Jason Sudeikis Net Worth: Age, Career, Investments, Awards, Biography, Family

The American actor, Jason Sudeikis has been a hot topic among comedy enthusiasts since he made his debut as “Ted Lasso” in the comedy TV series with the same title. In addition to playing the titular role, Jason Sudeikis is also the co-creator of the show. The show tells the tale of an inexperienced soccer trainer called Ted Lasso. His life turns upside down after he is hired to train a soccer team by Rebecca Welton (a soccer team owner). Rebecca intends to use Ted to get even with her cheater husband. Ted Lasso received enormous love from the audience, especially Jason Sudeikis. Aside from this show, Jason Sudeikis is famous for his stint as a writer and recurring cast on Saturday Night Live. Jason went on to work on SNL from 2005 to 2013.

Sudeikis also earned praises by appearing as a recurring/guest character in shows such as 30 Rock, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Portlandia, The Last Man on Earth, etc. Aside from television shows, Jason Sudeikis is also popular for his work in movies like Horrible Bosses 1 & 2, We’re the Millers, Drinking Buddies, Sleeping with Other People, Colossal, etc.

Looking to know what is Jason Sudeikis net worth? how old is Jason Sudeikis? Jason Sudeikis earnings, Jason Sudeikis awards and nominations, Jason Sudeikis early life, Jason Sudeikis marriage and relationships, and how much does Jason Sudeikis make?

What is Jason Sudeikis Worth?

The We Are the Millers actor, Jason Sudeikis net worth is accounted to be a stupendous $25 million as of September 2022. Jason Sudeikis works in multiple fields such as acting, writing, and producing which is also the secret behind his massive net worth. For his work as Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis has been awarded the prestigious Primetime Emmy (2 times), AACTA International Award, Critics Choice Award (2 times), Gold Derby TV Award, and Golden Globes Award (2 times).

He has also received a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award, International Online Cinema Award, Online Film & Television Award, Pena de Prata, PGA Award, Satellite Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards (2 times), and Writers Guild of America Award. Jason Sudeikis has also been nominated for honors like TCA Award, Teen Choice Award, People’s Choice Award, MTV Movie + TV Award, Dorian Award, American Comedy Award, and a few more. Let’s check out how much does Jason Sudeikis make?

Name Jason Sudeikis Net Worth $25 million Birth 18 September 1975, Fairfax, USA Nationality American Age 47 years Height 6ft Weight 70 kg Partner Olivia Wilde (ex-gf) Profession Actor, Producer, Comedian, Writer Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Jason Sudeikis Make?

The American actor ends up making more than $2.5 million every year from his acting-related works. He makes money by producing movies and television shows as well. Jason Sudeikis also earns his bread and butter by promoting brands or advertisements. He performs comedy shows or standup events sporadically. According to our reports, the Ted Lasso actor earns approximately $250k a month. The weekly income of Jason Sudeikis is estimated to be between $50k to $75k. Let’s take a look at Jason Sudeikis’s earnings from Ted Lasso, shall we?

Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso” Earnings

Playing and creating the show “Ted Lasso” has proved to be nothing but immense popularity and success for Jason Sudeikis. He came up with the idea of creating a sports comedy television show along with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. In case you didn’t know, Bill Lawrence is also the co-creator of famous television shows like Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, etc. While on the other hand, Brendan Hunt is most recognized for his work as a writer for We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, etc.

The show was aired on Apple TV+ back in August 2020. The first season ran for a total of 10 episodes, and Jason Sudeikis reportedly received a whopping $400k per episode. So if we total it, the overall earnings of Jason Sudeikis from the first season of Ted Lasso were a whopping $4 million. The second season of Ted Lasso aired from July 2021 to October 2021 consisting of 12 episodes. Jason Sudeikis’s takings were also the same in this season as well i.e, $400k per episode.

The total earnings of Jason Sudeikis from the second season and the overall takings from both seasons 1 and 2 are a whopping $4.8 million and $8.8 million respectively. Last year, the makers announced that the show will get another season. According to reports, Jason Sudeikis’s stipend for each episode will be an amazing $1 million. So, if the third season of Ted Lasso will consist of 10 episodes, Jason Sudeikis’s takings would be around $10 million.

Jason Sudeikis Earnings from Endorsements

As I have said earlier, Jason Sudeikis also makes plenty of money by doing brand promotions or advertisements. He has advocated for Applebee Restaurants numerous times. Not only this, but he has also lent his voice to movies, television, and advertisements. According to our reports, the American actor managed to earn a sum of $250k from advertisements and commercials alone. Check out some highest paychecks Jason Sudeikis received for acting in movies.

Jason Sudeikis Movie Earnings

Sudeikis has acted in a number of movies throughout his career. As this article is about net worth, in this section we will cover the movies for which Jason Sudeikis received an enormous payment.

Downsizing

This movie is somewhat similar to the cult classic film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”. Downsizing revolved around the protagonist, Paul Safranek (played by Matt Damon), who is considering decreasing his height as a part of the “Downsizing” experiment. The idea behind this experiment is to save the planet earth from overpopulation and global warming. Downsizing was made with a huge budget of $76 million, and it managed to earn only $55 million. Jason Sudeikis in this film played the role of Dave Johnson, who is the protagonist’s best buddy. Jason Sudeikis was reportedly paid a whopping $1.78 million for this role.

Angry Birds

This movie is the animated adaption of the iconic video game, Angry Birds. As you can see in the movie’s title, this movie revolves around an angry bird named “Red” (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), who prefers to spend time alone and gets angry easily. Suddenly, Red’s island gets a surprise visit from pigs who influence the whole town with their attractive products and entertainment. However, Red feels that the pigs are up to no good and thus decides to investigate. This movie was made with a budget of $73 million, and it earned more than $352 million across the world. For voicing Red, Jason Sudeikis presumably took home a whopping $1.4 million check.

Race

“Race” is a biographical film that tells the story of the world-renowned track racer and Olympic winner, Jesse Owens. Stephan James played the role of the main character while Jason Sudeikis portrayed his coach Larry Snyder. The biographical movie was made with a budget of $5 million, and it was released in 2016. To everyone’s surprise, the movie earned a whopping $25 million at the box office. As per reports, Jason Sudeikis received a sum of $1.08 million out of the movie’s profits. Check out Jason Sudeikis’s real estate and car collection in the following section.

Jason Sudeikis Real Estate and Car Collection

The American actor used to be the owner of a home in the Silver Lake area. According to records, the home was made around the year 1928 in Spanish theme. The Spanish-themed home occupies 2,800 square feet of space and has 3.5 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms. Jason Sudeikis bought this place for a price of $3.49 million and later sold it for $3.5 million.

Apart from this, Jason Sudeikis also purchased a home in Brooklyn. As per reports, the abode sits on a 6,500 square feet space, and the actor reportedly paid more than $6.5 million for this place. Jason made the purchase back in 2016, and it has many features like 6 fireplaces, a garden, a gourmet kitchen, and many more.

Car Collection

It might come as a surprise to you, but Jason Sudeikis has revealed that he has never owned a car until 2020. The actor mostly used his mother’s car, which is a Nissan Maxima wagon as a means of transport. In the year 2020, Jason Sudeikis bought a Tesla Model X. According to reports the price of the car is reported between $90k to $115k.

Jason Sudeikis Early Life

The comedian turned actor Jason Sudeikis is the son of Daniel Joseph Sudeikis and Kathryn Sudeikis. As per records, Daniel serves as a business development vice president, and Kathryn is employed as a travel agent. Mrs. Sudeikis gave birth to her son Jason Sudeikis on the 18th of September 1975 in Fairfax, Virginia, United States. After Jason, Kathryn went on to have two more children namely, Kristin and Lindsay.

Later on, the Sudeikis family relocated to Overland Park, Kansas, where he studied and graduated from high school at Shawnee Mission West High School. After this, Jason Sudeikis enrolled in Fort Scott Community College but left it in the middle to pursue a comedy career. Soon, Jason Sudeikis started working as an improv comedian at Comedy City. Then in 2003, Jason Sudeikis was offered a sketch writer post on Saturday Night Live, which the actor accepted.

Jason Sudeikis Marriage and Relationships

Sudeikis met his future wife, Kay Cannon back in the year 1999. By profession, Kay Cannon is a screenwriter. The pair went on to date each other for 5 years and in June 2004, Kay and Jason tied the knot. Then in the year 2008, Kay and Jason started living separately, and ultimately in February 2010, their marriage was annulled. Then in the following year, Jason Sudeikis started a romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Olivia is an actress, who is popular for her roles in House, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, etc. Two years later in January, Olivia and Jason exchanged engagement rings. Then in April 2014, Jason and Olivia welcomed their first child, a son named Otis Sudeikis. Later in October 2016, Olivia gave birth to a daughter named, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke their engagement in November 2020 and went their separate ways.

Conclusion

The American comedian/Hollywood actor, Jason Sudeikis has entertained his fans over the years either through acting or voice-over works. Of all the works Jason Sudeikis has done, he is most recognized for his role in We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses 1 and 2, The Angry Birds 1 and 2, and Ted Lasso. He is set to reprise his role as Ted Lasso in the upcoming 3rd season of the show. Jason Sudeikis will be reportedly seen in an untitled role in the upcoming comedy movie titled “El Tonto”, which is currently in production.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jason Sudeikis

1. What is Jason Sudeikis worth? A. The Hollywood actor/comedian, Jason Sudeikis net worth is $25 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Jason Sudeikis? A. The American actor, Jason Sudeikis is reported to be 47 years old. 3. How many children does the Hollywood actor, Jason Sudeikis have? A. The Ted Lasso actor, Jason Sudeikis is the father of two children a boy and a girl, whom he fathered with his former partner, Olivia Wilde. He welcomed his son, Otis Sudeikis in April 2014 and his daughter, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis in October 2016. 4. What is the height of We’re the Millers actor, Jason Sudeikis? A. According to records, the height of the American actor, Jason Sudeikis is 6 feet.