Jamie Foxx is a name amongst one of the most popular actors, singers, and comedians in the world. He has delivered various successful films. Most of us might only know him for his films, but he has even made many popular albums that have been on the top list of the Billboard. Jamie Foxx even has his own television show called The Jamie Foxx Show, which he produced and starred in. Jamie Foxx has starred in many roles for which he has received many accolades, such as the Academy Award, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award, Golden Globe, etc. All of this makes it clear that Jamie Foxx has a lot of dough, so how much is Jamie Foxx worth? Let us find out, but before that let us look a bit about his early life and what he did to get to where he is right now.

About Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. He was born on 13 December 1967 in Terrell, Texas, United States of America. Jamie Foxx had very little contact with his parents and was raised by his grandparents. He was raised in a community that was isolated because of a lot of racism that was present during that year. He had a very tough childhood and credits his success to his grandmother for the influence she had on Jamie Foxx’s life. Jamie Foxx was fond of music from a very young age and would learn to play the piano at the age of 5. He would even be a part of the choir in Terrell’s New Hope Baptist Church. Jamie Foxx was also very popular in his class for telling jokes. Apparently, his teachers would make him would let him tell jokes if the class would behave themselves, I wish I was a part of that class. Anyway, Jamie Foxx would also be a part of the school’s basketball and football teams and would even be the only player from his school to pass 1000 yards. He was even part of a band called Leather and Lace and was also a straight-A student. He eventually received a scholarship from the United States International University (USUI) where he would study performing arts and music.

Jamie Foxx would begin his comedy career in the year 1989. He went to a comedy club and would do his first show on an open mic because his girlfriend gave him a dare. He would later adopt his stage name, and he would select his last name as a tribute to the comedian Redd Foxx. After a few years, Jamie Foxx would go on to play a role in the television series In Living Color in 1991. He would later go on to play a role in the sitcom Roc. Later in the year 1996, he would produce and star in his own show, which was called The Jamie Foxx Show. He produced the show through his own production house, which is Foxx Hole Productions. In the year 1992 Jamie Foxx would make his debut in films. He played a role in the film Toys, which he played alongside Robin Williams. In the year 1994 Jamie Foxx would release his debut album which would be titled Peep This. The album was not a big hit and received a lot of negative comments, but would be listed at number 78 on the Billboard 200. He would appear in another film called Any Given Sunday in the year 1999.

In the year 2001 Jamie Foxx would appear in the film Ali which was directed by Michael Mann, and he played alongside Will Smith. He would later appear in the film Collateral, which was starring Tom Cruise. For his role in this film, Jamie Fox would receive an Academy Award for the best supporting actor. Jamie Foxx would appear in the song Slow Jamz which was by the rapper Twista which would also feature Kanye West. The single went on to be a massive hit and was featured on the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States of America. He would later be featured in Kanye West’s song titled Gold Digger, which was also featured on the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100. He also featured in Ludacris and Field Mob single Georgia. In both these songs, Jamie Foxx would adopt the style of the singer Ray Charles. After this, in the year 2004, Jamie Foxx went on to portray Ray Charles in the film Ray. The film was a big hit and Jamie Foxx would win the Academy Award for the best actor and the BAFTA award for best actor in a leading role in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Jamie Foxx would later release his second studio album called Unpredictable in the year 2005. The album was massive hi and would be featured on number 2 in the Billboard 200. The album would sell 590,000 units in the first week of its release. After a week of its release it went on to debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and till now the album has sold 1.9 million units in the United States of America and has also been rated double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In the year 2006 Jamie Foxx won the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award for his collaboration with Kanye West in the song Gold Digger. He would even receive nominations in the Grammy Awards in the year 2006, for his song Love Changes, which featured Marry J. Blige. He would also receive a nomination for Unpredictable and his song Field Mob Georgia. After this, he went on to appear in the films Jarhead, Miami Vice, Dreamgirls. All three of these movies were huge commercial hits and gave a lot of recognition to Jamie Foxx, and he was able to establish his name as one of the most commercially successful stars in Hollywood.

In the year 2007, Jamie Foxx would star in the film The Kingdom where he would play alongside Jennifer Garner, Chris Cooper, Jason Bateman, Ashraf Barhom. After this, during the same year in September, Jamie Foxx received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A few years later, Jamie Foxx would go to star in the movie The Soloist, in which he played alongside Robert Downey Jr. Jamie Foxx would also star in another movie with Gerard Butler called the Law Abiding Citizen. Before he starred in these films, Jamie Foxx would release his third studio album in the year 2008 which would be titled Intuition. The album would feature many famous artists such as Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Lil Kim, T-Pain, T.I., etc. The album was a big hit and featured a few singles that would end up on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Intuition featured on number 3 in the Billboard 200 in the United States of America. It would sell 265,000 units in the first week of its release and would even be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

By the year 2011 Jamie Foxx had been featured in many hit singles and had even launched his channel called the Foxxhole. The channel would feature many stand-up comedies, talk shows, and music by many African American artists. In 2010 Jamie Foxx would release his fourth studio album which would be titled Best Night of My Life. The album featured many hit singles such as Winner which featured Justin Timberlake and T.I., Fall For Your Type featuring Drake, and Living Better now which featured Rick Ross. The received many positive and negative reviews, but was a hit. It featured on number 6 in the Billboard 200 and would sell 144,000 in the first week of its release. After this album, Jamie Foxx featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film Django Unchained in which his co-stars were Christopher Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L Jackson, and Kerry Washington.

From the year 2013, Jamie Foxx would feature in many hit films. He would feature in the film White House Down, in which he played alongside Channing Tatum. A year after this, he would play the antagonistic role of Electro in the Amazing Spider-Man 2. In the year 2017, he was in the film Baby Driver and played the role of Bats, who is a thief. Jamie Foxx even starred in the Netflix film Project Power, in which he starred alongside Dominique Fishback and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He would make his return to the sitcoms with the Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! As of 2021, he would play the role of Electro again in the film Spider-Man No Way home.

Jamie Foxx Net Worth

Now that we have seen what Jamie Foxx has done throughout his music, comedy, and acting career, it is quite clear that he has made a lot of money. He has made albums that have featured on the top spots of the Billboard 200, and he has even created his own production house and channel. Jamie Foxx has also starred in blockbuster films and has received many accolades such as the Academy Award, BET Award, BAFTA Award, etc. All this made sure, Jamie Foxx net worth is estimated at $150 million. Jamie Foxx’s net worth has increased since 2019 when it was $120 million and in the span of 2 years, it has increased by $30 million, which is very impressive.

Full Name Eric Marlon Bishop Date of Birth 13 December 1967 Age 54 years Height 5'8" Weight 189 lbs Birthplace Terrell, Texas, United States of America Net Worth $150 million

Jamie Foxx’s Assets

With money like that, it is obvious that there would be purchases of things that many people can only dream of. Let us start with his cars, Jamie Foxx owns a Bugatti Veyron which is painted in gold and has a price tag of about $2 million. He also owns a Rezvani Truck which has a cost of $185,000. He also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan which costs nearly $500,000. Jamie Foxx also owns a McLaren 570S, which is nearly $200,000. He also has 2 Mercedes Benz G Class, which has an estimated price of $172,000. A $300,000 Rolls Royce Ghost and another Rolls Royce Drop Head Coupe which has a price tag of $480,000. Jamie Foxx has also been spotted with the Lamborghini Gallardo, which costs nearly $200,000. He even owns a private jet and a Yacht which has a price tag of $7 million. Jamie Foxx even owns a house in Thousand Oaks, California, for which he paid a cool $10 million.

Conclusion

Jamie Foxx is one of the biggest celebrities in the world today and has starred in many films. He has also created many albums which have been on the top of the Billboard. After having so much success throughout his career, it is obvious that he has such a massive net worth, which looks like it is going to increase in the coming few years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Where is Jamie Foxx from? Jamie Foxx was born in Terrell, Texas, United States of America. He was raised here by his grandmother. 2. How old is Jamie Foxx? Jamie Foxx was born on 13 December 1967, which makes him 54 years old. 3. Is Jamie Foxx married? Jamie Foxx has never been married. But was in a few relationships. He was in a relationship with Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.