Jason Statham Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, House, Family

This post is about a celebrity, who is respected by all age groups across the globe. Yes, you have guessed it right, this article is about Jason Statham. The actor has given us many hits, and has also worked alongside stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel, and many more. If you are curious to know what is Jason Statham worth? How old is Jason Statham? Jason Statham’s career, and how much does Jason Statham make every year? then you have come to the right place.

What Is Jason Statham Worth?

The Fast and Furious fame, Jason Statham has an estimated net worth of $90 million. He has amassed his fortune through his acting career. Furthermore, Jason has also endorsed numerous products, which boosted his income. He made his debut in the film industry back in 1998, and just in a few years, he became one of the top stars of the Hollywood industry. Many don’t know that Jason is a professional diver, and on top of that, he has also represented the country at the Commonwealth Games in the year 1990. Given that, almost every movie Jason gets cast in, earns millions worldwide, there is a high chance, that it is going to increase even more.

Name Jason Statham Net Worth $90 Million Birth July 26, 1967, England Nationality British Age 54 years old Height 5 Ft and 8 In Weight 80 Kg (approximately) Partner Rosie Huntington Whiteley Profession Actor Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Jason Statham Make?

Jason Statham is counted as one of the top Hollywood A-listers. According to reports, Jason Statham earns around $15 to $20 million each year from acting and endorsements. It is also stated that his films have generated a revenue of more than a billion dollars (which is obvious). Coming to Jason Statham’s salary, it is stated that he gets around $3 million in his bank account every month. Jason Statham charges between $10 to $15 million to star in a movie. Below is the breakdown of Jason Statham’s earnings and the things owned by the actor.

Jason Statham’s Earnings From Movies

First things first, You should know that Jason Statham is a typecast. This means that in most of the movies he stars in, he plays the same type of roles. For instance, if we take a look at the list of movies Statham has done, you will find that in most of his films he plays the role of an “Antihero”. Most actor’s career takes a toll, when the actor appears in the same kind of movies, but in the case of Statham, it is the opposite.

Unlike other celebrities, Jason manages to amaze the audience every time they go to theaters. Now, let us tell you beforehand, that we cannot cover all the movies Jason Statham has done, and the money he earned from it. Instead, we will go through the movies of Jason Statham that were released in the last decade, which earned huge collections at the box office.

Jason’s Movies From Past Decade

So far, Jason has appeared in 3 Fast and Furious movies, which have collectively grossed more than $3 billion across the globe. His first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise was in “Furious 7” as Deckard Shaw, which collected over $1.5 billion. The next installment “The Fate of the Furious” earned around $1.2 billion, while the spin-off movie of the franchise “Hobbs & Shaw” collected more than $760 million. His standalone movie “The Meg” made $527 million worldwide, where Jason played the role of Jonas Taylor.

Likewise, he was also a part of another hit franchise i.e. The Expendables. He has been part of the series, since the first installment, and he plays the character “Lee Christmas”, which is the second most important character of the series after Stallone’s character “Barney Ross”. The first installment earned $268 million, while the second and third earned $311million and $209 million respectively. His other movie called “Spy!” was a little different, where Jason was a spy (kind of like an anti-hero), but he was also hilarious (to some extent). The movie collected $232 million, and Gnomeo and Juliet (an animated movie) earned $193 million where he voiced the character of “Tybalt”. His most recent release Wrath of Man collected $103 million at the box office.

Jason Statham’s Houses and Bikes

I think it is fair enough to say that the actor also has his roots in the real estate business as well. Back in the year 2009, Jason bought a huge place in Malibu. The house was grand and also had a front water view. The actor purchased the house by paying a hefty sum of $10 million, but 11 years later, he sold the property for a massive amount of $20 million in 2020. After purchasing a house in Malibu, he bought another mansion 2 years later from Ben Stiller.

The house is also located in Malibu and Jason bought it by paying $7 million. The house was later handed to Jake Galecki in 2015, who is famous for playing Leonard in The Big Bang Theory for $9 million. Then Jason bought 2 properties in Beverly Hills, one for $2.7 million and the other for $13 million. Coming to his bike collection, the actor has several bikes. One notable bike in his collection is an electric bike, which currently costs around $9k, and Jason has been spotted riding it on many occasions.

Jason Statham’s Car Collection

Statham is the proud keeper of many costly cars, and every one of them costs thousands of dollars. He is the keeper of many reputed cars like Audi, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Ferrari, Mercedes, and lots more. The former diver has a few Audi cars namely Audi S8 and Audi R8, which cost $120k and $90k. He also has 2 more Audi cars a 2004 model RS6 and a 2010 R8 model, that are worth $90k and $160k respectively.

Next, we have a Ferrari F12 model that costs $320k (which is the second most expensive car in this section). He also possesses an Aston Martin DBS, which is worth $280k. His other cars include Jaguar XJR ($121k), Porsche 911 (250k), Mercedes-Benz S63 ($100k), Jaguar E-Type ($200k). (We saved the best for the last), Jason is the keeper of Lamborghini LP 640, which costs a whopping amount of $355k, which makes it the most expensive car on this list.

Watches and Endorsements

Like his grand collection of cars, bikes, and houses Jason also has an impressive collection of expensive watches. The actor is seen wearing a Jaeger LeCoultre Valentino watch, which cost around $7k, and is a limited edition. He also likes to wear Rolex watches, out of which he owns a $7500 watch called Rolex Submariner Watch. Also, he owns a Panerai Luminor watch that is worth $7k in the market. Last but not the least, he is the owner of a Rolex Explorer watch, that cost a massive amount of $23k.

The actor prefers to step out in style. For instance, a suit he wore in the Transporter movie is stated to be worth $4k. Jason has modeled for reputed companies like Tommy Hilfiger, Griffin, Levis, and many more. He made millions of dollars by doing endorsements for big brands like Audi, Burton, Jaguar, etc. He has also endorsed brands like Lee Jeans, French Connection, Gazprom G-Energy. Jason was also seen in the Super Bowl advertisement in 2017, and has also endorsed KitKat and LG G5 mobile.

Charity and Books

Jason has always shown his support for the welfare of children. He has donated a large amount of money to charity and various organizations. Jason started a foundation called “Jason Children and Charity Home”, where hundreds of orphaned and abandoned children receive education, so that they can lead a respectable life. He is also backing foundations like Short Lives and Autograph Store Charity. Back in 2012, a writer called Len Brown published a book on the life of Jason Statham called “Jason Statham: Talking Stock”.

Personal Life

Statham is the child of Barry and Eileen Statham. His father Barry used to sell at a street and was also a house painter, miner, and singer. While on the other hand, his mother Eileen was a dancer. Eileen gave birth to Jason Statham on the 26th of July 1967 in Shirebrook, Derbyshire. Jason went to a local Grammar School. He did not want to join his father’s job, so he decided to learn martial arts and play football. He started playing football when he was 11 years old, and also went on to learn swimming. Jason spent 12 years at the National Swimming Squad of Britain, developing his swimming and diving techniques.

He went on to represent the country at the Commonwealth event in 1990. His performance at the Commonwealth event got him exposure from media, which led to getting offers from many agencies. He got offers for modeling and has also opportunities to get featured in music videos like “The Shamen” and “Run to the Sun” etc. By the early 2000s he got the role of Bacon in “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” for which he got £5000. Soon he started getting offers from Hollywood and the rest is history.

In 2010, Jason met Rosie Huntington and started a romantic relationship with her. The couple has been together since 2010, which is more than a decade now. The couple got exchanged engagement rings in 2016, and a year later they welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar in June.

Conclusion

Though Jason Statham is a typecast, he has never bored his audience. He has delivered hit after hit, and made millions of dollars as a fee. As per some reports, his movies have crossed over $1.5 billion in ticket sales. The actor has some big projects coming in the future like Operation Fortune, The Expendables 4, Fast & Furious 10, The Bee Keeper, and Meg 2: The Trench. Seeing the names of these big upcoming projects, it is certain that lots and lots of money are going to pour into his bank account.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jason Statham net worth? A. Jason Statham net worth is around $90 million. 2. How old is Jason Statham? A. Jason Statham is 54 years old. 3. Who is Jason Statham’s girlfriend? A. Rosie Huntington Whiteley is the girlfriend of Jason Statham. The couple has been together since 2010. 4. What are the upcoming movies of Jason Statham? A. The actor is currently busy with Operation Fortune, The Expendables 4, Fast & Furious 10, The Bee Keeper, Meg 2: The Trench.