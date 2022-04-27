Jada Pinkett Smith Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, House, Cars

We all know what happened at the 2022 Oscars recently. Still for those who don’t know, Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock over a comment. After slapping Chris Rock, Will came back to his seat and warned Chris not to speak any more words about his wife. Now I’m not going to mention what the comment was, as I don’t want to get slapped by Will Smith for writing about this in my post (plus he gave the warning). Apart from being known for being the wife of Will Smith, Jada has her own identity. She is known for her role as “Noibe” in The Matrix series, and she is also popular for playing the lead in a drama series called “Hawthorne”. In addition to this, Jada is also a talk show presenter, and she also has roots in music as well.

What is Jada Pinkett Smith Worth?

The Hawthorne lead Jada Pinkett Smith net worth is calculated at around $50 million as of 2022. She has amassed most of her wealth through acting and business investments. She also makes huge money through brand endorsements as well. Apart from this, she is also the owner and co-owner of some production companies too.

How Much Does Jada Pinkett Smith Make?

The American actress, Jada Pinkett Smith takes home around $3 million every year, thanks to her acting career and business investments. She also makes decent money by producing music, TV shows, and movies. In addition to this, Jada Pinkett Smith is also a renowned children’s author, who has authored a book titled “Girls Hold Up This World”.

This book went on to earn a spot on the New York bestsellers list. Furthermore, she is also the presenter of a popular talk show called “Red Table Talk”. According to reports, it is stated that Jada takes home a salary between $200k to $400k every month, and her weekly earnings are around $65k to $100k. Below are the details on Jada Pinkett Smith’s earnings also how she spends her money.

Jada Pinkett Smith Earnings

Jada Pinkett Smith has managed to take huge paychecks with her for appearing in movies and television shows. For instance, Jada Pinkett Smith was paid a hefty sum of $150k for each episode of Hawthorne, where she played the titular character of Christina Hawthorne, who is a Chief Nursing Officer. The show ran for three seasons, consisting of 10 episodes each season.

If we add the numbers, Jada Pinkett Smith took home a massive paycheck of $4.5 million from Hawthorne alone. Not only this, but reports reveal that Jada Pinkett Smith’s income was around $10 million in the year 2012 alone.

Even if Jada is not cast in television shows or movies, she still can make thousands of dollars from her investments and endorsement deals (more about this in the later section).

Jada Pinkett Smith Ventures

Jada Pinkett Smith has invested millions of dollars in various ventures. She is the founder of a music company known as “100% Women Productions”. She is also credited for launching a clothing line known as “Maja” in the year 1994. Her clothing line offers women’s t-shirts that have the words “Sister Power” labeled on them.

Then later in 2003, Jada and her husband financially backed and created the sitcom series titled “All of us”. The show aired its first episode in September 2003 and the show concluded in October 2006 after airing four seasons. In 2004, Jada Pinkett Smith launched her book called “Girls Hold Up This World”, which went on to grab the number 2 spot on the Best Seller List of the New York Times.

Later in 2005, Jada Pinkett Smith provided financial assistance of $10 million to a beauty brand called “Carol’s Daughter”, and also became spokesperson of the same. Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will have also invested huge money in an energy storage company in 2015. She is also the co-owner of two production companies called Overbook Entertainment and Westbrook Inc.

Looking at Jada Pinkett Smith’s heavy investments, it is certain that she makes thousands or even millions of dollars out of them.

Jada Pinkett Smith Real Estate

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have invested millions of dollars in real estate. Back in the year 1999, the couple became owners of a 100-acre property in the Malibu mountains. Then the couple spent their next year occupying nearby places, and they increased their size of property from 100-acre to 150 acres. Reportedly, the couple paid a hefty sum of $7.5 million for the property.

As per reports, the property consists of a 20,000 square feet mansion, guest houses, tennis courts, and a huge lake. The property also consists of stables and equestrian trails as well. Later in the year 2013, the couple decided to part with the property and listed it on the market. Will and Jada demanded a massive sum of $42 million for it, but couldn’t find any buyer. As of today, the value of their Malibu mountain property is between $50 million to $70 million.

Other Properties

During this, the couple sold a 7-acre property in Hawaii for a whopping sum of $20 million. Then in the year 2015, Jada and Will took over a property by paying a huge sum of $10 million. Jada and Will are also proud owners of a 9,000 square feet property in Hidden Hills. Not only this, but they also possess a 9,200 square feet property in Park City, Utah.

Later in the year 2017, the pair parted with their 7-acre property in Kauai for $12 million. Last year, Jada and Will acquired a 10,400 square feet mansion in Hidden Hills for a whopping amount of $11 million. Reports suggest that Jada and Will Smith’s investments in real estate are more than $100 million.

Jada Pinkett Smith Charity

Say what you want to Jada Pinkett Smith, but one cannot deny the fact that she has given away thousands of dollars to charity. She is the founder of “Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation”, which is concerned with assisting youth residing in urban areas of Baltimore. Will and Jada Smith went on to win a Humanitarian Award in 2006 from The Screenwriters Association of America.

In the same year, Jada gave away a whopping sum of $1 million to her high school. In addition to this, the foundation has also provided financial assistance to YouthBuild. Apart from this, Jada has also given away money to Capital K-9s (a foundation concerned with providing armor to police dogs) as well. The Smith family also donated a sum of $20k to Hollywood Education and Literacy Program in 2004.

In addition to this, Jada Pinkett Smith has also been part of many other foundations like Lupus Foundation, Maybelline, PETA, etc. She has also been part of the “Chime for Change” movement organized by Gucci in the year 2013, to raise money for women’s issues. In the same year, reports were stating that Jada had a plastic surgery worth $6k, to which Mrs. Smith declined.

Jada Pinkett Smith Cars Collection

Mrs, Smith is also the proud owner of many expensive rides. According to reports, she has a car collection that is worth thousands of dollars. For instance, she is the owner of a Can-Am Roadster that is worth at least $20k. Jada also has a Lincoln Navigator car that is worth around $80k.

She has also purchased a Rolls-Royce Wraith for a whopping amount of $400k, and a Mercedes CL-Class for a hefty sum of $250k. Jada is also the proud keeper of a Cadillac Escalade and an Audi Q7 that are worth around $120k and $57k respectively. Pinkett also owns another Mercedes model called Gl Class, which is worth between $65k to $92k.

Early Life

Jada Pinkett Smith is the daughter of Robsol Pinkett Jr and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Her father owned a construction company, while her mother had a job as head nurse in a clinic in Baltimore city. Jada’s parents met each other back in high school and during this Robsol Pinkett fathered Jada Pinkett, and they walked down the aisle later.

Adrienne gave birth to her daughter Jada Pinkett on the 18th of September 1971 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. However, Robsol and Adrienne parted ways a few months after their marriage. Jada Pinkett was enrolled in an art school in Baltimore.

However, during her high school, Jada started selling drugs meanwhile she also befriended rapper Tupac Shakur who was her classmate at that time. While in high school, Jada took lessons for piano and tap dance. She attended ballet classes as well. After completing high school in 1989, Jada joined the University of North Carolina. However, she attended college only for a year.

Then in the year 1990, Jada got an opportunity to appear in an episode of “True Colors” as a guest. Thus, her acting career began.

Personal Life

Jada Pinkett Smith used to date Grant Hill (who is an ex NBA player) around 1990. Later in 1994, she started seeing Will Smith, who was playing the lead in the hit TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” at that time. During their relationship, Jada became pregnant, and the couple walked down the aisle on the 31st of December 1997.

Then in the following year, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. Jada gave birth to Jaden Smith on July 8th, and two years later the couple became parents for the second time. On 31st October, Jada gave birth to her daughter Willow Smith. Jada is also stepmother to Trey Smith, who is the son of Will’s previous wife.

Conclusion

Jada Pinkett Smith has managed to create her separate identity in the public, despite being the wife of Will Smith. She has acted in many television shows and movies. Apart from this, she is also a successful businesswoman and an author. Jada Pinkett Smith has always been vocal about women’s empowerment and their rights. She is the mother of 2 successful children, but we cannot say the same about her marriage with Will Smith. There has been news on the web that states that Will and Jada are not happy together. Recently, her husband made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, when he made a joke about Jada. Since then Will and Jada are on the headlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

