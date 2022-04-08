Jo-Issa Rae Diop, popularly known by Issa Rae, is a multi-talented star of Hollywood who first came into prominence through her own web series “Awkward Black Girl”. She garnered even more attention from the audience when she created her breakthrough comedy-drama series “Insecure”. The series gained her worldwide recognition as an actor, producer and director subsequently earning her nominations for many prestigious awards. In fact, with this show, she not only reached new heights in terms of popularity but also in terms of wealth as well. Speaking of which, Issa Rae Net Worth as of 2022 is $4 million.

Isaa Rae had been creating several shows at a smaller level on Youtube and other smaller platforms. Her incredible work as a star as well as co-writer/ creator and producer of the show “Insecure” has opened up new horizons. This has ultimately led to much bigger pay checks making her stand at how much is Issa Rae worth in the present day.

The HBO series star has also appeared in or produced several other shows and movies like “The Hate U Give”, “The Photograph”, “Little”, “The Couple”, “MO Diaries” among many others. With the pace at which the 36-year-old actress-series producer is advancing, there is no denying that her future in extremely bright with career moving up the success graph.

While Rae is working towards achieving her next career goals, her fans are interested to know about more on how much is Issa Rae net worth and what does she earn annually. In this posting, you will know more about this web series creator, her professional details, family, biography, wealth dependency and more. Therefore, without further delay, let’s move on.

Issa Rae Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Issa Rae is one of the few celebrities of America who has become a media sensation fairly quickly. Beginning her career on Youtube platform by releasing her first series “Awkward Black Girl”, it didn’t take much time for her to gain recognition. From there she only went on to amass massive amount of cash leading to how much is Issa Rae worth today.

What is Issa Rae’s Net Worth

Issa Rae’s net worth is around $4 million. Her major sources of earning comes from the YouTube/ web series that she has produced and starred.

Rae dropped her very first series “Awkward Black Girl” in the YouTube which was quite well received by the audiences. Her series has attained millions of views today which speaks of her exceptional talent and outstanding work. However, when she first put the series out, it did not do great financially. Rae had to reportedly seek the assistance of the ‘Kickstarter business funding’ to make the second season of the show. This time the series did well. It isn’t usually common for the very first project to make one rich but in case of Issa Rae, it did do pretty well.

After the success of this show, Rae went on to produce, co-write and star in several other shows that helped elevate her bank balance. She then eventually landed up on the most crucial work of her career “Insecure”. The grand success of this one not only made her a media personage but also helped with a speedy increase in what is Issa Rae’s net worth in the present day.

Rae is the owner of the production company “Hoorae Media” which is the major money maker for her. Under this brand name, she has produced most of the series and shows including several Netflix films and other web series. Early last year, in 2021, she signed a 5-year-long television contract with “WarnerMedia”. the deal is reportedly worth $40 million which looks pretty promising for her future projects.

Fashion Endeavors Adding Up To Issa Rae Net Worth

In addition to her acting and producing career, Rae has also established a record label known as “Raedio”. She formed this in alliance with Atlantic Records. She earns a portion of money from the record sales through her label though how much she earns from this source is unknown.

Rae has made a place for herself in the fashion industry as well. from the time she appeared on the cover pages of the magazines, people have been impressed with her style and appearance. She not only makes a impressive style statement herself, the series that she has created also feature modern day fashion that attract the viewers. Because of her connections to the fashion world and her incredible fashion sense, it definitely makes sense for her to work in collaboration with the clothing or fashion brands like Madewell, Converse and more.

Other Ventures Contributing to Issa Rae Net Worth

She has also endorsed for several other reputed brands like Samsung, HBO, Comedy Central, Cosmetic brand called Cover Girl, Customs By Tai Etsy and many more. Appearing in commercials and signing contracts with his brands form a significant part of her earnings influencing how much is Issa Rae net worth today in a big way. She likely earns in thousands and even millions depending on the tenure of the contract.

That is not it. The web series producer and star has also partnered with several other businesses like cafe /restaurant, hair care company etc. She naturally shares a significant portion of the revenue generated from these businesses filling her pockets well.

Yet another side of the actor-producer is her writing talent. She penned down a book after her first web series which she titled “The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl”. This book quickly made it to the “New York Times No. 1 bestseller” list. You can only imagine why Rae has been able to become a millionaire within a very reasonable span of time.

So, considering all the sources of income, many sources online estimate that Issa Rae earns a salary of close to $500,000 to $1 million a year. This number obviously varies according to the projects, contracts or shows she takes up.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jo-Issa Rae Diop Popular Name Issa Rae Date of Birth 12 January 1985 Age 37 years old Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Father: Abdoulaye Diop

Mother: Delyna Hayward Diop Spouse Louis Diame Children None Profession Filmmaker, Producer, Actor, Director, Author, Entrepreneur Net Worth $4 million

Issa Rae was born to Abdoulaye Diop and Delyna Diop on January 12, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. Her father is a neonatologist and pediatrician who hails from Senegal. His mother on the other hand is a teacher by profession and is from Louisiana. You must be wondering how did their parents meet if they are from two different places! Well they are high school sweethearts who met in France.

Rae grew up for a while in Potomac, Maryland along with four other siblings. Their family moved to View Park-Windsor Hills, an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles when she was 12 years old. After attending a middle school that is mostly attended by children of color, she went to King Drew Magnate High School of Medicine and Science. She also started acting during this time. Her parents split when she was studying in high school.

To further her education, Rae enrolled herself to Stanford University to pursue African and African-American Studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. During her days at Stanford, she began making music videos; also produced and directed plays for the college. She also made a reality show with instances from her dorm called “Dorm Diaries” which wasn’t for commercial use but just a casual try.

Rae met the film writer Tracy Oliver at Stanford who played the character of ‘Nina’ in the show, “Awkward Black Girl” and also helped her produce the series.

Career

While Issa is rocking the digital world with her incredible work, she did not begin her career making shows in the first go. She stepped in to the professional world with some odd jobs initially and then switched to YouTube making her own channel. Her first work in the entertainment industry was the digital series “The misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” which she release in 2011. The show became popular in very little time especially after she dropped in the second season. With 2 seasons consisting of 25 episodes, it gained good reviews and ratings. In fact, it is streamed in Netflix now as well.

Following this, Issa jumped in to producing several other shows and short films like “The Number, “Little Horribles”, “Roomieloverfriends”, “The Choir” among others. Although, they were small budget projects, they were aired in multiple platforms online. This has helped her build a significantly lengthy profile which is great for her future career.

After almost 5 years of hard work trying to make a place in the industry and rising as a talent, Rae came up with her breakthrough project, “Insecure” in 2016. The show was aired by the HBO. Not only was she the producer of the show, but also the director, co-writer as well as the star which helped her boost her wealth significantly. The show ran for 5 seasons with around 44 episodes the last of which was aired in December 2021.

Issa rose to further fame with this season gaining huge fan following. Her show was both critical and a commercial success. She was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards for this television series.

Career After “Insecure”

After “Insecure”, Rae continued producing several other television series like “A Black Lady Sketch Show“, “Coastal Elites“, and more. There are also a list of a few features films that showcase her talent as a filmmaker. Some of the notable ones like “The Photograph”, “The Hate U Give”, “The Lovebirds”, “Little” are among others. Rae has also lent her voice for characters in various movies.

Career Other Than Films And Shows

Issa has a shrewd business mind and she proves it by not putting all the eggs in one basket. She has been a part of several brand endorsements and campaigns. She teamed up with Converse to create her own range of sneakers. The main highlight of these shoes are they feature nice quotes that are related to her work and life. Participating in the Madewell’s clothing campaigns, she established herself as a fashion figure as well.

Other than this Issa Rae also explored her fortune in the food industry as well. She joined hands with the owners of the Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen, cafe based in Los Angeles to open up two more branches. She succeeded in converting it into a restaurant chain. Rae also performed well with the book (her memoir) she authored.

She is also reportedly the co-owner of the hair care brand called “Sienna Naturals” since 2020 along with Hanna Diop.

Personal Life and Assets

Issa Rae tied the knot with Louis Daime, who is a businessman by profession. The couple got married in July 2021. Outside her profession, she is an activist who advocated for women’s rights, civil rights. She also helps bringing out the violence towards black people using her popularity.

Thus, she has managed to accrue millions of dollars adding up to how much is Issa Rae net worth as of today.

As for the assets or the real estates, Issa hasn’t revealed much details in this department. A few reports, however, state that she owns not one but many houses including the US and other countries. In the United States, Rae has purchased a luxurious home in the affluent area of Inglewood, California. Aside rom that she also has properties in other countries as well.

Wrapping Up

Issa Rae is one of the most talent individuals of Hollywood who has proved herself though her work as an actress, filmmaker, director, series creator and fashion influencer. In addition of the rising career in the entertainment industry, she has also been an accomplished entrepreneur. That brings Issa Rae Net Worth to $4 million today. With her talents invested in various directions, Rae is steadily progressing towards the next level success and we cannot wait to see what her next projects are going to be like. But one thing’s for sure, her pay checks are certainly going to be much bigger!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is Issa Rae worth? Issa Rae net worth as of 2022 is $4 million. She earns her wealth from producing movie and shows, acting, directing, endorsements and other businesses. How old is Issa Rae? Issa Rae was born on 12th January 1985. This makes her 37 years old as of 2022. How much does Issa make a year? While the exact figure of this California-born star producer’s salary is unknown as she has multiple different sources of income. However, as per several sources online, she takes home an approximate amount of half a million to one million a year in total from the different ventures. Does Issa Rae have children? Issa Rae got married to Louis Daime in July 2021. She doesn’t have any children yet and the producer also very rarely shares her personal details to public. Rae did mention once that she isn’t sure about having children yet. What is Issa Rae’s ethnicity? Issa Rae is of African-American ethnicity. Her father hails from Senegal, a country in west Africa. Her mother on the other hand is from Louisiana.