In the early 2000s, economics experts stated that online shopping will be the way of the 21st century. Back then, many physical retail companies had scoffed at such statements as unrealistic and rubbish. But now, I’m sure wherever those experts are, they are surely having the final laugh. No one would have thought that you can shop at your home from the comfort of your own bed. But alas, I’m able to shop for underwear while being in underwear.

We now have Amazon, the genie that grants you products that magically appear at your door, but of course, they ain’t for free. Zappos is also an online retailer that mainly sells shoes. We all love shoes, in fact, shoes have basically become an essential part of our lives. Zappos is one such retailer that sells shoes and other accessories like handbags, clothes, etc. but Shoes remain a major part of its revenue.

We all know the founders and owners of Amazon, Walmart, and Microsoft. But what about Zappos? Who owns Zappos? There are many doubts about whether Zappos is owned by Amazon or not. So, is Zappos owned by Amazon? If yes, then why? What’s so special about Zappos? These are some of the questions you’ll get to know in this article.

Who Owns Zappos? (Is Zappos Owned By Amazon?)

Zappos is owned and controlled by Amazon. Amazon had acquired Zappos in 2009 for $1.2 billion. The retail giant had acquired Zappos to help expand its business to other customers who can increase the overall value of Amazon. This acquisition took place after Amazon agreed that it will allow Zappos to work as a separate entity.

In 2009, Jeff Bezos offered to buy the company outright for $940 million dollars. But two of the board of directors of Zappos were concerned about the change that may occur in the company’s work culture if Amazon acquires them. This led to them having initial doubts about selling their company to Zappos. But after Hsieh (a board of directors at Zappos) met with Jeff Bezos directly, and got assurances that Amazon wouldn’t incorporate Zappos, Hsieh, and Lin (another board of directors) agreed to sell their company to Amazon.

After discussions between the two companies’ managements, the deal was closed for $1.2 billion dollars. In the coming years, Amazon had bought many companies, just like it acquired Zappos.

What Is Zappos? (Explained In Detail)

Zappos is an online retail company that primarily sells shoes. It was established by Nick Swinmurn in 1999 with two other members, namely, Alfred Lin and Tony Hsieh. Its headquarters are located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zappos was actually founded under its website domain name shoesite.com with a $2 million investment from Venture Frogs. It had a very fast growth in just a few years, and after seeing its potential, Sequoia Capital invested $35 million. Soon after, Zappos had doubled its revenue in just 3 years, until it had crossed the $1 billion mark in 2008. Seeing its success, Amazon acquired the company in 2009.

Although Zappos had mainly traded in shoes, there are other accessories like handbags, clothes, etc. that are available on its website. Zappos provides good customer service and is known to have an overall supportive workplace culture. There are currently more than 3.5 million products that are sold on Zappos with over 1200 brands to choose from.

Their business model is just like Amazon’s, where customer satisfaction is given the utmost priority. Many customers have praised Zappos for its swift and helpful customer support in tackling issues related to purchases. The selection of shoes that Zappos have is almost unbeatable to any other online retailer that sells shoes. There is a very low probability for you to be unhappy with Zappos’ shopping experience. There are a huge number of options in shoes for both Men and Women.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Shopping At Zappos?

There are many people who buy footwear, handbags, and other accessories on Zappos every day. Some of those buyers give reviews as per their expectations of the product bought from them. They have given a detailed analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of buying shoes, handbags, and other available items on Zappos. Here’s a list of pros and cons of shopping at Zappos.

Pros

There is a whole range of shoes with varying prices that give you many options to choose from.

Their product quality is on par with some of the most expensive brands in America. It is popularly known to have good quality leather shoes and accessories.

Zappos offers exceptional customer service. Their customer service is swift in providing assistance to people having trouble with their orders.

As Zappos is owned by Amazon, you can expect its shopping interface to be extremely user-friendly, just like it on the Amazon shopping website.

Cons

Zappos delivers products through the USPS, which can take 5 -10 business days. Whereas, Zappos’ parent company Amazon offers fast one-day delivery for its products.

There are some accounts from buyers that Zappos shoes tend to wears-off in a short time.

Although Zappos offers its footwear products and other products at a reasonable price, there are other online shopping websites that offer products of similar quality at a cheaper rate.

These are some pros and cons of shopping on Zappos’ online platform. I, personally, believe that the pros outweigh the cons. It is better to shop on Zappos yourself and decide whether its shopping experience is satisfactory or not.

What’s The Return Policy Of Zappos?

Zappos has an exceptional return policy for its products. If you are not satisfied with the product you bought from Zappos, You can return it within 365 days from the date of purchase! Even its parent company Amazon doesn’t have a full-year return period. Of course, the product you intend to return should be in the same condition as when you first got it.

Zappos also offers a way for you to try out their shoes for 30 days through a program called Runlimited. They will happily take back those shoes, even if they were used for 30 days. This flexible return policy is what made Zappos a favorite place to buy footwear and other accessories for many people.

What Are Some Other Companies That Amazon Owns?

Amazon is one of the largest corporations in the entire world. While the success of Amazon is due to its innovative strategies and customer-focused business model, part of its success is because of its ownership of many companies. Apart from Zappos, the e-commerce giant has acquired many other companies and brought them under its wing. As of2022, Amazon owns over 40 companies as and keeps them as its subsidiaries. Here’s a list of some of those companies.

IMDB

Audible

Good reads

Twitch

Shopbop

Mobipocket

MGM

Woot

Box Office Mojo

Annapurna Labs

Alexa internet

These are just some companies that Amazon owns. Many of the companies that Amazon bought have been merged or integrated into its company. Apart from buying, Amazon also has huge stakes in many other companies. Here’s the list of companies that Amazon has stakes in.

More

Pets.com

Eziba.com

Drugstore.com

Homegrocer.com

Naxon corporation

Della.com

GeoWorks

Amazon has stakes in all the above-listed companies. It has purchased stakes in many companies in trying to diversify its business portfolio. Jeff Bezos is a genius strategist who made Amazon what it is today by using such means.

Conclusion

It doesn’t come as a surprise to most people and even to me that Amazon owns Zappos. Amazon has been expanding its business aggressively in the past few years. Despite Zappos being a relatively small company in its early stages, Amazon identified its potential and made no delays in acquiring it. After buying the company in 2009, Amazon allowed Zappos to operate as a separate company. Jeff Bezos had stated that a company with good work culture, prioritizing customer satisfaction, is the recipe for its success.

Zappos now earns $2 billion from its sales annually. This success is mainly because of their own hardship and partly due to Amazon’s support. Zappos earns nearly 85% of its revenue from shoe and footwear sales, while the other 15% of revenue comes through Its other products. Many young people in this country use Zappos to get good-quality shoes with many design options at a reasonable price. As for its ownership by Amazon, it hasn’t affected Zappos’ business negatively.

Does Amazon own Zappos? Yes, Amazon owns Zappos. Amazon had bought Zappos for $1.2 billion in 2009. What does Zappos sell? Zappos mainly sells shoes, but there are other products clothes, handbags, etc. But footwear is the major trade of Zappos. Does Zappos ship its products internationally? No, Zappos doesn’t ship its products internationally. But it does ship to countries like Puerto Rico, Guam, Etc. It also ships to various military FPO/APO addresses that are located in foreign countries How long does Zappos take to deliver? As Zappos uses USPS service to ship its products, it will take 5-10 business days for your orders to arrive.