?

The mother of Lil Baby’s son and social media influencer, Jayda Cheaves net worth is a stunning $4 million as of this year. Jayda mainly makes money from her career as a model and social media influencer. She also makes money gracing videos of other music artists by her appearance. Cheaves is the owner of a fashion line called “Waydamin”. Not only this, but she also serves as the brand representative of a clothing company called “Pretty Little Things”. Take a look at how much does Jayda Cheaves make?

Name Jayda Cheaves Net Worth $4 million Birth 25 September 1997, Georgia, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 3in Weight 48 kg Partner Lil Baby (ex) Profession Model, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur Age 24 years Career 2016-Present

How Much Does Jayda Cheaves Make?

Jayda Cheaves makes vast chunks of money from her career as a model and social media influencer. Her various works beings more than $2 million every year into her pockets. She also received huge profits from her clothing line and her works as the representative of Pretty Little Things. Jayda’s fame increased after it was revealed that she was dating Lil Baby, and so likewise her followers on social media increased as well. The more followers you have, the more money you make; thus, Jayda Cheaves now makes more than $175k monthly. Her weekly income is no less than $45k. Below is the information on Jayda Cheaves’s earnings.

As said earlier, Jayda is a successful entrepreneur and the revenue generated from her business ventures speaks for itself. She runs a hair care company called “Amour Jayda”. The company offers its clients a wide range of wigs and hair care products. Not only this but Jayda Cheaves also runs another company called “Wayda Shop”, a clothing brand. The American entrepreneur used her connections and popularity to collaborate with big brands like Fashion Nova, GSU, WOO, etc. to further expand her business.

You will be shocked to know that the business ventures of Jayda Cheaves generate more than $2 million a year in revenue. In addition to this, Jayda is also a model, which allows her to make money by posing for photoshoots and promoting brands. Cheaves has endorsed products of brands like Pretty Little Thing, Dolce & Gabbana, YSL, Chanel, etc. Her modeling and endorsement deals bring between $500k to $750k a year to her pockets.

Jayda Cheaves YouTube and Instagram Earnings

The American model’s social media accounts are followed by thousands of people. She has more than 350k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Jayda has been uploading videos to YouTube since August 2018, and she currently makes between $13 to $210 a month. However, her earnings from YouTube are not limited to this, she can also make extra bucks through paid partnerships (or) promotions (or) collaborations. YouTubers also make a hefty amount through live streaming, where the public donates money through the “super chat” feature.

Unlike Jayda’s YouTube channel which is followed by thousands, her following on Instagram is millions. She is currently followed by over 7.4 million people, and she can potentially make thousands of dollars by promoting brands or products. Many big brands are eager to work with Jayda Cheaves, and they are ready to pay her more than $4k just to endorse their brand (or) product through an Instagram story. Similarly, Jayda gets up to $8k to promote brands through images. For sponsored video content, Jayda Cheaves easily gets up to $16k per post.

Jayda Cheaves House and Car Collection

When you are the romantic partner of someone like Lil Baby, you are bound to live in an expensive house. According to reports, Jayda Cheaves used to live with Lil Baby and their baby in Atlanta. There is currently no further information available on Jayda’s residence. Currently, Jayda might be living in a separate residency with her son. The reason behind this speculation is that Lil Baby and Jayda were in an on-and-off relationship and recently there were rumors of Lil Baby having an affair with an adult film actress.

Jayda is the keeper of many luxurious vehicles. According to reports, she purchased a BMW car worth more than $50k. She also bought a Pink Jeep Wrangler Sahara worth over $65k and spent additional bucks to make customization according to her preference. Not only this, but her former romantic partner, Lil Baby was generous enough to gift her a Rolls-Royce Dawn car. It is estimated that the price of the car is more than $356k. Jayda is also reportedly the keeper of a Mercedes-Benz car, which is supposed to cost around $54k to $60k.

Jayda Cheaves Early Life

On the 25th of September 1997, Jayda Cheaves opened her eyes in Georgia, United States of America. As much as we want to tell you about Jayda Cheaves’s parents, unfortunately, there is no information available about them on the internet. However, we do know that she has two siblings i.e a brother and a sister. The name of the brother is Jaelen and the sister is called Ameerah. Jayda went to a local school, which she passed in the year 2015.

Jayda Cheaves Career

The former girlfriend of Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves stepped into the world of business when she was just 16 years old. She came up with an idea to sell pre-owned clothes at a cheaper price (not that cheap to deprive herself of making profits). To execute her plan, she launched an application called “Poshmark” and commenced her journey to becoming a businesswoman. The application became a roaring success in no time, and later in 2016, Jayda decided to relocate to expand her business.

Soon, she started a shopping website and went on to launch “Amour Jayda”, where customers can buy fashion-related products. This venture of Jayda Cheaves became a roaring success as well, and after this Jayda decided to start a hair care shop. Thus, she came up with “Amour Jayda Hair”, where the clients can find a large variety of wigs and other hair care products. All the business ventures of Jayda Cheaves started generating a combined revenue of more than $2 million a year.

Cheaves then decided to inspire people by sharing her experiences, struggles, and her journey to becoming an independent woman. Thus, in February 2018, Jayda Cheaves launched her book titled “The Young Boss Blueprint: 15 Steps to Becoming a Young Boss”. During this time, Jayda Cheaves became famous for being in a relationship with Lil Baby and started getting attention from the public. Jayda used this to her advantage and started endorsing her and other brands’ products on her social media platforms. Soon in no time, Jayda Cheaves also started earning decent money by endorsing products on her social media accounts.

Jayda Cheaves Personal Life

The owner of Amour Jayda company, Jayda Cheaves’s love story with Lil Baby goes back to 2016. Both the American rapper and Jayda exchanged their gaze for the first time and soon fell for each other. It is said that it was Ameerah (sister of Jayda) who introduced Lil Baby and Jayda to each other. If you don’t know who Lil Baby is, then let me tell you that he is a famous American rapper. The music artist is known for his works like Harder Than Ever, Yes Indeed, Drip Harder, Street Gossip, My Turn, The Bigger Picture, The Voice of the Heroes, etc. Not only this but Lil Baby was also honored with the prestigious Grammy Award for his work this year.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Cheaves and Baby started dating each other, and later on, Jayda became pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby. On the 18th of February 2019, Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves welcomed their baby i.e, a son named “Loyal Armani”. However, the pair’s journey to parenthood was not easy, they broke up and reconciled numerous times.

Everything was going well with Jayda until the news of her boyfriend Lil Baby having a sexual relationship with an adult actress named “Ms. London” surfaced on the web. This affected the rapper’s relationship with Jayda, soon the couple started having a fallout. Ultimately, the lovers ended their 6 year-long relationship last year.

Final Thoughts on Jayda Cheaves

Though we agree that Jayda Cheaves garnered attention from the public after she started dating Lil Baby, it’s unfair to state that she become successful because of this. She launched her ventures way before she met the rapper. Apart from being the mother and former partner of Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves is also recognized as an entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer. Now that she ended her relationship with Lil Baby, she is currently focused on expanding her business and raising her son while enjoying her life to its fullest.

