James Taylor Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Achievements, Biography

The American singer, James Taylor is from Boston, Massachusetts. He is regarded as one of the best musicians in the world. Taylor started learning the cello in childhood and eventually learned to play guitar as well. James Taylor is one of the rare musicians who has managed to sell more than 100 million records across the globe. His career started in the year 1966, but he didn’t receive any recognition until the 1970s.

Some most remembered works of James Taylor are Fire and Rain, You’ve Got a Friend, JT, Hourglass, October Road, Covers, Before this World, and numerous more. Aside from singing, James Taylor also had a small run in the acting business. During his singing career, James Taylor worked with record labels such as Apple, Capitol, Columbia Records, Warner Bros, Fantasy Records, etc.

Don’t skip this article if you want to know more about James Taylor net worth, how old is James Taylor, James Taylor’s earnings, James Taylor’s career beginnings, James Taylor’s relationships & marriages, how much does James Taylor make, and so on.

What is James Taylor Worth?

As of this writing, the American singer, James Taylor net worth is deemed to be at least $80 million. Taylor piled his massive bank balance from his career as a singer/musician. For his contribution to the music industry, James Taylor has received myriad awards and nominations. He has won the prestigious Grammy award not once but 6 times. James won his first Grammy Award in “Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male” for “You’ve Got a Friend” in the year 1972. He went on to win 5 more Grammy Awards in the years 1997 (for Handy Man), 1998 (Hourglass), 2001 (Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight), 2003 (How’s the World Treating You), 2006 (Person of the Year), and 2021 (for American Standard).

Aside from this, he also won other honorable awards like World Soundtrack Award, George and Ira Gershwin Lifetime Achievement Award, etc. James Taylor has been honored with a Presidential Freedom Medal, Kennedy Center Honors, Honorary Music Doctorate, and a few more. His name was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2000), Songwriters Hall of Fame (2000), North Carolina Hall of Fame (2009), and Hit Parade Hall of Fame (2010). Read more about how much does James Taylor make? in the following section.

Name James Taylor Net worth $80 million Birth 12 March 1948, Boston, USA Nationality American Age 74 years Height 6ft 3in Weight 89 kg Partner Caroline Smedvig Profession Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter Career 1966-Present

How Much Does James Taylor Make?

According to our sources, James Taylor reportedly earns more than $10 million from his works. Taylor derives a large part of his income from record sales, musical concerts, tours, merchandise sales, and royalties. Furthermore, he also makes plenty of cash from his social media accounts like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. The singer is also paid a hefty sum of money for brand promotions, endorsements, and advertisements. He is expected to bring in up to a million dollars a month. James’s earnings in a week are reckoned to be at least $200k. Check out the details about James Taylor’s earnings below.

James Taylor Earnings

Taylor released his first self-titled album in the year 1968 and in South Africa the album was named “First Album”. The album was released under the banner of Apple Records, and it opened to mostly positive reactions from music enthusiasts. Then in 1970, James Taylor released his second album titled “Sweet Baby James” which was followed by “Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” in 1971. Sweet Baby James received greater positive reactions from the public than its predecessor.

It reportedly sold more than 3 million copies in the United States alone. James’s estimated takings from this album are more than $5 million. And from the album sales of Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon (which is more than 2 million), James reportedly earned over $3 million. In 1972, James Taylor released the album “One Man Dog” which received positive reactions from the audience, but it wasn’t successful in terms of revenue.

The album managed to record only 500k in sales and Taylor earned around $750k from it. The same was with the albums Gorilla and In the Pocket, which were released in the years 1975 and 1976 respectively. James Taylor bounced back to the top after he released the album “JT” which recorded 3 million and 40k sales in the United States and Canada. Taylor is said to have made around $4.6 million from the album.

Later Release

The period from 1997 to 2007 was the golden era of James Taylor’s career as the album released during this period recorded more than a million record sales. James released the albums Flag (1979), Dad Loves His Work (released in 1981), That’s Why I’m Here (1985), Never Die Young (1988), New Moon Shine (1991), Hourglass (1997), October Road (released in 2002), A Christmas Album (2004), and James Taylor at Christmas (2006). Every above-mentioned album brought more than $1.5 million into James Taylor’s bank account. Then in 2008, Taylor dropped the album “Covers” and it also received a great response from the audience.

It is estimated that the singer made over $1 million from record sales. James Taylor didn’t release any album for a few years until the release of “Before This World”. Before This World was released in the year 2015, it took over 1st place on the Billboard 200 list. This album marked the first James Taylor’s top Billboard release in decades. In February 2020, James Taylor released the album “American Standard”, which went on to earn a Grammy Award for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”.

Other Earnings

Did you know? that for making a single guest appearance (like special events, corporate or private events, advertisements, etc.) James Taylor reportedly charges up to $500k. On the other hand, for every concert or live performance, the rate of James Taylor’s fee is a whopping $1 million. The American singer also makes money from his YouTube channel. He started his YouTube channel in the year 2009 and amassed over 337k subscribers. The annual revenue generated from Taylor’s YouTube channel is calculated to be up to $179.1k.

The average monthly view on the channel is 3.7 million and Taylor reportedly receives between $933 to $14.9k a month. Similarly, James Taylor has over 299.7k followers on Instagram. James Taylor makes money through partnerships and paid promotions. It is estimated that a paid Instagram story can bring up to $47 into Taylor’s pockets. Likewise, from a paid image, James Taylor can earn up to $94. And for a paid or sponsored video, the fee of James Taylor could be as much as $189.

James Taylor Real Estate

The American singer, James Taylor owned a few real estate properties in his lifetime. After getting famous in the public, James Taylor bought a home in his hometown i.e, in Massachusetts. The residency is situated in Martha’s Vineyard on 145-acre land. There is no information on how much James Taylor spent on his property, but it is reckoned that the singer paid around $3 million for it. As of this writing, the place is worth over a whopping $20 million.

James Taylor Early Life

The renowned singer, James Taylor opened his eyes in the Massachusetts General Hospital (which is located in Boston, United States) on the 12th of March 1948. His father, Issac M. Taylor used to work as a physician and later, went on to serve as the dean of the North Carolina Medical School. Issac reportedly worked as the university dean from 1964 to 1971. On the other hand, James Taylor’s mother Gertrude used to be an Opera singer.

Aside from James, Gertrude is also a mother to Alex Taylor, Kate Taylor, Livingston Taylor, and Hugh Taylor. All of Issac and Gertrude’s children went on to become professional musicians. However, in 1989, Hugh retired from singing and became a lodging owner. During one of his summer vacations, James Taylor met Danny Kortchmar and the two became good friends. James Taylor passed high school at Arlington School and began his music career in 1966.

James Taylor Personal Life

Taylor started seeing fellow singer, Carly Simon in the late 1970s. Carly and Taylor decided to settle in November 1972. Both went on to have two children namely Sally and Ben, and they finalized their marriage annulment in 1983. Soon after this, James Taylor got into a romantic association with Kathryn Walker, who is an actress. James and Walker exchanged wedding vows in December 1985 and ultimately went their separate ways in 1996.

A year before James Taylor’s divorce from Kathryn Walker, the former met Caroline Smedvig. The pair started seeing each other on a regular basis and eventually started dating. Caroline Smedvig held the position of public relations director and marketing at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The duo tied the knot in February 2001 and a few months later i.e, in April they welcomed twin sons namely Rufus and Henry.

Conclusion

James Taylor is one of the most influential personalities of both the 1970s and the present era. During his career, James Taylor sold millions of records in his name, and he is still going strong. His net worth is currently more than $80 million and our analysis state that it will increase even more in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions About James Taylor

1. What is James Taylor worth? A. It is estimated that James Taylor net worth is $80 million as of this year. 2. How old is James Taylor? A. The American singer/musician, James Taylor is 74 years old (as of this writing). 3. How many children does James Taylor have? A. James Taylor fathered 2 children namely Ben and Sally with his ex-wife Carly Simon. He has twin sons named Rufus and Henry Taylor with his current wife Caroline Smedvig. 4. What is James Taylor’s height? A. James Taylor’s height is reported to be 6 feet and 3 inches.