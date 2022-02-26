Jadakiss is an American-born rapper known for his hit songs like Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, Kiss Of Death, and many more. He is also fondly known as a member of LOX. Jadakiss started his group along with Styles P and Sheek Louch known as the Warlox, but they later changed it to Lox. He began freestyle rapping when he was just 12 years old. Soon he became a popular rapper and amassed a huge fan following. So how much is Jadakiss worth? What is Jadakiss’s net worth? And also how old is Jadakiss? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Jadakiss’s Net Worth?

Jadakiss net worth is around $6 to $9 million as of 2022. Jadakiss is a rapper, but also he is also the keeper of different ventures. He has found success from being in the band and as well as from his solo career. He makes a good deal of bucks from his rapper career. Apart from this, he has also invested his cash in various ventures. Let us have a look at them.

Name Jadakiss Real Name Jason Terrance Phillips Net Worth $6 to $9 million Born 27 May 1975, Yonkers, New York. Nationality American Height 5 Feet and 7 Inches Weight 78 Kilograms Age 46 Years Occupation Rapper Career 1994-Present

How Much Is Jadakiss Worth?

As we told you earlier, Jadakiss makes most of his fortune from his rapping career. So what are his ventures and other sources of income?. The American rapper commenced his business called “SoRaspy”, which is a multimedia company. Then he also launched his juice shop known as “Juices For Life” which sells fresh and quality fruit juice to the customers. Apart from this the rapper also started his YouTube channel and makes a good deal of money from it. Below is the breakdown of his fortune.

Jadakiss Income

The American-based rapper makes a hefty sum of $700k each year from all of his income sources combined. It is reported that Jadakiss makes almost $60k each month.

Rapping Career

Jadakiss and his group Lox painted the town red by releasing many hit songs. Lox won the hearts of the audience by releasing a tribute song in the honor of the late “The Notorious B.I.G.” titled “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa”. It was featured in Puff Daddy’s tribute song “I’ll Be Missing You” and earned the honor of multi-platinum from the RIAA.

The group’s first album was released in the year 1998 and was titled “Money, Power & Respect”. The album proved to be a huge hit and grabbed the number 3 spot on the Billboard 200. It also earned the top spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and got certified platinum. After the release of the first album, the band left the studio and signed a deal with Ruff Ryders. It is estimated that Jadakiss made a huge amount of $500k with the group “Lox”.

Solo Rapping Career

Later in 2001, Jadakiss decided to commence his solo career and made his debut by releasing his album “Kiss Tha Game Goodbye” in August. His debut album became a massive success and sold more than 200k copies in just a week after its release. Not only this, but it was also awarded gold status by the RIAA. Later in 2004, his second album Kiss Of Death was launched, and its featured song “Why” became the biggest hit of the year. The album also earned the top spot on both Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop list. Another featured song from the album titled “U Make Me Wanna” grabbed the spot of number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then in 2009, his third album “The Last Kiss” was launched in April after facing many delays. Jadakiss sold more than 134k copies just within a week of its release. After a long gap in 2014, his other alum titled “Top 5, Dead or Alive” was released in November 2015. It was a commercial hit and earned a spot at number 4 on the Billboard 200. In 2016, the world witnessed the reunion of Lox, and their album “Filthy America…It’s Beautiful” was released and charted at number 42 on the Billboard 200.

YouTube And Other Social Media Handles

The rapper also owns a YouTube channel that has more than 377k subscribers. Jadakiss joined the YouTube community back in 2015, and has uploaded 22 videos. The channel has more than 2 billion overall views. It is estimated that Jadakiss makes up to $189k each year depending on channel views. Coming to his monthly income from YouTube, he makes around $1k to $15.7k each month.

He can make a substantial amount of money from YouTube ad monetization. Not only this he can also make a good sum of money through paid partnerships and endorsements.

He also has over 3 million followers on his Instagram page, and more than 2.4 million followers on his Facebook page. It is estimated that he makes an average of $250 for each brand endorsement story. Similarly, he can charge up to $750 per photo and $2k for each promotional post. Not only this, but he can also make a huge sum of money through live streams and also from donations made by the fans.

Jewelry And Car Collection

Like many rappers, Jadakiss too likes to collect expensive Jewelry and costly Cars. The rapper has a D-Block chain, that is made of pure gold. However, the cost of this chain is unknown, but it must be thousands of dollars. Apart from this he also loves to collect watches. He possesses a Yellow Gold Rolex Day Date II watch that is made up of an 18-carat yellow case and bracelets.

The best thing about this watch is that it is waterproof. This charming watch comes at a hefty sum of $40k. Jadakiss also has some impressive cars to show. Jadakiss is the keeper of many luxurious cars. Some of them include a Mercedes-Benz CL 500, which comes at a massive price of $100k. He also has a Range Rover sports car that has a classic look and is worth around $15k.

In addition to this, Jadakiss also has a Porsche Panamera Turbo that easily took more than $135k out of the rapper’s pocket. Apart from this Jadakiss also has a massive collection of Sneakers that are worth thousands of dollars.

Ventures

Apart from using his brains on creating songs, Jadakiss also entered into the business field. The rapper owns a few business ventures. In the year 2010, Jadakiss along with his pal Jay Jackson, created an online multimedia company known as “SoRaspy”. The company assists in his business ventures that include publication online, record labels, YouTube, and other social media channels. Later in 2014, Jadakiss partnered with this Lox buddy/member Styles P, and started a juices shop that offers quality juice to the clients. Initially, the duo commenced their business in Yonkers, New York, and later expanded their dominion in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Legal Issues And Feuds

Back in the year 2004, Jadakiss was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and also an illegal firearm. After a few months, Jadakiss pleaded guilty to his mistake and was charged with a $900 fine. Then in 2006, he was yet again taken into custody for unlawful ownership of guns and also drugs. Also in 2004, Jadakiss and Fat Joe released a song, where Fat Joe mocks 50 Cent and his group G-Unit.

50 Cent responded by releasing a diss song titled “Piggy Bank” which mocked Jadakiss and Fat Joe. Jadakiss responded with the same and released numerous mocking songs on 50 Cent and his group. The latter did the same, eventually, their fight escalated, and finally, Jadakiss challenged 50 Cent for $1 million. 50 Cents declined his challenge and eventually the parties reconciled in 2009.

The rapper also got into a feud with Bill O’Reilly in the same year. The lyrics of Jadakiss’s hit song “Why” upset Bill. In that song, Jadakiss criticized Bush for allowing the unfortunate 9/11 attack. Bill got upset due to this and urged President Bush to take action against Jadakiss.

Career Beginnings

Jadakiss commenced his career when he was just 12 years old. He got inspired by the people on the streets, who try to make their living by singing songs. Soon he began freestyle rapping and soon garnered a tiny fan base. Jadakiss took part in a freestyle competition, where he caught the eye of Ruff Ryders. While he was beginning freestyle, he made befriended Sheek Louch and Styles P, and formed a group called “The Warlox” but eventually changed it to “Lox” after partnering with Bad Boy Records.

The Lox

The Lox made its first appearance with the “Main Source’s” song titled “Set It Off”. The members then started performing in various songs with the Bad Boy associates. Later, Jadakiss was mentored by the rapper B.I.G. Unfortunately B.I.G. passed away in 1997, and the group made a track in the honor of their deceased mentor The Notorious B.I.G. titled “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa”.

The song became a huge hit, and it received a multi-platinum title by RIAA. In the following year, the group released their debut album titled “Money, Power & Respect”, which became a huge hit. The album secured the number 3 spot on the Billboard 200. Then Lox left the Bad Boy Records due to creative differences and joined Ruff Ryders. After signing a deal with the Ruff Ryders, Lox released their second album titled “We Are The Streets in 2000”. This album was also a huge hit and grabbed number 5 position on Billboard 200.

Solo Career (2001-2015)

After the success of his second album, Jadakiss left his group to pursue his solo career. In 2001, the artist released his first album “Kiss Tha Game Goodbye”, which became a huge hit. Then in 2004, he released his second album, which was also a huge hit, and the featured song “Why” became the year’s greatest hit. Later in 2009, his third album “The Last Kiss” was made to the market after a series of delays, and became a hit. In 2015, his fourth album “Top 5, Dead or Alive” was released. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200.

Reunion With Lox (2016-Present)

In 2016, Jadakiss got back together with the Lox, and released an album titled “Filthy America…it’s Beautiful”. In the following year, Jadakiss released his next album “Friday on Elm Street”, which was earlier named “Freddy V.S. Jason”. The artist’s fifth album titled “Ignatius” dropped on 3rd March 2020.

Conclusion

Jadakiss started rapping when he was just hardly a teenager. He chose to rap because he was inspired by the people singing on the streets, and also his parents told him to make his own money. In no time, Jadakiss became famous and later got the opportunity to work with big names like The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy, and many others. He commenced his career, with his group of friends and found success. Later he left the group to pursue his solo career, even there he became successful. The reason, Jadakiss became successful is not because he got lucky, but he is a good artist. Jadakiss took inspiration from the people living around him and turned it into his passion. The result is that he is one of the accomplished rappers in the rapping industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

