JA Morant Net Worth: Career, Achievements, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings

JA Morant is one of youngest players of National Basketball Association (NBA) who rose as a star playing for Memphis Grizzlies. Selected by the team as the second overall, he proved his outstanding capability in the game earning him a huge fan base. He thus broke all the records to become the most viewed basketball player in the history so far. Morant has amassed an impressive amount of wealth from his NBA contract with Grizzlies so far. As of 2022, JA Morant net worth is reportedly sits at around $7 million to $10 million.

The South Carolina-born point guard is only playing his third season right now but his excellent game techniques and superlative agility, gained him solid recognition in a very short span of time. He managed to quickly earn the title of “NBA Rookie of the Year” in 2020 and now “All-Star starter” in this year’s NBA All-Star Game 2022. If you are already a fan of this young man and willing to know more, keep following this article till the end.

We have covered here some of the interesting facts about the NBA star like what is JA Morant net worth, his age and family background, how much does JA Morant make and more. Let’s move on without any further delay.

JA Morant Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

Earnings From NBA

Morant became super rich the moment he signed his first deal with NBA. As mentioned earlier, JA Morant Net Worth as per the current estimates are reportedly between $7 to $10 million but the contract extensions offered by Grizzlies are soon going to elevate his bank balance to a higher figure. That said, how much does JA Morant make? Here’s a quick breakdown on the numbers from the deals he has had so far with his team-

The very first contract that Morant signed in 2019 with Memphis Grizzlies got him $17.8 million over two years. This means that his annual salary was approximately around $8.5 million which was a huge push to upturning JA Morant Net Worth. This was just the beginning for the NBA star to bank huge amount cash. After completion of the contract, the 22-year old player agreed to a 4-year long contract in 2021 with the Grizzlies that is worth $39.6 million. Along with this he also enjoys a guaranteed extension post the expiry of the deal.

If the NBA rising star maintains the same discipline and progresses like this, not only are his fans going to see a sharp spike in JA Morant net worth in the years to come but he might also become one of the highest-paid players in the NBA circuit.

Endorsement Deals

In addition to the fortune he makes by staying and earning points in court, thanks to his popularity, Morant has also caught the attention of many high-end brands that want him to become their face. in fact, he is one of the top endorsers in the league today. Morant has reportedly signed endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, BodyArmor, Wendy’s, Panini, Hyperice, Uber Eats among many others. His endorsement contract with Nike is a long-term one involving multiple years and sure has a significant contribution to JA Morant net worth.

Other than these, the American athlete has also signed in for a few national-level commercial campaigns with companies like Hulu, Sony/Spiderman etc. which undoubtedly give a significant boost to what is JA Morant worth today.

Now, with Morant reaching the multimillion dollar status within such a short period of time, everyone is curious to know about his age and how was his childhood and teenage life like.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Temetrius Jamel Morant Popular Name Ja Morant Date of Birth August 10, 1999 Age 23 years Place of Birth Dalzell, South Carolina, USA Parents Jamie and Tee Morant Sibling Teniya Morant Spouse None Profession Professional Basketball player Net Worth $7 - $10 million

How old is Ja Morant? Morant, whose real name is Temetrius Jamel Morant, was born on 10th August, 1999 in a place called Dalzell in South Carolina. So he is 23 years old as of 2022. He is the son of Tee Morant (Father) and Jaime Morant (Mother). While his father played basketball at Claflin University, his mother was also into basketball during her high school days after which she got into soft ball at college level. So, inheriting the sport from his parents, Jamel Morant was destined to be a basketball star.

Morant grew up with his younger sister Teniya who also plays basketball in her middle school. As a child, he would practice his game techniques with his father in the backyard of his house. Amateur Athletic Union was one of the early teams he had played for. He completed his schooling from Crestwood High School and played for his school team during his time there. Eventually, by the time he was finishing his high school, he became the highest scorer breaking all the previous records.

Career

Early College Career

Morant earned 3A All-State honors in South Carolina in the final two seasons at Crestwood High. He also got the title of All-Region Most Valuable Player. In 2016, assistant coach James Kane of Murray State University saw him playing and suggested his name for the college team to the head coach. Morant recieved scholarship after showcasing impressive basketball skills. After making several record breaking scores, he even pushed Racers (Murray’s Team) to qualify for the NCAA Tournament rising as the best player in the college.

NBA

Ja Morant left the last two seasons at college and declared for NBA draft. In 2019, Memphis Grizzlies picked him as the second pick and signed a two year rookie contract with him. He started playing for the team from October that year. While his very first game Miami Heat wasn’t a great one, he picked up the pace right from the next month winning against Charlotte Hornets in 117-115. He went on to give this aggressive performance in every game and topped the rookie chart in the first NBA season making a total of 1,138 overall.

Since then to date, Ja Morant has made some record breaking scores and earned the love of the team as well as the public. His excellent technique that combines precise shots and fearless moves has made him a star right from the time he became a part of NBA. As for the latest on NBA 2022, Memphis Grizzlies obtained a game against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Personal Life and Assets

Ja Morant reportedly had a daughter the same year he signed the deal with NBA in 2019. He hasn’t revealed any details on who the mother of the child is. In 2020, the NBA star launch a short-film consisting of six episodes the story of which is based on his first NBA season as a Rookie. The documentary is called “Promiseland”.

Morant also believes in helping the society in various ways like by hosting fundraising events. He also gave his college Murray a recovery room that is completely equipped with National Basketball Association-approved facilities to help the aspiring athletes.

As for the assets, the American Athlete currently lives in an upscale house in Memphis because of his career commitments. He also owns a huge 5000 sq.ft. property near his hometown in South Carolina. In addition to that, he has a impressive fleet of luxurious cars that include Ferrari, Aston Martin Vantage, Dodge Viper, Mercedes Benz A-class, Porsche Cayenne, and a Rolls Royce.

Summing Up

With this we come to the closure of JA Morant net worth. Morant is one of the most talented and best basketball players of not only Memphis Grizzlies but in the entire NBA league. With all the accomplishments he has had so far, there is absolutely no doubt that he is going to bank big money in future heading to the list of the highest paid NBA players to date. As of today the the 23-year-old NBA star boast a net worth of $7 to $10 million and more contract extensions coming his way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

