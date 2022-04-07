James Hetfield Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Family

How much is James Hetfield worth? One of the things that most of his fans wonder when they remember him. Those who are crazy about heavy metal music or is a fan of the ever popular and iconic American band ‘Metallica’- to them, James Hetfield certainly need to introduction. For others, this gentleman is one of the most popular vocalist, primary songwriter, and guitarist from America in the heavy metal game. He is also one of the four founding members of the earlier mentioned heavy metal band. One of the richest musicians in the world today, he is enjoying a super luxurious life in addition to an extremely successful career. That said James Hetfield net worth is estimated to be a astounding $300 million as of today.

Creating heavy metal music is no joke and ‘Metallica’, that has been active since 1981 to date has sold over 150 million copies of their albums globally. Domestically, within the United States, more than 58 million copies of its albums are sold. Therefore, the Metallica’s net worth being more than $1 billion doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

As for James Hetfield, clearly, he is enjoying the fruits of his hard work today. He had formed the band along with Lars Ulrich, the drummer. Kirk Hammett (guitarist), and Robert Trujillo (bassist) later the group. Hetfield has also earned a name as one of the distinguished guitarists ever, thanks to his exceptional performance, along with is incredible vocal work. This landed him in several top magazines many times. The incredible work of these musicians won Metallica nine Grammy Awards and gave the band the topmost spot in several lists in the American Music industry.

This article will focus on James Hetfield Net Worth, his music career, biography, personal detail and more.

James Hetfield Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, Personal Life

James Hetfield is not only the richest member of Metallica but one of the wealthiest artists in the world within the music fraternity. He has, through his work and performances won the hearts of millions in addition to becoming a millionaire. Speaking of which-

What is James Hetfield’s Net Worth

Through his extensive music career, James has built a huge bank balance. James Hetfield’s net worth at present is $300 million; although some sources have pegged him to $350 to $400 million as well. Many of his fans are curious about how much does he earn annually. It might be hard to say the exact figure of that because the number might vary depending on the sale of the band’s albums and various other factors. His net worth, however, speaks volumes of how much pay check the rock star might be receiving a year.

The singer’s primary source of income is the sales of the albums and songs through ‘Metallica’ that contributes significantly resulting in how much is James Hetfield net worth today. The band is declared by several sources as one of the most successful ones in the history of music. Some of the Metallica albums that have generated notable amount of revenue through the sales bringing in huge fortune for Hetfield and other artists in the band are :

“Metallica”(1988): 15,840,000, “…And Justice For All (1988)”: 15,840,000, “Master of Puppets”: 13,980,000, “Ride The Lightning”(1984): 11,740,000, “Load” (1996): 11,490,000, “Kill ‘Em All” (1983): 8,510,000.

The above mentions includes only a very few of the huge list of albums and songs from the band just to give you an idea of the kind of income that Hetfield has. The band’s best-offs, studio album sales and the other compilations cumulatively sold more than 150 million units since its inception. This is clearly evident from how much is James Hetfield worth in the present day.

Earnings From Concerts adding up to James Hetfield Net Worth

In addition to that, James Hetfield also earns through various live shows or concerts, touring, etc. In fact, he, along with the band has reportedly performed live in all the continents of the world with close to 1700 shows or more credited to their account. The concert tours may not be generating as much of revenue as they get from their record sales, but, these tours still pay humongous amount leading to piling some real cash. they are known to make more than $50-$60 million from the sale of the tickets, merchandise and other sources. As a result, there is a solid boost to James Hetfield net worth.

Income From Other Ventures

Hetfield has a cool business attribute as well. Aside from what he earns from the mainstream profession, a portion of his wealth also comes from other ventures that he invests his time and talent in. The singer has appeared in various television shows as a guest artist pulling in decent pay checks from there. In addition to that, he also lends his voice to the characters in different movies which brings in money adding to James Hetfield net worth.

Now that you have an idea about what is James Hetfield’s net worth, here’s quick scan through his biography and how he spent his childhood days.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name James Alan Hetfield Celebrated Name James Hetfield Date of Birth 3 August 1963

Age 58 years old Place of Birth Downey, California Parents Father: Virgil Lee Hetfield

Mother: Cynthia Bassett Hetfield Spouse Francesca Hetfield (m. 1997) Children Three. Cali Tee Hetfield, Castor Virgil Hetfield, Marcella Francesca Hetfield Profession Vocalist, Songwriter, Guitarist Net Worth $300 million

James Hetfield’s real name is James Alan Hetfield. He was born on the 3rd of August, 1963, in Downey, California where he was also raised. James gets his passion for music from his mother, Cynthia Bassett Hetfield, who was an Opera singer. His father, Virgil Lee Hetfield, on the other hand used to drive trucks. James is of English, Irish, Scottish and German descent.

When he was 13, James’ parents decided to end their marriage and go in their own direction. His family was a stringent follower of Christian Science which is why they never used the modern medicines and treatments. This is why his mother was also not treated with any modern day medicines despite being affected with cancer. Cynthia lost her life 1979 fighting the illness.

Hetfield was deeply affected by his loss. He had also gone through other struggles during his childhood days all of which he vented out through many songs that he composed for Metallica. James went to Brea Olinda High School and Downey High School to complete his schooling.

While Hetfield is one of the best and the renowned guitarists and vocalists in the world today, he did not really start with a guitar first. That’s right! the Metallica guitarist started with piano. He began with taking piano lessons when he was 9 and then started with drums before he landed with guitar at the age of 14. As he started playing guitar, Hetfield discovered that he was most passionate about rock music. He went on to use his talent in the professional world by playing for various brands like Leather Charm, Obsession etc.

Formation of Metallica

It all started with Lars Ulrich placing an advertisement in the Los Angeles local newspaper that he was looking for other instrument players and metal music enthusiast in order to form a band. Lars Ulrich had relocated to Newport Beach, California from Denmark in 1980. He was a good tennis player back in his home country. He later turned his focused completely into drumming.

James saw the ad from Lars and responded and the two got in touch. They began playing and practicing together and soon formed the band in October, 1981 officially naming it “Metallica”.

Career

Early Career

After the duo (James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich) formed the band in 1981, Hetfield’s actual career began from then on. As they started working on their first album, they were joined by the other two members of Metallica – bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett. They dropped the the band’s debut album in 1983 titled, ‘Kill ‘Em All’. The music of the album carried the essence British metal style and was well received by the audiences and the critics.

The success of their first album motivated them to move forward with several other albums and other releases. Gradually, the band started creating sensation not just with the country but all around the globe. They released 10 studio albums, three extended plays, around eight live and ten video albums, close to 42 music videos, 43 singles and more. Hetfield gained a huge popularity and became the foreman of the band by becoming the lead vocalist and guitarist. He was able to grab the 24th spot in Hit Parader’s “Top 100 greatest vocalist of all-time”.

Metallica continued to release some other albums like “Ride the Lightning”, “Master of Puppets”, “…And Justice for All” and many more during the mid to late ’80s. While the latter impressed the critics and gained the compliment of being a masterpiece, “Master of Puppets” sold over 4.5 million within the country alone.

Career since ’90s contributing to James Hetfield net worth

James Hetfield, along with his band Metallica enjoyed even greater success right from the beginning of the ’90s. The band’s self-titled album, “Metallica” released in 1991 has been the most successful one of all they have release to date. it was also known as also known as the black album. It relished a massive sale of over 16 million copies domestically and 24 million internationally. They continued to release other pieces like “Load”, “Reload”, “Beyond Magnetic” among many others.

As for James Hetfield’s singles, some of the most popular ones that swayed his fans include “Enter Sandman”, “One”, “Until It Sleeps”, “I Disappear” and several more. Metallic is still positioned as one of the highest-paid bands that exists.

Aside from his thriving career associated with Metallic, James’ television gigs and voice acting projects have supported in how much is James Hetfield worth today. Thanks to his incredible voice that rocks the entire world with numerous songs, the characters he gives the vocals for also dominate in their own way.

Awards and Accomplishments

James Hetfield’s contribution to the music industry through band has not only got him a huge pool of wealth but also earned him huge fame. While the singer has not received any individual award as a singer, but as a band, he does have some personal achievements. In 2009, he has been ranked number 8 among the “The Greatest Metal Guitarist in the world”. The same years he was also placed at 24 among “The Greatest Metal Vocalist” by a reputed magazine.

Metallica has won nine Grammy Award since its inception out of 23 nominations. This is one of the biggest achievements for James and his co-members. In addition to that, they bagged American Music Awards twice and three MTV Video Music Awards. Metallica also has four Billboard Music Awards credited to its name. Enlisted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, the band has also peaked the lists of many magazines as one of the greatest bands ever.

Personal Life and Assets

James Hetfield tied the knot with Francesca Tomasi in August 1997 and the couple have three children together. Their names are – Marcella Francesca Hetfield, Castor Virgil Hetfield, and Cali Tee Hetfield. Hetfield reportedly lives with his family in Vail, Colorado.

The Metallica artist was reportedly struggling with alcohol for many years. To get over this, he has been into a rehabilitation program in 2001. But looks like it didn’t work much during that time. He had to re-visit the rehab in 2019 again. Looks like he is now doing better in terms of resisting the temptation of alcohol and getting to the path of being sober.

Aside from his main work of running and contributing to the band, the James is pretty skillful in fishing and hunting. He also has special love for cars that he has specified in an interview once. Hetfield has a heavy portfolio of cars and bikes and he likes to customize them.

Real Estate

James Hetfield owns an expensive portfolio of properties in Marin County, California. He used to live with his family there earlier and therefore purchased a massive stretch of land that spread across 1,150 acres in 1999. He later had submitted plans to construct four single-family houses on the land. In addition to owing so much of land, James is also known to give away portions of his land to charity. As per sources, currently, the metallic singer owns 50 acres of lands and the rest of it out of 1,150 acres has been given away.

Hetfield also has a luxurious home in Vail, Colorado where he currently lives. He has also purchased a massive property in Maui, Hawaii.

Summing Up

One of the greatest vocalists / guitarists of all times, James Hetfield has his career extended over decades of work. Starting early in his career has helped him build a concrete place in the music industry in addition to building a solid bank. The rock star has always been associated with his band “Metallica” which has reached peaks of success. It has also established a reputation of being one of the greatest bands that have ever existed. Metallica today has millions of fans all around the globe.

Dominating the metal music industry for so long, he has amassed a tremendous amount of wealth that he is enjoying now. James Hetfield net worth is $300 million at the moment. That said, we come to the end of this blog. Hope you enjoyed reading it!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is James Hetfield net worth? As of 2022, James’ net worth is estimated to be $300 million. He has earned most of his wealth from his music career, through the sale of the records they have produced through Metallica and even through live shows. How old is James Hetfield? James was born on August 3, 1963 which means James Hetfield is 58 years old now. Where does James live? James currently lives in a city called Vail in Colorado. He has relocated here from Marin county of Los Angeles, California. Some of the main reasons of him moving to Vail are firstly the place is serene and beautiful. It is also where his wife grew up as a child. Does James Hetfield have children? Yes, James and his wife, Francesca Tomasi are blessed with three children- two daughters and a son. Their names are Marcella Francesca Hetfield, Castor Virgil Hetfield, and Cali Tee Hetfield.