Who Is J Balvin?

J Balvin is a Singer and Rapper from Latin American Nation, Colombia. He became very famous in Columbia with his songs and albums that they nicknamed him as the “Prince of Reggaeton”. Besides, through his music, he has earned various reputed accolades such as Latin Grammy, MTV Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, Billboard Latin Awards, Global Icon Award, and many more. In recent years he became popular across the world, with his hit top single, Mi Gente. This song has gone viral and topped the Billboard charts in multiple countries.

What Is J Balvin Net Worth?

The Latin Rapper and Musician has a net worth of $20 Million as of this year. His net worth has grown over the years, as his popularity rises along with his number of hit singles and albums. And he is one of the highest-earning rapper turned singer in the Latin Music Industry. Because of his success with singing and rapping, he became popular in the United States as well as in other countries across the world. This in turn further increased his net worth in the last few years. Besides, many of his songs, have topped the Latin as well as US Billboard Charts, becoming hits across the world.

His Songs like Mi Gente, as well as albums, are the main contributions to his net worth. Moreover, he is also active on multiple social platforms and takes part in various brand and product endorsement deals. In addition to this, he goes on exclusive concert tours and performs at many venues across Latin America and the United States, that further contribute to his net worth. Therefore, by adding all the variety of income sources as well as popularity in the industry right now. We can ensure that J Balvin net worth will see more growth in the next few years.

Childhood of J Balvin

Name Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin Age 36 Height 1.7 m Weight 75 Kg

As you know from the above sections, J Balvin was born on 7th May in the year 1985, in Medellín City of Columbia. He was born to the Middle-Class Couple, Jose Álvaro Osorio and Alba Mery Balvin. Balvin’s father was a small business owner and economist, while his mother was a housewife. During his childhood, J Balvin developed an interest in rock music by listening to musicians groups such as Nirvana, and Metallica. However, his interest in the Reggaeton genre in music is mainly because of listening to the hit songs of the Puerto Rican Rapper, Daddy Yankee. However, soon his family was pushed to poverty, as his father’s business had to shut down.

Which in turn made, J Balvin along with his family move into a poorer neighborhood, as they had to sell their car as well as the house. Although, while attending a high school in the neighborhood, J Balvin signed up for the student exchange program to experience student life in Oklahoma, in the United States of America. After completion of this program, Balvin along with her aunt moved to Staten Island, New York. He used to work here as a Dog walker and found out his interest in rapping because of Jay-Z and 50 cents. Moreover, his experience in the United States was not better, as he had worked various odd and illegal jobs to earn money.

Career Beginnings of J Balvin

The Rapper cum Singer, started his journey into the music industry, soon after he returned to his homeland from the United States of America. At first, he struggled to get opportunities, so he used to perform at local bars and clubs in Medellín City. These performances helped him to become famous and obtain a fan base. Which in turn pushed him to assume a stage name, J Balvin “El Negocio”. Furthermore, he revealed that his stage name was inspired by the word “The Business” in the English language. As he was inspired by the American Rapper’s savvy business attitude.

However, at the same time, he also started attending the prestigious EAFIT University in the same city. Here at this university, studied a major in International Business. Although, he dropped out of college after 7 months to focus on his music career. More importantly, during this period he used to get into the freestyle battles in the street which helped him to befriend DJ David Rivera Mazo. Soon they started recording music together and started releasing them without any record label. This way, he released his first single, Panas, which helped him to secure a deal with Columbia Records. And after that, he didn’t have to look back anymore, as he soon became very popular with hit songs topping Tropical Latin Billboard Charts.

Luxury Assets of J Balvin

The main luxury asset of J Balvin currently is his $4 million, Dassault Falcon 2000 Private Jet, which has various luxurious features inside. Besides, he uses this private all the time to travel to events all over Latin America as well as the United States. J Balvin has an amazing Japanese Inspired Open Concept House in Llanogrande in Columbia, where he currently resides. And not just that, This mansion is designed his own luxury mansions, design firm, 5 Solidos, who has experience in designing multiple homes and luxury mansions for the rapper himself.

Although we don’t know the exact price of these mansions, it is said to be very expensive, as it has various luxury amenities such as an Infinity Edge Pool, Private Garden, a Covered Patio, Private Driveway, Sneaker Collection, and many more. In addition to this, J Balvin has a very impressive car collection in his garage. This garage includes various luxury brand supercars, sedans, and SUVs, such as Mercedes-AMG G63, Ferrari Testarossa, Vintage Land Rover Defender 90, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Ferrari 812 Superfast. Besides, he is also said to have made investments in many other properties in Latin America as well as in Startups.

Dating History of J Balvin

J Balvin is a very popular Latin Superstar, because of which he has many rumored relationships. And not just that the Star Rapper, also tries to keep his personal life private all the time. His first rumored relationship was with Argentinian Model, Nastassja Bolivar. The couple is said to have hooked up multiple times according to sources close to the star rapper. Although, neither of them made any comments about the rumored relationship. Next, he supposedly started a romantic relationship with the Mexican Actress, Ana Bekoa, as they were spotted outside a club together in the year 2016.

And in the year 2017, he had two short rumored relationships with Venezuelan TV Personalities, Erika Csiszer and Columbian Singer, Carol G. During this year, the star rapper was spotted partying together with either of the people mentioned here. However, he supposedly dated Erika Csiszer for a few months and moved on with Carol G. The very next year, after this short relationship, he supposedly met his soul mate, Valentina Ferrer, an Argentinian Model. The couple has been together ever since, and have been spotted attending multiple exclusive events holding hands. And not only that, the couple currently have one child together.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is J Balvin? J Balvin is a Latin American Singer and Writer, who became quite popular across the world with his hit singles and albums over the years. What Is J Balvin’s Net Worth? J Balvin, currently has a net worth of $20 million, which is said to increase more in the coming years, mainly due to his rising popularity, additional income sources, and future plans for albums and singles. What are some of the best singles of J Balvin? J Balvin has released many hit singles over the years such as Mi Gente, 6 AM, I Like It, Ay Vamos, Yo Te Lo Dije, X, Ginja, La Venganza, Safari, Tranquila, Bobo, and Sola, etc.