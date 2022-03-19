Jamie Lee Curtis Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, House, Cars

Pursuing an acting career and succeeding in it is very difficult. There are millions of people who keep working towards it and still do not find a project that can give them a break. Even though the person is from a very reputed film family, it will still be difficult to become successful. There are so many star kids that we know of that did not make it as big as their parents did. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the kids who made it big in the film industry. With her skill in acting, she has become one of the biggest names in the industry. She is also a very popular writer and has received many accolades. This proves that Jamie Lee Curtis has boatloads of money in her bank. Here, we will be seeing how much is Jamie Lee Curtis worth, Jamie Lee Curtis height weight, and about her early life, career, and how she spends her money. Let us begin.

About Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis was born on 22 November 1958 in Santa Monica, California, United States of America. She was born to Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, who are both very popular actors. Jamie Lee Curtis also has an elder name, Kelly Curtis, who is also a famous actress. When Jamie Lee Curtis was only a child, her parents got divorced. It was in the year 1962 and Jamie Lee Curtis later even said that her father was not around most of the time and was not interested in being a parent. She was raised by her mother and her stepfather, Robert Brandt, who was a stockbroker. Jamie Lee Curtis attended the West Lake High School and later went to Beverly High School. After completing her graduation from high school, she went to the University of the Pacific to study law. This was also the place where her mother had gone. Jamie Lee Curtis had a lot of passion and interest in acting. Maybe it runs in the blood, which is why she decided to drop out and start working towards her career in acting.

Beginning Her Career

It was in the year 1978 when Jamie Lee Curtis featured in her first film. The name of the film was Halloween. The film was a massive success and had won various awards. It even went on to become the highest-grossing film during its time. The success of this film gave her the title Scream Queen, which is given to actresses who are very prominent in horror films. In the year 1980, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in another horror film named Fog. The film received a few positive and a few negative comments, but had a huge box office collection. After working in the film Fog, Jamie Lee Curtis was featured in the film Prom Night. This was a low-budget Canadian film, but Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for the Genie Award for Best Performance by a Foreign Actress. Jamie Lee Curtis, featured in many other horror films such as Terror Train, Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween III: Season of the Witch from 1980 to 1988.

Non-Horror Films

Jamie Lee Curtis became the Scream Queen because of her influence on the screen with horror films. She appeared in various horror films and continues to appear in them. Jamie Lee Curtis also worked in many comedy and light-hearted films. She starred in the film Trading Places in the year 1983. This film helper her to break out of the steam of horror films. For her performance in the film, Jamie Lee Curtis BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. After performing in Trading Places, Jamie Lee Curtis was featured in the film A Fish Called Wanda in the year 1988. Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

In 1990, she starred in a thriller titled Blue Steel, which went on to become a hit and got her a lot of praise. In the year 1994, she starred in the film True Lies, in which she performed alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. She received a Golden Globe Award for her work in the film. Jamie Lee Curtis was featured in various other films in the 1990s, such as My Girl and the sequel of the film is My Girl 2. Jamie Lee Curtis received a lot of recognition for her role in the 2003 film Freaky Friday. She worked in the film alongside Lindsay Lohan. She was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work in the film. Jamie Lee Curtis, in the year 2006 said that she would be taking a break from acting, so she can spend time with her family.

Return to Acting

Jamie Lee Curtis returned to acting in the year 2007 when she started to work in the film Beverly Hills Chihuahua. The film was released in the year 2008. 2 years later, she starred in the comedy film You Again alongside Kristen Bell. In the year 2011, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in 2 animated films, which were titled The Little Engine That Could and From Up on Poppy Hill.

Career in Television

Jamie Lee Curtis made her debut in television after playing a role in the year 1997 in Quincy, M.E. After this she started appearing in various television shows such as Charlie’s Angles, Columbo, Operation Petticoat, etc. Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the television show Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story in the year 1981 and was given a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the show. She also starred in the show Anything But Love, in which she performed alongside Richard Lewis. The show aired for a total of 4 seasons. Jamie Lee Curtis received a People’s Choice Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

In the year 2012, She started to appear in television shows such as NCIS, in which she played the role of Dr. Samantha Ryan. She started to work in the sitcom New Girl from the year 2012 and worked in it till 2018. Jamie Lee Curtis had the recurring role of Joan Day, who was the mother of the main character, which was played by Zooey Deschanel.

Other Works

Jamie Lee Curtis was also featured in many other films from the year 2018 to 2021. She featured in films such as Halloween, which is a movie in the Halloween series which started in the year 1978. The film was a huge success and grossed more than $76 million in the opening weekend. During the same year, she has featured in the film An Acceptable Loss. By the next year, Jamie Lee Curtis performed in the film Knives Out, which was very successful. The film grossed more than $300 million at the box office. In the year 2021, Jamie Lee Curtis starred in another sequel of the Halloween series, Halloween Kills. She was earned the Golden Lion Award in the same year at the Venice Film Festival.

Jamie Lee Curtis Net Worth

If you have read through that comprehensive section about her early life and career, you will know that she has boatloads of money. Her films have been very successful from the time she debuted in the year 1978 with Halloween. A few of her recent films have also been very successful, such as Halloween Kills and Knives Out, which grossed millions of dollars at the box office. So, the answer to the question of how much is Jamie Lee Curtis worth is that she is estimated to be worth $60 million as of 2022.

Full Name Jamie Lee Curtis Date of Birth 22 November 1958 Age 63 years Birthplace Santa Monica, California, United States of America Height 5'8" Weight 137 lbs Net Worth $60 million

Jamie Lee Curtis Possessions

Jamie Lee Curtis, as we have seen in the previous section, has a lot of money in her bank. In this section, we will see what she spends all that money on. Let us begin the list with her cars. Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be very modest when it comes to buying cars. Though she can have a fleet of sports cars, she drives a Honda FCX Clarity, which is a hydrogen-powered car and costs nearly $50,000. She has also been spotted in the Tesla Model S which costs around $95,000. She also owns a Lexus RX350 that costs around $20,000. Though she has very modest cars, Jamie Lee Curtis has a very luxurious house in Los Angeles, we are not sure about the cost, but it is surely more than a million dollars. She purchased her neighbor’s house for an estimated $2.2 million.

Conclusion

Many people would say that Jamie Lee Curtis had it easy and that she is a star kid and that her entire family is in the film industry. Well, that does not mean she will be in the films for long if she lacked talent. Her movies have been very successful, and she has received many accolades for her performances. We have listed all the films and television shows she has worked in and all the awards she has received. We have mentioned her net worth and have listed a few of her most prized possessions, which include her cars and her houses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Jamie Lee Curtis? Jamie Lee Curtis was born on 22 November 1958 which makes her 63 years old. 2. Who is Jamie Lee Curtis married to? Jamie Lee Curtis is married to Christopher Guest. They got married in the year 1984. They have 2 daughters, Annie who was born in 1986, and Ruby who was born in 1996. 3. Where does Jamie Lee Curtis live? Jamie Lee Curtis currently lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Christopher Guest.