Without a doubt, USPS is one of the best options to choose as a career. More importantly, the USPS job is suitable for people who are living in rural areas. All you need to get this job is to have a driving license. Once you get a job at the USPS, you will get so many opportunities to grow and rise higher in rank. If you are ever considering finding a job at USPS, you should definitely read this article. I have done some research regarding the work culture and the benefits of joining USPS. Continue reading to know that.

Will It Be Good to Work at USPS?

If you are an employee of USPS, there will be different positions to hop on. The USPS has a system that enables the employees to rise higher in ranks by working hard. Even if you are working at an entry-level workplace, the salary offered to you is considered to be higher than the National minimum wage. While being a part of USPS, you will enjoy various benefits and perks that USPS will offer. Moreover, once you retire from USPS, you will get an extensive retirement package. I will elucidate further about working at USPS. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

Is USPS a Good Job?

The best person to answer this question is a former employee. After going through the reviews given by some former USPS employees online, here is what they have got to say. The first point they put forward about working in USPS is the amount of stress they had to experience. What they have said is true! Many positions in USPS are related to Customer service. As a result, some pissed customers can be mean and be the reason for disappointing employees. A few other complaints according to the former employees are faulty equipment, and route changes.

What Are the Working Hours of USPS Employees?

A USPS employee will work for around 8 hours every day. In a week, he has to work for around 5 days at USPS. This doesn’t apply to USPS employees of all positions. This is because there are certain positions and employees who are working at those positions may have to start working early in the morning or in the late-night shifts. Some shifts can start early in the morning before sunrise at 4 am. In addition to working in the morning, there are also late night shifts. The most unfortunate working positions at USPS are clerk and mail carrier. The main reason is these people have to work during holidays as well. At least, they will get a break during popular holidays such as Christmas. Well, we have to pay respect to the sacrifice that clerks and mail carriers make to keep America’s biggest mail service in the USA.

Which is the Best USPS Job Position?

Most people look for rural routes if they are planning to work for USPS. What could be the reason for many people trying to get into this job position? Well, it is the amount of money one earns as a rural mail carrier that makes this the best USPS Job Position. I previously described mail carrier as one of the worst job positions, but I am stating the opposite of what I previously said. Well, I have taken only the monetary benefit into account. Moreover, even though you don’t get enough holidays, since you will deliver on a rural route you will not get stressed. So, consider all these factors and take a wise decision that will do good for you.

Is It Possible to Retire From the USPS?

All the USPS employees can retire from the USPS. However, they have to meet certain requirements in order to retire. So, the Office of Personnel Management says that a worker must meet at least one of the conditions mentioned below.

In case your age is 56 or older, and if you want to be covered by FERS you should have served in USPS for a minimum of 30 years.

When your age is 60 or older, and if you want to be covered by FERS, you should have served in USPS for a minimum of 5 years

If can your age is 56 or older, and if you want to be covered by FERS, you should have served in USPS for a minimum of 10 years (You will receive a smaller annuity)

When your age is 55, and if you want to be covered by CSRS, you should have served in USPS for 30 years.

When your age is 60, and if you want to be covered by CSRS, you should have served in USPS for 20 years.

If can your age is 62, and if you want to be covered by CSRS, you should have served in USPS for 5 years.

Though USPS has these strict conditions in place, the USPS gives the retirees a generous retirement package along with a lifetime pension.

What is the Career Outlook for a USPS Carrier?

The USPS is extending its service to nook and corner of the country. On the contrary, there is no hope for an increase in job opportunities at USPS. This is because of the integration of technology, and complete modernization of USPS services. Seeing these changes, people are losing hope on getting a job at USPS. However, here is the thing the people should know before they let go of their hope. BLS has estimated that USPS will create around 31900 openings every year. The newly recruited people will replace the workforce that is exiting.

Are You a Federal Employee if You Are Working for USPS?

Everyone knows that the USPS is a federal agency. Hence, it is easy for anyone to assume the job at USPS as a federal job. Unfortunately, to our surprise, people working at USPS will not be considered federal employees. If not federal workers, who are the USPS workers? Well, the people who are working as Postal Workers are considered postal workers. Still, you can be ensured that the people working at USPS will be getting the same benefits as any Federal government employee.

What is the Work of USPS Workers?

As a postal worker, you will be involved in different types of activities. However, in general, you will involve in the below activities.

Collect the mail and packages from various locations.

After collecting, all the incoming mails should be sorted

Selling postal products like stamps and many more.

Get the signatures of customers for verification

Distributing the mails to its next or final destination

Safe usage of equipment.

It is very easy to find a job position that will suit your skill since the USPS has many departments. You can definitely make a very good career out of USPS.

What Are the Benefits of Being a USPS Worker?

The retirement benefits that you will receive as a postal worker undoubtedly make a job at USPS worthy enough. If you retire, you will get pension and healthcare benefits that will be of great help once you are old. Other than this, when you are working as a postal worker you will get vacation time, flexible working hours, healthcare coverage, sick leave, and holidays on many occasions which people in other occupations don’t usually get.

What Are the Qualifications That I Have to Meet for Employment at Usps?

You must be physically fit if you are thinking about joining USPS. This is because you get involved in a lot of physical activities like standing for a long period of time, lifting heavy packaging, and bending often. Considering this, USPS has come up with a set of criteria that an applicant should meet if he has to join USPS. The following are those requirements,

You should have a Social Security Number (Valid)

Driver’s License

The minimum age requirement is 18.

You should have the ability to lift at least 70 lbs.

Proficiency in Spoken and written English

You should a high school diploma, if not GED, at least.

USPS may ask you to relocate and should be ready for that.

Before you get a job at USPS, you should pass a physical examination, drug test, and clean background.

What I Have Said in This Article?(Recap)

Final Thoughts

It is really a good decision that you have decided to join the USPS workforce. In my opinion, it is a price to work in such a reputed organization. There are allegations and unfair accusations against USPS. However, I hope you are smart enough to overlook them. The qualification requirement is pretty simple, and it can invite a lot of applications. As a result, there will be tight competition for the job. Hence, prepare well before you attend the written exam. At the same time, I believe you have no black spots in your life history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is USPS a Good Job?

1. Can I apply for USPS if I am 20 years old? Yes. If you want to join USPS, you have to be 18 years old or more. 2. Will a USPS worker get a pension? Yes. All USPS workers will get a pension. 3. Can physically weak people get a job at USPS? Unfortunately, the probability is very thin. A person has to be physically fit.