Jack Harlow is an American rapper who rose to fame after his single “Whats Poppin” became a huge hit. It topped at number two in the list of US Billboard Hot 100. Before this hit, Harlow released many songs and didn’t gain enough recognition. It was only after 2020, he began gaining ground as a mainstream rapper. From then on, he has soared to incredible heights as a rapper. Now, he is a well-known public figure throughout America. He also made a good fortune from his rapping career, and currently(as of 2022) the Jack Harlow net worth is estimated to be around $4 to 6 million. In the previous year, Jack Harlow net worth 2021 is estimated to be around $4 million.

Birthplace Louisville, Kentucky Ethnicity

French-Irish



Nationality American Profession Rapper and Songwriter Born On March 13, 1998 Age 23

Height 6’2” Weight 76 Kg Net Worth $4-6 million

Jack Harlow Childhood

Jack Thomas Harlow was born to Brian Harlow and Maggie Harlow on the 13th of March 1998. Harlow’s mother and father together run a firm that helps their clients build a business model. The name of their firm is Signarama, and it is located in Louisville Downtown, Kentucky. His parents nurtured his interest from a very young age. Harlow was only nine when he started rapping. He recorded the songs with his friend Copeland. To record the songs, all they needed was a laptop and a Guitar Hero.

When in high school, they released a CD titled Rippin” and Rappin’, and they sold it in their school. After a couple of years, he came out with his first mixtape. It was named “Mr. Harlow”. He created a band consisting of his friends. The name of the band was “Moose gang” and he made two mixtapes with them. However, none of them were released due to various reasons.

Jack Harlow’s Debut Album

Later in the year 2015, Harlow made a giant leap in his career and released his first album titled “The Handsome Harlow” under the banner sonaBLAST! Record label. Harlow was still in school when he released his first album. He became a famous rapper in his hometown, Louisville. Harlow performed at various venues in his hometown such as Haymarket Whiskey Bar, Headliners, and Mercury Album. People of Louisville flocked to his show and most of the time, the tickets were all sold out. At this point in time, he was not a popular figure in America.

Gazebo Mixtape

Harlow graduated from Atherton high school in the year 2016. The same year, he released his first album 18 under his own record label, Private Garden. Creating his own collective and releasing albums is a remarkable achievement considering the fact that he did all this in his teenhood. Nevertheless, how was he able to achieve this feat? Supportive and skilled Parents!. As we discussed earlier, their parents ran a business that helped their clients in managing projects. They naturally would have helped their kid too. In the case of Harlow, his parents were his earliest patrons.

He continued to work on various projects by collaborating with other rappers in Louisville. In 2017, Harlow released a single titled Routine, and in the same year, the second single was released. This later became the lead single for his upcoming mixtape, Gazebo. The Gazebo mixtape was released in November 2017. In order to promote his album, he set off for a 14-city tour that ended in January 2018.

Loose

Later that year, Harlow relocated to Atlanta and began working at the cafeteria of Georgia State University. There, in Atlanta, he met DJ Drama and signed a deal with their record Label, GenerationNOW. Shortly after signing the deal, he dropped the album “Loose”. This was his first release under a big record label. He set out for a tour covering the entire North America, which ended in the month of November. Loose received positive reviews from people and critics. The mixtape was nominated for the Best Mixtape award in the 2019 BET award ceremony. However, this didn’t give him the outreach that he currently has.

Jack Harlow’s Breakthrough

Jack Harlow witnessed his first breakthrough when he released the single “Whats Poppin” in the year 2020. The visual part of this video was directed by Cole Bennett. It was a huge hit, and it currently(as of February 2022) has 151 million views on YouTube. The Whats Poppin’ song became viral on other platforms such as TikTok. On the 24th of June 2020, Harlow dropped a remix of Whats Poppin that topped at number two in the US Billboard Hot 100 list.

Later that year, in the month of December, Harlow dropped his first-ever studio album called That’s What They All Say. Harlow was now a pan-American figure and had a significant fan following. In 2021, he appeared on the famous American show “Saturday Night Live” where he performed his famous song Whats Poppin and Tyler Herro. Harlow’s next popularity boom happened when he appeared on Lil Nas X’s single Industry Baby. This song took the music fans by storm and topped number one on Billboard Hot 100.

Jack Harlow Charity

Jack Harlow has been donating to various social causes after he began earning a good amount. Harlow has been seen donating huge among of money to social groups that are helping the people of Louisville. Some of the organizations that he has donated to are the Metro United Way, the center for women and families, AMPED, Louisville Urban League, and the Grace M. James Academy of Excellence. Jack Harlow loved his native, and he has always been explicit about it.

In order to help the people of Kentucky who were affected by the Tornado, he partnered with KFC to raise a fund. He raised like a quarter of million dollars and donated it to American Red Cross. In 2020, when the police brutality on a black person was exposed, the whole of America erupted and organized a massive rally. Jack Harlow, joined the rally, “Black Lives Matter” and expressed his support to the Black community of America. Similarly, the previous year, Harlow announced that he will be donating $500k to two black colleges located in Kentucky. Those colleges are Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky.

Jack Harlow Social Media

Having numerous followers on any social media can mean, the account holder has incredible potential for earning them money. When it comes to Instagram, the main source of income would be from promoting certain products or brands. Ad policy and product promotion are the two major sources of income on YouTube. Other platforms that generate revenue for popular figures are TikTok and Facebook. Now let us take a look at the number of followers Jack Harlow has in each social media account. Harlow has the largest follower count on Instagram, whose current followers count is around $4.6 million. Followed by 3 million followers on TikTok and 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube. The total number of views that Jack has garnered on YouTube is more than $688 million views. Monetizing YouTube alone will earn him a hefty amount with those astounding views.

Jack Harlow and Music Streaming App

Jack Harlow has around 1.5 million followers on Spotify and more than 40 million monthly listeners. Since the dawn of the digital era, music apps like Spotify and Apple Music have become the main source of income for music artists. The artists will continue to earn from these platforms as long as people listen to their songs on this app. The number of streams is equally proportional to the amount the artists would be getting via this app. According to Business Insider, the artists are paid between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream. Taking the least amount into account, Jack Harlow earns at least $120,000 each month from Spotify.

Jack Harlow’s Expenditure

He owns one of the costliest pieces of jewelry. The most expensive of all is his championship rings. The total worth of those rings is $110k. Each ring consists of 55 grams of white gold. Apart from Jewelry, he spends lavishly on his shoes. He has hundreds of shoes in his expensive shoe collection. He is a fan of New Balance and recently purchases four pairs of shoes. Jack Harlow New Balance deal worth $1359.25 included the Ubiq 1600 collab, Jolly Rancher x New Balance Kawhi in white, the OMN1S Low “White,” and the Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Wavy White”.

Jack Harlow Net Worth 2021

The huge share of Jack Harlow Net Worth comes from his music career through the sales of real and digital albums. The exact figures of his income are not available publicly. Based on the publicly available information, his net worth(as of 2021) was estimated to be around $4 million. For the year 2022, his net worth can range between $4-6 million.

How Tall Is Jack Harlow 2021?

Jack Harlow is around 6’2” high. His weight is around 76 Kg(approx). He has curly hair that is brown and his eyes are brown.

What Is Jack Harlow Real Name?

The real or full name of Harlow is Jack Thomas Harlow. He is popularly known as either Jack or Jack Harlow.

Conclusion

We have discussed the income, expenditure, and other financial aspects of Jack Harlow in this article. A close estimate of Jack Harlow net worth has been shared. In addition to this, I have answered questions such as how tall is Jack Harlow 2021? What is Jack Harlow real name? Etc. I hope this article gave you the piece of information you came looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Jack Harlow Net Worth

1. How many followers does jack Harlow have on Twitter? As of February 2022, he has around 932K followers.

2. What are the major sources of income for Jack Harlow? Jack Harlow’s main earnings are through sales of his music album and concerts.

3. How old is Jack Harlow? Jack Harlow is 23 years old(as of February 2022).

4. What is the birthplace of Jack Harlow? Jack Harlow was born in the city of Louisville, located in Kentucky.

