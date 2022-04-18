Today’s post is about a renowned country music singer, who is known as Jason Aldean. He is known for his country music, and he is also recognized as a record producer. His career has spanned almost 2 decades, and he has released 10 albums so far. Jason’s talent in music has earned him 4 nominations for Grammy Awards. Are you interested to know What is Jason Aldean worth? How much does Jason Aldean make? How old is Jason Aldean? Then keep reading this post till the end to find out.

What Is Jason Aldean Worth?

The American country singer, Jason Aldean net worth is at least $80 million to $100 million. Like many artists, Jason too has amassed his wealth through his music career. Apart from this, Jason has also appeared in a handful of television series and movies. Let us have a look at how much does Jason Aldean make?

Name Jason Aldean Net Worth $80-$100 Million Birth 28th February 1977, Macon, Georgia Nationality American Age 45 Years Old Height 6Ft 1In Weight 83 Kg Partner Brittany Kerr Profession Country Singer, Record Producer Career 1998-Present

How Much Does Jason Aldean Make?

Given that Jason Aldean has an impressive net worth, his earnings are also impressive. It is reported that Jason Aldean earns around $13 million every year. His income is mostly generated through his music career. He earns by performing concerts, embarking on music tours, ticket sales, and royalties. Jason Aldean takes home a massive salary of at least $1 million every month. His weekly earnings are equal to the yearly earnings of most artists, as he gets around $300k. Let us have a look at Jason Aldean’s earnings.

Jason Aldean Earnings From Music

The artist’s first album became a huge hit, and his album was named after his own name. The album “Jason Aldean” was released in 2005, and Jason took home a profit of $1.6 million from the record sales. Not only this but the album was also declared “platinum” by the RIAA. Jason’s next album “Relentless” made him $1 million richer.

Then in 2009, Jason Aldean released another album in the market called “Wide Open”, which earned him around $1.5 million from record sales. The album “My Kinda Party” became a massive hit and sold millions of copies. Jason’s stipend from “My Kinds Party” was a whopping amount of more than $3.2 million. His next album “Night Train” too performed well, and coming to profits it earned half of its predecessor i.e, around $1.8 million.

Then in 2014, Jason Aldean released “Old Boots, New Dirt” which brought a huge profit of $1.1 million into the artist’s bank account. Jason Aldean’s album titled “They Don’t Know” could not achieve the milestone set by its predecessors still, it earned him around $350k. Apart from releasing albums, Jason Aldean also made huge money from tours, merchandise, VIP meet & greets, and royalties as well.

How Much does Jason Aldean Make From a Concert?

If you are wondering how much Jason charges for a concert, then let me tell you that it cost an average of $500k and the charges can go up to $1 million to hire Jason Aldean for a performance. There is also a possibility that apart from his fee, he might also receive a share from the ticket sales (it all depends on his deal with the organizers).

Jason Aldean’s Real Estate

The American singer has invested loads of money into real estate. Recently, Jason moved into his newly constructed mansion with his family in 2020. Unfortunately, there are no reports on how much Jason spent on his new house. The house is located in Nashville, and it covers an area of 20,000 square feet. Aldean was also the keeper of another 4,400 square feet home in Santa Rosa.

According to reports, Jason Aldean purchased the house for a hefty sum of $4 million. He also used to own a house in St. Geoge Island that is said to have 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Reports state that Jason purchased it for $2.9 million and later, he gave away the property for $2.3 million in 2020. Furthermore, the artist also made around $7 million after selling his rural castle in 2019.

Jason Aldean Cars Collection

Jason surely prefers to step out of his home in style. The artist has many branded cars at his disposal. for instance, he is said to own a Ford Bronco that is worth around $30k. In addition to this, he is also the proud owner of a 1979 Pontiac Firebird car that comes for at least $160k. Jason also possesses a Dodge ram 1500 that is worth around $36k.

The singer has also purchased a Ford Raptor which costs him between $68k to $70k. Also, Jason Aldean is the keeper of a Jeep Wrangler that is worth around $30k. Jason is the keeper of another Ford car named Ford Fusion that is worth between $23k to $30k, and he also has a $25k Chevy Camaro SS.

Jason Aldean Charity

The country singer has also come forward to spread awareness about breast cancer. He embarked on his journey to educate people about the disease after one of his close friends passed away due to breast cancer. Jason has given away more than $600k around 2014 to an organization named Susan G. Komen. Jason further supports his efforts by giving away part of his profits earned by ticket sales, tours, merchandise sales, etc. to welfare foundations. It is reported that the singer has managed to donate around $4 million to the cause, and most parts of the proceedings went to Susan G. Komen.

Early Life

You know that you are blessed when you have parents that support your career. The same is with the case of Jason. Jason Aldean is the son of Barry Aldean and Debbie Aldean. Barry and Debbie welcomed Jason Aldean on the 28th of February 1977 in Macon, Georgia. Though his parents parted ways when he was just 3 years old, they never failed to support his music career. Jason divided his time between his parents, during summer he would stay at his father’s, while the rest of the time at his mother’s. His father used to teach Jason to play guitar every day before going to work.

While his father was away, Jason used to practice playing guitar. When Jason attained the age of 14 years, he started performing at a local hall called VFW Hall. Soon he began performing at talent contests as well. Before getting signed by the Broken Bow Records, Jason had to face rejection from many record labels. He was signed and dropped by a few record labels like Warner-Chappell. Then finally he was hired by Broken Bow Records in Nashville and thus the professional music career of Jason Aldean commenced.

Personal Life

Jason Aldean was first married to Jessica Ann Ussery. The couple was married for more than a decade. Jason and Jessica tied the knot on the 4th of August in 2001 and later ended their marriage on the 26th of April in 2013. Jason stated the reason behind their divorce is irreconcilable differences, while some reports also state his affair with Brittany Kerr is the reason behind Jason and Jessica’s divorce. During their marriage, Jason and Jessica Ussery became parents to two girls namely, Keeley and Kendyl who were born in February 2003 and August 2007 respectively.

After Jason divorced Jessica, he started seeing Brittany Kerr and the couple came forward in front of the public in the CMT Awards of 2014. Then in the same year in September, Jason and Brittany exchanged engagement rings. Then later in the following year in March, Jason and Brittany walked down the aisle. Two years later in December, the couple welcomed their first (Jason’s 3rd) child, a son named Memphis Aldean. Jason and Brittany shared the good news of the couple’s second pregnancy with the public in July 2018. Later in the following year, Brittany gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Navy Rome in February.

Conclusion

Jason Aldean has been in the music industry for almost 2 decades and some credit for his success goes to his parents as they supported his music career. Over the years, Jason Aldean has released 10 albums so far. Though he released only half of his 10th album back in November 2021, the other half is scheduled to be released in April this year. Jason is regarded as one of the best and richest country singers of all time. The country singer is the proud father of 3 daughters and a son, and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 2nd half of his 10th album named “Georgia”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jason Aldean worth? A. The country singer Jason Aldean net worth is estimated between $80 million to $100 million as of 2022. 2. What is Jason Aldean’s birth name? A. Jason Aldean was born Jason Aldine Williams. Before commencing his music career, he changed his middle name to “Aldean”. 3. How old is Jason Aldean? A. Jason Aldean is 45 years old. 4. Who is Jason Aldean’s wife and how many children does he have? A. Jason Aldean has been married twice. First, he was married to Jessica Ussery from 2001 to 2013, and later he exchanged wedding vows with Brittany Kerr in March 2015. He has fathered two daughters namely Keeley and Kendyl from his previous marriage and 2 children, a boy named Memphis Aldean and a girl named Navy Rome from his present wife.