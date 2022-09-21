Jared Leto Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Family, Assets

Have you ever disliked something for the first time but liked it after some changes later on? Well, If you ask me I never liked Jared Leto’s performance as Joker for the first time in Suicide Squad. However, he was good in the Justice League Snyder Cut. In both movies, he played the same role, but there was a humongous difference in these two versions. After disappointing DC, Jared Leto joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Morbius. Unfortunately, Leto managed to ruin the character of Morbius for Marvel fans as well. Though Jared tried his level best to portray the character of Dr. Michael Morbius a.k.a. Morbius. Now, it doesn’t mean that Jared is not a good actor. He has won the audience with his acting skills in movies such as Prefontaine, Fight Club, American Psycho, Girl, etc.

Leto is also admired for his works in Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room, Alexander, Lord of War, Chapter 27, Dallas Buyers Club (for which he even won an Oscar), and many more. While acting, Jared Leto also ventured into the music industry. He is most famously known as one of the founding members of the American rock band “Thirty Seconds to Mars”. The band began its journey back in the year 1998 and has sold over 15 million record copies so far. Check out Jared Leto net worth, how old is Jared Leto, Jared Leto highest grossing movies, Jared Leto’s tattoos, and how much does Jared Leto make?

Here is a look at our post about Margot Robbie’s Net worth right here.

What is Jared Leto Worth?

The American actor turned musician, Jared Leto net worth is anticipated to be a vast $90 million as of this writing. Jared Leto made his living (and also fortune) from his acting and musical works. He has been honored with an Oscar award for his supporting role in the film, Dallas Buyers Club as “Rayon” a trans woman. Aside from this, he is also the recipient of an AARP Grownups Award, AAFCA Award, EDA Award, ACCA Award, BFCC Award, and BOFCA Award.

He has also won a Critics Choice Award, CFCA Award, Choltrudis Award, Cinema Bloggers Award, CinEuphoria Award, Gold Derby Award, Golden Globes Award, Golden Schmoes Award, Gotham Award, Hollywood Film Award, MTV Movie Award, and many more. According to IMDB, the actor has won a total of 52 awards and coincidentally also got nominated for 52 others. Let’s have a look at how much does Jared Leto make?

Name Jared Leto Nickname Bartholomew Cubbins, Angakok Panipaq Net Worth $90 million Birth 26 December 1971, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Age 50 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 71 kg Profession Actor, Musician, Businessman Career 1992-Present

How Much Does Jared Leto Make?

According to our reports, Jared Leto on average earns up to $6 million every year from his various projects. Most of his income comes from acting roles in television and movies. Jared also has an esteemed fan base in the music world as well. Thus, he manages to make plenty of money from record sales, merchandise sales, ticket sales, live events & concerts, royalties, and many more. Big companies prefer a celebrity or a famous athlete to advocate their brand or product. Given that Leto is known for his method acting skills that even landed him an Oscar, as a result, big bands like Gucci, Hugo Bos, etc. happily pay Leto thousands of dollars for promotions.

Apart from this, Jared Leto also reaps profits in millions from his business ventures and investments. As per reports, the American actor manages to make half a million every month. Jared Leto is assumed to bring in around $120k from his various works every week. Read more about Jared Leto’s business ventures in the below section.

Jared Leto Business Ventures

After finding success in acting and music, Jared Leto ventured into the online business. His earliest establishment is “The Hive”. It is an online marketing company that also handles the social media content of its clients. One of the primary objectives of The Hive is to hire talented creators. After this, Jared Leto established another management company called “The One and Only Golden Tickets”. This company s concerned with managing events, concerts, fairs, etc. The One and Only Golden Tickers was incorporated in the year 2010 and later in the year 2013 the name was changed to “Adventures In Wonderland”.

Apart from managing companies, Jared Leto also established a streaming platform that goes by the name, “VyRT”. This streaming platform came into existence after Jared got upset after the audience faced problems streaming Thirty Seconds to Mars’s music and live concerts. In just a year, the VyRT earned an O Music Awards in the “Best Online Concert Experience” category. Then in the same year, Jared Leto became one of the investors of the aviation company called “Surf Air”. Many don’t know that Jared Leto is one of the prominent funders of famous platforms such as Reddit and Robinhood Markets. See some of highest grossing movies by Jared Leto.

Jared Leto Highest Grossing Movies

I think you know that Jared Leto has acted in numerous movies and hence it won’t be possible to cover all of them in this section (on top of this, you won’t read about every Jared Leto movie). So, the highest-grossing movies by Jared Leto are given below.

Please take a closer look at our post about Idris Elba’s Assets and Earnings right here.

Suicide Squad

No matter how much the audience hated the movie, they still went to the theaters to see it. Jared Leto was seen playing the role of the clown prince of crime i.e, Joker. This movie tells the story of convicted criminals who are forced to do good deeds for the police. The film was made with a budget of $175 million, and it grossed more than $746 million across the world. According to reports, Jared Leto received a whopping payment of $7 million to play Joker.

Blade Runner 2049

The most (and probably long-awaited) sequel of the blockbuster movie, Blade Runner, was released in 1982. Blade Runner 2049 was released in the year 2017, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead. The film shows the character of Ryan Gosling on a quest to find the previous Blade Runner after he discovers something that can disrupt society’s peace. Almost every aspect of this movie was praised by the critics and Leto was seen playing the role of Niander Wallace. Despite being named one of the best, the film still tanked at the box office. The movie was made with a massive $185 million budget but collected only $259 million.

Panic Room

In this film, Jared Leto was seen as a burglar named Junior. Junior and his accomplices raid a mother and daughter’s house to steal money. The mother and daughter duo locked themselves in a room called “Panic Room”, which is specifically constructed to save the residents from thieves and burglars. The movie collected over $197 million at the box office against a $48 million budget. Check out Jared Leto’s tattoos in the following section.

Jared Leto Tattoos

It is only rational for a singer to have tattoos on his/her body. Jared has inked two triangles which are known as “alchemy triangles” on both of his forearms. And on the left forearm, the actor has inked the symbol of Echelon. On the back of his legs (both left and right), Jared Leto has the tattoo of an arrow. The actor also has an Orbis Epsilon i.e, two half circles with arrows coming out of them on his back. Jared has got a tattoo of a Glyph on his right wrist. And on the right side of his chest, he has tattooed the words “Provehito in Altum” which roughly translated to Launch forth into the deep.

Jared Leto Real Estate and Car collection

As per reports, the Suicide Squad actor has spent a considerable sum of his riches on real estate and cars. He is reportedly the owner of a massive house located in Hollywood Hills, California. The home has 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and it sits on 14,600 square feet of space. As per records, the price of the home is $5 million. Before this, the property used to be a 50,000-square feet abode that features 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms during the second great war. Leto also used to own another home in Hollywood Hills, which he purchased back in 2006. The home sits on a 4,000 square feet space and Jared paid $1.65 million for it. The house was given away for $2.05 million in 2017

Please take a closer look at our post about Taika Waititi’s Assets and Earnings right here.

Jared Leto has some amazing cars in his collection. It is reported that the actor is the owner of a Range Rover Sport car. Astonishingly, Leto spent a whopping $210k on it. Aside from this, he also owns a Volvo XC90, which is reported to be worth more than $180k. Apart from this, Jared Leto is also the keeper of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, Lexus GX, Range Rover Velar, and Audi Q2.

Jared Leto Early Life

The Hollywood actor is the son of Constance Leto and Tony L. Bryant. Tony and Constance went on to give birth to a son named, Shannon Leto in March 1970. Then in the following year, the pair welcomed their second son, Jarel Leto on the 26th of December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana, United States. When Shannon and Jared were 9 and 8 years old their father, Tony took his (own) life. After this, both Shannon and Jared started living with their mother and grandparents.

Since childhood, the Leto brothers were interested in music and often played together. Jared Leto graduated from high school at Emerson Preparatory School and went on to enroll in the Philadelphia University of Arts. During this time, Jared Leto developed an interest in acting, and thus he shifted to the School of Visual Arts. Later in the year 1992, Jared Leto started his career in acting.

Jared Leto Personal Life

The Hollywood actor has had ties with several actresses over the years. He has been in a romantic relationship with the renowned Hollywood actress, Cameron Diaz. The pair reportedly started seeing each other in 1999 and went on to see each other till 2003. After this, Jared Leto went on to have romantic relationships with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, and many more. It is speculated that Jared Leto is currently dating a model named, Valery Kaufman since 2015.

Conclusion

Though Jared Leto hasn’t been able to grasp the essence of Joker and Morbius, it doesn’t mean that he isn’t a good actor. Perhaps, he has had some of the most impressive performances over the years. Otherwise, why would he have won an Oscar? According to reports, Jared Leto’s next project is as a voice artist in the upcoming movie “Haunted Mansion”. This movie is scheduled to release in August 2023, with Jared Leto providing his voice to Alistar Crump/Hatbox Ghost.

Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Chris Pratt’s Net Earnings right here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jared Leto

1. What is Jared Leto worth? A. According to reports, Jared Leto net worth is an amazing $90 million as of September 2022. 2. How old is Jared Leto? A. The Hollywood actor, Jared Leto is currently 50 years old. 3. What is Jared Leto’s upcoming movie? A. The American actor, Jared Leto is going to give his voice to Alistar Crump in the upcoming comedy movie “Haunted Mansion”, which is set to release next year. 4. What is the height of the American actor, Jared Leto? A. According to records, Jared Joseph Leto a.k.a. Bartholomew Cubbins and Angakok Panipaq is said to stand 5 feet and 9 inches tall.