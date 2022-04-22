Jason Joel Desrouleaux or better known by the stage name Jason Derulo is an accomplished R & B singer- songwriter, dancer/ performer from America and quite a popular name in the music world. The artist has reached some outstanding milestones during his extensive career spread over 13 years. He has reportedly sold more than 30 million singles from the time he stepped into the industry in 2009. This alone might start making you wonder what is Jason Derulo worth and how much does Jason Derulo make! As per a few sources online, Jason Derulo net worth is around $16 million. Doesn’t sound quite like Jason right?!

Well, there’s one think that is worth noting here. The hip-hop artist, while speaking to one of the reputed magazines, stated that the net worth mentioned online isn’t correct. He further emphasized on the fact that it ‘isn’t even in the vicinity’ of what his actual worth is and that he wished he could fix it. On being asked to reveal his net worth, the Derulo obviously didn’t want to say out the actual number but he admitted that it hasn’t crossed beyond 100 million dollars. However, according to his words “it is exponentially more” than what various websites have reported.

Moving on, Jason has given several hits to his audiences throughout his career but there are a few that he is best celebrated for. Some of those notable ones that he is best celebrated for are “Savage Love”, “Dirty Talk”, “Whatcha Say”, “In My Head” among others.

This article today focuses more on Jason Derulo net worth, his early days, career, achievements, how old is Jason Derulo and more.

Jason Derulo Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Jason Derulo Worth

Derulo is considered one of the ace R & B artists in the industry and why not! Most of the the albums he has given have been either gold, silver or platinum certified. several of them have grabbed the top positions in the United States and other countries’ Billboard. Additionally, Jason is an exceptional dancer and actor as well. With so many different talents, the re is no denying that the “Savage Love” singer is a pure entertainer who has garnered loads of love from his fans and audiences.

That said, his fans love to keep up with his earnings and incomes and often ask what is what is Jason Derulo worth. as per the reports of several websites, Jason Derulo Net Worth is $16 million. But, according to the singer himself, he is worth a lot more than that though he is not ready to reveal the exact number.

How Much Does Jason Derulo Make

The hip-hop singer has earned most of his wealth through his 13 years of successful music career. Some credit also goes to his acting gigs and his appearances on television that have also helped boost Jason Derulo Net Worth to what it is today. There isn’t a fixed salary for this songwriter per say. The money he makes a year depends on the revenue generated from the record sales, the viewership count on the videos he posts online, on stage shows etc.

Off late, Jason Derulo is making sensation on his social media platform especially on the popular video creation platform – Tiktok. He has started sharing different types of videos online where most of them show him performing some dance moves or singing while others are fun ones. The videos are not just going viral increasing the viewership count with time but also have upturned his followers count from 10 million to a staggering 30 million. It goes without saying that as a social media influencer, he is making tons of money significantly growing his wealth.

Derulo mentioned in an interview that he earns close to $75,000 or more per video he posts on this platform. The higher the number of views the more is the money.

Overview On Some Notable Earnings From Albums

Jason’s album “Dirty Talk” sold around 154,423 copies domestically generating a revenue of $194,000. his 2013 album “Tattoos” made a sale worth $189,000. His 2010 release, self titled album “Jason Derulo” sold 315,000 copies in the United States. It made profit worth more than $572,000. “Future History”, a 2011 album, on the other hand made a sale of 74,000 copies bringing in $232,000 or more.

So this is not all. These are a just a few among many of his hit albums that gives you a fair idea of how much does Jason Derulo make from various projects. With this, let’s move to the next to see where does the pop singer come from, his family and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jason Joel Desrouleaux Celebrated Name Jason Derulo Date of Birth 21 September, 1989 Age 32 years Place of Birth Miramar, Florida, United States Height & weight Height : 1.84 m

Weight: 75 kg Parents Jocelyne Desrouleaux (Mother)

Joel Desrouleaux (Father) Spouse and children Spouse None.

One child from Jenna Frumes (Ex.) Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Producer, Social Media Influencer Net Worth $16 million

Jason Derulo was born Jason Joel Desrouleaux on 21st of September, 1989, in Miramar, Florida. He is the youngest of the three children of Jocelyne Desrouleaux (Mother) and Joel Desrouleaux (Father). Jason’s parents hail from Haiti, a country in the Caribbean. He took up the name ‘Jason Derulo’ for his stage performances. In this, his last name is the actual pronunciation (Phonetically) of Desrouleaux (his given last name). He writes it as Derulo to make it easier for everyone to pronounce.

The R&B singer completed his high school from Performing Arts School, Florida. He did not further his education after that as he got involved in creating songs for other singers and groups already by then. Later, however, he went to The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York to fine tune his skills on music and dance.

Derulo was inclined towards music from a very early age. He used to play around with words trying to write songs from the age of eight and eventually he did succeed. This is a solid proof of how gifted the singer/songwriter is. By the time he became a teen, he created a song for a rapper named wrote a song for a band named Birdman from New Orleans. He wrote the song titled “Bossy” which was well received by the audiences. A talented artist, he then started writing songs for various other bands and artists beginning his journey in the professional world from the age of sixteen. This helped him get recognition gradually.

Career

Early Career

Starting early in the career has helped Jason Derulo reach heights of success. He had a great start with getting a chance to write for various popular rap/ hip-hop artists like Sean Kingston, Diddy, Donnie Klang, Lil Wayne to name a few. The singer also said to work with the record label Cash Money Records as a producer and songwriter during the initial days of his career. He got a chance to display his music and acting talent in theatre productions like “Smokey Joe’s Café” and “Ragtime”.

Derulo then appeared in “Showtime at the Apollo”, a musical television program where he won the season finale in 2006 attracting the attention of many producers and artists. This opened door to further opportunities for the singer. Music producer J.R. Rotem got him to sign a contract for his record company Beluga Heights Records. It later became a part of Warner Bros. Records.

Career Since 2009

While Jason began writing and producing songs early, he got his breakthrough in 2009 releasing his own first single “Whatcha Say”. In August of 2009, the song grabbed the 54th position of the US Billboard Hot 100 later moving up to No.1 on the list by November that year. After the grand success of his single, Jason that established him as a successful singer, Jason started working on his first album. In December 2009, he dropped his second single “In My Head” that initially took the 63rd place on the Billboard Hot 100 and then moved up to ranking no. 5. It also made a sale of 5 million copies raising Jason Derulo net worth significantly.

While both his singles reportedly received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, they faired extremely well in the commercial market selling more than 43,000 copies in the first week of their release.

In 2010, Derulo released his first album which is self-titled as “Jason Derulo”. It performed well in the UK and Irish pop album charts. The singer went on to promote his album by doing an opening performance for Lady Gaga’s ‘The Monster Ball Tour’ between 2009 to 2010. He then subsequently released the third single of the album “Ridin’ Solo” on April 2010 followed by appearing in a music video “Turn It Up”. Derulo appeared in this alongside Will Roush, Young Buck and Stat Quo. He also teamed up with Pixie Lott for “Coming Home”.

More Success Adding Up To Jason Derulo Net Worth

Jason has released four albums to date and his singles have been able to achieve solid commercial success raking in big fortune for him. He then dropped his second album “Future History” in 2011, with it lead single “Don’t Wanna Go Home” peaking the UK and Australian charts. In 2013, he release his third album “Tattoos”. The singles from this album also performed well in the Billboard charts especially its second single “Talk Dirty”. Later in 2014, Jason released a new album compiling 7 songs from the album “Tattoo” and adding four new songs to it.

In 2015, Jason came up with his fourth studio album titled “Everything Is 4” followed by two compilation albums the next year. One of them called “Platinum Hits” included a new song “Kiss the Sky” which received a lot of appreciation.

The songwriter-producer has collaborated with many reputed singers through the course of his career for various projects like albums and music videos. He has worked with David Guetta, Willy William and many others. Jason co-owns the record label Future History along with his manager Frank Harris. While he himself performs for the company, in 2012, they also signed in Arlene Zelina, the songwriter/musician from Australia to work with them.

Jason Derulo has done numerous tours and concerts and performed on-stage that has given him more recognition worldwide. This has also helped him fill his pockets thus helping with what is Jason Derulo worth today. In 2020, he released the song “Savage Love” that took the industry and internet by storm. Its BTS version grabbed the #1 position on US Billboard chart making it a grand success.

Other Ventures

In addition to his successful music career, Jason has also appeared as a jury member in the dance reality show “So You Think You Can Dance”. the show however did not receive good ratings and got cancelled after four shows. He also came in the the music reality show “American Idol” in 2012 and performed there in the finale. There he announced that he wanted to pick up the best lyrics that his fans would submit to him to help him with his new song called “Undefeated”. This project was in collaboration with American Idol and sponsoring partner Coca Cola and sounded like an attractive business deal.

Jason Derulo has also starred in a few films and television series. He appeared as a guest star in September 2016 in one of the episodes of “Lethal Weapon” aired by Fox. Three years later, in 2019 he acted in a film called “Cats”.

Awards and Accolades

With such a vast career and so many milestones hit, it is no surprise that the “Savage Love” singer has many awards and accolades to his credit. Though it is shocking that with so much of record sales the singer hasn’t been nominated for Grammy Awards yet, he has earned several others. Some of them are two Teen Choice Awards, CMT Music Awards, LOS40 Music Awards, Youtube Music Awards and more.

Personal Life and Assets

Jason was reportedly in a relationship with Jordin Sparks, the American singer and song writer who won the American Idol’s sixth season. They were dating for around three years after which the duo split in 2014. After this, there were rumors about the singer dating the actress, fashion model and entrepreneur Daphne Joy. Some sources also say that he was dating Ragon Miller after that but none of these information is concrete. He then got into relationship with model Jena Frumes and they had a baby together. Jason announced about their split later last year which broke many fans hearts as it seems like they did not expect this coming. The duo is co-parenting their child.

On the assets front, Jason hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the properties that he owns or any other assets. But what we know from various online sources is that he currently lives in a luxurious mansion in Tarzana neighborhood, a suburb in Los Angeles, California. The singer reportedly spent $3 million for this house. This is also the home where he films for Tiktok and if you have seen one of the videos you can figure out its exquisite interiors and beautiful architecture. He also apparently shelled out $3.6 million for a house near Encino, Los Angeles.

In addition to that, the actor also owns a house in Coconut Creek, Florida which he has recently listed in the market for a $2.9 million. It is a massive property sitting on 13,000 sq. ft. area located within a gated community. The mansion includes seven bedrooms, a recording room, nine baths, dance rehearsal space and other amenities.

Summing Up

Jason is a remarkable singer, performer and music producer who has earned a worldwide recognition through his outstanding contributions in the music industry. He has build steady career over years which has got him millions of fans along with a massive fortune. Currently, Jason Derulo net worth is $16 million or perhaps a lot more thanks to his multidirectional talent and his recent Tiktok appearances.

The “Whatcha Say” singer is also known for his philanthropic contributions to the society. He has founded the “Just For You Foundation”, a fund raising organization. They work towards building a better world by raising funds to provide food and shelter to the needy children and families, promote better education and health not just in US but around the world. No wonder he has earned the love and affection of millions in the course.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Jason Derulo worth? As of 2022, Jason Derulo net worth is $16 million. But the singer himself reveals that the number reported in the websites are much lower that what his actual worth is. That said, Derulo has earned majority of his wealth from his music career and a portion of it from the acting and other television projects. How old is Jason Derulo? Jason Derulo was born on 21 September, 1989 which means he is 32 years old at the time of writing this article. Is Jason married? No, Jason is not married. He has been reportedly in a few relationships but hasn’t tied a knot with any one yet. He does have a child from model Jena Frumes who he is co-parenting. Where does Derulo live? Jason lives in a luxurious mansion in Tarzana neighborhood, a suburb in Los Angeles, California. This is also the place where he reportedly shoots his Tiktok videos.