What Is Jalen Rose Worth?

According to reports, Jalen Rose net worth is estimated to be $50 million as of 2022. I think anyone can guess, how Jalen Rose acquired his massive net worth. He has earned the majority of his fortune through his NBA salary. On top of this, Jalen Rose’s endorsement deals have also increased his bank balance many times more. You might not know this, but Jalen Rose is also the owner of a movie/TV production company. Last but not the least, Jalen Rose’s work as a sports analyst also earns him decent paychecks. Have a look at how much does Jalen Rose make?

Name Jalen Rose Net Worth $50 Million Birth 30 January 1973, Detroit, USA Nationality American Age 49 Years Old Height 6Ft 8In Weight 98 Kg Partner Molly Qerim (M-2018-2021) Profession Sports Analyst, Basketball Player Career 1994-2007

How Much Does Jalen Rose Make?

You will be shocked to know the annual earnings of Jalen Rose. As per reports, Jalen Rose earns around $6 million to $8 million every year. As stated earlier, Jalen has earned most of his fortune through his NBA career. He currently, makes a considerable sum of money through his work as a sports analyst and producer. Jalen Rose’s monthly income is between $500k to $800k, while many of us can’t even earn these figures in a whole year. Given Jalen Rose makes more than $500k every month, his weekly earnings are calculated at around $100k. Below are the earnings of Jalen Rose.

Jalen Rose Earnings

Jalen Rose has managed to pull off some big paychecks throughout his NBA career. He played for Denver Nuggets from 1994 to 1996. After this, Jalen joined Indiana Pacers in 1998 and was part of the team till 2001. Then Rose became part of the Chicago Bulls in 2002 and went on to play till 2003. He was then drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2004. Jalen Rose left Toronto Raptors in 2006 and joined New York Knicks in the same year. Then in November 2006, Jalen Rose signed with Phoenix Suns and stayed with the team till his retirement. Let us see the detailed earnings of Jalen Rose from these teams.

Denver Nuggets

During the draft of 1994, Jalen Rose was chosen by the Denver Nuggets. Jalen reportedly took home a massive salary of $975k in 1994. Then in the following year, Denver Nuggets gave Jalen Rose a stipend of a whopping $1.2 million. After serving Denver Nuggets for two years, Jalen Rose joined Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers

After joining Indiana Pacers, Jalen Rose’s payment received a hike. He made an astonishing amount of $1.5 million in 1996 and $1.85 million in 1997. Jalen Rose’s salary in 1998 is reported to be around $2.14 million, and in the following year, it was $2.43 million. Due to his excellent performance, the Indiana Pacers gave Jalen Rose a massive hike. In the year 2000, Jalen Rose took home a staggering stipend of more than $10.8 million. In 2001, Jalen Rose was dropped by Indiana Pacers. Rose then signed a contract with Chicago Bulls in 2002.

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Rose, Travis Best, and Norman Richardson joined the Chicago Bulls in the midst of the NBA 2001-2002 season. Keeping Jalen Rose’s performance, when he played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls gave him an enormous salary of $12 million. However, Jalen Rose represented Chicago Bulls only for 16 games. Later, he was picked by Toronto Raptors during the NBA 2003-2004 season.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors hired Jalen Rose to bring an experienced player into the team and gave Jalen Rose a generous payment of more than $13.2 million. In the following year, Jalen Rose’s received a stipend of $14.4 million. In 2005, Jalen Rose received an all-time high salary of a whopping $15.6 million for his performance from the Toronto Raptors.

New York Knicks

In 2006, Jalen Rose was drafted to the New York Knicks, where he made a deal of $14.6 million. However, by the end of 2006, Jalen Rose signed one year deal with Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns

According to reports, Jalen Rose agreed to a $1.5 million contract with the Phoenix Suns. Then in 2007, Jalen Rose received a salary of $1.54 million (which also included a performance bonus), and in the same year, Jalen Rose announced his retirement from NBA.

Jalen Rose Earnings After NBA

After bidding adieu to his NBA career, Jalen Rose started working as a sports analyst on a sports program called “SportsCenter”. After a few years, Jalen Rose joined ESPN as the presenter of a television program called “NBA Countdown”. In addition to this, he is also the co-host of another ESPN show called “Jalen & Jacoby”. Rose also started appearing as a guest analyst on a talk show called “Get Up!” in 2018.

Apart from this, Jalen Rose also inaugurated a production company called “Three Tier Entertainment” just after taking retirement. According to reports, Jalen Rose’s estimated earnings from all of his endeavors combined is a whopping $3 million.

Jalen Rose Real Estate

The sports analyst is the owner of some interesting pieces of properties. Jalen used to own a grand mansion in Las Vegas, which he gave away to Mike Tyson for a whopping $1.75 million in 2008. After three years, Jalen Rose purchased another grand 8,300 square feet property in Orchard Lake, Michigan, USA. As per reports, the former basketball player paid a hefty sum of $2.3 million for the property. The house is said to have many spacious rooms, and the mansion has a front water view. Jalen Rose has reportedly listed the 8,300 property for sale, demanding a massive sum of $8.5 million for it.

Early Life

The American basketball player, Jalen Rose is the offspring of Jimmy Walker (who was also a renowned NBA player) and Jeanne. Jeanne gave birth to Jalen Rose on the 30th of January 1973 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Rose was sent to Southwestern High School, where he was friends with the likes of Voshon Lenard, Howard Eisley, etc. He was a member of a men’s college basketball team called “The Michigan Wolverines”, which consisted of Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. This group was known as the “Fab Five”. During his time with the Michigan Wolverines, Jalen Rose used to serve as the small forward as well as the team’s leader.

Jalen Rose studied at Maryland University, where he majored in management studies. He came out of Maryland University with a degree in management studies in 2005.

Personal Life

Jalen Rose was married to fellow ESPN employee, Molly Qerim. The couple met during their time at ESPN and started seeing each other. Later in 2018, Molly and Jalen exchanged wedding vows, and after being married for almost 3 years, Molly filed for divorce in 2021. Jalen Rose is said to be the father of three children i.e, a son and two daughters from his former partner.

Jalen Rose Philanthropy Works

Apart from making millions of dollars, Jalen Rose also spends a considerable part of his wealth for noble causes too. Back in 2000, Rose inaugurated a charitable organization called “Jalen Rose Foundation” to assist the people in need. His foundation’s main concern is providing quality education and sports opportunities for the youth. Then in 2011, Jalen Rose inaugurated a school named “Jalen Rose Leadership Academy”. The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy provides free education to the youth and children residing in Detroit, Michigan.

Conclusion

Jalen Rose claimed the ladder of success in just a short period of time. He has played for more than a decade, and his game has an average of 14 points, 3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for each play. He has played for a total of 6 teams and is now working as a sports analyst for ESPN.

