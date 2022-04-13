If you are into Tiktok, then you may have come across Island Boys, the twins from Florida who became internet celebrity after they dropped in their rap video in Tiktok, titled “Island Boy”. The video features the two bothers rapping in a swimming pool and it went viral gaining them millions in views in less than a month. The musical video clip also catapulted their social media following crazy high! It has been less than 2 years that the duo began their career in music but the success of this one video has not only made them a known face but they have also become super rich for a newbie. For all those eager fans out there, Island Boy Net Worth has reached $500,000 already.

The twins, whose names are Alex Venegas and Franky Venegas, go by their stage names ‘Flyysoulja’ and ‘Kodiyakredd’. Both the brothers have a magnetic personality that most young rappers these days have. While their viral video is of course one of the reasons for the fame, their one-of-a-kind looks have attracted numerous fans and viewers. The twins have an unusual hairstyle with spiked locks and dyed tips.

In addition to their archetypical hairdo, both the brothers flaunt sparkling diamond teeth, numerous tattoos in different places of their body including their face (temples, forehead, brows etc.). You can often see them in different looks in their social media postings. Franky once revealed in an interview that he started tattooing from when he was just 12. The Island Boys sure know how to get noticed!

If you want to know more about this interesting twins, how old is Island Boy, their family background, how much does Island Boy make and more, read on.

Island Boy Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What Is Island Boy Worth

The Island Boys a.k.a. Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd have recently taken over the internet thanks to their Tiktok rap video. While they started their career in 2020, their bank balance shot up exponentially after this video went viral. Their valuation was $100,000 in the estimates made before this social media content. With the release of this, Island Boy net worth is estimated has risen to $500,000 as of 2022. Although a couple of sources also say that their valuation is between $600,000 to $1 million. Being a social media figure, they have also posted a few pics that show them posing with bundles of currency notes in their hand, boasting their wealth.

Here’s a quick overview of their net worth trend:

2022 $500 Thousand 2021 $100 Thousand 2020 $50 Thousand

How Much Does Island Boy Make

The main source of income of the Island Boys comes from their social media presence. When they are not rapping or making social media contents, the duo is probably earning from a few other sources using their fame. They make money by being a part of the website Cameo, selling personalized videos and merchandise. The duo also tie up with other mass merchandisers to sell their videos. The Island Boys reportedly charge $170 for a customized video. Depending on the number of videos they sell, they earn the cash which helps boosting up the Island Boy net worth.

The rappers have their own Merch store (Kodiyakredd’s LinkTree site). A decent portion of their earnings come from the sale of various merchandize goods like T-shirts, sweatshirts, etc. The t-shirts and the sweatshirts cost $25.99 and $45.99 respectively that are available in their website. With a growing fanbase, they will sure start enjoying a good amount of profit from this business pretty soon if they haven’t already yet.

In addition to that, you will be able to purchase and mint Island Boy NFTs (non-fungible token) like photos, videos and other digital pieces with Cryptocurrency such as Ethereum. The revenues generated from them contribute to what is Island Boy worth in the present day.

Earnings From YouTube

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd have created their own YouTube channel that currently has close to 140K subscribers and their videos have a cumulative viewership count of over 60 million. They make a steady income through this platform by earning between $2-$5 per 1,000 views. They also cash in when someone views the ads that are featured in their videos. This makes a notable elevation to Island Boy net worth.

Now that you have substantial information on how much does Island Boy make, and Island Boy net worth, let’s move on to see how the twin brothers spent their childhood days.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Alex Venegas and Franky Venegas Celebrated Name Island Boys or Kodiyakredd (Franky) and Flyysoulj (Alex)

Date of Birth July 16, 2001 Age 21 years Place of Birth Florida, United States Height and Weight Height: 1.7 m

Weight: 60-70 KG Parents Names Unknown Profession YouTube Content Creators Net Worth $500 Thousand

How old is Island Boy? This is one question that most of their audiences ask when they come across their postings. The Island Boy twins, Alex Venegas and Franky Venegas were born on July 16, 2001 in Florida. This means that they will step into their 21st birthday in July 2022. They grew up mostly in West Palm Beach of Florida.

Alex and Franky were raised by single mother as their father passed away sadly due to a heart attack when they were really young. They didn’t have an easy childhood and had behavioral issues. Their mother reportedly tried to give them good education but wasn’t successful. They admitted once that they we taken into custody at the age of 13 with a charge of burglary. They had later updated their Instagram handle and other platforms with house arrest bracelet on. In fact they were detained several times for committing crimes and were sent to detention homes.

Well, looks like after they stepped into the professional world, they haven’t committed any crimes or assaults and are completely focussed on their work.

Career

The Island Boys began their journey into the rap game pretty recently. While Franky a.k.a. Kodiyakredd started in 2020, Alex or otherwise Flyysoulja started began his career the year after in 2021. Franky released a few song like “Smoke”, “Real Right”, and “9ine”. However, it was only after the release of “I am Island Boy” in October 2021 that they took the internet by storm. Soon after the release of the music video on Tiktok, it spread like rapid fire rapidly speeding up the number of followers in their social media accounts. This helped in establishing them as social media stars.

Currently, their popular song “I’m An Island Boy” has already reached 18 million views and is still counting. The duo have uploaded many other videos on their YouTube channel and continue to do it on a consistent basis.

Social Media Presence

One of the best qualities of the twin brothers is that they connect with the audiences very well, interact with them and keep them engaged by giving them tasks or challenges. This is a great strategy to get the love and attention from the fans while holding on to their interest. The Island Boys currently have more than 1 million followers on Instagram on both their individual accounts. Aside from that, Flyysoulja official is enjoying over 1.3 million followers on his Tiktok account currently, whereas, Kodiyakredd, has 714.2 thousand followers which is a good number too.

Personal Life

There isn’t much information about Island boys personal life probably because they do not want to reveal any information about the same in public. But given that they have posted a few pictures in their social media handles, we can only assume that they might be dating or have girl friends. One of the posts in Flyysoulja’s account have a picture with @toxiicfaiiry that the rapper has captioned as ‘Soulmate baby’. Similarly, Kodiyakredd posted a clip where he is dancing with a girl which he captioned “Get To Know Me”.

Wrapping Up

The Island Boys- Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd released their song “I am Island Boy” in 2021 and became internet sensation in no time at all. At present, Island Boy net worth is $500,000. This amount is significantly more than their previous estimates of $100,000 that were listed in December 2021. This not only exhibits their immense capability to handle the breakneck competition in the music industry but also points out to a bright future. Of course if they maintain the same quality and are able to grab the attention of the viewers the same way every time they upload a new one.

Besides, their typical yet interesting features like their unique hairstyle, accessorized teeth and tattooed body make them even more recognizable in social media and attracting more followers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Island Boy Twins? The twin bothers Franky and Alex were born on July 16, 2001 in Florida. This makes them step on their 21st birthday this year, 2022. How much does Island Boy make? Given the various sources of income, the Island boys make an estimated $50,000 annually. What is Island Boy net worth? Island Boy net worth is evaluated to be around $500,000. The twin siblings have earned it from various sources the primary of which is Tiktok and YouTube. The rest of the money comes from the sale of the merch and Island Boy NFTs. Where do the twin rappers live? The Youtube sensation twins currently live in West Palm Beach, Florida where they grew up from the time of their birth.