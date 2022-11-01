There have been numerous personalities that have come and gone on the face of this earth. Many managed to leave a mark on people’s minds through their actions, words, and writing. One such personality whose works have influenced millions of writers across the globe is James Patterson. In case you haven’t heard his name, he is the author of world-famous books like Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, Women’s Murder Club, Maximum Ride, Daniel X, etc. His works include genres like Mystery, fiction, thriller, comedy, romance, science fiction, etc.

If you ask me what’s so special about James Patterson? then let me tell you that he is the first author in the world to cross the 1 million mark in digital sales (i.e, e-books). He also sat in the 1st place on the highest-paid writers’ list by Forbes for the years 2014, 2015, and 2016. James Patterson has made a Guinness world record for giving the most “New York Best Sellers” books (which is 67 books) in his career. Patterson started his career as a writer in the year 1976 and as of this writing, he has managed to sell around 400 million copies of his works.

The list of James Patterson’s works and accomplishments goes on. To know more about the American author such as James Patterson net worth, how old is James Patterson, James Patterson’s earnings, how much does James Patterson make, James Patterson’s early life & marriage, etc. please make sure to finish reading this article.

What is James Patterson Worth?

According to various sources, The American author James Patterson net worth is a jaw-dropping $800 million as of this writing. Patterson acquired his enormous wealth by writing books. He has published numerous works under his name. In addition to this, James Patterson has also collaborated with several writers and has given many hit books. As of today, James Patterson has over 200 novels in his name and aside from this, he has also authored countless stand-alone books as well. Many of his works have taken the form of television shows and movies. Patterson’s work has earned his worldwide fame and honors. He is the recipient of the National Book Foundation Literarian Award, which he won in 2015.

He was given this award for “Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. James is also the winner of the National Parenting Publications Honors Award, International Reading Association’s Young Adults’ Choices Book list Award, American Library Association’s “Teens Top Ten” Pick, etc. The Alex Cross author has also won the London Times Book Sense Children’s Pick Award, Children’s Choice “Author of the Year”, International Thriller of the Year, BCA Mystery Guild’s Thriller of the Year, and many more. Let’s check out how much does James Patterson make?

Name James Patterson Net worth $800 million Birth 22 March 1947, Newburgh, USA Nationality American Age 75 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 75 kg Partner Susan Patterson Profession Writer, Entrepreneur, Producer Career 1976-Present

How Much Does James Patterson Make?

You might not be aware of this, but before J.K. Rowling came with Harry Potter, it was James Patterson who was dominating the list of “richest and highest paid writers or authors in the world”. I was stunned to know that James Patterson reportedly earns more than $90 million a year from his writing career. However, the $90 million annual check also includes the money made through lending book rights, business ventures, investments, and producing works.

In addition to this, James Patterson also makes millions of dollars in royalties for his writing and publishing works. It is estimated that James’s earnings per month are a whopping $6 million to $8 million. James Patterson approximately manages to bring in over $2 million a week. The American writer also makes money from his social media handles, promotions, brand advocacy, guest appearances, advertisements, and much more. Check out James Patterson’s earnings in the following section.

James Patterson Earnings

Patterson has been making millions of dollars from his film and writing works. As said earlier, James Patterson’s works have also been adopted into movies and television shows. For this, James has taken millions if not thousands of dollars. Back in the year 2002, James’s earnings in October were reported to be a whopping $50 million. He made a large share of it from book sales and film ticket sales. His total earnings in the year 2005 alone were a massive $27 million.

In the following year, publication houses approximately published more than 100 million books by James Patterson. And from the printing, James received a share of an enormous $27 million. Also, in the same year, his works like Along Came a Spider, Kiss the Girls, and 16 other books went on to become New York Times Best Sellers. As per reports, the books reportedly generated revenue of a stunning $1 billion. James Patterson’s takings in the years 2006 and 2007 were around $28 million per year. Then in the year 2008, Patterson’s works brought more than $50 million into his bank account.

In the following year in August, James Patterson received a 17-year book publishing offer from Hachette. James accepted the offer and as per reports, the contract was worth a shocking $150 million. However, the confirmation on this report is yet to be confirmed by James Patterson or Hachette. Due to this deal, James Patterson’s payroll ranges between $70 million to $100 million a year. It is also estimated that James Patterson makes at least $30 million a year in royalties alone.

Other Earnings

The American author also makes money from his social media handles and website. He has a YouTube channel in his name that was created in the year 2009. James has more than 8.63k subscribers on his channel, and he has uploaded 323 videos so far. The channel garners around 16k views per month and the annual revenue generated from the channel is reckoned up to $815. Each month, James Patterson reportedly receives $4 to $68. It seems highly unlikely that James Patterson would ever depend on his YouTube earnings. I mean who would care for some mere hundred dollars when you are making millions of dollars every week?

Coming to his website, James Patterson has a website under his name which is “www.James Patterson.com”. People have access to James Patterson’s books and can get their hands on them by placing an order through the website. One of the best advantages of ordering books online is that you can get a pretty great discount. Back in the year 2019, James Patterson’s website was evaluated to be worth more than $70k. Patterson’s website as of this writing is probably worth more than $100k. Know how does James Patterson spend his money in the next section.

How Does James Patterson Spend His Money?

Given that James Patterson is an owner of a vast net worth, it won’t make any different e to him if he loses a few million dollars. James has spent thousands of dollars on acquiring real estate properties. He used to own a residency in Palm Beach, Florida. The author bought the place back in the year 1999 and paid around $5.2 million for it. As per records, the home has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and the writer placed the place for sale in the year 2012. James Patterson eventually found a buyer and charged him twice the amount he paid for the place i.e, 10.3 million.

Later on, James Patterson bought another house in the same area. This time, he paid a whopping $17.4 million for the abode. Not only this, but he also paid an additional 14 million dollars to make renovations and changes to the property according to his taste. The place has 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and it occupies an area of 14,000 square feet. It is said that the whole property spreads over a land of 1.87 acres. The house dates back to 1926, and it has numerous luxurious facilities such as a pool, fireplace, basement, spa, and swimming pool. In addition to this, the residency faces the beach.

Car Collection

It is reported that James is a huge fan of driving expensive cars. He is reportedly the keeper of many luxurious cars like Mercedes, Audi, Ford, etc. One of his most notable purchases is an Audi Q7 that has a V engine. The car can fit up to 7 passengers and has 4 doors. It is reported that Audi Q7’s engine can produce 261 horsepower, and it can touch 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds. This amazing car cost James Patterson at least $50k.

Charity and Donations

The best-selling author, James Patterson has also given away millions of dollars for noble causes. James Patterson is mostly concerned with the young generations and the gap between them and books. To find a solution to this problem, James Patterson gave away a sum of $1.25 million in 2015 from his pockets to fund school libraries under the Scholastic Reading Club grant program. In the following year, he raised the amount from $1.25 million to $1.75 million. Through his donations, students from all across the United States could afford to read useful books. Also in the same year, James gave away a sum of $13k to a bookshop in England. Every year, James Patterson gives away around a whopping $1.75 million to school libraries across the United States.

James Patterson Early Life

The American writer, James Patterson is from Newburgh, New York, United States, and was born on the 22nd of March 1947. He is the child of a homemaker & teacher named Isabelle and an insurance agent called, Charles Patterson. There isn’t much information available on James Patterson’s childhood. He earned a bachelors of arts degree at Manhattan College, where he took English as his major. Later on, James Patterson earned his English master of arts degree at Vanderbilt University.

After graduating from college, James Patterson went into the advertising field. He spent a considerable period working at J. Walter Thompson as an advertising executive. James Patterson went on to work for the company till 1996. During his time at J. Walter Thompson, James Patterson got interested in writing and published his first book titled “The Thomas Berryman Number” in the year 1976.

James Patterson Personal Life

Patterson has settled with a woman named, Susan. Both Susan and James started seeing each other in the mid-1990s. On the 24th of July 1997, both Susan and James tied the knot and in the following year, they had a son named Jack Patterson. Jack works as a journalist and also collaborates with his father on writing projects frequently.

Conclusion

The world-renowned author and producer, James Patterson has published several books throughout his career. He has also written scripts for movies as well. Many of his works have been adopted into live-action movies and television shows. James Patterson has over 20 novels in his name, and he is still writing books. James signed a writing deal for 17 years back in 2009, and it will come to an end in the year 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About James Patterson

1. What is James Patterson worth? A. The American author, James Patterson net worth is a humongous $800 million as of October 2022. James made most of his fortune through his writing works. 2. How old is James Patterson? A. James Patterson came into this world on the 22nd of March 1947 and as of this writing, he is 75 years old. 3. How many children does James Patterson have? A. James Patterson and his wife, Susan have a son named Jack Patterson, who was born in 1998. 4. How tall is the American author, James Patterson? A. James Patterson is reported to measure 5 feet and 7 inches tall.